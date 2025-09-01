Redditors have recently been sharing the wildest items they’ve ever seen on wedding registries, so we’ve gathered their most amusing replies below. From bizarre yet brilliant requests to items that the couple should have probably just purchased themselves, enjoy scrolling through this eclectic list. And be sure to upvote the creative gifts that you’d be more than happy to buy for a bride and groom !

Nowadays, the average wedding in the United States costs the happy couple a whopping $33,000 . So the least we can do as guests is bring the bride and groom a nice present . Perhaps they're in need of a new toaster, a fancy robot vacuum or beautiful silverware for hosting dinner parties. Or, if they’re not afraid to think outside the box, they might ask for hundreds of fortune cookies.

#1 My husband put a lifetime supply of weed whacker wire on ours. Our neighbor bought it.



twilightbarker:



Lmao neighbor wanted to contribute to your yard looking nice since he has to live next to it! 😂

#2 Don't know how they are done today but when I got married, you got the scanning gun and just scanned things and tags throughout the store. Made the mistake of letting my soon-to-be husband have unsupervised access to the gun. That is how we got a Barbie as a wedding gift.



destructogirl:



This is how we got spray cheese in a can as a wedding gift.

#3 Friend put down rare fish for her aquarium since it’s her passion! Everyone wanted to buy them for her lol, probably the first thing that was bought on there (but it was also only like $15-20).

#4 One of my fellow teachers was in her thirties and they had all their household stuff, so she put classroom supplies and backpacks full of supplies for her students. She made the local (small town) news and perfect strangers were rolling up to her reception to leave backpacks at the door.

#5 A couple I know did a pet food registry so they could donate all the pet food to a shelter that has a pet food bank.

#6 My cousin put a freestanding punching bag on her wedding registry. I promptly bought it for her because I thought it was the funniest thing!



hummus_sapiens:



It might help save the marriage eventually.

I once gave the happy couple a fire extinguisher. The divorced 8 months later.

ETA: They didn't have a registry.

#7 A friend put 300 fortune cookies on their registry as a joke. I bought them because I thought it was hilarious.

#8 Mine was on my own… we added a life-size cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito as a joke and our friends bought it!

#9 I went to a wedding once where snow tires were on the registry.

#10 Saw a couple register for a literal wheel of cheese once. No crackers, just cheese. Power move.

#11 My grandmother was super offended that my distant cousin had lube on her. Seriously. I just laughed.

#12 We've asked for a new cat tower.

#13 Bed Bath and Beyond had a cat-shaped porcelain toilet brush holder so we put it on more or less as a joke. Still among my favorite possessions, our 10 year anniversary was last week.

#14 We got, and mounted, a gold t-Rex head in our bathroom. It really ties the room together.

#15 I put a video birdfeeder on ours and we got it and I love it.

#16 Nose hair trimmers.

#17 Big box of goldfish and a bunch of bananas. I 100% bought them and brought them to the wedding with just a bow on them. It was hilarious.



I did buy them other things from the registry (cutting boards, knives, etc) and just shipped it to their house, but I absolutely had to bring the goldfish to the wedding.

#18 The option to pay for the wedding itself. There were two or three options, but the only one I remember clearly was to pay for the food at the wedding. I did not go to that wedding.

#19 A Mayflower gravy boat. Like, a miniature of the ship that also serves as a gravy boat.

#20 A 4lbs bag of Lucky Charms marshmallows. And that’s exactly what I gifted them.

#21 Money for the divorce fund...they were engaged but husband to be couldn't afford to divorce the lady he was currently married to....yep a go fund me link to a divorce fund on a bridal registry and their website...it was "interesting" I mean if he didn't get the divorce money not sure what they were gonna do about getting married LOL!

#22 Life size skeleton.

#23 We put Nerf guns and shower beer holders on ours. Got both. People thought it was a joke but we use them both to this day.

#24 My husband put a build-your-own light saber kit on ours and his brother bought it for him.

#25 My husband's ex left him alone with the scanner, so he randomly scanned a pack of toilet paper.



Their guests thought it was funny and a lot if them bought some to add to their gifts. They ended up with a six month supply, lol.

#26 Dolls. No they didnt have kids. Absolutely no one knew why, and no one wanted to ask either. Neither had a collection anyone knew of. I honestly kind of wonder of it wasnt to prank people? But absolutely no one knew why.

#27 I had a coworker who, in genuine earnest, asked for a Volkswagen beetle. She was like "his family is rich, so why not shoot the shot?" You know what, Sydnee? I guess.

#28 A coffin. Still have no idea if it was a joke or not.

#29 My cousin listed all the undies, bras, negligees she wanted on hers.

#30 McDonald's gift certificates.

#31 A squatty potty.

#32 A pack of energy drinks. It was a very young Mormon couple, though, so it was pretty on brand.

#33 My own registry actually I put the Nintendo Switch on there - mainly so I could get the discount after the fact. Actually had someone buy it for us which was super sweet of them.

#34 We put a bunch of Lego sets on ours (also for the discount after, like others) but every single one was purchased! We had so much fun building them together as date nights - we even did a few one hand each so we had to work together!

#35 An old college friend asked for a set of $450 teacups. And I mean each teacup was $450.



She also asked for an equal amount of saucers, at $200 each.



I went to a famously “entitled rich kid” type school, so I’ve seen a lot of over the top registry requests, but this was the most egregious, by far. A TEACUP.

#36 Furnace filters...my parents neighbors had furnace filters on their registry. TBF second marriage for both (widowed), had been living together 4 years. Apparently their kids told them they "had" to provide a registry. Maybe they thought things like furnace filters, yard tarps and yard bags would dissuade people. They were wrong. I think they wanted a year's supply, my dad and 2 other neighbors went in and bought them 5 years worth.



Brita filters, shoe polishing kits and PLA filament reels. Brita filters were on my best friend's list, shoe polishing kit on a co-workers, and PLA on our nephew's (huge cosplayers he and his wife).

#37 I once saw thank you cards on a registry. “Thank you so much for the thank you cards”.



IdlesAtCranky:



Practical 🤣🤣🤣

#38 I’ll out myself here.



We put those horse masks everyone had a decade ago on our registry, but AS A JOKE.



They were the cheapest items.



Someone bought two for my ex and I.

#39 A very nice/expensive bidet. Great idea.

#40 I put two nerf guns on my registry and was hoping someone would be cool enough to get them. I still don’t have any but I use many other gifts daily (kitchen items) so it works out I suppose.

#41 A friend of mine is going to a wedding in a few weeks. The bride and groom had a bunch of really small household stuff on the registry including a $12 pizza slicer. No pizza pan or pizza oven. Just the slicer. This is not the only random tiny thing like this. My friend is trying to figure out what to do because they don’t want to look cheap with a $10 gift but there’s very little that makes sense to bundle together.



On the exact opposite side of the spectrum my aunt is going to a wedding for a grown-a*s couple (one of them it’s a second marriage and they live together) and they had a $900 duvet cover on their registry! Along with glassware that costs hundreds per piece.

#42 We asked for a 4 pack of Dawn powerwash dish soap on ours haha. I thought it was pretty normal to ask for household stuff but who got it for us was like "I feel weird getting you this, but I know you wanted it, so here you go."

#43 I had nematodes on my registry on NO ONE bought them. I am still salty about that TBH.

#44 I put a mini icee machine on our Amazon registry so we could get the discount after the wedding and one of our family friends got it and I was SO EXCITED!!!! It may not be the most often used gift, but it was my favorite for sure lol.

#45 One of my good friends had a registry fundraiser for a vintage pinball machine which I enthusiastically gifted to and demand an invitation to play when they get it.

#46 My ex and I had REI linked to our registry. We got a yeti cooler and it was truly the only thing we argued about when splitting stuff. Not the house, not cars or bank accounts, just the yeti. Still makes me laugh.

#47 When my brother got married he was trying to figure out how to use the scanner. He scanned goldfish crackers and couldn't get them off. He got so many bags of them!

#48 Anti-nausea bracelets and medications.



I think they were going on a cruise, so it made sense. But it was funny to me. I was super broke and they were the cheapest things on the registry, so I got them. I'm glad I was able to contribute to their non-barfing honeymoon.

#49 The first family registry I was old enough to understand, was for a cousin and his wife.



They asked for board games, popcorn, candy bars and the like.



At the time I thought it was brilliant and today, 20something years later, I *still* think it’s brilliant 🤣.

#50 My dear friend and her husband put an extending ladder on their registry, and my husband insisted we buy it for them. Honestly, that’s what you need when you’re starting a home together! I have used our china gravy boat maybe once, but we use the d**n ladder all the time!

#51 Pokeman cards.

#52 I added a massive jar of Pickle Guys half sours to our registry, which was near immediately purchased by our officiant.

#53 Some friends had a cheese making kit on theirs and that's what we got them because it seemed fun.



I still don't like cash funds but I think those of us who feel that way are losing that battle. And I guess it's practical. For what it's worth, we didn't have a registry and the vast majority of people gave money. (We wanted to say no gifts, but got shouted down by our mothers on that. And I guess I can't complain because people were very generous, and also the friends with no money we were concerned about still didn't give us anything which is what we wanted.).

#54 My Godmother got married in the early 90s. Her Dad was an inner city vicar and a lot of his flock were very poor but wanted to be involved. She put things like a washing up bowl and rubber gloves on her wedding list so these people could buy affordable presents for their budget. People on a tight budget could still contribute something and be involved in the celebrations without financially harming themselves. If so I think it’s very sweet and thoughtful.

#55 My son asked for money to make fried chicken breakfast lasagna on his honeymoon.

#56 I had one friend who registered for an entire medication cabinet worth of first aid and bathroom things. Bandaids, Neosporin, Tylenol, Aspirin, Alieve, bandages, cotton swabs, Benadryl, tweezers, fingernail clippers, toothpaste, dental floss, and everything else you can think of to stock a bathroom medicine cabinet with. It was all purchased.



Another friend had a registry that was basically things to do, or receive, while on their honeymoon. Walking tours, museum tickets, money towards car rental, reservations at restaurants, money towards airfare, and things like that. One item was a replica of a 17th century English Broadsword from a museum shop... which we immediately bought for them (we all know it was for him not her). No information on how to get it back to the US, but that wasn't our problem!

#57 One wedding I went to where the bride and groom had been living together for years before they married had a lot of household items including menstrual pads and tampons.

#58 My cousin and her fiance put boxes of Better Cheddars on their registry, but as a joke.

#59 When we were doing our registry (this was back when you went to the store and walked around scanning items with a little gun) there was a couple having a meltdown over a spice rack. The guy was practically yelling/ in tears saying "we can't get this spice rack! All my friends will laugh at me."



It was just a completely regular wooden spice rack.



Now, whenever me and my husband go over to someone's house and they have a spice rack, we secretly point at it and go "ha ha".

#60 A couple at our church wanted several glass pot lids to replace some broken ones.

#61 Ha, I was just telling my dad last night about our registry items. We are putting a tent, new sleeping bags (the kind that zip up together), salt water fishing poles, a pizza oven, and FANCY tomato cages on ours.

#62 Cousin had both a cotton candy machine and popcorn machine — and I don’t mean the little ones you set on a counter. A full-blown faire version.



A bunch of us went in on them and she sold them without ever using either 🙃 I was low key bummed because I was looking forward to eating from both lol.

#63 A family member and his wife had a fancy bear-proof food canister on theirs and I was so excited to buy it for them! They also got bear spray and a box of teddy grahams because I like to do gifts with a theme.

#64 My aunt got married in her forties, the couple had everything they needed. Their registry consisted of goods for the household. Paper towels, toilet paper, otc meds (tylenol, DayQuil, etc), stuff for a first aid kit (bandaids, gauze, neospirin, etc), dishsoap, body wash, shampoo/conditioner, cat food, cat litter, etc.



The most expensive thing was like $25 with most things being super cheap. Our parents gave my sisters and I each $5 and we loved being able to shop for them by ourselves from their registry. My aunt and her husband were stocked for a couple of years and were able to put money towards working on their house.

#65 Classmate got married right after college graduation. They had a total of 4 items on their registry table (old fashion ACE registry). One of the items was a golden pumpkin.

#66 I put a kayak on ours, and electric toothbrushes. I was trying to get multiple price points and stuff we'd use.





My mother-in-law bullied me into putting two vacuum cleaners. So we ended up with two vacuum cleaners. We did not need any vacuum cleaners.





We did not get the kayak.

#67 My Mum told me I was giving my eldest sister and her fiancé a watering can. I was 12 so didn’t get a lot of choice. I thought the watering can, (that my sister really wanted) was an awful gift. I wanted to give them something pretty!

#68 My niece and her husband had a cool tent on their registry. I was happy to purchase it because we seldom see them but I know they'll think of us every time they camp!

#69 When we were registering at Target, I had to use the restroom. I let hubby hold the scanning "gun."



He promptly scanned two or three cases of Bud Light from the display right by the restrooms.



He told me he did it when I came out. In retaliation, I scanned a couple of cases of Miller Lite for myself.



My mom bought him a case of Bud Light.



No one bought me any Miller Lite.



I'm sure there were some eyebrows raised over that registry.

#70 Very young, NOT PREGNANT super Christian couple: it was obvious the girl added all the “what to expect when you’re expecting” type books, and the guy added the big screen tv and PS3.

#71 A really fancy shoehorn.

#72 Not weird, but it really caught my attention at the time, but a year subscription of Spotify. This was about 10 years ago, and I remember thinking, Who on earth would pay to stream music? cause I was still buying itunes for my ipod.

#73 Cards Against Humanity pack. It was also the only thing I could afford? Still hoping I'll eventually get to play a game with them.

#74 We got married in the late 90s and we added a whole pile of board games to ours. We’ve been using that Monopoly for 31 years!

#75 When my parents put a giant grandfather clock on theirs when they got married in the early 80s. No one bought it for them lol.



I was too practical with ours and didn't do anything fun. So many of the comments have great ideas that I would have never thought of. But I've been married for almost 15 years now, and the Pyrex leftover containers from the registry are still going strong!

#76 I like you're not shaming people. I go out of my way to get people the weirdest thing on their registry. Mosquito netting for outdoorsy friends for example, a trifle dish for friends i wouldn't expect it from, other specific camping gear.

#77 Twinkies.

#78 Husband and I were in our 30's, already combined out households and basically had a registry to upgrade some stuff. Also we had dog (2 German Shepards) birthday parties every other year. For fun added a bunch of silly dog stuff. Dog stuff was purchased first.

#79 A massage chair. Like i get it, but also what?

#80 I put a deli slicer on my own registry. It was one of those "no ones gonna get this but I'm sure it'll give people a laugh to see it." Lemme tell ya, it was indeed hilarious. Someone did actually get it for us!

#81 This may not be a popular opinion, but the weirdest and eye-roll inducing stuff I’ve seen on registries are items exclusively from places like Williams Sonoma and Crate and Barrel with nothing under $300.



And this is judge-y of me, but when you are renting a double-wide in a trailer park, do you really need exclusively Demeyere cookware?



Yeah, it’s happened more than once. That side of the family has zero shame.

#82 My mother was one of the most horrible people I’ve ever known in my life and when I got engaged, she told me that she had bought all these gifts over the years for her friends kids and insisted we better have a registry. We wanted a note with the invitation to say “no presents, only your presence’, but she pitched a fit so we got a registry. Well, our house was on about an eighth of an acre. We only had one thing on our registry. We went to Home Depot and put the biggest lawn tractor they had on there. She was pissed. Still makes me smile.

#83 My wife and I found a metal crab with a bowl on the website and put it on our registry as a joke. We got so attached to the idea of putting our keys on it that we actually bought it afterwards for ourselves.

#84 My cousin put an Xbox on theirs, this was back in the early 2000s. My mom bought it for them because she thought it was fun!

#85 Two separate safes... one for guns and one for money? I guess? They both are middle class and under 25. They don't have money to store.

#86 Had a cousin who had condoms on theirs. Cash it is!



Also had another cousin who had the same kitchen cooking utensil sets in like three different colors listed separately so my brother/sister/myself each got them a different color.

#87 My sister and her now-husband decided to be smarta**es by adding things like candy and a video game to their registry. This was around the time one of the Duggars had a registry with toilet paper + other groceries on it. I had to explain to my horrified mom they were trying to be funny, it was a recent trend in the news, etc.

#88 When my sister was engaged, her now husband (who builds cars for a living) was pretty hands off about the registry. After quite a bit of urging to “put something for him on the registry” he managed to find a random $14,000 engine block on Amazon. It really became the joke reward for scrolling all the way to the bottom of the registry.

#89 For their first wedding, a relative had an Easy Bake Oven on the registry as a private joke in our family. I bought it, but I also cross stitched an announcement. They thought it was hilarious that someone actually gifted it.

#90 Someone purchased a REALLY nice sleeping bag for our wedding and we use it ALL the time and I’m thankful for it every time we go camping, which is a lot.

#91 I always try to buy the weird/fun item.



I got one couple a pumpkin shaped drink dispenser.



On ours I put an octopus Bundt pan and a fish water karafe and I got both at my shower ❤️.

#92 Condoms. So many condoms on registries.

#93 My mom got my brother's friend the game Guess Who? and a nose hair trimmer because she could tell those were the only things he put on the registry. He divorced a year later.

#94 - Sweatpants

- a professional jewelry making kit for $300+ because she was an artist and did jewelry/metal work.



Also I think in other countries it is different because in Mexico my friend had every home appliance you can imagine on hers, washer, fridge, stove, anything anyone would need for a home basically.

#95 We wound up with a lot of towels on ours. We wanted bath towels and matching hand towels, but liked a couple of different colors. So the lady who was helping us (before the hand scanners) put like 6 or 8 of each color. People bought some, but, luckily not all of them. Those JC Penny towels lasted over 25 years!

#96 I had a bunch of tools on mine. We lived together for many years before we got married, so I didn’t need silverware, or household stuff like that. But we have a farm, so tools were a necessity. The guys bought a bunch of rachet wrenches and pullers, it was interesting opening them up with nice pretty wedding wrapping paper on them.

#97 A friend from college put a huge TV and batteries on her registry. Nobody bought them.

#98 Someone my mom knows put a $1,000 toilet on theirs.

#99 We got married in the scanner gun times. We had to make sure it worked so we scanned Oreos. A couple people got us a gift card and a package of Oreos.

#100 A $200 honey jar.

#101 Monogrammed everything! I swear they had their initials on everything in their house

#102 A friend of mine had a tattoo fund on her registry, in case somebody just wanted to give them cash, since they had all the home items they ever wanted. They were together for like six or seven years before getting married.

#103 So many chip clips. Like dozens of them.

#104 A $2,000 coffee machine and very little else.

#105 My hair stylist and her husband had canned hams and Jif peanut butter. Yeah - they showed as "purchased" so somebody bought it for them too!



Another couple - His and hers bowling balls.



Camping equipment (I bought them the tent because they mentioned really wanting it for their Appalachian Trail hike planned for the following summer. Got one of the nicest thank you notes ever, too).



This really isn't a "shaming" because I don't care - if the couple wants kayak oars or anchovies, I will happily buy them kayak oars or anchovies.



Still think honeymoon, house and cash requests are Tres Tacky though.

#106 I don’t think there’s anything wrong with honeymoon/house/cash requests. It’s more practical that registering for “traditional” stuff you don’t need! The wildest things I’ve seen on registries were “traditional” but insanely expensive, like China sets that cost $180 for one table setting.

#107 Well, I thought I'd be on the weird end with my entry here, but nope, y'all got me beat!



We got married over 30 years ago. Did The scanning items at the Bon Marché together. Registered for crystal wine glasses, silver flatware serving pieces, the classic stuff.



My husband really wanted to add a cast iron chicken fryer, complete with Pyrex lid, which cost all of $14.00. I said oh good grief, why don't we just buy it! He said nope, I want it on the registry.



So we added it, and sure enough, someone bought it for us. He was so happy, and used it for over 20 years.



The oddest *gifts* we received, now that's a whole other conversation. Ours were a ceramic penguin lotion dispenser, with the pump sticking out of its head, and a grocery-store bag of marshmallows, unwrapped and without card. 😎.

#108 Coworker of mine had a candlestick.



Singular.



Since we sometimes gathered for board games, I made a _Clue_-themed tag for it (I wasn't wrapping that s**t) and on the back of the tag was also a gift card for a local game store.

#109 We put baseball season tickets but no biters.

#110 My cousin only got married to shut her mom up. Her mom wanted the whole shebang but wasnt willing to pay for it, and made my cousin just go thru the motions including a registry. My cousin thought registries were dumb, so she got her digs in at her mom by putting groceries and chip clips and shampoo and stuff on her Target reg instead. Her mom was furious because it wasnt proper.

#111 I got married nearly 20 years ago. LOTS of young nieces and nephews were excited to attend. We registered normal stuff (blender, bread maker, etc.) but I wanted to help the niblings out. I registered for a Snickers, a 12-pack of Dr. Pepper, Milky way, M&Ms, a bag of chips... lots of.

#112 I bought a quarter of a grill for some friends. They had standard registries as well as one where you could purchase towards something that was a higher priced item - they had a sun canopy, grill, outdoor furniture, things like that, so I paid for one quarter of the grill. Later, I got a picture of them using it as an updated thank you card, it was so sweet !

#113 My bestie is somewhat on the shorter side, and on her registry she'd added a set of folding kitchen steps (like a mini stepladder).



I bought them for her - she thanked me because it meant that she could reach the upper cabinets in her kitchen! 🥰.

#114 Ceramic tile. The couple was gearing up to renovate their bathroom so added it to the registry to get the discount.



I’m thinking of adding a whole Ryobi tool set to ours bc I’m sick of the old black & decker drill having a dead battery any time I need to use it.