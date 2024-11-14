Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Fury After Claiming She's "Having A Hard Time" Financially: "Out Of Touch"
Celebrities, News

Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Fury After Claiming She’s “Having A Hard Time” Financially: “Out Of Touch”

Whoopi Goldberg recently expressed that despite her success, she felt unable to afford retirement due to ongoing financial pressures—a sentiment she said resonated with many working Americans. As a celebrity who earned between $5 million and $6 million in 2016, her comment sparked controversy.

While featuring on ABC’s talk show The View on Tuesday (November 12), Whoopi said: “I appreciate that people are having a hard time, me, too — I work for a living.

Highlights
  • Whoopi claims financial strain despite earning $5-$6 million in 2016.
  • Her remarks about working Americans sparked online controversy.
  • Whoopi says she's unable to retire due to ongoing financial pressures.
  • Comments highlight disconnection between celebrities and the public.

“If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I’m a working person, you know?

“My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there.”

Whoopi Goldberg recently expressed that despite her success, she felt unable to afford retirement due to ongoing financial pressures

Image credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Image credits: whoopigoldberg

Her statement left many people divided as a Facebook user commented: “Yeahhhhhh, nooooooooo Whoopi just no. Let me go get the world’s tiniest violin for her.”

A person wrote: “Remember when she told Millennials and Gen Z that we can’t afford homes because we aren’t working hard enough? Maybe she should work harder.”

Someone else penned: “Just because someone is rich, doesn’t mean they don’t have financial problems.”

It was a sentiment she said resonated with many working Americans

Image credits: The View

“Just like the average American they live beyond their means. She has a mortgage and she has car payments. 

“She has insurance to pay. She has families that need assistance. She can just afford to give a little bit more.”

Image credits: whoopigoldberg

A netizen shared: “I heard some other countries have great exchange rates. Maybe she should move and try it out.”

“As far as an actor goes she’s ok,” a commentator added. “But her personality and political views are toxic. I’m sure she is having a hard time affording groceries in Manhattan. But really she should just go live at her other house in Sardinia.”

A viewer noted: “I love Whoopi Goldberg. She is a philanthropist and supports many, many good causes.” 

As a celebrity who earned between $5 million and $6 million in 2016, her comment sparked controversy

Image credits: The View

“No one can change my mind about her. Yes, she is a millionaire; but she uses her money for good.”

An additional observer stated: “I work for a living too, but I don’t make millions of dollars a year. We don’t live in the same world, Whoop.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Lol says the millionaire..well congrats the right person was voted in to fix all that.”

Image credits: Lou Rocco/Getty Images

While Whoopi’s current salary as a panelist for The View isn’t publicly known, Variety reported back in 2016 that her contract was estimated to be “in the $5 to $6 million range.”

Moreover, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the Sister Act star’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

Whoopi’s former co-host, Meghan McCain, said back in April that there was a disconnect between The View’s panelists and the general public who were watching at home, Buzzfeed reported on Wednesday (November 13).

You can watch the episode below:

Image credits: The View

She said on her Citizen McCain podcast: “I had an experience while I was working at ABC News [on The View]. I was in a particularly heated Hot Topics meeting.

“I remember yelling at the meeting that: ‘Some of you, or all of you, are going to have to start interacting with people who don’t make $100,000 a year or more.’

“‘You have to interact with someone who makes minimum wage, on some level or another.’”

Whoopi’s statement continued to ignite heated debates

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

virgilblue avatar
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you struggle financially while earning millions you are doing something very, very wrong.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
kerirodonnell avatar
meeeeeeeeeeee
meeeeeeeeeeee
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I see her I just think about how she said it wasn't real rape when roman polanski drugged and raped that child. Yet another peado being paid millions

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
jessicaspecht avatar
Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As so many other working people said so eloquently.....Whoopi, we don't feel sorry for you because you don't know how to manage your money and plan for retirement. That's something we, the actually working class and poor people that make less than $60K/year, have to think about EVERY SINGLE DAY!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
