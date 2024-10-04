ADVERTISEMENT

Pumpkins and October go hand in hand, so we are happy to share with you some cutesy art from this artist's gallery as they fit the theme perfectly.

Qian draws characters who are cute on the outside yet evil on the inside. A lot of them are pumpkins, but she also drew some bears, bunnies or ghosts, all with the same qualities. In an interview with Bored Panda, Qian shared that she uses her drawings as a way to express her own feelings. "I've loved drawing little cartoons and comics since I was a child. I enjoy using my art to document and share my life, and I still do so to this day."

We also highly recommend visiting Qian's Instagram page for more, as her drawings are very detailed and charming!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

#1

qian.dreaming

The artist introduced herself: “My name is Lee YiQian. I'm from Malaysia and I'm an art teacher in high school. I started my Instagram art journey when I was 17 years old. I'm 29 now.”
#2

#2

qian.dreaming

#3

#3

qian.dreaming

We were wondering how Qian came up with the idea for these illustrations. She wrote: “Actually, that phrase refers to myself, not the pumpkin character. Initially, the main character I drew wasn’t the little pumpkin, but something else. I’ve also experimented with drawing different things, but lately, I’ve been focusing more on illustrating the little pumpkin.”
#4

#4

qian.dreaming

#5

#5

qian.dreaming

Qian shared her creative process and how long it takes for her.

“Although my works are quite small, usually less than 10 cm in size, and even full-background pieces are less than 20 cm, I always start by sketching a draft on paper. Then, I create a more refined version before transferring it onto watercolor paper. I usually work on a piece a little each day to maintain my focus, so it typically takes a few days to complete one artwork.”
#6

#6

qian.dreaming

#7

#7

qian.dreaming

The artist also shared what she would like for people to take away from her works.

“I hope they can find resonance and happiness through my work.”

Lastly, Qian added: “I want to thank everyone who enjoys my work. I am grateful for their support and companionship. I wouldn't have made it this far without them.”
#8

#8

qian.dreaming

#9

#9

qian.dreaming

#10

#10

qian.dreaming

#11

#11

qian.dreaming

#12

#12

qian.dreaming

#13

#13

qian.dreaming

#14

#14

qian.dreaming

#15

#15

qian.dreaming

#16

#16

qian.dreaming

#17

#17

qian.dreaming

#18

#18

qian.dreaming

#19

#19

qian.dreaming

#20

#20

qian.dreaming

#21

#21

qian.dreaming

#22

#22

qian.dreaming

#23

#23

qian.dreaming

#24

#24

qian.dreaming

#25

#25

qian.dreaming

#26

#26

qian.dreaming

#27

#27

qian.dreaming

#28

#28

qian.dreaming

#29

#29

qian.dreaming

#30

#30

qian.dreaming

#31

#31

qian.dreaming

#32

#32

qian.dreaming

#33

#33

qian.dreaming

#34

#34

qian.dreaming

#35

#35

qian.dreaming

#36

#36

qian.dreaming

