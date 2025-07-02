Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find some of the most heartwarming examples of before and after photos people have ever shared online. From adorable kittens becoming comfortable in their new homes to inspiring weight loss transformations, we hope you enjoy these wholesome pics, pandas. And be sure to upvote the ones that remind you not to fear change!

If you’ve recently adopted a puppy, you might be begging the little cutie every day to never grow up. And if you just started dating someone new, you might be desperately hoping that the honeymoon stage never ends. Change can be daunting, but we have to remember that it can be a wonderful thing as well.

#1 Rescued From The Streets About 3 Months Ago. He's Now Peacefully Snoring In Bed Next To Me. I Love Him So Much Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Ruth! Given Six Months To Live When I Adopted Her. We're Now At 2.5 Years Together Share icon

#3 I Found Hamlet In The Dumpster, Now He’s My Best Friend Share icon

The unknown can be intimidating, and that’s why many of us are change-averse. Moving across the country, starting a new job, breaking up with your partner or having a child will all come with many challenges. It’s often easier to simply stay on the same path and try to stop wondering about all of the “what ifs” that pop into your head. ADVERTISEMENT But we hope that this list will inspire you to take the leap and realize just how beautiful change can be. If you’ve always wanted to start running, learn piano, adopt a kitten or move to another country for six months, stop thinking about what could go wrong and start focusing on how great it could be.

#4 From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To A Surgical Assistant (40) Share icon Was roaming the streets and eating scraps for years, with my only goals in life being finding a bench to loiter on. Couldn't find a job no matter how hard I tried, and not having any skills in life or family (was raised in foster care) surely didn't help.



One day while looking for a restroom to relieve myself, I stumbled across a college that just so happened to have an open house enrollment going on, and figured that was the perfect excuse to enter the building and freeload off their toilets.



Little did I know however, was that the universe had other plans for me. A guidance counselor had approached me and asked if I was here for open house. Being embarrassed to admit my true intentions, I told him I was and ended up joining him as he regaled the countless opportunities presented before me.



I was intrigued by their surgical technology program, and decided to give it a shot. Needless to say, I had finally found my passion in life. Went to school for 18 months, plus an additional 4 months of internships, all while homeless. Upon graduation, I was offered a permanent job at the hospital I interned at, and after 4 years, had enough cases to take the CSFA exam.



I have been a surgical assistant since, and remind myself everyday just how fortunate my life turned out. Now that I'm an old man, I feel I have enough experience to encourage others that it's never too late in life to strive for better. You just have to have patience, persistence, and passion.



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Me At The End Of 1 1/2 Year Of Writing And Illustrating My Book – And Me (Back To Normal) After The Book Release Share icon P.S. It won a prize!



ADVERTISEMENT

#6 To Be Loved Is To Be Changed Share icon 4 years as a stray versus one year as a house cat.



One thing that many of us convince ourselves that we aren’t capable of doing is getting into shape. Perhaps you were an athlete in college, but since you started working a 9-6 job, you haven’t had as much time to stay active. Or you became a parent and had to focus 100% of your energy on your little ones. It’s completely understandable, as 43% of adults around the world are overweight. But some of the photos on this list feature incredible fitness and weight loss transformations. So if you are dedicated to prioritizing your health, you can do it too! Making small changes like hitting the gym a couple of times a week and prioritizing eating more fruits and vegetables can go a long way over time. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Before And After Adoption Share icon

#8 Glow Up For Potato Share icon

#9 Me And My Best Friend Jezebel (8 And 26) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if weight loss isn’t your main goal, exercising regularly can greatly improve your health. Medline Plus reports that keeping active can reduce your risk of heart disease, help you manage chronic health conditions and pain, help smokers quit and greatly improve your mood and mental health. There is nothing like that flood of endorphins that hits after an intense run or training session! Plus, the more active you become, the more you’ll crave exercise. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 540lbs To 320lbs (5 Years) Share icon

#11 Down 150, No Alcohol For 606 Days Share icon

#12 Rick Then And Now, 8 Years Later Share icon

Now, some of the photos on this list show adorable transformations between children and their future adult selves. Growing up can feel scary at any age, especially when you have no idea what you’d like to do with your life, but becoming an adult can be a wonderful experience. Sure, you’ll have to get a job and pay taxes. But you’ll also be able to create deep, meaningful friendships, spend your time the way you want to and pick up new hobbies you never had access to as a child! ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Girls Trip, 2007 And 2024 Share icon

#14 My Japanese Grandma Who Survived World War 2 Share icon She has since passed away but had a wild life. Crazy to think about everything she saw and went through when the bombs were dropped. She survived fire bombs by going underground beneath her school. I miss her everyday!



#15 This Good Boy Did A Heck Of A Grow This Year Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some pretty adorable photos of animals featured on this list as well. And we all know that kittens and puppies are cute enough to melt your heart into a huge puddle. But they’re also extremely time consuming and a lot of work. Raising a puppy means constantly monitoring them to ensure they haven’t pottied on the floor or chewed up your wallet. And kittens are notorious for scratching anything they can get their paws on or climbing to incredible heights.

#16 15 To 19 Finally Beat My Anorexia And Started Taking Care Of Myself Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 This Is My First Time Doing Any Landscaping. Here Are Some Before And After Pics. Can’t Wait To See What It Looks Like This Summer Share icon

#18 A Little Mural I Did With My Friend Yesterday Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be sad to realize that your pet will never be a baby again, but seeing them grow up not only allows owners to build beautiful bonds with them. It also finally gives pet parents a break, as they won’t have to worry about keeping an eye on their furry friend every minute of the day. And the longer you and your pet live together, the better you’ll be able to understand and predict their behavior. The two of you will form a beautiful language of your own to communicate with!

#19 One Year Alcohol Free Share icon One year alcohol free and never felt better! Far less anxiety, better self esteem & mood, less tummy issues, better skin, more energy, and improved relationships. Couldn’t ask for more.



#20 Before And Afters Of Volunteer Cleanups I Did By Myself To Show One Person Can Make A Huge Difference Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Almost 500 Lbs Down End Of Month 17 Share icon

In general, there’s no reason for us to fear change. It can bring about personal growth, new opportunities and a level of happiness you never even knew you could achieve. Go to that pottery class, start learning a new language, don’t be scared to travel alone and start baking that sourdough even if you’re terrified of how it will turn out. We can never grow without forcing ourselves out of our comfort zones.

#22 1 Year Later! I Hope This Never Changes Share icon

#23 This Is Pixel Before And After Swimming Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Two Years Apart, Same Favorite Spot Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

We hope you’re enjoying these wholesome before and after photos, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you find most inspiring or heartwarming, and feel free to share your own transformations in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos that show the beauty of change, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda list next!

#25 Shaved The Beard After An A****ve Relationship. Gonna Stay This Way For A While I Think Share icon

#26 100 Lbs Down & Just Tried On My Prom Dress Share icon It's crazy to think about how it was literally hard to zip up at my prom, (I think two people had to help me into it!) and now it literally falls off me.



ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My Husband And I On Our Wedding Day 1977 And Now 2024 Share icon

#28 My Tripod Foster Boy, Moose, Before And After I Rescued Him Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My Parents In 1977 And In 2024 Share icon

#30 26 To 29, I Feel Reborn Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Pictures Of My Brothers And I, 39 Years Apart Share icon

#32 Saw A Glimpse Of This Guy In A Busy Underpass. Took 4 Passes To Finally Stop And Snatch Her. She Thanked Me With Her Teeth Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 In 2005, This Man Proposed To His Girlfriend By Sending Her A Letter In Animal Crossing. 15 Years Later, Their Whole Family Played The New Game Together Share icon

#34 Three Years Apart And They Still Are As Close As Ever (Literally) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 1 And 27 Years Old Share icon

#36 My Husband And I, 2007 - 2023 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Desi Showed Up In My Yard, Eating Garbage And Licking Dry Plates Of Old Cat Food Share icon When a rough Arizona summer hit, she decided she’d had enough of being outside, and trusted me to bring her in. I gave her a good brushing, cleaned her long fur with some dry shampoo, and there was a completely different cat underneath all the grime and tangles. Two years later, she purrs when I feed her, but still enjoys the outdoors viewed through a window, from her perch.



ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Found In A Thunderstorm On The Side Of A Highway, Nearly Passing Away- 2 Months Later She’s My Thriving Velcro Kitty Share icon

#39 200 Pounds Combined Weight Loss Share icon After 27 years of marriage we finally managed it. Took a bout with cancer, but it motivated us.



#40 2023 vs. 2024. Lost Half My Weight (374lbs -> 187lbs) After Beating My 10+ Year Long Depression Last Year Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My Sister And Her Significant Other Found A Kitty Out In The Desert. The Foundling Has Been Named Snow. He Is A Very Happy Kitty Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Before And After Share icon

#43 My Girlfriend Nervous Doing First Small Market vs. 5 Years Later Accepted Into The Largest Market In Town Share icon

#44 From Shell Shocked Daily Substance Abuse (30) To Three Years Clean Living As Best I Can (39) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 What A Difference A Drink Of Water Makes! My Chilli Plant Before And An Hour After Watering Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 My Rescue Cat, Before And After. Finally Healthy After A Lot Of TLC Share icon

#47 This Was My First Time Propagating Succulents And I'm Very Happy With How They Are Growing Share icon

#48 Victorious. I Had Diabetes And 2 Years Later I Was Diagnosed With A Coronary Blockage. My Doctor Told Me I Was Going To Have A Heart Attack Any Day. Since Then I Have Lost Over 110 Lbs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 16-Year-Old Eggs Before And After A Little Love Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 1 Year Growth Progress Share icon

#51 My Most Challenging Cleanup In The San Francisco Bay Area Share icon

#52 From Abandoned At A Cemetery To Thriving! Meet Anubis Share icon I’m a photographer and went out 3 hours away from where I stay to go take pictures! I stopped at a couple parks to photograph and then came across a cemetery. I went down the road and found this puppy on the dirt road. No houses were around just a cemetery and so I assumed he was dumped and the condition he was in showed he was not cared for. He followed me around as I called out to hear if there was a person around. No answer, so I took him home.

He has changed my world. I brought him home and convinced my Ma to let me keep him. Meet Anubis. My trusty little man, and soul dog. I’ve been out on dirt roads photographing for 11 years and have not come across a puppy! I honestly believe he was sent to me. I was meant to find him, that day I wasn’t wanting to go out til my therapy told me to go out. Grateful is all I can say.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Found Scrounging For Garbage In The Cold At 5 Weeks Old. A Month And A Half Laterhe's King Of The Castle Share icon

#54 My Daughter And Myself Exactly 13 Years Apart Share icon

#55 My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement Share icon

#56 Before: One Month Post Final Chemo Session; After: This Diwali (Im Indian). Goodbye Cancer, Welcome Back Hair Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 My Garden Has Been My Absolute Pride And Joy For The Past 5 Years, And I've Turned It Into A Private Tropical Hideout From A Complete Blank Canvas Share icon

#58 I Did The Same Olympic Triathlon 3 Years Apart, With A Difference Of 50 Lbs And 44 Minutes Share icon

#59 300lbs To 200lbs (3 Years And 6 Months) Share icon

#60 Just Finished This Back Yard Succulent Project Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 My Cousin And I, 21 Years Apart (2003 And 2024) Share icon

#62 My Cat Has Officially Lost Half Of His Body Weight! He Is So Much More Active And Healthy Share icon

#63 Found This Scared Little Guy Shivering Outside My Work. It Took A Lot Of Patience To Catch Him, But Now, Three Years Later, He’s A Big, Happy, And Spoiled Cat Living His Best Life In Spain Share icon

#64 1 Year Later Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Before And After Of An Illegal Dumping Site I Cleaned Up Share icon

#66 Before And After Grooming Share icon

#67 Same Ball, 3 Years Of Play Difference Share icon

#68 Shiva’s Glow Up Before And After Rescue. She Is So Beautiful Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 My Wife And I, Our First Christmas Together And 24 Years Later! 1999-2023 Share icon

#70 My First Garden, Before And After Share icon

#71 8 Months Progress. Finasteride 8 Months And Minoxidil 4 Months Share icon

#72 Take That, Depression. Before And After Of Months Stuck In The Vicious Cycle Of Wash, Dry, Basket, Bedroom. Finally Folded, Hung And Put Away Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 My First Plant Is Thriving. At The Time, I Had Never Owned Or Cared For A Plant Before. Fast Forward Five Years, And That Tiny Succulent Has Grown Into Two Separate Plants Share icon

#74 13 Months Before And After Share icon

#75 150lbs To 200lbs (5 Years) Share icon

#76 Before And One Year After Of A Neglected Succulent Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT