And if you think these interactive maps are boring, you’ve clearly never taken a trip to the Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies Facebook group. This community is dedicated to capturing the strangest and most amusing sights people have spotted while perusing Google Earth. So enjoy scrolling through these unexpected images, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to take a virtual stroll through a foreign city!

For the past two decades, Google Earth has been giving people all over the world a peek into our planet that we never had before. In a matter of seconds, you can virtually transport yourself to a quiet street in Sweden or the house you grew up in hundreds of miles away. It’s amazing to be able to check out locations we may never have the chance to visit in person!

#1 Guys Guess What I Found This On Google Earth Totally Cool Share icon

RELATED:

#2 The Largest Renewable Energy Park In The World Is Located In Khavda, Gujarat, India, And Is An Amazing Achievement In The Field Of Sustainable Energy Share icon

#3 Unsettling Message Spotted On Google Earth Near Cesar Chavez Ave, La: "Help," "Trafico," "Lapd," And "Federal" Written In Debris Coordinates: 34°03’17.8”n, 118°13’32.2”w Share icon

#4 In The Waters Of Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, There Is An Island That Looks Rundown And Messy Share icon Although there are many tall buildings there, there is not a single inhabitant. The island is Hashima Island.



Hashima Island is also often referred to by locals as Gunkajima Island. The island grew in popularity after its story and location were made into a feature film.



Before its popularity as a ‘haunted island’, Hashima Island originally served as an undersea mining operation and a silent witness to Japan's rapid industrialisation in the 1890s.



Not only were there mines and factories, but there were also residential neighbourhoods.

The availability of jobs led to more and more people settling on the island. By the 1950s, the population had swelled to as many as 5,000.



But as coal power was replaced by petrol, coal prices fell, and many mines, including those on Hashima Island, were permanently closed.



By 1975 the island was completely empty after being abandoned by its inhabitants.



32°37'4"N 129°44'17"E

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 On Google Earth In Pyongyang, North Korea Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Rabbit Share icon

#7 Submitted Without Comment In Magnolia, TX Share icon

#8 Plane Crash In Northern Russia Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 A Building By My Hometown... Looks Like A Person. A Guy I Think Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Tupolev Tu-144 "Concordski" Russian Concorde Why Would Someone Park A Tu-144 Supersonic Passenger Jet In The Middle Of Town? And Better Yet, Why Would They Abandon It? Share icon

#11 Playa De Los Muertitos La Paz B.c.s MX Share icon

#12 A Japanese Man Rode Over 4,000 Miles To Spell "Marry Me" On Google Earth: Share icon Tokyo resident Yasushi “Yassan” Takahashi used GPS technology to propose to his girlfriend.



Inspired by GPS art, where digital drawings are created by traveling preplanned routes with a GPS device, Yassan spent months meticulously planning a journey across Japan using Google Earth. His goal: to spell out the words “Marry Me” across the country.



Quitting his job and setting off in June, Yassan traveled 4,451 miles from Hokkaido to Kagoshima over six months, documenting his path.



When uploaded to Google Earth, the massive "Marry Me" message was revealed, earning him a Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing in history.



Today, GPS art has become a global phenomenon, combining creativity, travel, and technology to transform landscapes into canvases for drawings as varied as animals, fictional characters, and intricate designs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Crazy How The Aral Sea Got Drained So Much.wow Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Tall Triangle Shaped Tower At Area 51 Share icon

#15 What In The Loch Ness Monster Sh*t Is Going On In Utah Share icon

#16 Hm Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Go To Your Google Earth And Type Kent St. 44305 In Search And Click Street View You’ll See This Guy, Doing Whatever It Is He’s Doing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The Baluarte Bridge Is A Suspension Bridge Located In The State Of Durango, Mexico Share icon It was inaugurated in 2012 and at that time was the tallest suspension bridge in the world, with a height of 403 meters over the Baluarte River. Construction of the bridge began in 2008 and took approximately 4 years to complete. It was designed by the Italian engineer Riccardo Morandi and built by the Mexican company Tradeco. The bridge has a total length of 1,124 meters and connects the states of Durango and Sinaloa, significantly reducing travel time between the two regions.



#19 I Did Not Know An Italian Island Has Real Hobbits Who Live In The Ground In Real Hobbit Holes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Castellfollit De La Roca 42°13′17″n 2°33′3″e Is A Municipality In The Comarca Of Garrotxa, In The Province Of Girona, Picturesque Village In Catalonia, Spain Share icon Perched dramatically atop a 50-meter-high basalt cliff formed by ancient volcanic eruptions.



With origins dating back to the 10th century, this medieval village played a crucial role in regional conflicts due to its defensible position.



The charming streets and traditional stone houses, along with the 13th-century Church of Sant Salvador, reflect its rich history.



Castellfollit de la Roca attracts visitors from around the world with its stunning views and unique geological formation.

#21 Found This Weird Island, Anyone Know Why The Trees Would Be Laid Out In Such Straight Lines?? Share icon Obviously not impossible to do, but I don't know why anyone would put so much effort into planting a grid of trees on a random island

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Sketchiest Ice Cream Truck I've Ever Seen! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Found Where I Should Have Been Born Share icon

#24 Stunning Formation In The South Of Algeria. I Wonder What It Is? Share icon

#25 Unknown Two Shipwrecks In Venezuela Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Boerne, TX Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 No One Is Talking Share icon

#28 My Sister Sent This One To Me. This Is One Of My Faves Share icon

#29 Plenty Of Fish In The Sea Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 The City Of Xico In Mexico, Surrounds A Large Volcanic Crater. Known As 'Cerro De Xico', Or “Hill Of Xico” Share icon The 1-kilometer-wide crater provides fertile soil and naturally protected farmland amid the ever-advancing sprawl of Mexico City.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Spotted Lake, Canada: A Lake That Evaporates In The Summer, Leaving Small Mineral Pools Of Different Colors, Creating A Unique Landscape Share icon

#32 Found Some Buildings In China Spelling Out The Word Of "Antibody" Share icon Here is the coordinates, you can check on every maps like google, bing, baidu etc.

31°39'48"N,117°54'25"E



Or this coordinate for apple maps user, you can copy and paste this:

31,66330°N, 117,90704°E



*Ps these images are not photoshopped or AI Generating, they are for real. You can check it by yourself

#33 Omg Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 In 2012, A Group Of Australian Researchers "Undiscovered" An Island The Size Of Manhattan In The South Pacific Share icon A mysterious place called Sandy Island had popped up on maps, northwest of New Caledonia. It even showed up as a black polygon on Google Earth. But when scientists sailed there in November 2012, they found open water instead of solid ground.

#35 Google Earth Has Begun Updating Images Of Gaza Before And After Share icon

#36 Any Idea Why A Whole House Would Be Blurred? None Of The Other Houses On The Street Are And No Matter How You Come At It.. Its Blurred Share icon

#37 Found On Google Earth Page In Russia. Looks Like Giants Walking Up The Hill Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Whales? A Glitched Boat? Share icon

#39 What's Going On Here? A Big Rock Near Medellín, CO Share icon

#40 Baljenac Island, A Unique Island In Croatian Waters, Stretches Around The Adriatic Sea, A Sea That Separates Italy And The Balkans Share icon Uniquely, this small 14-hectare island, when viewed from above, resembles a fingerprint with its distinctive strokes and curves.



The fingerprint-like lines embedded on this uninhabited island are actually artefacts of stone walls surrounded by trees.



The stone walls, which stretch for 23 kilometres, mark the boundaries of each plantation.

#41 Fishing Madness! The Scale Of This Is Insane! Fujian, China: 26°22'09"N 119°53'10"E Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Monuriki Island In Fiji Share icon

#43 Person Riding A Horse In UK. 50°39'28"N 2°24'12"W Share icon

#44 An Image Of The Face, Located At 50.010611, -110.113422 In Southeast Alberta, Canada Share icon

#45 Just A Small Sample Of Thousands And Thousands Of New Cars At The Port In Zeebrugge, Belgium Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Meteor Crater And Barringer Space Museum Near Winslow, Arizona Share icon

#47 Everyone Wants To Fit In ! Antarctica Share icon

#48 Anyone Ever Seen This Weird Location In Antarctica? 2 Years Ago I Stumbled Onto It And The Left Side Of What Appears To Be An Eye Slit Was Uncovered Like The Right Sid Share icon

#49 Somebody Knows What’s Behind Mount Rushmore? The Entrance Looks Like From A Mine But At That Position It Doesn't Make Sense To Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Next To The South "Pole" Share icon

#51 Best House Ever In Portsmouth NH.. Dude Still Lives There.. See If You Can Find It, Right Off The Highway Share icon

#52 I Posted This Two Years Ago, And It's Still There...whatever "It" Is. Directions, Hell No! Share icon

#53 Located In Lloyd Harbor, New York Is The Ruins To A 1907 Gilded Age Estate Share icon In 1990, after years of it being unkept, the home caught fire by vandals and burnt to the ground. Today, the former entryway, amphitheater, and druid-inspired ruins remain. Recently they were restored and it’s a beautiful place to visit. But, very eerie knowing the grandeur that once was.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Hm Share icon

#55 Found This “Airport” Out In The Middle Of The Saudi Desert, Hundreds Of Miles From Anything, Only One Road Going Into It….wonder If It’s A “Secret” Drone Base Share icon

#56 Lituya Bay, Alaska. This Is Also The Site Of Landfall Of The Largest Tsunami In Recorded History. Is The Hole In The Mountain In This Photo On Maps Real? Share icon

#57 Leo De Sousa Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 This Cove In Greenland With A Dozen Abandoned Ships Share icon

#60 Burning Man Festival. Black Rock City, A Temporary Community Built In The Black Rock Desert Of Northwestern Nevada Share icon

#61 Near Dalat, Vietnam (Asia). I Have No Idea What This Could Be But It Sure Looks Interesting Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Deception Island Near Antarctica Have Such A Straight Eastern Coast? Share icon

#63 What Is That About Share icon

#64 While Exploring Tenerife On Google Maps, Spotted This Spooky Looking Figurine. 28.2442947, -16.6854590 Share icon

#65 Below 34°41'18"N 139°26'14"E Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Embassy Of The Ottoman Empire In Pyongyang. North Korea Is Late Share icon

#67 China, Mongolia, Made By The Hand Of Man, Why Or For What? I Don't Know Share icon

#68 Drink Cocacola Share icon

#69 I Think It's Strange How Kuwait Has Such A Massive Highway Heading West With Interchanges That Seem To Lead To Nowhere Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 I'm Not Sure If Anyone Has Posted This Before. I Saw A Video On TikTok And Had To Go Find The Milky Sea Monster Myself Share icon It doesn't zoom out enough to get it all in one screenshot. It's a pretty fun find.

There's also apparently a sunken bus.

#71 "I Noticed This Strange Sphere On The Walls Of Almost Every Japanese Home. It’s Always There—silent, Unchanging. What Do You Think It Means? Share icon

#72 Footprints Resembling Those Of A T. Rex, Each Foot Measuring 8 Meters Long 21.532388,-157.849288 Share icon

#73 So Who Can Tell Me What Google Is Covering Up In The Great Australia Bight? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 This Strange Structure Is In Anza, CA. It Looks Like The Machine From The Movie Contact. It's Huge And Now Covered. It's Covered In About 40 Large Shipping Containers Share icon

#75 Why Does Every House In Suburban Montreal Have A Backyard Pool? Feels Unusual For The Climate Share icon

#76 Any Idea? About 20 Mins Flying West From Las Vegas Share icon

#77 Smile Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Interesting Pond In Near The Village Of Hale In Cheshire, It Was Used To Trap Ducks For Eating, Each Arm Of The Pond Was Covered By A Framed Net , As Ducks Landed On The Pond , They Would Be Ushered Along Into The Traps Share icon

#79 Strange Aircraft At Tucson Aircraft Boneyard Share icon