Most People Can’t Name Their Thinking Style — This 28-Question Quiz Does It For You
Ever catch yourself narrating your grocery run like it’s a climate-change documentary? Or maybe you’ve diagrammed the family reunion seating chart like a football play. Whether your brain prefers concrete sidewalks or free-floating cloud castles, this 28-question quiz will reveal the truth about your thinking patterns. Expect scenarios and statements to be ranked one to six, so even the numbers people feel cozy. By the end, you’ll walk away waving a shiny new label that finally explains why you color-code your sock drawer or write poems to the toaster. Ready?
Weird how peoples thinking style can't bd pigeonholed into distinct categories. I tried to do the quiz but after not being able to pick any of the available answers för the first two questions I gave up. On 1 where is my option to just get any new mug? I'm not a**l enough to need an exact replacement. I also would plan the route beforehand, but printing the map? Also before printing and highlighting you must decide where to go on the way. Stupid options.
