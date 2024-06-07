Having a family is a blessing. But even the most dedicated and patient parents need some time alone. Wanting at least some privacy and freedom is not a bad thing. It helps you recharge. And it reminds you of who you are as an individual. That’s worth a lot if you’re constantly surrounded by responsibilities to other people, day in and day out. User u/Kitkatcrusher sparked a lively and honest discussion on r/AskReddit after asking the men of the internet to open up a bit about themselves. They spilled the tea about what it is that they do when their partner and children leave the house. Their answers were illuminating. We’ve collected some of the very best responses, and you can check them out as you scroll down.

#1 I don’t speak. I don’t play music. I don’t have the TV on. I sit, in complete silence, reading my phone or whatever, but not having to answer anybody’s questions, not having to listen to anybody. Just complete silence for at least 15 minutes.



One time my wife took the kids out of town for the weekend with her sister. From Friday night when I got home from work until Monday morning when I went back, I didn’t speak a word. I just…existed. I watched shows, I played games, I drank some whiskey and smoked a cigar. I cleaned and did laundry.



I didn’t speak. I didn’t have to answer anyone’s questions.





#2 FINALLY a chance to clean up without anyone in the way!



Turn up the music and bust out the broom and mop and rags! 8D



Go outside for a smoke and get to it! 8D.

#3 Idk but it's not gonna involve pants.

Happy and healthy relationships revolve around open and timely communication. Without honesty, you’re left guessing what your partner might want or need. And most of us have probably learned by now that we don’t have any mind-reading superpowers. Alas! Not to oversimplify things, but if you need some time to be alone, you need to tell your partner. If you’re exhausted, tell your partner. If you’re saddled with an unfair amount of chores, talk to them. If you feel like you’re going mad because you haven’t left the house in a week and haven’t met any friends for a month—yup, you guessed it—tell your partner how you really feel. Sure, it might be awkward and embarrassing to admit that you need a bit of ‘time off’ from parenting. You might feel guilty admitting that you also want to do the other things that you love and to meet the other folks in your life you care about. But a parent isn’t just a parent. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Take five decorative pillows off the bed and put them in the closet til the morning of her return

#5 Turn off the lights that were left on in every room and closet.

#6 Watch my TV shows and movies I can't watch around them.

The odds are that your partner will be happy to support you… and you should be ready to do the same for them. You could take the kids to the playground, park, or cinema for a few hours and let your partner do whatever they want to do. Or you could keep them occupied at home while the love of your life goes out to socialize a bit outside the house. The key here is to make your partner feel supported no matter how they choose to spend that time. They can nap, do woodworking, exercise, paint, or read. They can play video games, binge TV shows, joke around with their high school pals, or go on solitary hikes in the woods. They can volunteer, visit museums, or spend their time learning a new language. It doesn’t matter what they do, so long as they’re not made to feel guilty. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Do a bunch of chores and stuff while I daydream about what I'm going to do when I have free time. This lasts until they return.

#8 S**t with the door open and yell while doing it.

#9 I sit and stare at the wall wondering when my entire reason for existing will return, and if they brought me chocolate.

The fact is that you can’t take care of others well if you don’t take care of yourself first. If you want to be a capable partner and parent, you need to be healthy: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. If you’re burned out, exhausted, and constantly on edge, how loving of a person do you think you’ll be? You don’t want to end up resenting your nearest and dearest. You owe it to yourself to take care of your health. And part of that means being ‘selfish’ to do some things alone. We all need to recharge our social batteries from time to time, no matter if we’re extroverts, ambiverts, or introverts. Meanwhile, your kids don’t need to be micromanaged. Let them make some mistakes on their own so they develop some independence and confidence. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Sit in silence/nap. My wife knows when I need some down time and she takes the kids out for a few hours. She is amazing.

#11 Turn the ac down.

#12 I cook a package of bacon and save the drippings. I cook basically everything in that fat until it’s gone.



Wife and daughter are vegetarian.

Of course, the assumption is that both partners put in the effort to make their relationship and family life work. This means that they’re contributing to the household through a combination of work, housework, childcare, or anything and everything that’s needed, as it’s needed. You probably won’t find a perfect 50/50 split of chores and childcare in any relationship. What matters is that the division of responsibilities makes sense for the couple. If someone feels like they’re doing most of the work without any appreciation while their partner lazes about, then there’s an issue. But, again, open communication solves that problem. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Nap.

#14 A while ago I spent a week alone in my house while my wife and kids visited distant family. It was glorious.



I made the food I wanted to eat, every meal was excellent. I chose a movie I wanted to watch, nobody complained. I sat in silence, nobody drilled me with questions. I cleaned up after myself, nobody else was there to immediately undo my work. I got several home improvement projects done, working on them undisturbed for 4-5 hours at a time. I slept starfish-style in the bed, no fear of elbowing anyone. I could think for hours at a time, no interruptions.



I made sure to tell my wife everything productive I had done when she called, and also how difficult the home improvement projects were, let alone my full time job. I wanted her to think she was the one on vacation, not me. After all, I was the one who was "just at home". But the truth really was that I hadn't experienced true peace and quiet for many years, and it brought me a wonderful joy.

#15 So not me but my dad thought my mom took all of us but I was actually home and he laid down and started talking to the dog and telling her how good she is and how she does such a good job protecting the house.

What do you personally like to do when you’re left alone without your family, dear Pandas? How do you and your partner ask each other for some time to be alone? What do you do to support each other when you’re both feeling overwhelmed? We’d genuinely love to hear your thoughts on the topic. If you have a spare moment, let us know what you think in the comments.

#16 I'm not trying to sound cheesy, but I tidy up because my wife works hard and has a pretty stressful job.

#17 Amplifier goes to 11.

#18 A few years ago I had started a new job. We were planning to go on vacation with the in-laws, but the new job kept me from being able to go… they went without me and left me home by myself for 10 days. Also, the job was remote so I was home alone for 10 days…



You know what I did … don’t think I wore clothes the whole time they were gone….

#19 It’s happened once. I got incredibly high, forgot to make myself dinner, and stayed up till 3am playing video games on a school night and crushed like 10 beers.



So either that or panic and apologize.

#20 Usually housework. Funny enough, my wife and kids are usually fine with me playing video games, doing hobbies, or generally having time to myself, unless I'm doing housework. Dishes take 10 minutes when I'm home alone, they take 20+ minutes when I'm trying to juggle conversations and dodge people walking through the kitchen. I can do a load of dishes, a couple loads of laundry, vaccum the carpets, and do some basic picking up in less than an hour when I'm home alone. It's a multi hour task when I'm not.



If my wife leaves for 2 hours. I can get the whole house picked up and then goof off with the kids or on my own for the rest of the day without stressing over the house. It's also a bonus that I can crank up whatever music I want with no complaints or fold laundry while watching garbage TV shows that my wife doesn't like.

#21 Start a violent movie. Something the kids can't watch and something she wouldn't be interested in.

#22 I sit in silence. No music, no mess, no having to please everyone. Just... Temporary peace.



I want to emphasise that, as a hot blooded male with porn access at my fingertips, I fantasize about being alone in quiet darkness and this is more valuable to me than my biological urges.



This is how exhausting raising a family is.

#23 Had this the other day. I ate 1.5g mushrooms and watched avatar while listening to a podcast doing a commentary on avatar.

#24 Video games.

#25 Hop on the computer and get comfy.

#26 I put on a cute dress and start dancing to the sound of "Goodbye Horses" by Q Lazzarus.

#27 Fire up valheim.

#28 Usually I go to bed and take a nap. I don't like to be seen napping (I have a complex about being seen as lazy) and I like the chance to have the bed to myself.

#29 This is more for when the wife went out of town for a couple of days…



Back in my early 20s, I would immediately pull the mattress off the bed and drag it into the living room, drive to Hooters and grab a giant bucket of wings, then come home and sit on my living room bed eating wings while watching porn.



Now, in my mid-40s, I fire up Farming Simulator and an audiobook.

#30 Cry.