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The truth is that nobody can be a “perfect” partner because we are human and naturally flawed. However, some people are pretty strange, as they say they care about a person, but their actions suggest otherwise. Forget perfect; such folks even act inhumane at times.

Just look at this guy who was weirded out when he saw his disabled girlfriend in her wheelchair for the first time. Moreover, when she asked for his help getting into his car, he accused her of treating him like a servant and drove away! Here’s what she did next…

More info: Reddit

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Unfortunately, we live in a world where social evils like ableism exist, and make things more difficult for disabled people

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster got into a car accident, which paralyzed her, so she had to use a wheelchair, but her boyfriend had not seen her since the incident

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Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When he finally came to meet her, he was weirded out to see her in the wheelchair, refused to help her in his car, and accused her of treating him like a servant

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Image credits: davidpereiras / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The worst part was that he drove away and left her stranded on the street, so obviously, she was taken aback by his cruel behavior

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

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Of course, she dumped him even when he came begging for forgiveness, claiming that he had “panicked” and didn’t know what to do in that situation

Today’s tale exposes the 18-year-old original poster’s (OP) ableist boyfriend. They started dating a few months before COVID, so when she got into a car accident, he couldn’t come and meet her. Unfortunately, she was paralyzed, so she had to use a wheelchair, and he was well aware of it. However, things went downhill the moment they met after months.

His grandpa was in critical condition, so he was passing through her state to visit him. Well, he came to pick her up at her apartment and got a weird expression when he saw her in the wheelchair for the first time. She didn’t say anything about it, but asked for his help getting into his SUV. He pointed out that she could do it in her own car, but hers was a Mini Cooper, not a Jeep.

However, he delivered the worst blow by claiming that he wasn’t her servant and just drove away. Obviously, our lady was aghast as she had never treated him like one, and all she needed was a little help. The OP wondered if his behavior was because of his grandpa’s condition or the fact that he had recently lost his cousin. Meanwhile, netizens felt that it was not justifiable at all.

Much to their delight, she soon gave an update that she ended up dumping him over text. Apparently, he tried to defend his actions by claiming that he “panicked” when he saw her, and just didn’t know what to do. He begged her to take him back, but his efforts were in vain as the OP refused to budge from her decision. Well, he soon got blocked while the poster was enjoying her newly single life.

Image credits: senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Netizens showered the poster with empathy and kind words. After all, being newly disabled must be hard. Experts highlight that “adjusting to life after acquiring a disability can be an emotionally difficult time. Individuals will experience grief and loss and may struggle with accepting their new life.” The last thing the poster needed was cruelty from her boyfriend.

Studies emphasize that when a disabled person faces ableism, it can take a toll on their physical and psychological well-being. It can increase their stress and emotional problems, as the person might face anxiety and depression, along with lowered self-confidence. It must have felt like a betrayal, especially since the ableism came from someone that OP cared about.

Research stresses that belittling and intentionally humiliating a partner is a form of emotional cruelty. It elaborates that such behavior can spark anxiety, shame, fear, confusion, guilt, and even hopelessness. No wonder the poster ended things immediately rather than pondering over it for long. Even though he was grieving and had tough things going on, it didn’t give him a license to be cruel.

After all, the guy knew the whole situation, yet he drove away like a coward and literally abandoned her on the street. Netizens lashed out that he couldn’t even do the bare minimum for her, and didn’t hesitate to call him names. I must say, I totally understand their anger, but what about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments!

Netizens didn’t shy away from calling the guy nasty names after he tried to justify his extremely cruel behavior towards the poster