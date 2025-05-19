ADVERTISEMENT

For the past two decades, Google Earth has been giving people all over the world a peek into our planet that we never had before. In a matter of seconds, you can virtually transport yourself to a quiet street in Sweden or the house you grew up in hundreds of miles away. It’s amazing to be able to check out locations we may never have the chance to visit in person!

And if you think these interactive maps are boring, you’ve clearly never taken a trip to the Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies Facebook group. This community is dedicated to capturing the strangest and most amusing sights people have spotted while perusing Google Earth. So enjoy scrolling through these unexpected images, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to take a virtual stroll through a foreign city!

#1

Guys Guess What I Found This On Google Earth Totally Cool

Aerial view of a park with a grass area shaped like a world map, an odd discovery found on Google Earth.

Shalu Kumari Report

    #2

    The Largest Renewable Energy Park In The World Is Located In Khavda, Gujarat, India, And Is An Amazing Achievement In The Field Of Sustainable Energy

    A vast solar panel farm with thousands of panels arranged in geometric patterns visible on Google Earth.

    Babah Hanan Hanaa Report

    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i wish we could have something like this in my village, since we are in continuation of power rationing, increasing especially during these summer times 🤦‍♂️😥

    #3

    Unsettling Message Spotted On Google Earth Near Cesar Chavez Ave, La: "Help," "Trafico," "Lapd," And "Federal" Written In Debris Coordinates: 34°03’17.8”n, 118°13’32.2”w

    Aerial Google Earth view showing the word HELP spelled multiple times on barren land near a street intersection.

    Roddy Report

    #4

    In The Waters Of Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, There Is An Island That Looks Rundown And Messy

    Abandoned island with old concrete buildings surrounded by ocean, an odd discovery on Google Earth at specified coordinates.

    Although there are many tall buildings there, there is not a single inhabitant. The island is Hashima Island.

    Hashima Island is also often referred to by locals as Gunkajima Island. The island grew in popularity after its story and location were made into a feature film.

    Before its popularity as a ‘haunted island’, Hashima Island originally served as an undersea mining operation and a silent witness to Japan's rapid industrialisation in the 1890s.

    Not only were there mines and factories, but there were also residential neighbourhoods.
    The availability of jobs led to more and more people settling on the island. By the 1950s, the population had swelled to as many as 5,000.

    But as coal power was replaced by petrol, coal prices fell, and many mines, including those on Hashima Island, were permanently closed.

    By 1975 the island was completely empty after being abandoned by its inhabitants.

    32°37'4"N 129°44'17"E

    Nicholas Ackerley Report

    #5

    On Google Earth In Pyongyang, North Korea

    Aerial view showing an unusual message on Google Earth near Ordinary River Amusement Park and nearby streets.

    𝙆𝙤𝙣𝙖 & 𝙍𝙤𝙣𝙮 Report

    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats just the name of the place, Need Food and Water Helpsquare, just like the Can't Say What You Wantstreet and the No Freedomlane.

    #6

    Rabbit

    Unusual Google Earth view showing a floating animal above a rural road named Biała Droga on a clear day.

    Novita Sarii Report

    #7

    Submitted Without Comment In Magnolia, TX

    Aerial view of Urethra Parkway and surrounding area, an odd place spotted on Google Earth worth sharing.

    Anonymous participant Report

    #8

    Plane Crash In Northern Russia

    Aerial view of a crashed airplane in dense forest captured on Google Earth, showing an odd and unexpected scene.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i wish google earth can locate that missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to relieve the bereaving families 😥😪

    #9

    A Building By My Hometown... Looks Like A Person. A Guy I Think

    Aerial view of an unusual building shape found on Google Earth with location coordinates visible.

    Takeo Kun Report

    #10

    Tupolev Tu-144 "Concordski" Russian Concorde Why Would Someone Park A Tu-144 Supersonic Passenger Jet In The Middle Of Town? And Better Yet, Why Would They Abandon It?

    A large, abandoned aircraft surrounded by trees and buildings, one of the odd things found on Google Earth.

    Jacob Albert Report

    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does it belong to the Russian equivalent of Jeremy Clarkson?

    #11

    Playa De Los Muertitos La Paz B.c.s MX

    Aerial view of a beach with clear ocean water revealing unusual shapes, showcasing odd things found on Google Earth.

    Jesús Sánchez Galindo Report

    #12

    A Japanese Man Rode Over 4,000 Miles To Spell "Marry Me" On Google Earth:

    GPS drawing spelling MARRY across Japan by a Japanese artist holding a Guinness World Record for largest GPS artwork.

    Tokyo resident Yasushi “Yassan” Takahashi used GPS technology to propose to his girlfriend.

    Inspired by GPS art, where digital drawings are created by traveling preplanned routes with a GPS device, Yassan spent months meticulously planning a journey across Japan using Google Earth. His goal: to spell out the words “Marry Me” across the country.

    Quitting his job and setting off in June, Yassan traveled 4,451 miles from Hokkaido to Kagoshima over six months, documenting his path.

    When uploaded to Google Earth, the massive "Marry Me" message was revealed, earning him a Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing in history.

    Today, GPS art has become a global phenomenon, combining creativity, travel, and technology to transform landscapes into canvases for drawings as varied as animals, fictional characters, and intricate designs.

    Momy Amel Report

    #13

    Crazy How The Aral Sea Got Drained So Much.wow

    Satellite images showing odd land and water formations found on Google Earth that look unusual from above.

    Angelica Danhagen Report

    #14

    Tall Triangle Shaped Tower At Area 51

    Aerial view of an unusual rocket-shaped structure casting a long shadow on barren land, found on Google Earth odd sightings.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you know AREA 51 is for, that might be a communication tower with our visitors 🤦‍♂️

    #15

    What In The Loch Ness Monster Sh*t Is Going On In Utah

    Satellite image of Quail Creek Reservoir showing unusual circular ripple patterns on the water surface, a Google Earth odd find.

    Greg Hill Report

    #16

    Hm

    Aerial Google Earth view showing a submarine labeled Sub near a playground in Sinpo, North Korea, an odd thing found on Google Earth.

    Pixie Loropetalum Report

    #17

    Go To Your Google Earth And Type Kent St. 44305 In Search And Click Street View You’ll See This Guy, Doing Whatever It Is He’s Doing

    Person pushing a bicycle with an oddly shaped covered object along a cracked road, found on Google Earth.

    Cinta Kuliner Report

    stripesandwhiskers avatar
    Pink kitty
    Pink kitty
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tried to find this. It took me to Akron USA that doesn't even have the same landscape 🤷

    #18

    The Baluarte Bridge Is A Suspension Bridge Located In The State Of Durango, Mexico

    Aerial view of a long red cable-stayed bridge spanning a deep valley with green hills and clouds from Google Earth.

    It was inaugurated in 2012 and at that time was the tallest suspension bridge in the world, with a height of 403 meters over the Baluarte River. Construction of the bridge began in 2008 and took approximately 4 years to complete. It was designed by the Italian engineer Riccardo Morandi and built by the Mexican company Tradeco. The bridge has a total length of 1,124 meters and connects the states of Durango and Sinaloa, significantly reducing travel time between the two regions.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I personally can't drive on bridges like that without having a panic attack. 😬

    #19

    I Did Not Know An Italian Island Has Real Hobbits Who Live In The Ground In Real Hobbit Holes

    Unusual hidden cave entrances carved into rocky hillsides, surrounded by vegetation and paved paths on Google Earth.

    Anonymous participant Report

    #20

    Castellfollit De La Roca 42°13′17″n 2°33′3″e Is A Municipality In The Comarca Of Garrotxa, In The Province Of Girona, Picturesque Village In Catalonia, Spain

    Aerial view of an unusual cliffside village with buildings perched on the edge, highlighting odd things found on Google Earth.

    Perched dramatically atop a 50-meter-high basalt cliff formed by ancient volcanic eruptions.

    With origins dating back to the 10th century, this medieval village played a crucial role in regional conflicts due to its defensible position.

    The charming streets and traditional stone houses, along with the 13th-century Church of Sant Salvador, reflect its rich history.

    Castellfollit de la Roca attracts visitors from around the world with its stunning views and unique geological formation.

    www.facebook.com Report

    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Perched dramatically" is the understatement of the century

    #21

    Found This Weird Island, Anyone Know Why The Trees Would Be Laid Out In Such Straight Lines??

    Aerial view of a small island with dense palm trees and surrounding turquoise waters on Google Earth.

    Obviously not impossible to do, but I don't know why anyone would put so much effort into planting a grid of trees on a random island

    Jacob Albert Report

    lesliebudge avatar
    les
    les
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    makes it easier to harvest. if its laid out random it would take much longer. its also allowed for the growth of industries as machines could be used in place of people

    #22

    Sketchiest Ice Cream Truck I've Ever Seen!

    Beige ice cream van with faded watch children sign parked by a blue house with two men nearby, odd thing on Google Earth.

    Edith Elder Report

    #23

    Found Where I Should Have Been Born

    A satellite view of Disappointment Island captured in Google Earth showing its isolated shape surrounded by dark water.

    Swarup Biswas Report

    #24

    Stunning Formation In The South Of Algeria. I Wonder What It Is?

    Aerial view of a volcanic crater with striking brown and blue colors found as an odd thing on Google Earth.

    Curt Junior Report

    #25

    Unknown Two Shipwrecks In Venezuela

    Aerial view of a shipwreck visible underwater near a forested coastline on Google Earth.

    Leo De Sousa Report

    #26

    Boerne, TX

    Aerial view showing a large "MAGA" message on a field, an odd thing found on Google Earth.

    Rohma Report

    #27

    No One Is Talking

    Aerial view of an odd pentagram shape in the desert found on Google Earth with marked coordinates and road nearby.

    Shareef Adan Report

    #28

    My Sister Sent This One To Me. This Is One Of My Faves

    Aerial view of an unusual crop formation resembling a jellyfish found on Google Earth in a green field.

    James Raid Report

    #29

    Plenty Of Fish In The Sea

    Aerial view of a small, oddly shaped island surrounded by blue water, found on Google Earth.

    Dane McCormack Report

    #30

    The City Of Xico In Mexico, Surrounds A Large Volcanic Crater. Known As 'Cerro De Xico', Or “Hill Of Xico”

    Aerial view of a large circular crater surrounded by an urban area, showcasing an odd discovery on Google Earth.

    The 1-kilometer-wide crater provides fertile soil and naturally protected farmland amid the ever-advancing sprawl of Mexico City.

    Ummu Aqillah Sriwahyuni Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These city people are definitely living life on the edge

    #31

    Spotted Lake, Canada: A Lake That Evaporates In The Summer, Leaving Small Mineral Pools Of Different Colors, Creating A Unique Landscape

    Aerial view of odd circular ponds in a dry landscape, one of the unusual things found on Google Earth.

    Jacob Albert Report

    #32

    Found Some Buildings In China Spelling Out The Word Of "Antibody"

    Aerial view of buildings spelling out "ANTIBODY" captured on Google Earth showing odd and unexpected sights.

    Here is the coordinates, you can check on every maps like google, bing, baidu etc.
    31°39'48"N,117°54'25"E

    Or this coordinate for apple maps user, you can copy and paste this:
    31,66330°N, 117,90704°E

    *Ps these images are not photoshopped or AI Generating, they are for real. You can check it by yourself

    www.facebook.com Report

    #33

    Omg

    Aerial view of a massive sinkhole with vehicles near the edge, one lodged at the bottom, illustrating odd finds on Google Earth.

    Ella Fazila Report

    #34

    In 2012, A Group Of Australian Researchers "Undiscovered" An Island The Size Of Manhattan In The South Pacific

    Aerial view of a narrow black island named Sandy Island surrounded by deep blue ocean on Google Earth.

    A mysterious place called Sandy Island had popped up on maps, northwest of New Caledonia. It even showed up as a black polygon on Google Earth. But when scientists sailed there in November 2012, they found open water instead of solid ground.

    Putri Wulandari Report

    #35

    Google Earth Has Begun Updating Images Of Gaza Before And After

    Aerial view showing a striking comparison of two landscapes found on Google Earth with odd features.

    Jon Renan Report

    #36

    Any Idea Why A Whole House Would Be Blurred? None Of The Other Houses On The Street Are And No Matter How You Come At It.. Its Blurred

    Blurred house on a residential street captured in Google Earth showing one of many odd things found and shared online.

    Sarah Sorensen Report

    #37

    Found On Google Earth Page In Russia. Looks Like Giants Walking Up The Hill

    Tall natural rock formations on a mountain ridge, an odd geological formation spotted on Google Earth sightings.

    Emmie Lee Report

    #38

    Whales? A Glitched Boat?

    Google Earth view showing three submerged ships beneath clear blue water in a coastal area with map interface.

    Brandon Brunotte Report

    #39

    What's Going On Here? A Big Rock Near Medellín, CO

    Large rock with zigzagging stairs and visitors at base, an odd find on Google Earth attracting attention.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like stairs going up a big rock (monolith) to a building at the top. Or did I miss something?

    #40

    Baljenac Island, A Unique Island In Croatian Waters, Stretches Around The Adriatic Sea, A Sea That Separates Italy And The Balkans

    Satellite view of an island with unusual patterns on the land, one image showing coordinates and a location pin on Google Earth.

    Uniquely, this small 14-hectare island, when viewed from above, resembles a fingerprint with its distinctive strokes and curves.

    The fingerprint-like lines embedded on this uninhabited island are actually artefacts of stone walls surrounded by trees.

    The stone walls, which stretch for 23 kilometres, mark the boundaries of each plantation.

    www.facebook.com Report

    #41

    Fishing Madness! The Scale Of This Is Insane! Fujian, China: 26°22'09"N 119°53'10"E

    Aerial view of a dense floating village with many boats and structures on water, an odd finding on Google Earth.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    #42

    Monuriki Island In Fiji

    Satellite view on Google Earth showing the word HELP ME written in the sand, an odd discovery shared online.

    Luis Peña Report

    #43

    Person Riding A Horse In UK. 50°39'28"N 2°24'12"W

    Aerial view of an odd horse and rider figure carved into the landscape captured on Google Earth.

    Brian Proa Report

    #44

    An Image Of The Face, Located At 50.010611, -110.113422 In Southeast Alberta, Canada

    Aerial view of an odd rock formation resembling a Native American face captured on Google Earth.

    James Raid Report

    #45

    Just A Small Sample Of Thousands And Thousands Of New Cars At The Port In Zeebrugge, Belgium

    Aerial view of an enormous parking lot filled with thousands of neatly lined cars, featuring odd patterns on Google Earth.

    Jim Connolly Jr. Report

    #46

    Meteor Crater And Barringer Space Museum Near Winslow, Arizona

    A large crater in a barren desert landscape, one of the odd things found on Google Earth shared by users.

    Amberia Report

    #47

    Everyone Wants To Fit In ! Antarctica

    Person in penguin costume standing on snowy landscape among real penguins, a strange odd thing found on Google Earth.

    Anonymous participant Report

    #48

    Anyone Ever Seen This Weird Location In Antarctica? 2 Years Ago I Stumbled Onto It And The Left Side Of What Appears To Be An Eye Slit Was Uncovered Like The Right Sid

    Satellite view showing an odd land formation with shadows and coordinates, an example of strange finds on Google Earth.

    Brian Humphrey Report

    #49

    Somebody Knows What’s Behind Mount Rushmore? The Entrance Looks Like From A Mine But At That Position It Doesn't Make Sense To Me

    Aerial view of Mount Rushmore carving seen on Google Earth showing four US presidents' faces in rock.

    Laila Puspa Report

    #50

    Next To The South "Pole"

    Satellite view of an unusual ocean formation found on Google Earth, highlighting odd things discovered worldwide.

    Kurt Remi Slettmyr Report

    #51

    Best House Ever In Portsmouth NH.. Dude Still Lives There.. See If You Can Find It, Right Off The Highway

    Overgrown abandoned house covered in dense greenery and thick vines under a partly cloudy sky.

    Jamie Grant Report

    #52

    I Posted This Two Years Ago, And It's Still There...whatever "It" Is. Directions, Hell No!

    Person sitting inside sandy ruins in a remote area, an odd and intriguing find on Google Earth shared online.

    Kerryn Bickley Report

    #53

    Located In Lloyd Harbor, New York Is The Ruins To A 1907 Gilded Age Estate

    Aerial view of a unique amphitheater surrounded by forest, showcasing an odd discovery on Google Earth.

    In 1990, after years of it being unkept, the home caught fire by vandals and burnt to the ground. Today, the former entryway, amphitheater, and druid-inspired ruins remain. Recently they were restored and it’s a beautiful place to visit. But, very eerie knowing the grandeur that once was.

    www.facebook.com Report

    #54

    Hm

    Aerial view of a soccer field showing odd markings visible on Google Earth in a surprising discovery.

    Takeo Kun Report

    #55

    Found This “Airport” Out In The Middle Of The Saudi Desert, Hundreds Of Miles From Anything, Only One Road Going Into It….wonder If It’s A “Secret” Drone Base

    Satellite view of an airport surrounded by desert sands showing unusual structures on Google Earth.

    Woody Storey Report

    #56

    Lituya Bay, Alaska. This Is Also The Site Of Landfall Of The Largest Tsunami In Recorded History. Is The Hole In The Mountain In This Photo On Maps Real?

    Unusual geological formations with a large cave and greenish bay water seen on Google Earth odd things discovery.

    Anonymous participant Report

    #57

    Leo De Sousa

    Aerial view of a rusted shipwreck along rocky cliffs and rough sea, an odd discovery on Google Earth.

    Leo De Sousa Report

    #58

    This Cove In Greenland With A Dozen Abandoned Ships

    Aerial view of a rocky coastline with a narrow water inlet showing odd objects found on Google Earth.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    #59

    Why?

    Satellite images showing Marmara Lake in Turkey drying up between 2020 and 2024, an odd discovery on Google Earth.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    #60

    Burning Man Festival. Black Rock City, A Temporary Community Built In The Black Rock Desert Of Northwestern Nevada

    Aerial view of a large, densely packed settlement with curved road patterns, an odd find on Google Earth.

    Carissa Zie Report

    #61

    Near Dalat, Vietnam (Asia). I Have No Idea What This Could Be But It Sure Looks Interesting

    Aerial view of a patterned structure and surrounding landscape showing odd things found on Google Earth.

    Marley Hughes Report

    #62

    Deception Island Near Antarctica Have Such A Straight Eastern Coast?

    Aerial view of Deception Island showing odd natural formations found on Google Earth by people worldwide.

    Esmae Harding Report

    #63

    What Is That About

    Aerial view of a strange shoreline with unusual river colors seen on Google Earth odd things discovery.

    Kirra Diezel Report

    #64

    While Exploring Tenerife On Google Maps, Spotted This Spooky Looking Figurine. 28.2442947, -16.6854590

    Satellite view of an unusual dark formation near Pico Viejo, an odd discovery shared on Google Earth.

    www.facebook.com Report

    #65

    Below 34°41'18"N 139°26'14"E

    Sunken shipwreck visible near boats in a harbor found as an odd thing on Google Earth shared by users.

    Esmae Harding Report

    #66

    Embassy Of The Ottoman Empire In Pyongyang. North Korea Is Late

    Aerial view of an odd embassy marked as the Ottoman Empire, found on Google Earth and highlighted in red circle.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    #67

    China, Mongolia, Made By The Hand Of Man, Why Or For What? I Don't Know

    Odd hand-shaped formation visible on desert land found on Google Earth, showcasing unusual and intriguing sights.

    Jacob Albert Report

    #68

    Drink Cocacola

    A large Coca Cola logo etched into a desert visible on Google Earth, an example of odd things found.

    Fabio Poems Report

    #69

    I Think It's Strange How Kuwait Has Such A Massive Highway Heading West With Interchanges That Seem To Lead To Nowhere

    Aerial view of a desert highway interchange showing odd road patterns found on Google Earth.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    #70

    I'm Not Sure If Anyone Has Posted This Before. I Saw A Video On TikTok And Had To Go Find The Milky Sea Monster Myself

    A massive sea creature seemingly emerging from the ocean, one of the odd things found on Google Earth.

    It doesn't zoom out enough to get it all in one screenshot. It's a pretty fun find.
    There's also apparently a sunken bus.

    www.facebook.com Report

    #71

    "I Noticed This Strange Sphere On The Walls Of Almost Every Japanese Home. It’s Always There—silent, Unchanging. What Do You Think It Means?

    Unusual concrete structure with a round stone sculpture atop, one of the odd things found on Google Earth shared online.

    Roddy Report

    #72

    Footprints Resembling Those Of A T. Rex, Each Foot Measuring 8 Meters Long 21.532388,-157.849288

    Odd objects resembling animals highlighted with red arrows on a green landscape seen on Google Earth satellite view.

    Anonymous participant Report

    romanshape avatar
    Sacred Panda
    Sacred Panda
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, "resembling a T. Rex"... Sure buddy, sure it was a living T. Rex passing by just 5 minutes ago

    #73

    So Who Can Tell Me What Google Is Covering Up In The Great Australia Bight?

    Satellite view of an ocean area on Google Earth showing unusual black pixelated spots in the water surface.

    Michelle Aulds Report

    #74

    This Strange Structure Is In Anza, CA. It Looks Like The Machine From The Movie Contact. It's Huge And Now Covered. It's Covered In About 40 Large Shipping Containers

    Aerial and ground views of an unusual remote building found on Google Earth, showcasing odd discoveries from satellite images.

    Kurnia Relitasari Report

    #75

    Why Does Every House In Suburban Montreal Have A Backyard Pool? Feels Unusual For The Climate

    Aerial view of a dense residential neighborhood captured on Google Earth, showing streets and houses.

    Shalu Kumari Report

    #76

    Any Idea? About 20 Mins Flying West From Las Vegas

    Aerial view of solar power towers shining brightly in a desert, an odd thing found on Google Earth images.

    Anonymous participant Report

    romanshape avatar
    Sacred Panda
    Sacred Panda
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Solar power central. Those reflections are mirrors pointing torwards the top of the tower. It reaches increible temperatures to power up salt batteries and whatnot

    #77

    Smile

    Aerial view of a frozen pond with islands forming an odd face shape, an unusual Google Earth discovery.

    Levi McDaniel Report

    Interesting Pond In Near The Village Of Hale In Cheshire, It Was Used To Trap Ducks For Eating, Each Arm Of The Pond Was Covered By A Framed Net , As Ducks Landed On The Pond , They Would Be Ushered Along Into The Traps

    Aerial view of a unique hexagonal water feature surrounded by vegetation and farmland captured on Google Earth.

    Jacob Albert Report

    #79

    Strange Aircraft At Tucson Aircraft Boneyard

    Aerial view of unusual airplane shapes and objects found on Google Earth in a desert area, sparking curiosity.

    Greg Weinfurter Report

    #80

    Saw This While Scoping Out Directions. Strange Circle In The Woods. Rome, NY

    Satellite view of odd circular patterns in forested area near Rome, New York found on Google Earth exploration.

    Anonymous participant Report

