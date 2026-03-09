ADVERTISEMENT

Cars have come a long way since the days of the three-wheeled, single-cylinder "horseless carriages" with a top speed of around 10 miles per hour. They're faster, safer, fancier and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They also generally have four tires, and are designed with similar goals in mind: get someone from A to B efficiently and in one piece. Some even go a step further by driving themselves.

But the modern world of automobiles may be a lot stranger than many people realize. Hidden between the sedans, SUVs, pick-up trucks and flashy sports cars are other vehicle that veer so far off the "normal" track that there's an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of them.

Weird Wheels showcases cars, boats and even lawnmowers that push the boundaries when it comes to what's considered an ordinary or acceptable form of transport. Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page for you to scroll through while you contemplate whether your own set of wheels is exciting enough. So buckle up and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

1980 Citroën Karin A Glass Pyramid On Wheels. Designed By Trevor Fiore, It’s Still More Futuristic Than Anything Tesla Has Ever Produced

Futuristic concept car with unique design and innovative interior showcasing cars that are everything but ordinary.

www.facebook.com Report

9points
User avatar Gabija Palšytė
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be cool in your garage but I can't imagine driving it and risking someone destroying it.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Funeral Carriage From 1870, Dresden, Germany

    Vintage ornate horse-drawn carriage featuring detailed sculptures and intricate design, showcasing unique and extraordinary cars.

    Steampunk Tendencies Report

    9points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like one of Dr Who's weeping angels riding sh0tgun.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Looks Like Someone Got Divorced

    Unique and unusual cars parked outside, showcasing creative and unconventional vehicle designs in an outdoor lot.

    M Wahyu Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Argo Soviet Amphibious 1950s. Designed And Built After The War For Use Hunting And Fishing

    Vintage riveted metal car with unique multi-wheel design and rear compartment door open, showcasing cars that are anything but ordinary.

    M Wahyu Report

    8points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like part hearse part car but still sort of cool.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Is One Of The Best

    Unique red car with an aerodynamic design resembling a jet, featuring exposed wheels and sleek curves in an industrial setting.

    Syifa Syifa Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Vadermobile!

    Sleek black custom car with futuristic design features parked in a lot, showcasing unique and extraordinary cars.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    1965 Peel Trident

    Red unique microcar with bubble canopy driven by a man on a road, showcasing cars that are anything but ordinary.

    Barber Car kech Report

    8points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds of the metal cars, fire engines, etc. for kids that were around when I was a youngster.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Strange Dodge Concept Cars

    Unique and eye-catching cars with bold designs and vibrant colors, showcasing creativity beyond ordinary vehicles.

    Steve Cordle Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The front end of the bottom one looks like a '63 Ford Galaxy.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Gremlinburg

    Green vintage-style custom car with unique design and whitewall tires parked on a driveway featuring standout cars

    Scott Ormsby Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harold and Maude mobile? Just paint it black.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    And The Harbor Freight Welder Abominations Continue

    Vintage customized truck with a flatbed driving on a snowy road near a gas station, showcasing unique cars.

    Kevin O'Keefe Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those things couldn't be stopped.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    And The Hits Keep Coming. Why On God's Green Earth Would You Build This

    Custom two-tone green and purple car with unique design, chrome wheels, and sleek sporty modifications, showcasing creative car styles.

    Kevin O'Keefe Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    U. G. L. Y. you ain't got no alibi...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Steampunk Rv. Looks Like That One Vehicle They Use To Escape In Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

    Steampunk-inspired unique car with vintage design elements and large wheels under a blue sky.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    No, I Wouldn’t, Even If Offered

    Unconventional vehicle featuring a unique jet engine-powered motorcycle, showcasing extreme creativity in car designs.

    Scott Black Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    This 6-Wheeled Limo Is Constructed From Various Beetle & Campervan Parts! 😎 The Owner Dropped By Last Time I Shared This

    Vintage green custom van with extended length and open doors, showcasing unique and unconventional car design.

    Dave Deuel Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    When You Have Some Leftover Vinyl From Lining Your Kitchen Cabinets

    Sporty car with unique checkered wrap parked among other vehicles, showcasing cars that are anything but ordinary.

    Antonio Vidal Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    The Cheese Wedge AKA The Citicar

    Yellow vintage microcar with pop-up headlights parked on driveway, showcasing unique and unusual car design for car enthusiasts.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    7points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah. It's a yellow door stop.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    That Would B A Blast To Drive

    Bright orange custom car with large cartoon face and teeth, showcasing unique and extraordinary cars with bold designs.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    The 1980 Citroën Karin. (The "Original" Cybertruck)

    Futuristic beige concept car with a unique angular design and large tinted glass windows, showcasing extraordinary cars.

    Historic Photographs Report

    7points
    POST
    raven_sheridan_1 avatar
    Raven Sheridan
    Raven Sheridan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like an old electric shaver 🧐

    1
    1point
    reply
    #19

    The Peel P50, Built On The Isle Of Man Between 1962 And 1965, Is Officially Recognized As The World’s Smallest Production Car

    Vintage small three-wheeled car displayed indoors with a woman posing beside it, showcasing unique and extraordinary cars.

    Tommy Price Report

    7points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No parking space needed. Drive it in through the front door.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    This Custom-Built "Spaceship" Is Actually A Modified Volvo V70 Xc, Proving That Swedish Engineering Can Reach The Outer Rim

    White car modified to look like a Star Wars spaceship, an example of cars that are everything except boring and ordinary.

    Featuring a detailed Imperial Star Destroyer shell, it is a stunning example of fan-made automotive art and retro-futuristic creativity.

    Michael Wells Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Trylon Viper Is A Three-Wheel (Tricycle) Developed And Built By Rick Murphy In The Early 90’s America

    Futuristic silver and purple car with gull-wing doors open, showcasing a unique and eye-catching design among cars.

    Rod James Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    When The 1980s Dreamed Big, Jay Ohrberg Delivered Bigger. Known As Hollywood’s King Of Show Cars, Ohrberg Created A Machine So Outrageous It Earned The Nickname “Living Room On Wheels”

    Unique modified blue car with spacious interior and two engines, showcasing creativity in cars that are anything but ordinary.

    Stretching roughly 30 feet long and nearly two and a half cars wide, this custom limousine looked less like transportation and more like suburban architecture on tires. Inside, there was mostly open, carpeted space and a single oversized white fuzzy bench seat that could hold about seven people. The remaining room? Big enough to play volleyball. Yes, actually.

    Underneath the massive body rode four visible wheels, with four more hidden to support the weight. Power came from two 1975 Cadillac front wheel drive engines. Even more impressively, the limo could split into two separate halves for transport, each capable of moving independently.

    Ohrberg built this rolling spectacle alongside pop culture legends like KITT from Knight Rider and replicas of the Batmobile. But this creation may be his boldest statement of all.

    Because sometimes excess is not a flaw. It is the entire point

    Liketomodifycars Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    This Is A Really Cool Old Photo Of A "Back-To-Back" Car, Which Was A Funny Way People Used To Customize Cars A Long Time Ago

    Vintage classic car with two passengers parked outside an auto repair shop showcasing unique and extraordinary cars.

    Basically, someone took two front ends of a Ford Model T and welded them together! If you look closely, you’ll see:
    • Two Steering Wheels: There’s a driver facing each direction.
    • Two Engines: It looks like it has a hood on both the front and the back.

    • Mueller Auto Repair: This was likely a "promotional car." Shops would build weird vehicles like this to get people to look at their business.

    It’s kind of like the "Pushmi-Pullyu" animal from Dr. Dolittle, but as a car! It probably made parallel parking a lot easier, though I bet it was a nightmare to drive on a busy street.

    Jeffrey Brock Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Modern Day Flintstone Car

    Futuristic custom car with large chrome wheels and sleek blue body showing unique modern design details.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    6points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fred Flintstone's car - modern version, of course.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Gotta Admire The Workmanship, But?

    Custom vintage truck with unique rear design and patina finish, showcasing one of the cars that are everything except ordinary.

    Steve Cordle Report

    6points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    T-bird truck, just wow.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    This Car Looks Like It Belongs In The Wacky Races

    Vintage black car with unique design and rocket attachment, showcasing one of the most unusual cars in the collection.

    Inaq Diky Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    1984 Chevy Camaro Dreamryder

    Custom black car with unique design elements and bold curves, showcasing one of the most exciting cars that are anything but ordinary.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    Bloody Silly

    Rusty custom car with oversized exhaust pipes parked in a busy lot, showcasing one of the most unique cars.

    Michael Wells Report

    6points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I drove one of those, a '71 Mercury Marquis but mine was light green and no silly @ssed mufflers out the back. I bought my first set of radial tires for that car. It handled like a dream, but you couldn't pass a gas station

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Would Make One Hell Of An Awesome Ride For Van Life

    Futuristic six-wheeled off-road vehicle camper blending cutting-edge design with rugged outdoor capability for adventurous drives.

    Shahe Patrick Report

    5points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any other base would be a win, the dumpster however...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    When You Want An F-350 But Only Have An F-3.50 Budget

    Blue Ford hatchback with wide rear tires parked on snowy ground, showcasing unique and unconventional car design.

    Kevin O'Keefe Report

    5points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a Michigan plate, probably built as a necessity to navigate the snow.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    The Hout Auto (Or Wood Car In English) Was Made By Joost Conijn In 2001-02. It's Based On A 1974 Citroën Ds, But With A Wooden Chassis And Body

    Vintage wooden car with unique design and exposed pipes, showcasing one of the standout cars that are anything but ordinary.

    It's powered by a wood gas engine. In 2002 the artist drove Hout Auto through fifteen European countries, while collecting wood along the way.

    Dave Deuel Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    1958 Rover P4 105 'Tank', "Highly Modified Build That Took Over 9 Years

    Unique vintage car with an unconventional design, showcasing distinctive features off a rural road, highlighting unusual cars.

    Purevl Allmine Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    A Vintage-Style Promotional Car, Often Called A Rolling Billboard Or Novelty Advertising Car

    Vintage blue custom car driving on a city street, showcasing unique and eye-catching cars that are anything but ordinary.

    Jeffrey Brock Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    St4 Snow Trac 1970

    Vintage green tracked vehicle with cabin and roof rack, showcasing one of the unique cars that are anything but ordinary.

    M Wahyu Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    You Might Be A Redneck With A Harbor Freight Welder If

    Extended red and silver pickup truck with an unusually long body parked in an empty wet parking lot, unique cars design.

    Kevin O'Keefe Report

    5points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely not redneck, the lines are too smooth.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    This "Toaster Car" Is A Famous Example Of An Art Car, Specifically A Modified First-Generation Scion Xb

    Car with giant toast slices on the roof parked on a suburban street, showcasing unique and extraordinary cars.

    These cars became a cult favorite in the "tuner" and art car communities because their boxy shape naturally looks like a household appliance.

    Here are some more cool details about this specific build:

    • The Model: The car is a Scion xB, which was produced by Toyota. Its flat sides and sharp corners made it the perfect canvas for this transformation.

    • The "Heating" Elements: Beyond the giant toast, the builder often adds details like "crumb trays" or metallic wraps to make the car look like brushed stainless steel.

    • The UL Sticker: If you look closely at the back, there is a large "UL Listed" decal. This is a clever joke, as Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is the real organization that tests and labels electrical appliances for safety.

    • The Cord: The thick black "power cord" coiled on the back bumper is usually made of flexible tubing or foam to look like a heavy-duty appliance cable.

    • The Community: This car is part of a larger "Art Car" movement where people turn vehicles into rolling sculptures. You'll often see cars like this at events like Burning Man or local parades.

    Jeffrey Brock Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Little Monster

    Rusty custom car with oversized tractor tires parked in front of an exhibition center, showcasing unique cars.

    M Wahyu Report

    5points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little Monster is Big Ugly.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #38

    In 1959, Custom Car Legend George Barris Attempted To Answer That Question With The Xpak 400 Experimental Air Car

    Unique futuristic car with a streamlined design showcased as an example of cars that are everything except boring and ordinary.

    Built by Barris Kustoms and sponsored by Car Craft magazine, the XPAK 400 was designed to eliminate flat tires forever. It had no wheels. No conventional drivetrain. Instead, it floated.

    A series of 20 inch cast aluminum fans mounted beneath its belly pan generated a cushion of air, lifting the 422 pound vehicle roughly five inches above the ground. Forward motion came from a revolving jet nozzle, allowing directional thrust for steering. Power was supplied by two jet aircraft starter motors geared down to drive the fan system.

    With its bubble canopy, stabilizer fins, and neon lighting, the single seat craft looked more spacecraft than automobile. It was even operated by remote control and mounted on a guide rail during demonstrations for safety.

    Displayed at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, the XPAK 400 captured imaginations. Practical? Not quite. Visionary? Absolutely. Today, its whereabouts remain unknown

    Liketomodifycars Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Splittin' Image

    Green custom car with twin bubble cockpits and exposed engine, showcasing an unusual and extraordinary design.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    When You're Ready For The Zombie Apocalypse

    Armored custom car with aggressive design, heavy-duty tires, and mounted weapon in an industrial garage setting.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    5points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is perfect for use against brake-checkers!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Another Very Rare Microcar It's Electric As Well

    Unique compact car with a futuristic design showcased outdoors, highlighting one of the most interesting cars ever made.

    Miguel Nuno Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Is That A Vacuum Cleaner?

    Sleek Valmet Dawn car with futuristic design displayed indoors, showcasing unique and extraordinary features from cars collection.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    1970 Ferrari 512s Modulo

    Futuristic vintage white car with unique design and butterfly doors, showcasing striking features of exceptional cars.

    Even today, the 1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo continues to capture attention. This exquisite wedge-shaped supercar is a rare sight, in the same territory as spotting a unicorn or Bigfoot. However, its purpose is solely to inspire. Although Ferrari never intended to manufacture the 512 S Modulo, it paved the way for the wedge-shaped Ferraris of the 1970s and early 80s

    Amazing Classic Cars Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this one. It's definitely in my top two best looking cars.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Imagine Bringing This As Backup To A Party And The Kegs In Back Are Full. You'd Be The Talk Of The Party And The Town For A While

    Unique custom car designed like a wooden barrel with multiple barrel details, showcasing creative and extraordinary car design.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    And Yet Again The Just Because You Can Doesn't Mean You Should. Maybe We Should Vote For Permits To Sell And Posses Welders To The Masses..... I Introduce To You, The C/.5

    Classic Chevrolet car with a rugged, worn exterior showcasing unique style and character among distinctive cars.

    Kevin O'Keefe Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    "Why Make It Simple When You Can Make It Complicated." The Shadoks

    Custom orange car with unique open design and exposed engine parked against brick wall, showcasing standout cars.

    Denis Laurent Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    This Unique Vehicle Is The Dhabiyan, A Custom-Built 10-Wheeled Machine Created By Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Also Known As The "Rainbow Sheikh"

    Futuristic off-road vehicle with multiple large tires driving on desert sand, showcasing unique car design features.

    Era Of Classics Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Latest Picture Of My Daily Driver

    Customized car with unique modifications and accessories, showcasing cars that are everything except boring and ordinary.

    Wayne Gpt Porter Report

    4points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are those super soakers?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    One Of The Most Tastefully Finished Ones I’ve Ever Seen

    Custom white vintage hot rod car with exposed engine and gold rims at an outdoor car event featuring unique cars.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    This Unique Vehicle Is The Iconic Promotional Car For Mel's Hot Dogs, A Famous Long-Standing Restaurant In Tampa, Florida

    Red customized car shaped like a hot dog, promoting Mel’s Hot Dogs, an example of unique and extraordinary cars.

    Key Details About the Car:

    • Basis: The car is a heavily customized Volkswagen Beetle, likely from the 1970s.

    • Design: It has been completely transformed into a giant, orange-red hot dog.

    The front hood and fenders form the end of the sausage, and the main body of the car mimics the meat, with the roofline acting as the top of a hot dog in a bun.

    • Branding: The side doors prominently display the "Mel's Hot Dogs" logo. It's used as a mobile advertisement to grab attention around Tampa.

    Context and Similarly Famous Vehicles:

    This custom creation is part of a long tradition of eye-catching promotional vehicles designed as giant versions of the products they represent.

    • The most famous example, which likely inspired many others, is the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile (examples in image_8.png and image_9.png), which has existed in various forms since 1936.

    • Other notable food-shaped vehicles include the Planters Nutmobile (image_7.png) and LL Bean's Bootmobile.

    For residents and visitors of Tampa, the Mel's Hot Dogs car is a local landmark and a fun piece of pop culture.

    The restaurant itself is known for serving authentic Chicago-style hot dogs and has been a staple in the area near Busch Gardens for nearly 50 years

    Jeffrey Brock Report

    4points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pinocchio's car??

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    It Looks Like Craftsmanship, Tradition, And Quiet Dignity Rolling On Steel Rims

    Black vintage limousine with multiple doors and large wooden wheels, showcasing a unique car design without an engine.

    The Amish limousine, manufactured by Miller Carriage Company, takes the familiar stretched silhouette of a modern limo and reimagines it for horsepower of a very different kind.

    Long, enclosed, and elegantly proportioned, this carriage is designed to carry larger families or wedding parties in comfort while honoring a lifestyle that chooses simplicity over combustion. Large windows allow natural light inside. Plush bench seating lines the interior. The bodywork is clean and understated, typically finished in deep black with subtle trim.

    Up front, there is no grille, no radiator, no engine noise. Just a driver’s bench, reins in hand, guiding a well trained team of horses. The suspension is carefully engineered for smoother travel over country roads, proving that refinement does not require fuel injection.

    In a world obsessed with speed and screens, the Amish limousine is a reminder that luxury can still mean quiet conversation, steady movement, and tradition carried forward one hoofbeat at a time.

    Liketomodifycars Report

    4points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would take 4 horses to pull it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    And The Winner Is

    Custom vintage rat rod bus with exposed engine on display at an indoor car show featuring unique cars.

    Dale Hazlett Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    This Needs To Be Made Into A Hot Wheels!

    Vintage promotional car with a giant KFC bucket on the back, showcasing a creative and eye-catching vehicle design.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    1928 Stutz Blackhawk Special Replica: The Seduction Of Speed

    Vintage silver streamlined car on display indoors with visitors around, showcasing unique and extraordinary car design.

    The Stutz Blackhawk Streamliner was created by Frank Lockhart, a man that had his career cut short by the same vehicle he designed. Lockhart had earned a reputation for being a phenomenal racer, being nicknamed ‘Boy Wonder’ by the press. At the 1926 Indianapolis 500 he won the race on his first try and set a lap record 120.100 mph at the 1927 event. Lockhart also showed an aptitude for inventing, as he developed an intercooler for a 1.5-litre Miller engine. Armed with the engine and a standard Miller race car, Lockhart established a new lap record for an event at Muroc Dry Lake in California.

    In 1927, Lockhart started building a Land Speed Record (LSR) car in the hopes of breaking Henry Segrave’s record. Lockhart teamed up with the Stutz Motor Car Company, who funded half the project. Lockhart and his team came up with the Stutz Blackhawk Streamliner, a car that possessed a 3-litre Miller V16 engine with intercooled twin superchargers. The sleek body was developed with the aid of a wind tunnel. After extensive testing it was predicted the engine could crank out a top speed of 280 mph.

    Lockhart carried out several test runs in the Black Hawk, with each of them ending dangerously. One incident involved him losing control and the car landing in the sea. He experienced three severed tendons in his left wrist.

    The worst incident occurred in 1928 when the Black Hawk wiped out at a speed of 220 mph. The impact hurled Lockhart out of the cockpit. At 25-years-old, he passed away too soon.

    The cause of the wipe out came down to a damaged right rear tyre that had deteriorated over previous runs. The Black Hawk’s engine was salvaged and installed into the Sampson Special, owned by Alden Sampson. This car is currently on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Museum. Two Black Hawk replicas were built and one of them can be seen in the Stutz Building in Indianapolis.

    The replica is indeed a perfect tribute to the romance of the past and one daring man’s insatiable need for speed.

    Weber Santos Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    1953 Isetta Zip

    Futuristic red micro car with a bubble canopy featuring unique design elements and compact size on a suburban street.

    Syifa Syifa Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Likely Based On A 1950s-Era Truck Chassis

    Custom lowrider car with a vibrant red paint job and chrome details displayed indoors among other unique cars.

    It features a unique two-story design with a raised sleeping area, a vibrant red paint job, and custom wheels. This one-of-a-kind creation showcases the expressive nature of automotive customization and the ability to transform a vehicle into a unique and eye-catching statement.

    Tommy Price Report

    4points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eye-catching, yeah, that's the ticket.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #57

    Supercar Of The Day! Unique 1966 Dodge Polara,

    Yellow customized car with large rear fins and bee decals, showing unique design details and open hood in a parking lot.

    Rod James Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Hmm

    Two views of the Dymaxion car, a uniquely designed and unconventional vehicle among cars that are anything but ordinary.

    The Dymaxion Car looked like something from another planet. Long, rounded, and riding on three wheels with a single wheel at the rear, it barely resembled the automobiles of its time.

    Created by American engineer and futurist Buckminster Fuller, the Dymaxion was more than a car. It was an experiment in efficiency, aerodynamics, and radical thinking. Fuller imagined it as the beginning of a vehicle that could one day travel by land, sea, and air.

    Only three were built. None survived in original form. Yet its influence continues to spark curiosity nearly a century later

    Liketomodifycars Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    1932 Duesenberg Model J Custom Speedster

    Vintage red and tan car with longhorns attached to front grille, showcasing unique and unusual car design features.

    Amazing Classic Cars Report

    4points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remove those stupid looking horns and you'd have a sharp car.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #60

    Real Life Zingers Van

    Blue custom hot rod car with oversized tires and huge engine at an indoor show showcasing unique cars.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Some People Actually Thought Were A Good Idea

    Rare customized car with a tow truck lift attachment, showing signs of rust and wear in an industrial setting.

    Suganda Wiguna Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Nice Use Of Those Old Lawn Mower Engines!

    Unconventional car with oversized rear tires and a sleek yellow frame, showcasing unique and extraordinary automotive design.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Volkswagen ‘Half-Track Fox’, 1962. A T1 Converted With Four Axles – Two Of Them Fitted With A Chain Drive Mechanism And Two Steering The Vehicle

    Orange tracked car in snow and forest, showcasing unique and unconventional cars for adventurous terrains.

    Rod James Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    The Roach Coach

    Custom red car with a unique design and oversized bubble windshields showcased next to a giant Raid Roach Killer can.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Herkimer Battle Jitney

    Futuristic unique car with rounded body and rugged rear, showcasing creative and unconventional design in an outdoor setting.

    M Wahyu Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    That Actually Looks Cool

    White custom car with tank tracks instead of wheels, showcasing unique and extraordinary car design.

    M Wahyu Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Volkwagen Trike

    Customized bright yellow car-trike hybrid with polished chrome wheels and exposed engine parts, showcasing unique car design.

    Scott Ormsby Report

    1point
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!