You have likely eaten a bug at some point in your life. And when someone says something “tastes like cardboard,” you likely understand exactly what they mean. 

However, a few unfortunate souls have had something unpleasant meet their taste buds. They’ve shared their experiences in the comments section of this Reddit question: “What’s something you’ve tasted that most humans have not?” 

This list features firsthand accounts of people ingesting elephant carcasses, ladybug secretions, possum meat, and rat droppings. Some are a bit nasty, so proceed with caution. 

But if you’re a fan of weird stories that can get graphic, enjoy scrolling through this list.

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have I was injured in a rocket attack in Afghanistan. I remember lying in the dirt and my ear felt weird, like swimmer's ear. I have sensitive ears, so I stuck my finger in my ear to try to drain it, only to have my finger come away with a thick syrupy substance. It was dark, so I couldn't see what it was, and my nose was broken and bleeding. I decided, f**k it, I licked it. It tasted mildly sweet.

It was cerebrospinal fluid. From my brain.

meme_medic95 , elements.envato.com Report

#2

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have A ladybug flew into my mouth when I was riding my bike as a kid. Ladybugs secrete a yellow bitter goop when they get eaten as a "f**k you, don't eat me" mechanism, so that happened. Had to run inside and rinse out my mouth, which didn't really help.

Edit: Wow, there are a lot of ladybug tasters in here. My people ✊️.

Hellspark08 , Pixabay Report

passion86 avatar
Castles
Castles
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve accidentally ate a lady big too the bitter taste is horrible

#3

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Elephant🐘

For context, it wasn't hunted. It was already dead. Got hit by a train☹️

So technically, it was roadkill. So that's 2 things I guess..

Woodland-Wench , Pixabay Report

stephaniekeith_2 avatar
Panda Pandemic
Panda Pandemic
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they saying they tasted an elephant as in ate it? I couldn't imagine willingly eating an elephant. That just feels wrong. Which is super hypocritical because I am a meat eater.

#4

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Jesus water: water taken from a 2km well at the south pole. Ice is millions of years old, so drinking water from a time never lived.

sureptitiouscasanova , wirestock Report

#5

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Bronze Age cremated human bones.
Had my coffee cup standing right next to the tub I was cleaning them after excavation. Scrubbed the sediment off of it with a toothbrush and it sputtered together with tiny fractions of the bones all around and also in that coffee.
The last sip felt a little coarse and on the bottom of the cup were still white particles between the sand and coffee grounds.

Spearofaesir , Yunus Emre Ilıca Report

#6

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Inside of my mouth got burned so bad it blistered my gums and tongue so bad everything boiled up and shed eventually. Healing sucked because when I talked, I’d accidentally bite down and pop a blister…. tasted like pus. Hated that time of my life lol.

Dontknoworcaretbh , Luz Fuertes Report

#7

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Probably Rattlesnake. Not much flavor, very stringy, and has a lot of bones.

Extension_Cress_2084 , Pixabay Report

puzzle avatar
Diane Tucker
Diane Tucker
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There used to be a restaurant in my city (Vancouver, Canada) in the 1980's called the Rattlesnake Grill. Tex-Mex. And yes they served rattlesnake and yet it tastes like chicken,

#8

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Rat s**t. I used to have pet rats when I was in the uni, and I was one carrying one of them from one dorm to another. He left a few droppings in my jacket pocket he was in (it was short walk so I just put him in my roomy pocket).

I didn't notice, and few weeks later I forgot about it at all, put some nuts in the same pocket and started eating them, until one of them tasted really weird.

yurri , Nikolett Emmert Report

#9

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have My own breast milk.

Fabulousmo , freepik Report

puzzle avatar
Diane Tucker
Diane Tucker
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah pretty sure all of us that have breastfed have tasted it at some point. Tastes sweet.'

#10

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Witchetty grub. It looks like a fat shiny white caterpillar, an aboriginal elder came to our school when I was little (1989?ish) so we tasted bush tucker.

Thackham , harveyandfriends Report

nagoj91802 avatar
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Bush tucker, also called bush food, is any food native to Australia and historically eaten by Indigenous Australians, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, but it can also describe any native flora, fauna, or fungi used for culinary or medicinal purposes, regardless of the continent or culture.” Had to Google it

#11

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have The asphalt on the crosswalk in front of the Flatiron building in NYC. Potholes are a b***h.

karaokechameleon Report

#12

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Possum was really common in rural nz back in the 70s/80s it’s disgusting I was 4 and still remember the taste.

Any-Difficulty-8694 , Jennifer Uppendahl Report

coralgilbert avatar
Coral
Coral
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unsurprisingly, the photo does not depict the type of possum you'd find in New Zealand.

#13

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Termites, and it was surprisingly good. Minty if I recall correctly, was many years ago.

MehhRobot , Jimmy Chan Report

elou8888 avatar
Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've eaten a cricket before. It didn't taste like much. The worst part was convincing myself to eat it. Once it was inside my mouth I was mostly fine. However, I would not do it again.

#14

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Used a glass of water to put cig butts in when I smoked. Woke up in the middle of the night desperate for a drink and swallowed 2 chuggs before I realised what was going on. It tastes even worse than you might expect.

Edit it seems from the comments many more people than I expected have drunk cig butt juice!

Serberou5 , Basil MK Report

#15

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have 18 Molar Sulphuric Acid

Back in the day you sucked things into a pipet. Sometime I sucked too hard. This time I got a mouth full of acid. I tasted sweet for two weeks.

No_Ground7568 , cottonbro studio Report

#16

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have We grew up on a farm and my brother watched some survival TV show where they were hunting for their own food and cooking it after. He was able to catch a toad, created a fire and cooked and sliced it up afterwards. Me, as the little girl looking up to her older brother (me: 6, him: 8), of course had to taste it. I don’t think it’s really common….

klausmarcel44 , Pille Kirsi Report

#17

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Moose burgers. I was a little kid, and my god, it was delicious. We were guests, and I embarrassed my parents by asking if I could have another. (They thought people would think they were starving me. Not so … it was just a damn tasty burger.).

seaboardist , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
nagoj91802 avatar
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah, my coworker made moose dips for the whole office once (like a beef dip sandwich but made with moose). It was incredible!! Sort of beefy but like the best beef you’ve ever had.

#18

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Cow s**t.
I was explaining something to fresher farm workers when the cow decided to stomp into a pile of it.

Cucumberneck , Matthias Zomer Report

#19

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Possibly horse sashimi.

HoppokoHappokoGhost , ArtHouse Studio Report

#20

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Pig s**t. I’m not proud of it, but sooner or later in every livestock farmers career you’re going to get some floor s**t splash about. And someday some of that splash will unfortunately hit your open mouth. And you will internally cry. God I wish I didn’t know this. It’s kinda like the smell of death tho I’ve found that to be somewhat more common.

Slight_Respond6160 , Colin Lloyd Report

#21

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Yew berries. The only nonpoisonous part of a tree that every other part is deadly. Including the seed inside.

Do not recommend.

PuzzledWildebeest , Kathy Shiptenko Report

#22

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Jellyfish salad. I wasn't convinced when I first saw the dish, but I ended up liking it.

Izniss , Jenssen R Report

nagoj91802 avatar
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish people would describe what things tasted like a little more

#23

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Camel hump stew in egypt.

MotherSpinach9280 , Julia Volk Report

#24

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Armadillo. Never meant to have it, but was staying on a farm and the dog brought it. Owner wouldn't leave it to waste. Tastes like chicken.

bad_mech , Victor Miyata Report

#25

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Well, not me, but my daughter ate a stinkt bug once... That was an intense experience... Stank on the way in...and on the way out...

ChampionshipAlarmed , Pixabay Report

#26

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Paraffin. (Edit to add: liquid Parrafin, not wax. Lamp oil in the US? Please correct me if wrong)

Not as bad as you'd expect.. still don't recommend it.

Suspicious-Clock-292 , didesign021 Report

#27

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Turtle, dugong, jellyfish, crocodile would probably be the most exotic.

willthisgetkarma , Maria Isabella Bernotti Report

briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had turtle when I think when I was inn my early teens. I didn't care for it.

#28

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Reindeer.

It was when I was younger, very similar to other red meat.

Polz34 , Jean-Daniel Francoeur Report

#29

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have A bat slow-cooked whole, skin, guts, and all, tossed right into the pot.

atzizi , Frida Lannerström Report

#30

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Chicken dipped in chocolate .

hughsboner , Alexas Fotos Report

briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never thought about having chicken dipped in chocolate before.

#31

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Cougar and bear. Used to go hunting in Wyoming every year with my dad. The hunting guide did everything from Bears, cougars, elk, deer, bison, turkeys, prairie dogs, etc. He was one of those people who had an industrial meat grinder in the back, and his wife used most of their kills for meals in the house. He joked that he hadn’t bought beef in 20 years. Made the mistake of asking him what the weirdest meat was in his fridge. He Got the most wicked smile and came back with some homemade summer sausages. he gave me a slice and asked me if I could guess what it was. It was incredibly gamy, only thing that made it palatable was the spices he’d mixed with it. It had a very odd aftertaste that kind of reminded me of the flavor you get in your mouth after drinking diet cola. Never in 1 million years would’ve guessed it was cougar and he was dying of laughter at the look on my face when he told me. He also had some sausage made out of bear. That one was also gamy and had a very strange “butter” flavor to it, but it was not delicious like butter…
Still, it was good to know he wasn’t putting the animals to waste.

Warrior_White , Lucas Pezeta Report

briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had ground up bear made chili out of it but also added regular ground beef with it so it wasn't so gamey tasting.

#32

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Actual battery acid, stupid I was I thought the stickyness I suddenly had on my finger was from the candy I just ate NOPE it was from the TV remote I used.

Kaffekjerring Report

#33

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Cuy or so called "guinea pig" delicious and a delicacy in Colombia.

Big-Hawk8126 , Anjie Qiu Report

#34

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Literal bull s**t, straight from a bull. It's not what you think. I mean, it's not what I would think, with that first sentence, but it's every bit true.

I was riding in a pasture of heifers, looking for why they'd been freaking out, when I saw one in the middle stand up, suddenly half again the size of every other bovine in the area. Oh.

One of the young bulls somehow got out of a nearby barn and paddock overnight. So I nudged my horse forward to see if I'd lead him out, or chase him out, or maybe I'd need another cowboy if he was feeling obstinant. He wasn't.

He turned and ran, so it was the chase option, then. No big deal, we do that all the time. So I let my horse do work while I hang out on top and basically just minimize my awkward mass-offset. I was riding a trained horse, so it already knew exactly what to do.

It's called "cutting" when you herd one animal away from the others. None of this aside from the chase is germaine to the story, but it's interesting.

As we were following the bull, who was sprinting away, I watched a giant, healthy looking s**t erupt from this idiot's a**s just as he bucked and kicked both feet back in a young bull's expression of primal joy. He kicked directly through his own massive s**t, launching chunks of it directly into my face. It blasted my hat clean off.

My mouth had been open. My eyes had been open. My shirt collar was open. Everything had s**t in it. Everything I had. I found s**t in my pants pockets. My horse was covered in it.

That's one of the rare times I was unhorsed. Completely thrown. In my shock, I just lost focus and ended up on my back, retching up toward the sky. Pretty sure I swallowed some. I had to f*****g chew it just to spit it out.

Had to walk back about 1/4 mile, too. The horse just kept after the bull. They were grazing near each other when I got back to paddock.

Disturbingly sweet. I didn't expect that. Highly unpleasant.

I've never before or since heard my Dad laugh like that. I thought he was going to die from it. It's the only time I ever saw the man cry.

Eclectophile , Gabriela Palai Report

#35

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have A 10'000 Dollar Whisky.

SirShortarm , Mister Mister Report

#36

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Cow brains. My family in Mexico considered it a special treat. The texture was like scrambled eggs and the flavor was pretty mild.

stdio-lib , Pixabay Report

#37

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Not me but someone i knew tasted radiation. It sounds weird but high intensity radiation apparently leaves a metallic taste in your mouth, as if you just licked a penny after holding it for a while. He was a chernobyl liquidator.

LoginPuppy , Romeo Delos Santos Report

#38

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Dunno if this counts but I know a guy who ate a paper cup, just straight up ate a paper cup.

Chaosdemond , Ann H Report

#39

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Squirrel milk.

monkeysexriot , Pixabay Report

anga avatar
Random Jackass
Random Jackass
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks. Part of me wants to know how one properly milks a squirrel but the other part doesn't want that in my search history because I'm concerned with what ads I might be bombarded with.

#40

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Raw plantain. It's worse than petrol.

Ormidale , balouriarajesh Report

#41

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Callamus root, a quasi psychadelic akin to nutmeg kind of, terrible experience all round do not reccomend.

elasmonut , www.mayernikkitchen.com Report

#42

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Peanut butter and pickle sandwiches.

SpecialistTry2262 , SuckerPunch Gourmet Report

nagoj91802 avatar
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother used to do this. He also liked peanut butter and cheez whiz sandwiches 🤢

#43

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Raw "chicken of the woods mushroom" when hiking as well as raw wild gooseberries, asparagus, morel mushroom, dandelion leaves. Snapping Turtle Tenderloins. on a double dog dare, a nightcrawler worm. lol.

pwrslide2 , Em Hopper Report

#44

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Whale.

Paranoid_Neckazoid , Elianne Dipp Report

#45

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Fried grasshoppers.

MobileTill9764 , Sruju.photography Report

#46

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have My pet fox peed on my face/mouth while I was asleep, so I've tasted fox pee.

I could taste it for over an hour even after rinsing my mouth. 0/10 would not recommend.

laptopaccount , Pixabay Report

#47

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Bite of a cooked veal heart (only a bite because it was being passed around and shared).

Scrabulon , Protocultura Report

#48

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Barium, I had a barium meal due to stomach issues.

praf973 , Unity Gastro & Liver Hospital Report

#49

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Petrol, not sure if it was av-gas which may have had tetraethyl lead in it (not from a road legal car).. akin to what I’d expect plastic to taste like.

WRfleete , Skitterphoto Report

#50

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have A prickly pear. They’re native to my country so we eat then regularly, but whenever I’ve seen someone react to it (that’s not Mexican), they just act like it’s something from another planet.

Scary_Course9686 , Marek Piwnicki Report

#51

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Monkey brains (I didn't know until after I'd tried them).

Medieval-Mind , DSD Report

#52

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Had raw horse in Tokyo.

Dyingdaze89 , Helena Lopes Report

#53

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Red sumac. It's good for you and makes an excellent tea. I also eat the wild lettuce greens that can grow in every person's yard, including spring onions, dandelions and young pine cone syrup.

AnUnknownCreature , TIVASEE Report

nagoj91802 avatar
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to have a roommate who would go into the backyard and pick ingredients for salad (we lived by the woods) and they were always very good. Dandelion, clover flowers, random green bits, spring onions, garlic greens…

#54

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Squirrel.

DucktapeCorkfeet , Maddie Franz Report

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have I was about 1 week into a 2-month stint in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, when some of the soldiers we were with dragged half of an elk into camp. By the time I left the project, I'd eaten deer, boar, elk and poultry from the Zone.


Several years on and I still have the normal amount of appendages. Don't think many people have eaten slightly-irradiated game.

notatadbad , Gundula Vogel Report

nagoj91802 avatar
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was in the Exclusion Zone, we saw quite a few dogs who looked very normal (some we weren’t allowed to pet due to radiation though 😢). We also fed bread and cookies to some of the most massive catfish I’ve ever seen in my life who were just chilling in the river right next to the CPP.

#56

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Welp, I had a pidgeon die inside my place's water tank (it had a hole) and I drank that water for months... So I guess I had dead pidgeon tea.

First-Ravioli-Sauce , wirestock Report

#57

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Denso tape. Health and safety be damned! I was not climbing back down that mast just for a knife.

Either_Cow_7 , www.canzac.com Report

#58

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Dried worms.

Ok-Paramedic8197 , ippakorn Yamkasikorn Report

#59

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have Rice cooked in chicken blood.

theultimateattack , Rachel Claire Report

nagoj91802 avatar
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t know why but blood grosses me out so much, I couldn’t eat it. I’d rather eat brains.

#60

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have I've eaten turtle, it was nasty. Reminded me of brawn, or pigs face, jelly, gritty, bit like organ meats.

SithLordRising , Vlad Chețan Report

#61

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have I drank out of the top of a skull during a Buddhist celebration.

Cannelope , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#62

62 People Share Something They’ve Tasted That Most People Likely Never Have I licked a glacier.

majeresdj02 , Simon Berger Report

