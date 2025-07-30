27 Things From Kitchen Tools To Everyday Objects, And Your Task Is To Name As Many As Possible

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨 Double points alert: this one’s a hard trivia 🚨

This is part 2 of “What Is This Thing” trivia 🥳

We’ve gathered 27 things you’ve definitely seen or used – from everyday objects you use without thinking, to weird punctuation marks, to food you’ve eaten but never named. Some are easy, some are odd, and some will be a surprise.

Either way, you’ve used them or at least seen them before, but can you actually name them?

Let’s see how good your memory is to name all 27 of these objects 🚀

In case you missed part 1, click here to check it out.

