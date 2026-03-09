ADVERTISEMENT

Cars have come a long way since the days of the three-wheeled, single-cylinder "horseless carriages" with a top speed of around 10 miles per hour. They're faster, safer, fancier and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They also generally have four tires, and are designed with similar goals in mind: get someone from A to B efficiently and in one piece. Some even go a step further by driving themselves.

But the modern world of automobiles may be a lot stranger than many people realize. Hidden between the sedans, SUVs, pick-up trucks and flashy sports cars are other vehicle that veer so far off the "normal" track that there's an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of them.

Weird Wheels showcases cars, boats and even lawnmowers that push the boundaries when it comes to what's considered an ordinary or acceptable form of transport. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for you to scroll through while you contemplate whether your own set of wheels is exciting enough. So buckle up and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.