If you’ve recently adopted a puppy, you might be begging the little cutie every day to never grow up. And if you just started dating someone new, you might be desperately hoping that the honeymoon stage never ends. Change can be daunting, but we have to remember that it can be a wonderful thing as well.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find some of the most heartwarming examples of before and after photos people have ever shared online. From adorable kittens becoming comfortable in their new homes to inspiring weight loss transformations, we hope you enjoy these wholesome pics, pandas. And be sure to upvote the ones that remind you not to fear change!

#1

Rescued From The Streets About 3 Months Ago. He's Now Peacefully Snoring In Bed Next To Me. I Love Him So Much

Side-by-side before and after photos showing a heartwarming dog transformation shared online.

chantal-goyave Report

    #2

    Ruth! Given Six Months To Live When I Adopted Her. We're Now At 2.5 Years Together

    Before and after photos showing a joyful woman holding a happy small dog wearing a colorful outfit and ID tags.

    awalfrand Report

    #3

    I Found Hamlet In The Dumpster, Now He’s My Best Friend

    Before and after photos showing a small kitten being bottle-fed and the same cat grown with fluffy fur indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    The unknown can be intimidating, and that’s why many of us are change-averse. Moving across the country, starting a new job, breaking up with your partner or having a child will all come with many challenges. It’s often easier to simply stay on the same path and try to stop wondering about all of the “what ifs” that pop into your head.

    But we hope that this list will inspire you to take the leap and realize just how beautiful change can be. If you’ve always wanted to start running, learn piano, adopt a kitten or move to another country for six months, stop thinking about what could go wrong and start focusing on how great it could be.
    #4

    From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To A Surgical Assistant (40)

    Before and after photos showing a man’s heartwarming transformation from living on the streets to working in healthcare.

    Was roaming the streets and eating scraps for years, with my only goals in life being finding a bench to loiter on. Couldn't find a job no matter how hard I tried, and not having any skills in life or family (was raised in foster care) surely didn't help.

    One day while looking for a restroom to relieve myself, I stumbled across a college that just so happened to have an open house enrollment going on, and figured that was the perfect excuse to enter the building and freeload off their toilets.

    Little did I know however, was that the universe had other plans for me. A guidance counselor had approached me and asked if I was here for open house. Being embarrassed to admit my true intentions, I told him I was and ended up joining him as he regaled the countless opportunities presented before me.

    I was intrigued by their surgical technology program, and decided to give it a shot. Needless to say, I had finally found my passion in life. Went to school for 18 months, plus an additional 4 months of internships, all while homeless. Upon graduation, I was offered a permanent job at the hospital I interned at, and after 4 years, had enough cases to take the CSFA exam.

    I have been a surgical assistant since, and remind myself everyday just how fortunate my life turned out. Now that I'm an old man, I feel I have enough experience to encourage others that it's never too late in life to strive for better. You just have to have patience, persistence, and passion.

    Man-Tax Report

    #5

    Me At The End Of 1 1/2 Year Of Writing And Illustrating My Book – And Me (Back To Normal) After The Book Release

    Before and after transformation photo showing a man’s heartwarming change from unkempt to groomed and smiling.

    P.S. It won a prize!

    r37n1w Report

    #6

    To Be Loved Is To Be Changed

    Before and after photos of a rescued cat showing its transformation from unhealthy to happy and healthy indoors.

    4 years as a stray versus one year as a house cat.

    JUSTAN0TH3RDUDE Report

    One thing that many of us convince ourselves that we aren’t capable of doing is getting into shape. Perhaps you were an athlete in college, but since you started working a 9-6 job, you haven’t had as much time to stay active. Or you became a parent and had to focus 100% of your energy on your little ones. 

    It’s completely understandable, as 43% of adults around the world are overweight. But some of the photos on this list feature incredible fitness and weight loss transformations. So if you are dedicated to prioritizing your health, you can do it too! Making small changes like hitting the gym a couple of times a week and prioritizing eating more fruits and vegetables can go a long way over time.

    #7

    Before And After Adoption

    Before and after photos of a black and white cat showing a transformation from scared to relaxed and happy.

    TomatilloFabulous753 Report

    #8

    Glow Up For Potato

    Before and after photos of a rescued dog showing heartwarming recovery and transformation outdoors on grass.

    faedogmotha Report

    #9

    Me And My Best Friend Jezebel (8 And 26)

    Side-by-side heartwarming before and after photos of a girl and her white cat showing their bond over the years.

    theclosetatheist Report

    Even if weight loss isn’t your main goal, exercising regularly can greatly improve your health. Medline Plus reports that keeping active can reduce your risk of heart disease, help you manage chronic health conditions and pain, help smokers quit and greatly improve your mood and mental health. There is nothing like that flood of endorphins that hits after an intense run or training session! Plus, the more active you become, the more you’ll crave exercise.  

    #10

    540lbs To 320lbs (5 Years)

    Before and after photo showing a man's impressive weight loss and muscle gain transformation in a gym locker room.

    AndrewG0804 Report

    #11

    Down 150, No Alcohol For 606 Days

    Before and after photo showing a man's impressive weight loss transformation in a heartwarming online shared image.

    almasinfe Report

    #12

    Rick Then And Now, 8 Years Later

    Before and after photos of a kitten growing into a happy cat wearing a harness outside on a sunny day.

    sydbey_ Report

    Now, some of the photos on this list show adorable transformations between children and their future adult selves. Growing up can feel scary at any age, especially when you have no idea what you’d like to do with your life, but becoming an adult can be a wonderful experience. Sure, you’ll have to get a job and pay taxes. But you’ll also be able to create deep, meaningful friendships, spend your time the way you want to and pick up new hobbies you never had access to as a child! 

    #13

    Girls Trip, 2007 And 2024

    Group of friends smiling together in heartwarming before and after photos shared online showing lasting bonds and happiness.

    ginger_wahine Report

    #14

    My Japanese Grandma Who Survived World War 2

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a heartwarming transformation of a smiling woman over time.

    She has since passed away but had a wild life. Crazy to think about everything she saw and went through when the bombs were dropped. She survived fire bombs by going underground beneath her school. I miss her everyday!

    AdGrouchy8078 Report

    #15

    This Good Boy Did A Heck Of A Grow This Year

    Man carrying a dog in a jacket front pocket in before photo, holding a much larger dog in after photo outdoors.

    MiniCool2123 Report

    There are some pretty adorable photos of animals featured on this list as well. And we all know that kittens and puppies are cute enough to melt your heart into a huge puddle. But they’re also extremely time consuming and a lot of work. Raising a puppy means constantly monitoring them to ensure they haven’t pottied on the floor or chewed up your wallet. And kittens are notorious for scratching anything they can get their paws on or climbing to incredible heights. 
    #16

    15 To 19 Finally Beat My Anorexia And Started Taking Care Of Myself

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a young man showing a heartwarming transformation online.

    BloodDragonSniper Report

    #17

    This Is My First Time Doing Any Landscaping. Here Are Some Before And After Pics. Can’t Wait To See What It Looks Like This Summer

    Backyard before and after transformation showing landscaping and garden improvements in heartwarming before and after photos.

    Greigh_flanuhl Report

    #18

    A Little Mural I Did With My Friend Yesterday

    Before and after photos showing street utility boxes transformed from graffiti to colorful desert and banana artwork.

    ClappemCheekss Report

    It can be sad to realize that your pet will never be a baby again, but seeing them grow up not only allows owners to build beautiful bonds with them. It also finally gives pet parents a break, as they won’t have to worry about keeping an eye on their furry friend every minute of the day. And the longer you and your pet live together, the better you’ll be able to understand and predict their behavior. The two of you will form a beautiful language of your own to communicate with!
    #19

    One Year Alcohol Free

    Before and after photos showing a woman's transformation with improved skin and a bright, happy smile indoors.

    One year alcohol free and never felt better! Far less anxiety, better self esteem & mood, less tummy issues, better skin, more energy, and improved relationships. Couldn’t ask for more.

    Beautiful_views_8272 Report

    #20

    Before And Afters Of Volunteer Cleanups I Did By Myself To Show One Person Can Make A Huge Difference

    Before and after photos showing a littered urban area transformed into a cleaner, more natural green space.

    pengweather Report

    #21

    Almost 500 Lbs Down End Of Month 17

    Side-by-side heartwarming before and after photos showing a man's inspiring transformation over time.

    850lbman Report

    In general, there’s no reason for us to fear change. It can bring about personal growth, new opportunities and a level of happiness you never even knew you could achieve. Go to that pottery class, start learning a new language, don’t be scared to travel alone and start baking that sourdough even if you’re terrified of how it will turn out. We can never grow without forcing ourselves out of our comfort zones. 
    #22

    1 Year Later! I Hope This Never Changes

    Before and after photos showing a desk setup makeover with a cat resting on the keyboard in a heartwarming transformation.

    Grandhaji Report

    #23

    This Is Pixel Before And After Swimming

    Before and after photos of a fluffy white dog playing at the beach, showcasing heartwarming transformation moments.

    Pixelated_jpg Report

    #24

    Two Years Apart, Same Favorite Spot

    Black and white cat perched on a radiator in heartwarming before and after photos shared online.

    badbadradbad Report

    We hope you’re enjoying these wholesome before and after photos, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you find most inspiring or heartwarming, and feel free to share your own transformations in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos that show the beauty of change, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda list next!
    #25

    Shaved The Beard After An A****ve Relationship. Gonna Stay This Way For A While I Think

    Before and after photos showing a man with a full beard outdoors and later clean-shaven with headphones smiling indoors.

    Eric5Z Report

    #26

    100 Lbs Down & Just Tried On My Prom Dress

    Young woman sharing a heartwarming before and after photo showing significant weight loss in the same turquoise dress.

    It's crazy to think about how it was literally hard to zip up at my prom, (I think two people had to help me into it!) and now it literally falls off me.

    drIexopedia Report

    #27

    My Husband And I On Our Wedding Day 1977 And Now 2024

    Before and after photos of a couple showing their wedding day and years later by the water, capturing heartwarming moments.

    mengel6345 Report

    #28

    My Tripod Foster Boy, Moose, Before And After I Rescued Him

    Heartwarming before and after photos of a rescued dog showing remarkable recovery and happiness outdoors in sunlight.

    caitiesfosterfam Report

    #29

    My Parents In 1977 And In 2024

    Heartwarming before and after photos showing a couple smiling together decades apart on different occasions.

    m33gs Report

    #30

    26 To 29, I Feel Reborn

    Two before and after photos of a man showing heartwarming transformation with natural smiles and different settings.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    Pictures Of My Brothers And I, 39 Years Apart

    Three brothers in a heartwarming before and after photo recreation, showing them as children and grown men smiling together.

    MarcusNalgene Report

    #32

    Saw A Glimpse Of This Guy In A Busy Underpass. Took 4 Passes To Finally Stop And Snatch Her. She Thanked Me With Her Teeth

    Before and after photos showing a heartwarming transformation of a gray kitten growing into a healthy cat indoors.

    eknkc Report

    #33

    In 2005, This Man Proposed To His Girlfriend By Sending Her A Letter In Animal Crossing. 15 Years Later, Their Whole Family Played The New Game Together

    Heartwarming before and after photos showing a couple's journey from proposal to family life with kids.

    ninxaa , Adam Stipp Report

    #34

    Three Years Apart And They Still Are As Close As Ever (Literally)

    Two tabby cats cuddling together on a cat tree in heartwarming before and after photos shared online.

    introrisserr Report

    #35

    1 And 27 Years Old

    Father and daughter in heartwarming before and after photos, showing their bond over the years outdoors.

    Absolemia Report

    #36

    My Husband And I, 2007 - 2023

    Heartwarming before and after photos of a couple, from casual moments to their joyful wedding day outdoors.

    Some_Avocado_2685 Report

    #37

    Desi Showed Up In My Yard, Eating Garbage And Licking Dry Plates Of Old Cat Food

    Heartwarming before and after photos showing a black and white cat’s transformation after care and grooming.

    When a rough Arizona summer hit, she decided she’d had enough of being outside, and trusted me to bring her in. I gave her a good brushing, cleaned her long fur with some dry shampoo, and there was a completely different cat underneath all the grime and tangles. Two years later, she purrs when I feed her, but still enjoys the outdoors viewed through a window, from her perch.

    Literary_Octopus Report

    #38

    Found In A Thunderstorm On The Side Of A Highway, Nearly Passing Away- 2 Months Later She’s My Thriving Velcro Kitty

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a rescued cat’s transformation in heartwarming before and after photos.

    JPetty97 Report

    #39

    200 Pounds Combined Weight Loss

    Before and after photo of a couple showing a heartwarming transformation with smiles and casual outdoor attire.

    After 27 years of marriage we finally managed it. Took a bout with cancer, but it motivated us.

    moseyeslee Report

    #40

    2023 vs. 2024. Lost Half My Weight (374lbs -> 187lbs) After Beating My 10+ Year Long Depression Last Year

    Side-by-side heartwarming before and after photos showing significant personal transformation and weight loss progress.

    Barudaq Report

    #41

    My Sister And Her Significant Other Found A Kitty Out In The Desert. The Foundling Has Been Named Snow. He Is A Very Happy Kitty Now

    Before and after photos showing the transformation of a small kitten from weak to healthy and happy on a bed.

    theroyalwithcheese Report

    #42

    Before And After

    Before and after photos showing a dog with a plush turtle toy intact and the same toy torn apart on a wooden floor.

    Amanda_B_Rekkonwith Report

    #43

    My Girlfriend Nervous Doing First Small Market vs. 5 Years Later Accepted Into The Largest Market In Town

    Young woman showcasing before and after photos of her art booth setup at outdoor and indoor markets, highlighting heartwarming transformation.

    TheUniverseOrNothing Report

    #44

    From Shell Shocked Daily Substance Abuse (30) To Three Years Clean Living As Best I Can (39)

    Man with messy hair and worn expression in before photo, smiling confidently in after heartwarming before and after photos.

    reddit.com Report

    What A Difference A Drink Of Water Makes! My Chilli Plant Before And An Hour After Watering

    Before and after photos of a recovering potted pepper plant showing healthier leaves and fruit growth.

    notoriousshb Report

    #46

    My Rescue Cat, Before And After. Finally Healthy After A Lot Of TLC

    Before and after photos of a rescued cat showing its recovery and heartwarming transformation over time.

    Luxo_Jr96 Report

    #47

    This Was My First Time Propagating Succulents And I'm Very Happy With How They Are Growing

    Before and after photos showing growth of succulents from leaves into colorful thriving plants in a clear container.

    SoulAndShadow Report

    #48

    Victorious. I Had Diabetes And 2 Years Later I Was Diagnosed With A Coronary Blockage. My Doctor Told Me I Was Going To Have A Heart Attack Any Day. Since Then I Have Lost Over 110 Lbs

    Before and after photo showing a man’s inspiring transformation during an outdoor hiking adventure in nature.

    dma1965 Report

    16-Year-Old Eggs Before And After A Little Love

    Before and after photos showing a heartwarming dog transformation with grooming and care in a cozy home setting.

    pixxxilator Report

    #50

    1 Year Growth Progress

    Man showing hair growth transformation in heartwarming before and after photos shared online demonstrating hair restoration results.

    Photographer-Dentist Report

    #51

    My Most Challenging Cleanup In The San Francisco Bay Area

    Before and after photos showing heartwarming cleanup and transformation of outdoor spaces filled with trash and debris.

    pengweather Report

    #52

    From Abandoned At A Cemetery To Thriving! Meet Anubis

    Before and after photos showing a black dog’s transformation from sickly and thin to healthy and happy outdoors.

    I’m a photographer and went out 3 hours away from where I stay to go take pictures! I stopped at a couple parks to photograph and then came across a cemetery. I went down the road and found this puppy on the dirt road. No houses were around just a cemetery and so I assumed he was dumped and the condition he was in showed he was not cared for. He followed me around as I called out to hear if there was a person around. No answer, so I took him home.
    He has changed my world. I brought him home and convinced my Ma to let me keep him. Meet Anubis. My trusty little man, and soul dog. I’ve been out on dirt roads photographing for 11 years and have not come across a puppy! I honestly believe he was sent to me. I was meant to find him, that day I wasn’t wanting to go out til my therapy told me to go out. Grateful is all I can say.

    __blue98 Report

    #53

    Found Scrounging For Garbage In The Cold At 5 Weeks Old. A Month And A Half Laterhe's King Of The Castle

    Before and after photos of a small puppy growing and resting on a golden retriever on a couch, heartwarming moments.

    Vast_Plant_1681 Report

    #54

    My Daughter And Myself Exactly 13 Years Apart

    Before and after photo of a father and daughter in the same room showing a heartwarming family moment.

    4reddityo Report

    #55

    My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement

    Two stuffed leopard toys showing heartwarming before and after restoration photos side by side on a white surface.

    ProfessionalFox9617 Report

    #56

    Before: One Month Post Final Chemo Session; After: This Diwali (Im Indian). Goodbye Cancer, Welcome Back Hair

    Before and after photos of a man showing a heartwarming transformation in different settings and moods online.

    reddit.com Report

    My Garden Has Been My Absolute Pride And Joy For The Past 5 Years, And I've Turned It Into A Private Tropical Hideout From A Complete Blank Canvas

    Before and after photos showing a backyard transformed from patchy grass to lush green lawn with dense surrounding plants.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    I Did The Same Olympic Triathlon 3 Years Apart, With A Difference Of 50 Lbs And 44 Minutes

    Side-by-side heartwarming before and after photos showing a runner's weight loss and improved race time.

    ziptnf Report

    #59

    300lbs To 200lbs (3 Years And 6 Months)

    Before and after transformation showing impressive weight loss and muscle gain in heartwarming fitness progress photos.

    Slipperyfister Report

    #60

    Just Finished This Back Yard Succulent Project

    Before and after photo of a garden transformation with succulents and white stones in a small outdoor space.

    Kief3r Report

    My Cousin And I, 21 Years Apart (2003 And 2024)

    Two women wearing matching striped shirts in heartwarming before and after photos showing their growth and change over time.

    snailsforever Report

    #62

    My Cat Has Officially Lost Half Of His Body Weight! He Is So Much More Active And Healthy

    Before and after photos showing a black cat’s transformation from overweight to healthy and alert in heartwarming online shared pics

    Sad_Serve8152 Report

    #63

    Found This Scared Little Guy Shivering Outside My Work. It Took A Lot Of Patience To Catch Him, But Now, Three Years Later, He’s A Big, Happy, And Spoiled Cat Living His Best Life In Spain

    Before and after photos showing a woman with her cat, highlighting heartwarming transformations people have shared online.

    i_am_Luna_Hale Report

    #64

    1 Year Later

    Before and after photos of a potted calamondin lime tree showing growth and fruit development indoors by a window.

    89417dre Report

    #65

    Before And After Of An Illegal Dumping Site I Cleaned Up

    Before and after photos showing a street cleaned up from a large pile of trash to a tidy, litter-free area.

    pengweather Report

    #66

    Before And After Grooming

    Before and after photos of a dog showing a dramatic grooming transformation with a neat and stylish haircut.

    JessWilson07 Report

    #67

    Same Ball, 3 Years Of Play Difference

    Before and after photo of a dog’s worn-out and new blue spiked chew balls showcasing heartwarming transformation.

    kelsiuhm Report

    #68

    Shiva’s Glow Up Before And After Rescue. She Is So Beautiful

    Before and after photos of a dog showing heartwarming growth and transformation shared online.

    LaurenZNe Report

    My Wife And I, Our First Christmas Together And 24 Years Later! 1999-2023

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a couple showcasing heartwarming transformation and happiness.

    papaaelliot Report

    #70

    My First Garden, Before And After

    Heartwarming before and after photos showing a backyard transformed from bare to lush green garden with plants and flowers.

    Lopsided-Quality4818 Report

    #71

    8 Months Progress. Finasteride 8 Months And Minoxidil 4 Months

    Before and after photo showing significant hair growth transformation in a heartwarming online shared image.

    Allychek Report

    #72

    Take That, Depression. Before And After Of Months Stuck In The Vicious Cycle Of Wash, Dry, Basket, Bedroom. Finally Folded, Hung And Put Away

    Before and after photo showing a messy pile of clothes transformed into neatly folded laundry on a bed in a cozy room.

    fparker07 Report

    My First Plant Is Thriving. At The Time, I Had Never Owned Or Cared For A Plant Before. Fast Forward Five Years, And That Tiny Succulent Has Grown Into Two Separate Plants

    Before and after photos of a succulent plant’s growth showing a small indoor plant transformed into a large healthy one.

    IcanDigIt89 Report

    #74

    13 Months Before And After

    Heartwarming before and after photos showing the transformation of a succulent plant from wilted to healthy and vibrant.

    ohhyouknow Report

    #75

    150lbs To 200lbs (5 Years)

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a man’s impressive muscle gain and fitness transformation.

    Baxate Report

    #76

    Before And One Year After Of A Neglected Succulent

    Heartwarming before and after photos showing a small succulent plant transformed into a large, vibrant potted display.

    nanaboostme Report

    Total Drama Queen. Before And After The Sun Went Behind The Trees

    Before and after photos showing heartwarming plant growth and transformation in a green backyard garden.

    Turd8urgler Report

