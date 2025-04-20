You Have More Bad Habits Than You Would Like To Admit: Take The Test And Find Out Which One Rules You
We listen, we don’t judge. Let’s admit it: we all have bad habits. 🥴💢
Your coworkers know some, your partner knows more, and you know them all. We’ve created 12 questions to prove you have more bad habits than you would like to admit – from procrastination, indecisiveness, to self-doubt, this personality test will highlight them.
Take it in a light way – think of it as a tool for self-discovery. Complete the first test with your most honest answers, reflecting how you would behave today. Then, take a second try and answer as you wish you would behave.
Compare the results and see the journey that is needed to develop your own skills. Enjoy! 🚀
Image credits: Yan Krukau
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 21
|
|
|
/ 21
|
29
0