Italian Food Blogger Says It’s Not Okay To Drink A Cappuccino Past 12, And The Internet Is Divided

Let’s pay tribute to the Italians – they gave the world a huge amount of great things, from their beautiful culture to no less impressive cuisine, and whenever we eat pasta, pizza or drink piping hot espresso, we should thank Italy.

On the other hand, Italian culinary traditions are something that makes you remember that the headquarters of the Holy Inquisition in the Middle Ages was located there. If you don’t believe me, just try ordering a pineapple pizza somewhere in Naples! Okay, here’s another example of the Italian tradition, given by the food blogger and writer Nadia Munno, also known as Pasta Queen.

An Italian food blogger recently explained why Italians usually don’t have a cappuccino past noon

According to the blogger, a cappuccino in Italy is a morning drink, so 11am is perhaps a deadline

In her impassioned monologue, Nadia explains that the cappuccino that so many of us love to drink at any time of the day is actually exclusively a morning drink. According to the original poster (OP), a cappuccino contains frothed milk, and tossing it in with all those cheeses and other dinner foods is actually too many calories.

Thus, Pasta Queen strongly recommends drinking cappuccinos only in the morning – in extreme cases, before noon – and if you really want to cheer up your body after lunch, have a cup of espresso, and it’s done! “Italians don’t drink cappuccino after 12,” Nadia says. “Just imagine, for example, Americans eating a hot dog for breakfast!”

And now let’s figure it out. Firstly, there are two aspects here, and both are related to Italian traditions and the way of life. First of all, Italian breakfasts are usually not that abundant, so a cappuccino with frothed milk (and we are talking about the milk component of the drink), a rather high-calorie thing, perfectly complements such a breakfast. Accordingly, lunch in Italy is already very plentiful – and overloading the stomach after it with additional calories is not very good, you see.

Secondly, the Italians have a kind of cult of food and its proper intake. And if, for example, frothed milk goes perfectly with a sweet little breakfast, then it should no longer be combined with a hearty lunch. It won’t happen at all. However, as we have said several times, this is a purely Italian tradition. Or superstition, who actually knows?

It’s all about the frothed milk in the cappuccino, since it’s harder to digest, while breakfasts in Italy are not that abundant

“Milk is, in fact, harder to digest than other foods because of the lactose (takes more energy and time) so it is no wonder Italians opt for other options,” says Louisa Loring, the author of the food blog Eating Around Italy. “So what should you order instead so as not to stick out like a sore thumb while in Italy? If you want a coffee drink you should opt for a simple espresso, caffè or caffè macchiato (espresso with a drop of milk).”

In the end, each country has its own ideas about the culture of consumption of food and drink, as well as other countries. Ideas are often overly hypertrophied. Like that hot dog for breakfast. Damn it, I’m not American, but several times I’ve started my day with a hot dog and espresso – and it was incredibly nice and delicious! And I’ve also had a cappuccino after dinner many times, and it was damn good too!

So where is the truth? As is often the case, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. After all, one should always respect other people’s traditions, so when you come to Italy, it’s probably best to really follow this rule. But when you’re at home – who’s stopping you from ordering a big foamy cappuccino at around three in the afternoon? Right after having a couple of slices of incredibly tasty pineapple pizza…

Commenters’ opinions on the original video were, as nearly always, incredibly divided. Someone wholeheartedly thanks Nadia for this wholesome advice, and others declare they would drink a cappuccino after dinner, and no food bloggers, even with a couple of million followers on Instagram, will force them to give up this wonderful habit. Moreover, even some Italian baristas in the comments say that this tradition is probably relevant for the north of the country, but in the south you may well serve a cappuccino almost all day long.

People in the comments had a huge variety of opinions, while many of them praised Pasta Queen for a wholesome explanation

Probably the most remarkable comment was from a person from Colombia who, while paying tribute to Italian culinary traditions, nevertheless noticed that they drink coffee in their country day and night, and in general, coffee seems to run through their veins… In any case, it turned out to be a wonderful discussion about coffee traditions and rules… By the way, don’t you want to join the debate already in the comments below this post?