Bored Panda got in touch with the founder and admin of the “sounds toxic, but ok” Facebook group and she was kind enough to answer a few of our questions about the group and her own thoughts on what actually constitutes downright toxic behavior. First and foremost, we were curious why the group was started in the first place.

“I created the group originally as an advice group for people to post and reach out anonymously to others for help!” she shared with Bored Panda. As of writing this article, it has over a million followers, so the demand for this content and advice is definitely there.