Viral Westeros Map Stuns A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Fans With Its Detailed Worldbuilding

The World of Ice and Fire remains one of the most intriguing and beloved fantasy settings, and a fan-made map just proved why.

A map detailing Westeros, the primary setting of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has recently gone viral and garnered nearly half a million views on X.

The Game of Thrones spin-off has already introduced several new houses, and the detailed map allows fans to keep track of all the major and minor players in Westeros. Fans also praised author George R.R. Martin for his meticulously planned world and shared their thoughts on the houses of Westeros.

Fans praised George R.R. Martin’s worldbuilding skills and were in awe of the massive scope of Westeros.

The detailed map reveals overlooked factions, fromHouse Ashford to the divided Fossoways, adding new layers of political intrigue to HBO’s spin-off.

Netizens react to fan-made map of George R.R. Martin’s Westeros

A knight in medieval attire stands beside a horse in a dimly lit stable, evoking Westeros map worldbuilding fans.

Image credits: HBO

Although the map is fan-made and not officially canon material from Martin, it impressed fans with its detailing, showcasing several of the minor houses in Westeros alongside the more popular ones, such as the Targaryens and Lannisters.

Fans were left stunned by the worldbuilding and praised Martin for developing such an expansive world through multiple books.

“George R.R. Martin created something amazing,” a fan commented.

Color-coded Westeros map showing detailed worldbuilding of houses and regions for Knight of the Seven Kingdoms fans.

Image credits: westerosies

A second person said, “George RR Martin is a genius, and we need to hand it to him for creating all of this.”

“God, there are so many houses. And every single one has a history and coat of arms, etc. I forgot how big the GOT world is sometimes,” a third wrote.

Which minor houses appear in the Game of Thrones spin-off?

Three medieval characters in a village market scene, reflecting a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Westeros setting.

Image credits: HBO

The map details several minor houses that appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Ashford Meadow, the primary setting for the tourney in season 1, is ruled by House Ashford.

It can be spotted on the map in the Reach, next to House Fossoway, represented by Ser Steffon Fossoway at the tourney. Other minor houses, such as House Hardyng, House Dondarrion, and House Beesbury, are also mentioned.

Some fans noticed that the map, which more accurately depicts the Game of Thrones era, showcases two House Fossoways bordering each other.

“It’s interesting (that) the two Fossoway territories don’t border each other. (Does) anyone know the history behind that?” a fan asked.

The biggest shakeup among the minor houses in The Hedge Knight, which is adapted into the first season, involves House Fossoway, which is branched into two halves after Raymun Fossoway goes against his cousin to defend Ser Duncan the Tall.

Will House Stark appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Three characters from Knight of the Seven Kingdoms seated under a tent, wearing medieval-style clothing and fur cloaks.

Image credits: HBO

Fans were also pleased to see their favorite Great Houses represented in the map, especially House Targaryen and House Baratheon, which play a crucial role in the first season. However, absent from the spin-off are members of House Stark, who are the primary protagonists of the main series.

The clan that rules a majority of the North is also absent from the subsequent books, and its members are only referenced in passing. Nonetheless, one of the planned stories in Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg series is expected to be set in Winterfell, the family’s seat.

“I began writing two at various points in the past year. One is set in Winterfell, and one is set in the Riverlands,” he said.

With the working title, The She-Wolves of Winterfell, the novella is expected to follow formidable Stark wives, widows, mothers, and grandmothers. Therefore, it is likely that the planned story could be adapted into a future season of the spin-off, giving fans a look at House Stark in a different era.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.