ADVERTISEMENT

In an age of irony, sarcasm, perfectly curated online personas and clap-backs, there's something refreshingly brave about anyone who dares to bare their soul and be deeply sincere online. But sometimes, the wholesome posts we appreciate so much take an unexpected turn. And we don't know whether to laugh, cry or cringe. Or do all at the same time.

Whether it's an all-caps declaration of love for a childhood cartoon, a blurry #wokeuplikedis selfie with way too many heart emojis, or someone pouring out their heart and soul in the comments section of a funny video, these posts manage to combine cute and cringe in a way we might never have thought possible.

There's an entire online community dedicated to sharing such content. Aptly called Wholesome Cringe, the page is a gallery of raw, unfiltered posts from people who perhaps don't care so much for being "cool."

Bored Panda has put together our favorite ones for you to scroll through as you strike up the courage to share exactly what's on your mind. Regardless of what others think. May they serve as a reminder that behind every screen is a human being... one who possibly loves their grandma a little too loud, or still gets emotional about their favorite childhood cartoon.