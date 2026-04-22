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Dad Furious His Ex And Child Didn’t Get Over Him Wrecking Their Family In The Worst Way A Decade Ago
Happy middle-aged couple embracing in bed, contrasting with dad furious about wrecking their family years ago.
Family, Relationships

Dad Furious His Ex And Child Didn’t Get Over Him Wrecking Their Family In The Worst Way A Decade Ago

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Infidelity ruins lives. Worse, it’s a slow burn where the pain may go on for years since the cheating happened. 

In this story’s case, the trauma had stayed with the person who experienced it since they were a seven-year-old child. As the author shared, their dad, who ended up marrying his affair partner, suddenly wants to be involved.

The individual didn’t want any relationship with their father, who tried to flip the script by playing the victim rather than apologizing. 

RELATED:

    The pain of infidelity can persist for years after the incident

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This person has not forgiven their dad for cheating when they were seven years old

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    Image credits: Luisbaneres / envato (not the actual photo)

    Instead of apologizing, the dad tried to flip the script

    Image credits: Affectionate_Air_633

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    Children are idealists, and it is why they withhold love from an unfaithful parent 

    Image credits: artfolio / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    The author experienced their father’s infidelity at seven years old. It is an age when a child’s world is black-and-white, and when transgressions deserve proper punishment. 

    According to Adelphi University psychology professor Lawrence Josephs, it’s because children are idealists and become disillusioned with parental infidelity. 

    “It’s hard to respect or want to emulate a deceitful parent who has violated a marital vow,” Josephs wrote. “It’s hard to trust that parent going forward, because how do you know whether or not the unfaithful parent is currently being truthful and honest?”

    Josephs added that children tend to punish their parents by withholding love and affection for an indeterminate period. It is more about seeing if they show remorse or make amends. 

    Then, there’s betrayal trauma, which, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, can also lead to more problems in adulthood, such as mental health issues like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and substance use.  

    “What makes betrayal trauma so painful is that the person who is betrayed often cannot simply sever their relationship with the perpetrator,” Dr. Romanoff said

    While the story’s author needs to find healthier coping mechanisms, perhaps even professional help, they have the right to disassociate from their father, who has not even shown an ounce of remorse. He even tried to shift the blame, which adds insult to injury.

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    The author provided more information about the story

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    Most people sided with the author

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    Some thought no one was at fault

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    While others pinned the blame on everyone

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The unhinged of reddit are checking in as usual.

    1
    1point
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad, so sad for lying cheating dad. There's no reason that her mother should include them in the party. She should not be expected to host the people who destroyed her life.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ngaynuanhxoo-n-g-d-u-y-n-h avatar
    fuentesbenjamin
    fuentesbenjamin
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    -1
    -1point
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    User avatar
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The unhinged of reddit are checking in as usual.

    1
    1point
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad, so sad for lying cheating dad. There's no reason that her mother should include them in the party. She should not be expected to host the people who destroyed her life.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    ngaynuanhxoo-n-g-d-u-y-n-h avatar
    fuentesbenjamin
    fuentesbenjamin
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    -1
    -1point
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