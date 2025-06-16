We reached out to Sarah Vettori to discuss her creative process, her inspirations, and the imaginative world she's built. Sarah's comic world blends real-life moments with fantasy, so we were curious about how she comes up with her ideas. "I don't think about it consciously," the artist shared. "Some of the comics might be inspired by something mundane that happens in daily life. And it makes me chuckle to think about what that would mean for fantastical characters.

We usually only think of knights, dragons, and witches as part of heroic adventures, and it's fun to imagine what their normal lives look like. For example, getting up early sucks, no matter if you lived today or as a witch in medieval times!"