Sarah Vettori is a Swiss artist who draws comics that feel like tiny movies. Her characters — from everyday people to knights, dragons, and a witch with attitude — move and talk like they’re alive, packed with charm and just the right amount of sass.
Her work is funny, warm, and full of little details. One moment you’re watching a witch running the anti-rust spell monopoly, the next you’re nodding at a comic about overthinking. It’s that perfect mix of real life and magic, told in a way that keeps you scrolling.
We reached out to Sarah Vettori to discuss her creative process, her inspirations, and the imaginative world she's built. Sarah's comic world blends real-life moments with fantasy, so we were curious about how she comes up with her ideas. "I don't think about it consciously," the artist shared. "Some of the comics might be inspired by something mundane that happens in daily life. And it makes me chuckle to think about what that would mean for fantastical characters.
We usually only think of knights, dragons, and witches as part of heroic adventures, and it's fun to imagine what their normal lives look like. For example, getting up early sucks, no matter if you lived today or as a witch in medieval times!"
A clever little witch pops up often in Sarah’s cartoons. The artist says the character was born one groggy morning when she was so tired she could barely open her eyes. "So I drew this little witch with these huge circles around her eyes – she looked like how I was feeling inside. I found her funny, so I kept drawing her, imagining what her life would be like."
Fantasy elements like dragons, knights, and spells appear often in Sarah’s work, creating a world full of magic and adventure. "It is the kind of content that I enjoy consuming myself, which is probably why I tend to draw characters from this realm as well," the artist explained. "I like to give it some kind of contemporary twist, making these characters hopefully relatable to us living in today’s world."
Sarah admitted she’s been a bit slow with new comics lately, but she’s hopeful about diving back into creating again soon. "There is usually some spark of an idea popping in my head, which I then explore by doodling around some scenes. At some point, a story evolves, which I then draw out as a comic. First with rough sketches, then cleaning up the lines with an ink brush, and finally adding colors."
