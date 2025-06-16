ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Vettori is a Swiss artist who draws comics that feel like tiny movies. Her characters — from everyday people to knights, dragons, and a witch with attitude — move and talk like they’re alive, packed with charm and just the right amount of sass.

Her work is funny, warm, and full of little details. One moment you’re watching a witch running the anti-rust spell monopoly, the next you’re nodding at a comic about overthinking. It’s that perfect mix of real life and magic, told in a way that keeps you scrolling.

More info: Instagram | sarahvettori.com | Facebook

#1

Comic panels showing a girl and a dragon shopping at a peaceful market with magical twists and real-life moments.

We reached out to Sarah Vettori to discuss her creative process, her inspirations, and the imaginative world she's built. Sarah's comic world blends real-life moments with fantasy, so we were curious about how she comes up with her ideas. "I don't think about it consciously," the artist shared. "Some of the comics might be inspired by something mundane that happens in daily life. And it makes me chuckle to think about what that would mean for fantastical characters.

We usually only think of knights, dragons, and witches as part of heroic adventures, and it's fun to imagine what their normal lives look like. For example, getting up early sucks, no matter if you lived today or as a witch in medieval times!"
    #2

    Comic strip showing a woman humorously explaining marriage and name change, with magical and relatable twists.

    #3

    Comic strip featuring a cat and children illustrating innocence, friendship, and real life with magical twists.

    A clever little witch pops up often in Sarah’s cartoons. The artist says the character was born one groggy morning when she was so tired she could barely open her eyes. "So I drew this little witch with these huge circles around her eyes – she looked like how I was feeling inside. I found her funny, so I kept drawing her, imagining what her life would be like."
    #4

    Comic panels featuring a dragon and medieval characters discussing taxes with magical twists and humorous overthinking.

    #5

    Comic panels showing a witch choosing to ride a crow instead of a broom, blending magical twists with real-life humor.

    Fantasy elements like dragons, knights, and spells appear often in Sarah’s work, creating a world full of magic and adventure. "It is the kind of content that I enjoy consuming myself, which is probably why I tend to draw characters from this realm as well," the artist explained. "I like to give it some kind of contemporary twist, making these characters hopefully relatable to us living in today’s world."
    #6

    Illustration of a cat character applying for a job, waiting anxiously, and reacting to a republished job ad in a comic style.

    #7

    Comic panels show a girl and cat bonding over time, capturing relatable moments with magical twists by artist known for witches and dragons.

    Sarah admitted she’s been a bit slow with new comics lately, but she’s hopeful about diving back into creating again soon. "There is usually some spark of an idea popping in my head, which I then explore by doodling around some scenes. At some point, a story evolves, which I then draw out as a comic. First with rough sketches, then cleaning up the lines with an ink brush, and finally adding colors."

    For more of Sarah's comics, check out her Instagram!
    #8

    Cartoon wizard Merlin struggles with magic but only sees a beer in his crystal ball in this comic with magical twists.

    #9

    Comic panels showing a dragon accidentally setting a Christmas tree on fire, blending magical twists with real-life humor.

    #10

    Comic featuring an overthinker drinking tea with magical, space-themed twists capturing real-life emotions and imagination.

    #11

    Couple reading palm lines guide, with magical twists and overthinking in a comic style depicting real-life moments.

    #12

    Comic strip showing a playful cat tangling with a mummy character, blending magical twists with real-life humor.

    #13

    Cartoon cat relaxing in summer grass, reflecting on life with humor in a comic style by a magical twists artist.

    #14

    Couple on a magical Airbnb trip discovers cats inside, blending real life with whimsical comic art and charming twists.

    #15

    Comic strip depicting an overthinker and underthinker with magical twists, exploring emotions in real life.

    #16

    Whimsical comic featuring a magical tree helping fairy flowers, blending real life with witches and dragons elements.

    #17

    Comic strip showing a girl using magic to cover herself with leaves, blending real life with witches and dragons themes.

    #18

    Comic showing a knight defeating a dragon but then falling off, highlighting witches, dragons, and magical twists in real life.

    #19

    Dragon drinking a cocktail in a kiddie pool while a knight in armor splashes and complains about the water.

    #20

    Comic strip showing a gender-reversed Rapunzel story with magical twists and real-life humor in a fantasy setting.

    #21

    Two hikers spot animal traces but find human shoe prints, while a bear wanders a forest trail in a whimsical comic style.

    #22

    Comic strips featuring a little witch using magic spells and interacting with knights during rainy days.

    #23

    Cute comic with a magical cat spirit attending a wedding, blending real life and fantasy with witches and dragons themes.

    #24

    Two people watch clouds that magically gather with expressions in a comic about witches dragons and overthinkers.

    #25

    Black and white comic of a character overthinking and embracing bravery with magical twists and dragon cape.

    #26

    Black and white comic panels featuring a tired witch dealing with real life and magical twists in daily struggles.

    #27

    Mountain weather humor comic with magical twists showing a mountain laughing as part of witches, dragons, and overthinkers art.

    #28

    Comic strip showing a woman overthinking her outfit while a dragon and witch-themed magic twist adds humor to real-life moments.

    #29

    Comic strip shows a cat and a bear interacting in a whimsical forest scene with magical twists.

    #30

    A comic strip featuring a whimsical witch and magical scenes blending real life with fantasy.

    #31

    Woman overthinking while reading a food label in a comic strip with magical twists and humorous life moments.

    #32

    Comic strip featuring a ghost character with magical twists, overthinking and playful real-life moments.

    #33

    Orange cat reacts to the arrival of a crying baby niece, capturing magical twists in real life with witches and dragons.

    #34

    Comic strip showing a dragon comforting an overthinking knight in a magical, fantasy-inspired scene.

    #35

    Comic strip featuring a knight and dragon with magical twists, highlighting dragons and witches in a humorous real-life scenario.

    #36

    Comic strip showing a woman interacting with her cat, capturing real life with magical twists and overthinking moments.

    #37

    Comic strip showing characters on a park bench, capturing relatable moments with magical twists and overthinking humor.

    #38

    Comic panels showing a girl and a dragon having a humorous conversation, blending real life with magical twists.

    #39

    Comic strip featuring witches and magical twists depicting real life moments with humor and fantasy elements.

    #40

    Comic strip showing a person enjoying their first pedicure with magical twists and humorous real-life moments.

