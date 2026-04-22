ADVERTISEMENT

It’s become a running joke that my son’s class is the home of tall tales. It’s like the little kids are going for gold at the Winter Olympics of Wildest Life Stories.

Whether it’s the 6-year-old who claims to have served years in the army abroad, the other one who swears they’re half Canadian, half South African, half Ukrainian, and half something else exotic, or the lucky fellow who just casually popped over to Disney for the afternoon, despite it being more than 7,800 miles away and typically requiring 22-27 hours of traveling time. No, he doesn’t have a private jet. Not yet, anyway.

But kids will be kids and fantasy or imagination is all part of growing up. It’s when adults come up with seemingly made-up life stories that more than a few eyebrows get raised. Maybe because we become more cynical as we age or maybe because certain things simply cannot be true.

Someone asked, “What’s a short story from your life that sounds fake but is 100% true?” and many of the answers might leave you feeling like you’ve been teleported to my son’s Grade 1 class, where anything goes. But these people swear they’re telling the truth so let's give them the benefit of the doubt. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best responses. We’ll leave you to decide what’s fact and what’s fiction.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person wearing gray shirt and brown pants sitting on wooden bench, holding smartphone and sharing stories they swear happened. I stepped drunk into an Uber once. Driver and I got talking about crypto and he told me how he lost his life savings, $50,000 USDT, two years earlier by sending it to another exchange on the wrong network. I work in tech and I happen to understand blockchain technology quite well, so I immediately suspected that maybe it could be retrieved. I gave him my phone number as he dropped me off 5 mins after getting in.

He texted me a week later and I did some research. Knew a guy at the other exchange. Had my theory confirmed. 2 months and tons of back and forths later the funds landed back on his Binance account. He could barely believe it.

The odds of me helping someone out so randomly yet significantly still makes me smile to this day.

Infinite_Scallion886 , Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

9points
POST

We’re not saying the stories on this list are lies. And we’re not saying they aren’t… Afterall, who are we to question what someone believes to be their true life story?

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if you ever meet a person who clearly tells you a blatant lie about their wild and wonderful life, don’t be too quick to judge them. They might just be dealing with something known as confabulation.

Not to be confused with con-FIB-ulation, a word that we completely made up on the fly, confabulation is an actual disorder, often caused by an injury to the brain.
RELATED:
    #2

    Newborn baby feet resting gently in adult hands, symbolizing personal stories people swear actually happened. Someone left their baby at my house and never came back for them. I eventually adopted them. They are closing in on thirty now and they're amazing. A whole lot of WTHs but no regrets.

    Arms_Akimbo , Omar Lopez / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
    POST
    ravens2337_1 avatar
    Joey
    Joey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Adopted him or her. He or she is closing in. He or she is amazing.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Person standing barefoot near a digital scale on a wooden floor reflecting stories people swear actually happened. Lost 410 lbs in 4 yrs at 60 yrs old.

    tapermaker , New Africa / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dam good job! Well done!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Confabulation is an intriguing disorder of memory and thought,” explains Dr Armin Schnider, a professor of neurorehabilitation at the University of Geneva in Switzerland. “Patients tell stories about their recent doings and plans for the future that are blatantly incompatible with reality.”

    Schnider says that confabulation is not considered lying because it is not intentional and, in many cases, not even consciously perceived by the confabulator. The person has no intent to deceive and they have nothing to gain, and this is why confabulation is sometimes referred to as “honest lying” by experts.
    #4

    Person in an orange coat walking along a train platform, capturing the theme of people sharing stories they swear happened. I told a mugger with a knife "no thanks I'm in a hurry" and got on my next train without even noticing the knife till I sat down.

    Guy looked perplexed.

    FourthLvlSpicyMeme , Chris Wade / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Couple lying in bed smiling at each other, sharing intimate moments in a cozy and relaxed setting. 5 of my family members slept with my ex-husband.

    vice_queen:
    I don't know why I need to know this and I apologise but - which family members?

    Lucky_Ad_1318:
    1 aunt and 4 cousins.

    Lucky_Ad_1318 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
    POST
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay but that makes him a man w/h**e and those so called family members bWitches

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two women with long curly hair and glasses, wearing white tops, portraying stories people swear actually happened. Okay here I go. I met that woman named Lucy(named are changed for their privacy) that was from Poland. A couple of weeks after I saw Lucy in the same grocery store and said “Hii, Lucy!”. The woman looked at me with surprise. I repeated myself, “Hi Lucy, we met two weeks ago in this store, do you remember me?” The woman looked at me with a weird expression on her face and said “I’m not Lucy. I am Mary.” I apologized and we had a “small talk”. She was from Romania. A week later, I met Mary again and greeted her. It was not Mary this time, it was Lucy. I asked Lucy if she had any sisters because Mary looked like her twin. Lucy said no, but then surprised me with another answer. She said, “I had a sister, a twin sister. But we were separated during adoption and I have never seen her since.” I told her everything that happened with Mary and she decided to look for her. We exchanged numbers to keep each other updated. When Lucy met Mary they realized that they finally found each other after years of searching. The most unbelievable part of this story is that it happened in neither Romania nor Poland. It was another country. As for an adoption concerns that siblings cannot be separated I guess it wasn’t like that before or something could’ve went wrong, I’m not sure about the details. I am happy I played a part of a family reunion. I am surprised because such a coincidence is almost impossible. Nevertheless, it happened.

    anonymousanonym9 , fedotov_vs / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As we mentioned earlier, confabulation usually happens after a brain injury. This might be from trauma, a stroke, or a tumor. Interestingly, many confabulations often contain shreds of truth. The person may include details they got from a conversation, a photograph, or a television show. It may even be drawn from past events in the person’s life - something they experienced before the brain injury.

    “Most confabulations become obvious in a discussion about recent doings or plans for the day,” Dr. Schnider says. “They reflect a confusion of current reality. Subjects perceive themselves in another time, place, and situation—often related to their near or distant past—and act according to this feeling.”
    #7

    Bright lightning bolts striking over dark trees in a nighttime storm, illustrating stories people swear actually happened. I was washing dishes at my grandmas house during a thunderstorm. They have a giant window about 8 feet to the right of the sink.

    While I was washing the dishes lightning came through the window (didn’t break the window) and hit the sink right as I took my hands out of it.

    I flipped and got my grandma. She calmed me down and said to finish the dishes cus lightning never strikes twice. As she said that lighting came right through the window again and hit the same sink. (Maybe 10 min after the first strike).

    We both left the room immediately and got grandpa to shut the sink off.

    TheIronMonkey53 , Michelle McEwen / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
    POST
    funkycherry81 avatar
    The Redhead
    The Redhead
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Grandmother told me once when she was a child there was a bad storm she was in the kitchen and lightning came through the window & it struck the plate that she was about to wash.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Police officer standing near a patrol car with flashing lights, illustrating stories people swear actually happened. I had a warrant out for my arrest, but it was really for someone with the same first name as me but the last name (pronounced the same) was spelled differently. Cops came to my job to arrest me, but I was in class. I had to find an attorney and they told the judge they had the wrong person. It was...a lot.

    Occasional_Historian , Kam's Studio / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Owl perched on a tree branch with intense yellow eyes, symbolizing stories people swear actually happened. I was walking my parents driveway when I saw an owlet on the ground. Before I could move away from it I felt a sharp pain on the back of my head. Mama owl had dove at me and nipped me or clocked me with a talon. Thankfully didn't break skin but had a bump. No one ever believes me.

    EstelSnape , wirestock / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experts warn that confabulation isn’t easy to spot because the person speaks with such sincerity and conviction. Interestingly, earlier this year, Adam James, a geriatric specialist suggested that U.S. president Donald Trump may be exhibiting traits associated with frontotemporal dementia, and in particular, confabulation.

     “According to the specialist, this behaviour could explain instances where Trump has made detailed but factually incorrect statements during speeches and interviews,” the International Business Times reported.
    #10

    My blood type changed after my stem cell transplant.

    ForceSensitiveRebel Report

    5points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Friend of mine had a marrow transplant. Possibly relevant that she's a woman and the donor was a man but either way she went from mosquito magnet to never getting bitten again.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #11

    Child wearing protective gear riding an orange bicycle, illustrating stories people swear actually happened. When I was a kid, a “cop” stopped me for riding my bike without a bell and gave me a handwritten ticket.

    I went home terrified. My dad looked at it and started laughing, it was just some random guy.

    The “ticket” literally said: “BUY A BELL.”

    I bought one anyway.

    OkDetail9129 , prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Undercover bell advertising operative strikes again.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Young man partially hiding his face with a gray sweater, illustrating stories people swear actually happened and disbelief. I sprained my entire spine taking off a sweater.

    Ill_Entertainer_1253 , karlyukav / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I threw my back out tying up my shoes.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    James reportedly pointed to a 2026 interview example where Trump allegedly made multiple inaccurate claims in a single response. The expert suggested that this could reflect more than simple exaggeration or political rhetoric.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He listed a number of other “tells,” including unusual posture, repetitive speech patterns and fluctuating clarity during Trump's public appearances. But since James hasn’t directly examined Trump, who is in his seventies, the expert's claims or suggestions cannot be taken as fact.

    Confabulation or con-fib-ulation? We'll leave you to ponder that in your own time...
    #13

    My wife and I have tried to go tent camping eleven times. The first ten times we were driven out by torrential rains that got us soaked. The eleventh time we were driven out by a forest fire. I don’t think there will be a twelfth.

    CornerCases Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    In the 5 sections of my graduate school entrance exam, I got a 95, a 97, and three 99s.

    I'm not that smart, didn't excel much in school, but I have a knack for multiple-choice questions and test-taking strategy.

    mckulty Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Took a bush plane to a remote island in Alaska with one of the highest concentration of brown bears, 1800, 1 per square mile. Saw 11 in 4 hours. It was an amazing experience.

    MuchGrape1428 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I stayed one college long night awake reading a book that completely trapped me and thrilled me about a post-apocalyptic world where the yellowstone volcano had exploded and completely covered the earth with ash, no sunlight, winter coming thing.

    It's 9AM, I have not slept because I literally spent all night reading that, it's a saturday, I go to a shop nearby to buy some stuff, I look at the sky.... completely grey and ashy for some reason. Breathing is weird.

    I get to the shop,which has a tv, on the news: apparently a volcano had exploded that day in the south of argentina and the ashes just reached this morning our city.

    I am completely stumped.

    I had never, in my life, experienced that and when I do ..... I had just finished reading THAT?

    I have no clue what to think about this coincidence, seriously. The world is the matrix, I don't know.

    Edit: I went looking for the title, it's "life as we knew it" by susan pfeffer, it's been 15 years since I read it. It was actually something (to not spoil anyone) that caused the global chaos and made all the volcanoes explode. Yellowstone I assume I remember because the protagonist is a US girl.

    carolinafe Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I am adopted in the USA. My bio family on my birth mom’s side immigrated to America 4/5 generations ago from the Netherlands, have kept contact with family who are still in the Netherlands and maintained a pretty good family history. Some of them even still speak Dutch. I grew up knowing absolutely none of this with no active connection to them until much later in life. I married a Dutch citizen from the same town my biological family has roots in. My biological distant family still lives there and his family also still lives in the area. We didn’t realize this until he and I were already in a long term relationship. We traced our family histories as much as possible and are pretty positive we’re not related but we honestly had a bit of a scare at first!

    Setsailshipwreck Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I inhaled a bug into my lungs while I was howling at the moon, then developed a mysterious anaphylactic allergy from it and now have to carry an epi pen around.

    NoAssist4046 Report

    4points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A werewolf with allergies - now there's a combination I didn't expect to ever see.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Squirrel holding and eating a nut on a wooden surface, illustrating stories people swear actually happened. I raised a baby squirrel I found on a run to maturity until he found a girlfriend and left.

    Infinite_Ad7743 , Caleb Martin / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Close-up of a person holding a newborn baby’s foot, illustrating heartfelt stories people swear actually happened. My birth was a surprise- I was a cryptic pregnancy. The wildest part? I have a twin.

    birdiestp , ASphotofamily / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    When I was a depressed teen I was walking around at Walmart late one night. In the checkout I was making small talk with the woman in front of me. She noticed my semicolon tattoo and showed me her own. She told me she also struggled with mental health and that it gets better. I thanked her and asked her her name, turned out it was the same as mine. I saw it as a sign that I should stick around.

    verywideawake Report

    3points
    POST
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are loved ❤️the universe was telling you to stick around

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Both of my grandfathers [passed away] naturally on the same day. That was a rough week.

    Unlucky_Reserve_7389 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    I was at the edge of the Green Swamp in Florida and was about to try hiking in it. I was sitting on my car’s bumper putting on my tall, thick, leather, “snake boots”. And old guy in a rattletrap pickup rolled up and through his half-toothless mouth he asked me what I was doing. I told him my plans. He pointed to my boots and said that I didn’t want to wear those, but to wear sneakers instead. I argued about protection from snakes.

    He said, “A snake will hit ya’ right above that boot.”

    “I’m wearing long pants.”

    “Don’t matter. They know where the top of the boot is. You’re better off getting hit lower ‘cause you can slow the poison with a tourniquet. Look here.”

    He opened the door on his truck and above his worn out Ked low-tops were snakebite scars. “I’ve lived our here my whole live. I know what I’m talking about.”

    I ignored him. Laughed him off as a dumb old codger.

    Not long after, Scientific American published an article about how many species of snake are heat-seeking. They will hit the warmest spot they can reach. I got lucky. I saw alligators, wild boars, and some snakes in trees, but never up close as far as I know.

    Mentalfloss1 Report

    3points
    POST
    e-robot01010 avatar
    Goth Bear Cat
    Goth Bear Cat
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wear the boots and tie some hand warmers around your ankles.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    I had a fish fall from the sky and land on my car. I was driving next to a reservoir, and a hawk dropped it mid flight. I watched it dive into the water and come up with the fish and the fish was able to squirm out of the hawk’s grasp, and landed on the hood of my car.

    raerae1991 Report

    3points
    POST
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happens alot, especially with crabs and fish and can be miles away from a body of water

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Drove into a light pole, cut it clean off the base, took out power to an entire neighbor, didn't have a scratch on me.

    BigOleFerret Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Slipped on a banana peel and concussed myself on my now fiancés shin. Hard explaining that to the Doctor.

    ifinkyourenice Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    I was attacked by an actual monkey in a movie theater.

    Complete-Ostrich9184 Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    I got strep throat so many times that it gave me OCD. It’s called PANDAs. Look it up- it sounds fake but it happened to me.

    Able-Ad8394 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Baseball player in red swinging bat while catcher in black prepares to catch, illustrating stories people swear actually happened. I played pro baseball for 17 games. Got hurt, blew my money, now a retired/disabled paramedic.

    watertrog , Josh Hemsley / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    NYE 1999>2000, went to my ex-wife’s friend’s place for a small 8-10 person NYE party she was staying at in the Hollywood hills. Turns out she was babysitting Brad Pitts dogs. They had been friends for 20+ years, was all rather surreal. One of the guests there was Terry Farrell - most people wouldn’t know her, but as a Star Trek nerd I had a major “WTH !!” moment!

    Strange night, in every way. However, LA clearly was not the place to be on that night .. the rest of the world seemed to have a better time on that 99/2000 turnover.

    sir_percy_percy Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    I once convinced my entire middle school that I was the voice actor for a minor character in *SpongeBob*, and the lie held up for three years until the actual actor visited our town for a convention.

    Big_Emphasis2300 Report

    2points
    POST
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And on things that never happened

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Man in a black suit and tie smiling outdoors, representing people sharing stories they swear actually happened. I went to DiCaprio’s house to pick up one of his friends and Toby Maguire was housesitting. Leo was busy filming J Edgar in Dc.

    Wasn’t until years later that I got to work with DiCaprio on Wolf of Wall Street.

    Sofa-King-VOTE- , gdcgraphics / Wikipedia Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    I taught the Rockwell rocket scientists how to use their first computerized spreadsheets-Apple VisiCalc. Truth of the matter is that l was just learning the program myself so l just stayed a chapter ahead.

    Larushka Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    I was sitting in my room when I was about 18 and I got this overwhelming feeling of dread. I went and told my mom that I had a feeling something was wrong. She seemed skeptical but listened.

    20 minutes later she received a call that my younger sister had been drinking and driving. She rolled my dad’s truck three times. She was injured but surprisingly not too bad. Never had another feeling like it since and me and my sister weren’t particularly close. So weird.

    ImDnD Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    When I was a teen, my mom, niece, and I were visiting my grandmother. We were staying in a camper in her backyard. One night, it started storming really badly. Thunder lightening possible tornado. Instead of letting us stay in the house for the night, my grandmother sent us out to the camper.


    I'm carrying an umbrella to cover my infant niece and mom. Lightening struck, and I'm not sure exactly what happened next. My mom said I screamed the umbrella went flying and I fell to the ground. My mom put my niece in the camper, and when she got back to me, I was sitting up. I'm so happy I wasn't carrying my niece. My grandmother heard me scream but didn't even open the door to check on us.

    Obtuse-Posterior Report

    2points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow Gma didn't like her family much

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    I had a bf in college. We broke up and he went to NY for med school. Then I met someone else (Scott) who had recently moved to my town from NY and we started dating.

    At around the same time, my ex met a girl in NY (Emily) and they started dating.

    Turns out my current boyfriend (Scott) and Emily were bf/gf for 2-3 years and had broken up when Scott relocated to CA.

    Scott and I are married. My ex and Emily last I heard broke up.

    I thought it was pretty wild.

    fiat7814 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    I started investing in Bitcoin in 2017, later grew my capital through social media and AI projects, and now invest in physical gold while living in London. All of this in under 10 years, starting from a low-income neighborhood in Mexico—proof that the journey can be chaotic, but it pays off.

    Curioso_Madrugador Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    At age 12 I helped intubate my father with a piece of gasoline syphon hose during anaphylaxis caused by an ant sting. I sawed about a foot off the hose on my parent's bed with a kitchen knife, and he rawdogged it down his throat to keep his airway open. It was out of our farm truck for use with Jerry cans, stank of gas.

    One of our neighbors was a local physician, turned up drunk 30 minutes later with no instruments in his bag except a stethoscope, he was rummaging through our kitchen drawers looking for another knife to do a tracheostomy just as the paramedics arrived (we lived in a rural area).

    Paramedics left the syphon hose in place because it was working.

    notoriousbpg Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    I have a rare medical condition called Kallmann syndrome, that affects puberty. I also have no sense of smell.

    I was called a "late bloomer" by every doctor I saw until I was 23 years old.

    At 23, I started work in a London hospital, I am a biomedical scientist. One lunchtime I went to find one of the endocrinolgists who worked at the hospital in his office. After a quick description of being a "late bloomer" he asked if I had a sense of smell. No doctor had ever asked me that before.

    He just happened to a specialist in the condition, one of very few in the country. He had even done his MD thesis at Cambridge on Kallmann syndrome.

    This led to an almost instant diagnosis, hormone replacement treatment and a totally different life knowing I was not the only person who had not gone through puberty correctly.

    ndsmith38 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    In a manic episode, I took a swan dive off my 3rd floor balcony onto a grassy area with a lot of rocks. I got up moments later before being taken to the hospital.
    I got a small gash below my left elbow. That was my only injury.

    SnooDoggos4029 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    I've walked every state in the continental US.

    Few-Barracuda-1491 Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    My mom’s high school crush is my biological father. My dad doesn’t know.

    CrazyCatMom324 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Thank you card surrounded by a yellow flower and artistic cards, illustrating people sharing stories they swear happened. Friends of ours were having a 25th anniversary party. The invitation came in the mail. The dinner was going to be at a restaurant in Paris. The invitation also included 2 round trip tickets - to Paris. It was quite a weekend.

    colnago82 , Vika Fleysher / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    1point
    POST
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this a weird coincidence?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Like 2 weeks ago Walking out of my BFs shower [bare] as his mother came back home earlier than expected. I froze in place and she said "wow I see why he loves you so much" before throwing me a towel.

    Inevitable-Cat-2716 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    I saw someone run out of the bushes completely on fire from the hips up.

    Immediate_Hand9051 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    I live in a huge metro area. I was in a horrible car accident near where I work about 35 miles away from my home. Was in ICU but eventually was moved into a room with the sister of the dispatcher on my accident. About 18 months later my next door neighbor was having his house painted by the guy who was the car in front of me when I was hit(struck up a conversation with my husband who has a race car and discussed how life was too short not to do what you dream about and he had to leave when he realized that the accident he had witnessed was mine because he had always felt guilty about not stopping to help). I went back to work and about two years later unknowingly hired the boyfriend of the daughter of the man who climbed into my upside down SUV and cradled my head until the emergency services arrived. He asked me about a year after his hiring if I had been in a big accident and told me about this. It sounds unreal but it is 100% true. This is in Metro Detroit with 4.5 million people in the area.

    Healthy_You867 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    I saw a kid fall out of the window of a Denver bus while on the interstate. (He ended up being okay.).

    livinlargemarge Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    I was walking down the street with my then girlfriend in New Orleans in February. This is only important because it was cold enough to need a sweatshirt/sweater at night. This guy on his bike passed us and yelled “I like your sweater.” So I thanked him because it really did feel like he was talking to me. Instead of just continuing to ride his bike, he stopped to tell me that he wasn’t talking to me and he specifically didn’t like my sweater.

    rohdawg Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Co-worker was let go. She sued. I was subpoenaed to appear in court. She represented herself. She asked me to read all the lyrics of Gin and Juice during a deposition that was being videotaped. I read the whole thing without laughing or rapping.

    ChipsAhoy65 Report

    1point
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would she ask you to that ,

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    I rode in the Goodyear blimp and my grandmother got hit in the leg by a golf ball struck by the sitting President of the United States.

    Both in the same week.

    Routine_Mine_3019 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    I met my second husband online playing video games in 2009. I was in Mobile, Alabama and he was in the Bronx. He proposed with a text message, shipped me a ring via FedEx, I drove to New York and we got married 5 days after we met in person. He realized he was gay in 2020. I drove him to his first date and they’re still together 5+ years later. We’re divorced now but still best friends.

    BronxBelle Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Santa socked me in the face and broke my nose

    Dad used to hold Christmas parties for his crew. Another dad, John, would dress up for us kids. John and I would rough house, he’d throw pot shots that never connected (if they did they were very light). While dressed up, John and I started rough housing, I moved in a way he wasn’t expecting and he just suckered my nose and immediately started gushing blood. He has a daughter a little younger than me and felt absolutely awful. Both my parents watched the whole thing happen so they also knew it was an accident. Needless to say, I stopped believing in Santa around that time.

    Only_Pop_6793 Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    I was once asked this question by a college kid doing an assignment. He approached me in the produce section at Walmart. I told him that I flew to Mars by helicopter and a guy named Marvin checked me in. He left it at that and said thank you. No follow up questions. Mars is the name of a Shell platform in the Gulf of Mexico that I flew to by helicopter for a job I was working. The guy named Marvin was the head of safety for the platform. Part of his job was to account for everyone on the rig.

    Distinct_Ad_8348 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    I performed as a belly dancer at a Green Day show in Berkeley.

    DaisyMaeMiller1984 Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    When I was at college, my house was throwing a Prince vs Michael Jackson party. Everybody picked a side and dressed up. We had neighbor houses crash and friends come, so it was quite a bash. But at one point, some carnival folk showed up. No idea how they knew about it. There was a guy in a top hat and stilts and really long pants walking around drinking whisky from the bottle. And there was this other guy who lit these ball-and-chain things on fire and started doing tricks with them in the courtyard. They and some others asked for donations afterward. “The greatest nation is a donation! The greatest city is generosity!”.

    fluffynukeit Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    I organized a virtual shrek beat saber tournament and some promotional voice actress for the Emmy's found out about it and was the announcer for my tournament.

    KingPeuche Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    When I was 18 my dad burnt my mom’s boyfriend’s house down. It was declared arson but my dad was never arrested. Boyfriend moved in with my mom and me which was a disaster and backfired on my dad’s plan.

    savignonblonde Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    My sisters MIL was babysat and family friends with Lee Harvey Oswald. He worked in the family restaurant.

    Vast-Scheme2896 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    LA nightclub for a media launch party. Me, naturalized American chatting to a younger colleague from UK office and discover we are from same small UK town. Joined a few minutes later by Australian colleague, tell him what we just realized and turns out he’s from the same small town too but family emigrated to Australia. An American, a Brit and an Aussie born in the same tiny English town discover this while sitting at a bar in LA. Wild, huh?

    No-Context8421 Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    My brother and sisters are my Godparents.

    I was born with a rib attached wrong, and it collapsed my lung. It was shaky on whether or not I’d make it. The day I was supposed to be baptized, but it snowed so my Aunt and Uncle couldn’t make it. The priest drove to our home to do the service and my sibs were “proxy” Godparents.

    ells9824 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    When I turned 8 my dad said I was old enough for my own, full adult sized, tacklebox. He took me to Gander Mountain and told me I could get $100 worth of stuff (including tax) to put in the tacklebox. He didn't expect me to be exact, so he just said to put items in my cart while he looked at fishing rods in that same area.

    I spent the time adding things to my cart, and eventually reaching a point with my mental math where I knew I had to put some stuff back and start weighing what things I wanted more than others. He came and found me and looked at my cart and said he thought we'd end up having to put quite a few things back.
    When we got to the checkout he told the guy that once we hit $100 to stop, and we'd put anything left in the cart back on the shelves, and he told me to put what I wanted most up onto the checkout, first.

    The guy rang up the last item and it came out to $100.01.

    Cosmic_Quasar Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    I had to help set up a surprise party for my twin sister and then leave because my mom didn’t want me there.

    GrandmaForPresident Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    Met the Queen of England and a US president as a child by not listening to my parents.

    RecordingGrand4645 Report

    1point
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Need more details

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    While slowing driving down a dirt mountain road at night, my husband and I both clearly saw a skunk and a black cat casually strolling across the road side-by-side as if they were straight out of a Pepe Le Pew cartoon.

    Dragona_TNT Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    My english teacher in high-school tried to fail me because my grades were "too good" according to her, they were convinced I was cheating because I'd score high on all my quizzes/tests/exams and was always done within 5-15 minutes of getting them.

    Completely unrelated but she looked like Edna Mode.

    Shadodre Report

    1point
    POST
    #66

    I stole 67 cents from Willie Nelson.

    bleepbloop877 Report

    1point
    POST
    #67

    I got bit by a zebra.

    HistoricalRow7933 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow