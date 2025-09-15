ADVERTISEMENT

In an age of irony, sarcasm, perfectly curated online personas and clap-backs, there's something refreshingly brave about anyone who dares to bare their soul and be deeply sincere online. But sometimes, the wholesome posts we appreciate so much take an unexpected turn. And we don't know whether to laugh, cry or cringe. Or do all at the same time.

Whether it's an all-caps declaration of love for a childhood cartoon, a blurry #wokeuplikedis selfie with way too many heart emojis, or someone pouring out their heart and soul in the comments section of a funny video, these posts manage to combine cute and cringe in a way we might never have thought possible.

There's an entire online community dedicated to sharing such content. Aptly called Wholesome Cringe, the page is a gallery of raw, unfiltered posts from people who perhaps don't care so much for being "cool."

Bored Panda has put together our favorite ones for you to scroll through as you strike up the courage to share exactly what's on your mind. Regardless of what others think. May they serve as a reminder that behind every screen is a human being... one who possibly loves their grandma a little too loud, or still gets emotional about their favorite childhood cartoon.

#1

Was Told To Post This Here....

Young man with glasses in a bedroom photoshopped with an anime girl, showcasing a cringe-worthy but wholesome moment.

    #2

    Nice

    Tweet about a brother who responsibly threw out his anime body pillow at 18, showing cringe-worthy but wholesome behavior.

    #3

    Good Dad

    Two people wearing furry costumes, one holding a cat, showcasing cringe-worthy but wholesome furry fandom moments.

    #4

    Honestly I'm A Bit Jealous

    Couple wearing matching anime-themed shirts with phrases I'm Her and I'm His, a cringe-worthy but wholesome post.

    #5

    I Was Told To Post This, Our Teachers Made This

    Sign with Among Us characters saying stay 6ft away from crewmates in a cringe-worthy but wholesome style.

    #6

    Tbh I’d Go There...

    Billboard for braces advertising "Guardians of the Gums" with a dentist and a cartoon tooth saying I am tooth, cringe-worthy post.

    #7

    Thanks I Feel Better

    Person wearing a red striped shirt holding a miniature version of themselves near a chain-link fence, cringe-worthy but wholesome post.

    #8

    My Promise To You...

    Man in ninja outfit holding a sword and gently touching a newborn baby, capturing cringe-worthy but wholesome moments.

    #9

    How’s It Going Bros?

    Hand-drawn comic showing a character facing bullying, failure, and emotional struggle in a cringe-worthy but wholesome post.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Context for those who don't know: she's sad (because of some sort of heartbreak, her parents fighting, bullies, and failing a test), so she's watching videos by the YouTuber PewDiePie to feel better (in other words, it's a PewDiePie fan comic)

    #10

    I Love This

    Man leaning towards a Garchomp in an augmented reality game, capturing a cringe-worthy but wholesome moment outdoors.

    #11

    Couple Goals I Guess?

    Couple creating cringe-worthy but wholesome Facebook profile pictures showing them appearing to kiss through their profile photos.

    #12

    He's On The Side Of The Angels.

    Tweet about a childhood memory of trying to help during a storm, showcasing cringe-worthy but wholesome moments.

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A much more plausible religious belief than handling snakes or "God hates f**s".

    This Monstrous Unit With His Granny.

    Tall man in dark coat with grandma, a cringe-worthy but wholesome moment showing contrasting personalities.

    #14

    Friend Found This

    T-shirt with pixelated character and text about mining a way out of type 1 diabetes, showcasing wholesome and cringe-worthy creativity.

    #15

    Wholesome Doge

    Smiling dog with encouraging text, a wholesome and cringe-worthy post blending humor and positivity in a colorful background.

    #16

    My First Post!

    Cringe-worthy but wholesome post showing Jesus comforting a sad Thanos in a colorful hand-drawn illustration.

    #17

    Thanks Demon You Were Always There For Me

    Comic showing a wholesome note to a demon under the bed, blending cringe-worthy and sweet moments in a cute style.

    #18

    Chad

    Text post about a grandmother calling someone Chad, showing a cringe-worthy but wholesome family moment shared online.

    #19

    Meet "52 Yrs Of Age"

    Cartoon hamster eating a seed paired with a wholesome and cringe-worthy social media post comment.

    #20

    Obama-Kun

    Hand holding a 2020 calendar titled My Imaginary Boyfriend Barack featuring playful and wholesome cringe-worthy images.

    #21

    He Tired

    Student presenting a cringe-worthy but wholesome meme on classroom projector, engaging with classmates and teacher reactions.

    #22

    She Said Yes!

    Close-up of a hand wearing a ring with a card describing a funny and wholesome engagement ring from cringe-worthy posts.

    #23

    Safe Shrex

    Poster with Shrek characters promoting safe sex and STI awareness, a cringe-worthy but wholesome educational post.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shrek lives in a swamp, bathes in mud, and makes candles out of his own earwax, what makes you think he practices safe-se‍‍x

    #24

    Also Yeet For Upvote!

    Man with beard and backward cap in a recording room with a cringeworthy but wholesome LGBTQ+ community comment.

    #25

    This Tinder Bio

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy but wholesome dating profile where Kevin describes a BBQ ribs eating challenge to find his warrior bride.

    #26

    Know Thyself.

    Two young men in contrasting social settings with thought bubbles, showcasing cringe-worthy but wholesome posts humor.

    #27

    No You Are Not

    Boy playing Minecraft in a dim room with a caption about being above the law in a cringe-worthy but wholesome post.

    #28

    Among Valentine

    Drawing of a pink Among Us crewmate with a heart on a window, captioned with a wholesome and cringe-worthy message.

    #29

    Oh Dear

    A person in a giant black and white dog costume interacting playfully with a small brown dog outside a house.

    #30

    Put On My Dad Uniform Today And Began The Journey Of Fatherhood! I Had To Use My Dads Actual Shoes Cause My Wife Wouldn’t Let Me Buy Dad Shoes.

    New parents in hospital room holding newborn baby, capturing a wholesome and cringe-worthy family moment.

    #31

    Bullying Kinda Sus Tho

    Poster explaining bullying with cartoon characters, promoting anti-bullying as cringe-worthy but wholesome content.

    #32

    Guys, Don't Drink And Drive. Life Is Precious.

    Screenshot of a social media profile with a bio focused on safety tips and wholesome messages in a cringe-worthy style.

    #33

    Found This Gem On Facebook

    Cartoon characters riding motorcycles with a message about respect and love, showcasing wholesome and cringe-worthy posts.

    #34

    It Feels Like This Was Made By Some Like Really Innocent Couple

    Four-panel collage showing a couple sharing a wholesome and cringe-worthy pregnancy announcement outdoors.

    #35

    My Teacher’s Meme

    SpongeBob characters with shocked faces reacting to Romeo and Juliet news in a cringe-worthy but wholesome post.

    #36

    Excited For The Comments On This Post

    Among Us characters in pastel colors with text saying you are not an impostor, cringe-worthy but wholesome theme.

    #37

    Happy Birthday Gamer

    Couple celebrating a Pewds themed birthday with a customized cake and gamer birthday decorations, capturing cringe-worthy but wholesome joy.

    #38

    Less Go To Prom

    Young couple holding a cringe-worthy but wholesome promposal sign with playful text and balloons in the background.

    #39

    Wholesome Instagram Cringe

    Man wearing sunglasses and a white hoodie looking at his phone with a caption about catching feelings, a cringe-worthy wholesome post.

    #40

    Found On A Jjba Amino

    Chibi-style characters Giorno and a woman with tears depict a cringe-worthy but wholesome comforting moment.

    #41

    Cringe So Hard.

    Text message exchange with nurse pickup lines using medical terms humorously, highlighting cringe-worthy but wholesome moments.

    #42

    Rating A Double Bed But Just Wants To Update You On Their Day.

    Review post by Steven with a 5-star rating sharing a wholesome and cringe-worthy story about his daughter's double bed.

    #43

    Well That De-Escalated Quickly

    Comment expressing a harsh opinion about a band with a wholesome mention of love for their wife in a cringe-worthy post.

    #44

    Anon Saves His Father's Life

    Child’s funny and wholesome story about trying to help dad with a car fuel gauge mix-up on an online post.

    #45

    Wow, That's Sooooo Beautiful Uwu <3

    Young couple sharing a cringe-worthy but wholesome moment with funny romantic captions in a cozy setting.

    #46

    Love Story

    Black and white comic showing cringe-worthy but wholesome interaction between two characters in a humorous romantic moment.

    #47

    Here’s Something I Found.

    Social media post showing a child dabbing by the fireplace, a cringe-worthy but wholesome moment captured online.

    #48

    Hmm

    Couple humorously drinking milk and cereal, showing cringe-worthy but wholesome moments together in a home setting.

    #49

    Does This Count?

    Elderly woman depicted as a nanotech fighting cancer cells inside a boy in a cringe-worthy but wholesome comic.

    #50

    Getting In Shape For Your Waifu

    Young man holding anime pillow in 2015 and 2020, showing cringe-worthy but wholesome transformation over time.

    #51

    Chipmunks

    Three animated chipmunks in colorful hoodies and hats posing against a vibrant orange background, showcasing cringe-worthy yet wholesome vibes.

    #52

    Something I Found On My Instagram Feed

    Animated pink-themed image with encouraging text about being alive and mattering, fitting cringe-worthy but wholesome posts.

    #53

    Found On R/4panelcringe

    Scene from a TV show meme featuring cat-like reflexes with a man, woman, and a cat, combining cringe-worthy but wholesome humor.

    #54

    A Little Confused, But They've Got The Spirit.

    Animated characters expressing messages rejecting harmful stereotypes, a cringe-worthy but wholesome post about social justice.

    #55

    Remember To Take Notes Y'all :)

    Screenshot of a funny and wholesome direct message conversation referencing a teleportation kunai weapon.

    #56

    She Think She A Burger But She Really A Big Mac

    Two cheeseburgers side by side illustrating perception difference in a wholesome and cringe-worthy post.

    #57

    This Guy, Replying To A Riley Reid Video Of Her Using A Dildo In Her Ass With The Caption “I Love Anal”.

    Cringe-worthy but wholesome tweet praising someone's entertaining and fun tricks, highlighting enjoyment and permission to join fun.

    #58

    These Guys R Legends, What Pleasant Men!

    Alt text: collage of famous men with edited cartoon details labeled as boys making the world a better place, highlighting cringe-worthy but wholesome posts

    #59

    Not Having A Good Time

    Boy standing next to a sad cartoon character from Disney XD, creating a cringe-worthy but wholesome moment.

    #60

    My College It Teacher Just Sent Me This Email. Was It Really Needed?

    Text message discussing doing Python programming together via Zoom using an online compiler, showing cringe-worthy but wholesome post.

    #61

    Raar

    Simple black and white comic depicting a wholesome conversation between two characters in a cringe-worthy yet sweet style.

    #62

    He Just Likes The Meme

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy but wholesome social media post where a user expresses excitement about discovering a meme.

    #63

    I Have The Best Girlfriend!

    Text message conversation with cute, cringe-worthy, and wholesome expressions of love using chocolate chip cookies as a metaphor.

    #64

    Yes Now Go Away

    Close-up of a smiling dog with large ears and a humorous expression in a cringe-worthy but wholesome post.

    #65

    I Feel Safe Here

    Sign with English and Chinese text encouraging reporting rats confidently, showing cringe-worthy but wholesome posts vibe.

    #66

    You Will Be Disappointed

    Twitter thread screenshot showing a cringe-worthy but wholesome post about a blackout and personal online identity.

    #67

    I Have No Idea How I Ended Up Here

    Three people dancing outdoors by a river with a bridge and tower in the background, showing wholesome and cringe-worthy vibes.

    #68

    Anon Gets Fit

    Anonymous sharing a wholesome story about motivation, friendship, and fitness using Nintendo Wii Fit balance board.

    #69

    At Least My Teacher Is Having Fun With This.

    Among Us chat showing funny and wholesome conversation about photosynthesis, fitting cringe-worthy but wholesome posts.

    #70

    Might Turn Into A Postception

    Hand-drawn Minecraft-themed phone case on Huawei Y7, showcasing a cringe-worthy but wholesome creative effort.

    #71

    He Just Wanna Sleep

    Cringe-worthy but wholesome text post about wanting to sleep together under a blanket and cuddle quietly.

    #72

    My Brother (22) Posted This About The Supreme Court Decision....he Doesn’t Even Like Sonic

    Red cartoon character with starry eyes and clenched fists under text reading I accept the court’s decision, cringe-worthy post.

    #73

    My Mom Is Going Through A Phase Where She’s Saying Stuff Like This Randomly No Matter The Context, But I Can’t Help But Love It. <3

    Text message exchange showing a wholesome but cringe-worthy conversation about lunch and life wisdom.

    #74

    Comment On Dantdm’s Video

    YouTube comment praising a long-time creator as the most inspirational, highlighting cringe-worthy but wholesome support.

    #75

    Aryan's Comment Is Silly And Made Me Smile

    Black cat licking its lips in a video with user comments, showcasing cringe-worthy but wholesome moments online.

    #76

    This Is What Happens When You Get A Millennial As A Study Hall Monitor

    Plastic bin with a cringe-worthy but wholesome cartoon sign reminding to leave phones in bin before bathroom use.

    #77

    Anon Goes To The Movies

    Fans raise colorful lightsabers during a heartfelt tribute to Carrie Fisher, a cringe-worthy but wholesome movie moment.

    #78

    Chungus

    Two boys outdoors with one wearing safety goggles and holding tools, capturing a cringe-worthy but wholesome moment.

    #79

    I Love You This Much

    T-shirt with a cringe-worthy but wholesome religious quote about Jesus' love and sacrifice, featuring a cross and flowers.

    #80

    Kids Can Curse To

    Two men in a heated conversation indoors with a humorous comment about censoring curses, showing cringe-worthy but wholesome interaction.

    #81

    X-Post From R/Comedynecromancy

    A young boy in a white shirt posing with cringe-worthy but wholesome text captions in a simple room setting.

    #82

    A Bit Late?

    Screenshot of Keanu Reeves interview headline and a meme overlay with the word wholesome and the number 100, highlighting wholesome content.

    #83

    Spoon

    Elderly man and woman looking at a phone with a funny cringe-worthy but wholesome parenting quote about gadgets.

    #84

    Reminds Me Of My Middle School Days When I Thought Starry Was Romantic

    Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy in a cringe-worthy but wholesome interaction scene from a popular movie.

    #85

    Libtard Destroyed By Facts.

    Collage of cringe-worthy but wholesome posts featuring a girl doubting herself and a man responding with facts.

    #86

    How To Title

    A wholesome and cringe-worthy text exchange with a young couple sharing a playful superhero-themed joke.

    #87

    Guy Fieri’s Disaster Of A Tweet

    Tweet by Guy Fieri with a Fortnite character in a flame shirt, part of cringe-worthy but wholesome posts collection.

    #88

    Hold On Peep

    Illustration of various characters walking together on clouds with speech bubbles, showing wholesome and cringe-worthy posts.

    #89

    No, You're Swag

    Two teenagers wearing matching LOL @ UR SWAG shirts smiling together, a cringe-worthy but wholesome moment captured.

    #90

    Yikes But Absolutely True!! Thanks Grandma.

    Baby Yoda driving with a serious face, illustrating a cringe-worthy but wholesome post about slippery and snowy road dangers.

    #91

    None Of These Are True

    Illustration of a rainbow-haired person with text about how social media taught this generation valuable life lessons in a wholesome way.

    #92

    You Can Tell They Took A Lot Of Time To Make This

    Among Us themed police post advising players to break down gaming console boxes and report suspicious activity for wholesome cringe-worthy fun.

