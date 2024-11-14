Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Fury After Claiming She’s “Having A Hard Time” Financially: “Out Of Touch”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whoopi Goldberg recently expressed that despite her success, she felt unable to afford retirement due to ongoing financial pressures—a sentiment she said resonated with many working Americans. As a celebrity who earned between $5 million and $6 million in 2016, her comment sparked controversy.

While featuring on ABC’s talk show The View on Tuesday (November 12), Whoopi said: “I appreciate that people are having a hard time, me, too — I work for a living.

Highlights Whoopi claims financial strain despite earning $5-$6 million in 2016.

Her remarks about working Americans sparked online controversy.

Whoopi says she's unable to retire due to ongoing financial pressures.

Comments highlight disconnection between celebrities and the public.

“If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I’m a working person, you know?

“My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there.”

Whoopi Goldberg recently expressed that despite her success, she felt unable to afford retirement due to ongoing financial pressures

Share icon

Image credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Share icon

Image credits: whoopigoldberg

Her statement left many people divided as a Facebook user commented: “Yeahhhhhh, nooooooooo Whoopi just no. Let me go get the world’s tiniest violin for her.”

A person wrote: “Remember when she told Millennials and Gen Z that we can’t afford homes because we aren’t working hard enough? Maybe she should work harder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone else penned: “Just because someone is rich, doesn’t mean they don’t have financial problems.”

It was a sentiment she said resonated with many working Americans

Share icon

Image credits: The View

“Just like the average American they live beyond their means. She has a mortgage and she has car payments.

“She has insurance to pay. She has families that need assistance. She can just afford to give a little bit more.”

Share icon

Image credits: whoopigoldberg

A netizen shared: “I heard some other countries have great exchange rates. Maybe she should move and try it out.”

“As far as an actor goes she’s ok,” a commentator added. “But her personality and political views are toxic. I’m sure she is having a hard time affording groceries in Manhattan. But really she should just go live at her other house in Sardinia.”

A viewer noted: “I love Whoopi Goldberg. She is a philanthropist and supports many, many good causes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As a celebrity who earned between $5 million and $6 million in 2016, her comment sparked controversy

Share icon

Image credits: The View

“No one can change my mind about her. Yes, she is a millionaire; but she uses her money for good.”

An additional observer stated: “I work for a living too, but I don’t make millions of dollars a year. We don’t live in the same world, Whoop.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Lol says the millionaire..well congrats the right person was voted in to fix all that.”

Share icon

Image credits: Lou Rocco/Getty Images

While Whoopi’s current salary as a panelist for The View isn’t publicly known, Variety reported back in 2016 that her contract was estimated to be “in the $5 to $6 million range.”

Moreover, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the Sister Act star’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

Whoopi’s former co-host, Meghan McCain, said back in April that there was a disconnect between The View’s panelists and the general public who were watching at home, Buzzfeed reported on Wednesday (November 13).

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch the episode below:

Image credits: The View

ADVERTISEMENT

She said on her Citizen McCain podcast: “I had an experience while I was working at ABC News [on The View]. I was in a particularly heated Hot Topics meeting.

“I remember yelling at the meeting that: ‘Some of you, or all of you, are going to have to start interacting with people who don’t make $100,000 a year or more.’

“‘You have to interact with someone who makes minimum wage, on some level or another.’”

Whoopi’s statement continued to ignite heated debates

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT