ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve probably seen those before-and-after fitness transformation pics: the ones that are seriously motivating and kind of jaw-dropping. But hey, that’s not the only kind of glow-up worth your scroll time. Transformations can be about places, objects, even moments frozen in time, and they’re just as mesmerizing.

Today, we’ve rounded up some truly satisfying before-and-after photos that hit different. From construction sites turned architectural marvels to vintage black-and-white shots brought to life in full color, these posts are all about change in the best way. Trust us, once you start scrolling, you won’t stop.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before And After Processing Of The Andromeda Galaxy From My Backyard

Before and after photos showing a galaxy transformation with enhanced clarity and detail in space imagery.

tomsmithreddit , tomsmithreddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Concrete Before And After Stamping It For A Stone Tile Look

    Concrete walkway showing before and after photos of stamped and freshly poured wet concrete outdoors.

    Mesoposty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    My Parents & Their First House In 1963 And Today

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a couple standing outside their home showing dramatic change over time.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Whether it’s a jaw-dropping fitness transformation or a freshly cleaned room, there’s something deeply satisfying about a good before-and-after. One image shows the chaos, the other reveals calm. It’s like watching progress unfold in real time, and you don’t even have to be involved to feel the thrill. These transformations grab our attention because they show us that change is possible and often closer than we think.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But what we forget is that behind every “after” photo is a lot of effort. Time, sweat, patience, and maybe a little emotional exhaustion all build up to that moment. Whether it’s a person, a kitchen, or an entire house, transformations don’t happen overnight. There’s a story in the in-between. And that’s what makes them so powerful.
    #4

    A Friend’s Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Fathers Car. “If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It”. Before vs. After

    Before and after photos showing a rusty old car transformed into a restored classic vehicle with a woman posing beside it.

    Whoiscw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Before And After Of A Man Who Walked Across China For A Year

    Split image showing dramatic before and after photos of a man, highlighting natural changes over time and environment.

    Christoph Rehage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Old vs. New. Ballet Pointe Shoes

    Worn and new ballet pointe shoes side by side showing dramatic before and after photos of usage and wear.

    Rileyjademodel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anita_kessinger71010 avatar
    Anita
    Anita
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, the hours of work, sweat, pain and joy those shoes have provided…

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To understand this better, we spoke with Latika Ghodbole, who works for a cleaning company in Mumbai. “It’s a city that never sleeps,” she laughs, “and people barely have time to breathe, let alone clean.” Latika’s seen all kinds of messes, from cluttered kitchens to dust-covered living rooms, and she embraces every challenge. “I’ve seen houses so bad, you wouldn’t believe it,” she says.
    #7

    May 2024 vs. May 2025

    Three orange kittens sitting by a window and the same cats grown up in a before and after photos showing change.

    GreatLakes347 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Ken 1985 vs. Ken 2018

    Two dolls side by side showing significant changes in style and appearance in before and after photos.

    sum1otherthanme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Old vs. New Chocolate Chips

    Clear plastic container filled with layered chocolate chips in a display, illustrating before and after change.

    ChairsAreIdiots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For her, each job is a mission. “People have such busy lives that cleaning becomes overwhelming. That’s when we step in,” she explains. “Some people get scared by extreme mess, but I see it as a puzzle to solve.” And that moment when everything is finally clean? “It’s unbelievably satisfying,” Latika smiles.

    If you’re battling stained bedsheets, Latika has a go-to trick. “Mix baking soda with white vinegar and soak the fabric,” she suggests. Follow it with a warm rinse and it works like magic. No harsh chemicals, no fuss, just household staples at work. She believes in smart, affordable solutions anyone can try. “Most people already have what they need, they just don’t know it.”
    #10

    Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium

    Before and after photos showing a green valley transformed into an archaeological excavation site revealing ancient ruins.

    reddit.com , Prof. Dr. Orhan Bingol , Prof. Dr. Orhan Bingol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Southern California Before And After A Wet Winter

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a coastal trail showing dry vegetation transformed into lush green growth.

    Remnarc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of the wild grasses in CA are invasive species. Seeds came in on the cuffs of people's clothes and in miscellaneous shipments. These grasses have a short life cycle. They will go brown whether there's rain or not. That's the way they work. Fast growth, produce seeds, dry out.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Evolution Of Gaming Graphics

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing drastic visual changes in character and skin detail over time.

    tiredsadnlonely , embracer , embracer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kitchen sink looking like a war zone? She has a tip for that too. “Use lemon halves dipped in salt to scrub away grime and odor,” she says. It freshens and shines without any commercial cleaner. Plus, it smells amazing and feels instantly clean. “It’s an old-school trick, but it works every time,” she smiles. Sometimes, simple is best.

    For stained sofas, Latika recommends taking it slow. “Dab the spot gently with diluted dish soap and cold water,” she says. Always test a small hidden area before going all in. “People rub too hard and damage the fabric,” she warns. The key is patience and the right technique. “You want results, not regrets.”
    #13

    My Ewes Before And After Shearing Yesterday

    Before and after photos showing sheep with thick wool and the same sheep recently sheared, highlighting visible change.

    JaderBug12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Crisp Block Of One Dollar USD vs. A Circulated Stack

    Stacks of worn and crisp folded bills displayed on a green velvet chair showing money before and after changes

    Chiefpigloo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants

    Two workers in yellow suits pressure washing a building facade showing dramatic before and after change.

    Teddie1056 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Got fruit flies? Latika swears by this easy homemade trap. “Mix apple cider vinegar and dish soap in a bowl,” she explains. Cover it with plastic wrap, poke a few holes, and leave it nearby. It’s surprisingly effective at trapping the tiny invaders. “You don’t need sprays or gimmicks,” she says. Just a little kitchen chemistry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to dishes, she keeps it clean and practical. “Always rinse with hot water before loading the dishwasher,” she says. And don’t forget to clean the filter regularly. “That’s the secret to sparkling dishes,” she insists. A neglected filter spreads grime around instead of removing it. “Clean machine, clean results.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    A Drawing Comparison Between 2015 And 2017. Both Are My Drawings

    Realistic before and after photos showing detailed changes in a woman's facial features and lighting effects.

    VFreddyART Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Mosquito Before And After A Meal

    Close-up before and after photos of a mosquito on skin showing changes after feeding with visible blood in its abdomen.

    The-Leviathan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    I’m An Art Teacher And I Moved To A New School This Past Summer. The Previous Teacher Did Not Share My Love Of Organization. Behold The Before And After

    Before and after photo showing a cluttered, disorganized shelf transformed into a neatly organized and color-coded storage space.

    smolgurl93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Her golden rule? Don’t mix cleaning tools between rooms. “Use separate sponges for kitchen, bathroom, and floors,” she says firmly. Cross-contamination is a silent threat most people ignore. Color-code them if needed, it keeps things simple. “It’s such a small step that makes a huge difference,” she adds. Clean tools mean truly clean spaces.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Hair Shrinkage Compared To Hair Straightener

    Woman with natural curly hair partially styled and straightened showcasing dramatic before and after photos of hair transformation.

    Clear_Constant_3709 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This Painting Shows The Devastating Effects Centuries Of Cigarette Smoke Has On Art

    Portrait painting shown in a before and after photo highlighting restoration and cleaning changes over time.

    yogrowman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Mt. Rushmore Before And After It Was Carved

    Before and after photos showing the transformation of Mount Rushmore with presidential sculptures carved into the rock.

    National Park Service , Thomas Wolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For curtain refreshes, steam is her favorite trick. “A handheld steamer can remove odors and wrinkles in minutes,” she says. It’s easy, fast, and no need to unhook anything. Perfect for busy homes with tired fabric. “And it gives the room a fresh feel instantly,” she adds. Small tools, big impact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dealing with stinky socks? She’s got a hack for that too. “Add a splash of vinegar during the rinse cycle,” she says. It fights odor without making clothes smell weird. Just don’t overdo it, or your laundry might smell pickled. “Balance is everything,” she laughs.

    #22

    Before/After Of A Cosplay Photo I Took Out In The California Desert

    Cosplayer in futuristic armor holding a large weapon, before and after dynamic action photos showing change.

    beethy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    My Mom's Passport Photos Before And After The Iranian Revolution. 1978 On The Left, 1984 On The Right With Mandatory Hijabs

    Before and after photos showing a woman’s transformation over time with changes in appearance and style.

    yougotsherved Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Found My Old College Notes. Before And After I Started Taking ADD Meds

    Handwritten before and after notes and sketches on lined paper showing change and progress over time.

    Cli33ord Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Latika believes her job goes beyond surface-level cleaning. “It’s hard to function in a cluttered, chaotic space,” she says. Many people feel stuck until help shows up. “We give them a fresh start in their own home,” she says. Her work is practical but also deeply emotional. “Clean surroundings clear the mind, too.”
    #25

    Ax From Viking Era, Before And After Conservation 10th–11th Century

    Rusty ancient axe before and after restoration showing detailed metalwork transformation in before and after photos.

    bigmeat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    New Sewing Needle vs. Sewing Needle After For Months Of Sewing

    Close-up before and after photos showing the difference in sharpness between two sewing needle tips.

    cecikierk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Before And After A Trip To The Groomers

    Before and after photos showing a white dog with curly fur transforming after a grooming session.

    DixiewreckedGA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For her, cleaning is a kind of therapy. “When a place transforms, people do too,” she shares. The energy shifts, and the mood brightens instantly. You can see the difference not just in the space but in them. “They feel lighter, freer, it’s a beautiful thing,” she says. And that keeps her going, day after day.

    We love all kinds of transformations: messy to magical, tired to triumphant. Whether it’s a refreshed room, or a restored car, change just hits right. Tell us your favorite “before-and-after” moment in the comments below!
    #28

    I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference

    Before and after photos showing a white cat's transformation from dirty and scruffy to clean and well-groomed indoors.

    alinaesther Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Old vs. New Shopping Cart Wheels

    Before and after photo showing a worn-out caster wheel next to a new replacement wheel on a wooden floor.

    PabloPipe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    iPhone 13 Pro vs. Original iPhone Camera

    Close-up comparison of old and new Apple devices showing the dramatic before and after changes in design and camera technology.

    Redstone41 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    A Girl Said She'd Come Over, So I Just Did A Quick Vacuum

    Before and after photos of a cluttered room transformed into a clean, organized home office with plants and computer setup.

    Beneficial_One9639 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My House, Late 1800s vs. Today

    Old and new photos showing a house transformation over time, illustrating dramatic before and after changes.

    knotty2037 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    This Trail Before And After Logging

    Before and after photos showing a forest path surrounded by lush greenery and then a cleared, barren landscape.

    louiscyr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    This Is My First Paint Layer Side By Side With My Finished Painting

    Close-up of a woman’s face showing texture differences in before and after photos highlighting changes.

    gustavoramosart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Before And After The Recent Storm In Dubai. I Now Have A Lake View Apartment

    Before and after photos showing a pool area transformation with added water and improved surrounding scenery changes.

    mrjamiemcc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Metro Manila Before And After Quarantine

    City skyline before and after photos showing significant change in air quality and clarity on two different days.

    ironicallymacaroni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    This Is What A Damascus Chef’s Knife Looks Like Before And After Etching

    Before and after photos showing the transformation of a plain kitchen knife into a detailed patterned blade with a wooden handle.

    MheTusician Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Diying My Basement. Home Built In 1966, Old Wood vs. New Wood

    Hand holding a wooden block showing before and after photos of wood aging and color change over time.

    Ethnic_Soul93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Before And After Of A Property We Cleaned Up Today

    Overgrown front yard transformed into a well-maintained lawn showing dramatic before and after photos.

    rpgmgta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Crayola Sky Blue 2004 vs. 2025

    Two sky blue crayons side by side showing before and after colors and wear in a clear comparison photo.

    mikei98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Modern Tomato vs. One Grown From 150 Year Old Seeds

    Two tomatoes on a wooden surface showing before and after photos of size and shape change.

    jambags Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    My Brain Before And After Brain Surgery

    MRI brain scans showing before and after results with a marked area highlighting significant changes over time.

    dslryan , dslryan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Before-And-After Cleaning Of A 300-Year-Old Silver-Inlaid Sword Pommel

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing restoration and cleaning of an old decorative metal object.

    Antique_Steel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Sheepdog Before And After A Lil Haircut

    Side by side before and after photos of a dog showing dramatic change in appearance and grooming transformation.

    take_off_the_foo-foo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Before Watering And About An Hour After Watering

    Before and after photos of a potted plant showing significant improvement in leaf health and vibrancy.

    namedafternoone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Stairs Built In 1829 vs. 2005

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing the dramatic change between old and new stairs in public space.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Hoover Dam & Lake Mead. You Can See How High It Was Before And How It Is Now

    Before and after photo showing dramatic water level changes in a lake surrounded by rocky cliffs and a water intake tower.

    jakesmome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Before & After. A Rough Larimar Stone Polished Into A Cabochon For Jewelry Use

    Before and after photos showing rough blue stone transformed into a polished gem, highlighting how things can change dramatically.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Was Driving To A Kids Swim Meet And Had To Stop To Take This Picture. New vs. Old

    Modern wind turbine and old windmill in a rural field showing before and after photos of energy evolution.

    triought Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    That Is So Horrible

    Before and after photos showing severe flooding transforming a highway near Blue Ridge Parkway bridge in Asheville, NC.

    MargoinWNC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Mt. St. Helens Before And After Eruption

    Before and after photos showing a volcanic mountain transformation with eruption and surrounding forest changes.

    Harry Glicken , Lyn Topinka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Old vs. New (Which One Do You Like More?)

    Comparison of before and after photos showing changes in design of various Euro banknotes in different denominations.

    LordSwagAlot6969 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Before And After Of A Hoarders House We Cleaned Out. Ready To Renovate

    Before and after photos of a cluttered room transformed into a clean, empty space showing dramatic change and improvement.

    WhyDoiLiveHerefrfr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    A Box Of Nerds From 1984 I Found Under My Floor Boards vs. A Box I Bought Yesterday

    Vintage and modern Nerds candy boxes side by side showing changes in packaging design over time.

    AlexStrange- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    This Old Worn Key vs. A Fresh Cut One For The Same Vehicle

    Two vehicle keys placed side by side showing significant wear and change over time before and after usage.

    Vespyre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    New Hat vs. 1 Year Of Regular Use. They Started Out The Same Colour

    Two Carhartt hats on a table, showing clear before and after photos of wear and restoration.

    GEN_DISCOMFORT , GEN_DISCOMFORT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement

    Two stuffed cheetah toys side by side showing before and after condition changes on a white surface.

    ProfessionalFox9617 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    1Tb External Hard Drive From 2009 vs. One From 2022

    Comparison of old and new external hard drives side by side showing noticeable size and design change.

    ThePazzoDrago Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Littlefoot Bought 34 Years Ago For My Daughter And Bought Again Last Year From Vintage Shop For Granddaughter

    Two dinosaur plush toys side by side showing before and after signs of wear and color change on a gray couch.

    chrisfpdx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Kids Decided To Use Their Spare Ice Hockey Stick On The Street. Just Found Out Today…

    Two worn hockey sticks on a wooden surface showing before and after tape and wear, highlighting change over time.

    PwrPlay27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    3 Days Of Studio Work, Barely Hanging On

    Two pairs of wooden drumsticks showing before and after photos of wear and tear on a drumhead surface.

    kgofcourse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    My Collection Showing The Evolution Of Portable Data Storage Over The Past 45 Years

    Various computer storage devices from floppy disks to modern USB drives arranged on a table showing before and after technology changes.

    SN74HC04 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    What A 38 Year Difference Looks Like Between The Dodge 3500

    Two white pickup trucks side by side in a parking lot, illustrating before and after photos showing how things can change.

    GoneWithTheWin122 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    This Blue Jay Still Has Half Of Their Baby Feathers

    Blue jay bird perched on grass showing natural colors, an example of before and after photos illustrating change.

    CanadianGrown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Nsx Old And New

    Two red sports cars side by side in a garage showcasing before and after photos of vehicle design changes.

    TrickPromise7887 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Old vs. New Packaging

    Two sealed iPhone boxes side by side on a dark surface illustrating before and after photos concept.

    nayon94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    The Difference In Size Of The DVD Player I Bought In 2024 vs. My DVD Player From 2007

    Before and after photos showing two electronic devices on a wooden floor highlighting changes in size and design.

    lorlblossoms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    My Husband's 5 Year Old Wok vs. The Brand New One

    Worn and scratched frying pan shown side by side with a clean, restored pan demonstrating before and after changes.

    linyx-_- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    My MacBook Pro Before And After I Used Listerine To Remove The Anti-Glare Coating

    Before and after photos showing a laptop screen transformation from scratched to clean and clear condition.

    Dravalo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    A 2012 Toyota Hilux vs. A 1988 Toyota Hilux

    Two pickup trucks in a garage, showcasing a striking before and after transformation of vehicles.

    Flames_kid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!