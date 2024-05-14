ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone is gifted with great taste in aesthetics. Some have to learn it, but they might never do it. Yet some people are blessed with great skills where they can execute their questionable ideas flawlessly. And although the Internet is ripe with gross and unnecessary things, we are grateful that the subreddit 'Awful Taste But Great Execution' exists. Where else would we find top-tier craftsmanship paired with weird, tasteless ideas?

This time, we're bringing you the best of all time from this subreddit. Back in 2019, when we first featured this community, we tackled the question "What is good taste?". Now, five years later, we've compiled the very best of the subreddit to show you that bad taste can result in some pretty awesome craftsmanship, too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dog Slippers Made To Look Exactly Like Your Dog

Dog Slippers Made To Look Exactly Like Your Dog

halinmemphis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Beaded Hair Portrait

Beaded Hair Portrait

-L-I-V-I-N- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Did A Double Take When I Saw This Rock In My Friend’s Yard. She Said It Came From The Tenants Before Her, But I Think It Is The Tenant

Did A Double Take When I Saw This Rock In My Friend’s Yard. She Said It Came From The Tenants Before Her, But I Think It Is The Tenant

Lainbrainbutt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I Have To Hand It To Them

I Have To Hand It To Them

Failed_Seppuku Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

This Baby Yoday Toothpaste Dispenser

This Baby Yoday Toothpaste Dispenser

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

His And Hers Wedding Cake

His And Hers Wedding Cake

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

This Handbag

This Handbag

atheism-blocker101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Bath/Toilet Design

Bath/Toilet Design

Beras11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
moonbug avatar
moon bug
moon bug
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. There’s so many different ones. I weirdly like this.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Day Of The Dead Costume

This Day Of The Dead Costume

boxxkicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

This Family Photo. Sure It’s The Kid’s Gonna Be Posting It R/Blunderyears In A Couple Years

This Family Photo. Sure It’s The Kid’s Gonna Be Posting It R/Blunderyears In A Couple Years

newmoneyblownmoney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Perfect For Aerating The Lawn

Perfect For Aerating The Lawn

xmastreee , caseykaplangallery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
geekymcdork avatar
Aubrie Allen
Aubrie Allen
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My guy is only 6'9" and hates me wearing these heals because he thinks they make him look short.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

But Why

But Why

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

"I Need People To Think I'm A Bond Villain"

"I Need People To Think I'm A Bond Villain"

BabylonLiaison Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

This Rug Pattern Carved Into A Hardwood Floor

This Rug Pattern Carved Into A Hardwood Floor

FountainsOfFluids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Tiny T. Rex Arms For Your Chicken

Tiny T. Rex Arms For Your Chicken

LadyOfTheLakeMi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

CVS Receipt Scarf

CVS Receipt Scarf

M3D1ATED Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Impressed By The Skill, Horrified By The Look

Impressed By The Skill, Horrified By The Look

kseniakisavna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So pretty! People who are "horrified" by this, are just boring people ;)

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Tree-Rex

Tree-Rex

TheZapper2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Razor Blade Advertisement

Razor Blade Advertisement

lajosyext Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Does This Mask Belong Here

Does This Mask Belong Here

d3333p7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

I Think Thats Cool?

I Think Thats Cool?

Zew5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Why Not A Pair Of Illuminated Chandelier Earrings

Why Not A Pair Of Illuminated Chandelier Earrings

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double-Take. The Top Tires Spin Too!

Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double-Take. The Top Tires Spin Too!

javems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

One Of The Coolest And Also Worst Things I’ve Ever Seen

One Of The Coolest And Also Worst Things I’ve Ever Seen

dindymolan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Was Told To Post My Tramp Stamp For Tuesday

Was Told To Post My Tramp Stamp For Tuesday

HalfAdult Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
geekymcdork avatar
Aubrie Allen
Aubrie Allen
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always wanted a Charlie Chaplin stamp on my lower back. A little tramp tramp stamp! So this would a brilliant!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Butt Napkins

Butt Napkins

EJerico Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

That Stool

That Stool

cernovir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

What Would You Call This Hairstyle? Because I'm At A Loss For Words Rn

What Would You Call This Hairstyle? Because I'm At A Loss For Words Rn

unicornmanesbymykey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Jellyfish Hair

Jellyfish Hair

jrt5251 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Bauble Head?

Bauble Head?

TaLDoR_RuMBuX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Gingerbread C*ack House

Gingerbread C*ack House

shpritzie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Pimped Out Level: Amish

Pimped Out Level: Amish

MyPeadyPie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Batstache

Batstache

bogmire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Asked My Mum For A Bedside Table Lamp For Christmas And Received This Sassy Young Lady

Asked My Mum For A Bedside Table Lamp For Christmas And Received This Sassy Young Lady

katemush Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Snow Devil

Snow Devil

TAS8008 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Skull Carpet

This Skull Carpet

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This “Up Cycled” Bathtub

This “Up Cycled” Bathtub

hippolottaass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Anatomical Tartlets

Anatomical Tartlets

TexasB***h19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Slowly Bleeding Candle Hand

Slowly Bleeding Candle Hand

dilettantedebrah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Chicken Lamp. It’s Hideous But I Want It

Chicken Lamp. It’s Hideous But I Want It

NightOwl0920 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

This Cup. Kinda Cute Though…

This Cup. Kinda Cute Though…

MiaMiaPP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Cute!!

Cute!!

EnvironmentalLet7490 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

These Gloves

These Gloves

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Special Effect Artist Creates Mask Of Himself

Special Effect Artist Creates Mask Of Himself

Currynrice9728 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

This

This

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

This Elvira Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

This Elvira Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

Justa_littlebee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

A Bread Beanie

A Bread Beanie

treeshateorcs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Actually Took A Lot Of Talent To Sew

This Actually Took A Lot Of Talent To Sew

Uminx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Someone Told Me It Belongs Here

Someone Told Me It Belongs Here

ThePunisher213 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Narcissist Much?

Narcissist Much?

Professional-Gear-39 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#51

When Your Tattoo Looks More Like You Than You Do Yourself #tattootuesday

When Your Tattoo Looks More Like You Than You Do Yourself #tattootuesday

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Thought This Might Fit Here

Thought This Might Fit Here

Razvix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Long Time Lurker, Then I Saw This And Just Had To Share

Long Time Lurker, Then I Saw This And Just Had To Share

dreaming-md Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

I Want This Now

I Want This Now

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Bleeding Necklace

Bleeding Necklace

njeshizzle87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

These Stairs

These Stairs

skalamabirdy2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Iridiscent Kitchen Unit

Iridiscent Kitchen Unit

ShapeShiftingCats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I'm Speechless

I'm Speechless

Popal24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My Girlfriend’s Grandpa Was An Executive At Mcdonalds A Long Time Ago. He Received This Gift For His Years Of Service. A Solid Gold Big Mac Necklace

My Girlfriend’s Grandpa Was An Executive At Mcdonalds A Long Time Ago. He Received This Gift For His Years Of Service. A Solid Gold Big Mac Necklace

Connan322 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Finally Found Something That Belongs Here

Finally Found Something That Belongs Here

kalyners Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Orange County Museum Of Art

Orange County Museum Of Art

F-O Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

This Beard, Oh My God That Beard

This Beard, Oh My God That Beard

dr_Kfromchanged Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Salarmy Of The Dead

Salarmy Of The Dead

Egevesel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Slav Chess

Slav Chess

Tribat_1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Atleast You Will Never Have To Tell Anyone You Are Certifiable

Atleast You Will Never Have To Tell Anyone You Are Certifiable

Testostacles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Shrek Car

Shrek Car

Bubbly_Hat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Sigh... *unzips*

Sigh... *unzips*

OlivesGoOnFingers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

This "Pump-Kin" At My Ob/Gyn's Office

This "Pump-Kin" At My Ob/Gyn's Office

jenniferandjustlyso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

This Haircut

This Haircut

Cr1ms0nSlayer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

What's The Matter Babe, You Haven't Touched Your Shrekfast

What's The Matter Babe, You Haven't Touched Your Shrekfast

DimitriTooProBro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

The Cup Noodles Phone Charger

The Cup Noodles Phone Charger

Impossible-Cup3811 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Barbie Foosball Table

Barbie Foosball Table

dittidot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

The Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle For The Guy That Installs Wooden Flooring

The Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle For The Guy That Installs Wooden Flooring

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

“They See Me Roman...they Hatin’”

“They See Me Roman...they Hatin’”

BehindRestore911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Impressive!!

Impressive!!

EnvironmentalLet7490 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Heart Balaclava

Heart Balaclava

Xander395 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Staff Kitchen

Staff Kitchen

Gedj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

Any Van Gogh Fans Around?

Any Van Gogh Fans Around?

Daiauri Margareti Art Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Was Next To A Car That Was "Painted" With Duct Tape!

Was Next To A Car That Was "Painted" With Duct Tape!

Skythen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Actually Very Well Made, But Still

Actually Very Well Made, But Still

CoffeeMix54 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Grasshopper-Shaped Locomotives Stacked On Top Of Each To Create A Diner In South Korean

Grasshopper-Shaped Locomotives Stacked On Top Of Each To Create A Diner In South Korean

ReaganAbe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Embroidery Toast

Embroidery Toast

skyrimfireshout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

The Pattern Gave Him A Booty, So We Gave Him A Thong

The Pattern Gave Him A Booty, So We Gave Him A Thong

JiveMonkey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

It's Stupid, But Kinda Sick Ngl

It's Stupid, But Kinda Sick Ngl

Allridium Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Great Paint Job, Less Than Tasteful Color Palette

Great Paint Job, Less Than Tasteful Color Palette

WideEyes369 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

A Well Executed Monster Truck Dad Joke

A Well Executed Monster Truck Dad Joke

LydiaAgain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

A Microscopic Toilet Created For A Micrograph Competiton And Yeah Won It

A Microscopic Toilet Created For A Micrograph Competiton And Yeah Won It

just_minutes_ago Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

Lovekraft Macaroni 'N' Cthulhu

Lovekraft Macaroni 'N' Cthulhu

BolsonaroIsACunt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

I Feel Like I Can Smell The Chlorine While Sleeping

I Feel Like I Can Smell The Chlorine While Sleeping

Ok-Practice-5864 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

These Campbell's Tomato Soup Shoes I Received For Christmas Years Ago

These Campbell's Tomato Soup Shoes I Received For Christmas Years Ago

PoopEater10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

This Woodwork

This Woodwork

griffithdidnthwrong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Patrick Buddha

Patrick Buddha

Flips90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Furry Mona Lisa

Furry Mona Lisa

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

This Giant Constructed Tree Trunk That’s Sole Purpose Is To House An ATM

This Giant Constructed Tree Trunk That’s Sole Purpose Is To House An ATM

midwifeatyourcervix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Spine Candles

Spine Candles

amifking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Honey, Don’t Forget Your Jandals

Honey, Don’t Forget Your Jandals

mokoe101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Now That’s How You Show Off A Tattoo

Now That’s How You Show Off A Tattoo

UnoDosMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#98

Car's Mater

Car's Mater

Successful-Milk-1720 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Was Told I Should Post My Drag Grinch Look Here

Was Told I Should Post My Drag Grinch Look Here

DrAnja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Pretzels Dipped In White Chocolate And Laid On Poppy Seeds Make Up This Delightfully Smoky Charcuterie Board

Pretzels Dipped In White Chocolate And Laid On Poppy Seeds Make Up This Delightfully Smoky Charcuterie Board

sfyjnkljc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

This Plushie My Friend Brought To School Today

This Plushie My Friend Brought To School Today

shrombus3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Michelin Buddha

Michelin Buddha

rastroboy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

This Stained Glass Car Sunroof

This Stained Glass Car Sunroof

Currynrice9728 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Genuinely Impressed By The Dedication

Genuinely Impressed By The Dedication

KaterWaiter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Airbnb Rental In Spain

Airbnb Rental In Spain

Iccarys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Scorpion Hair

Scorpion Hair

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

A Handheld Side-View Mirror

A Handheld Side-View Mirror

major_minus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#108

This Garage-Door-Style Kitchen Window

This Garage-Door-Style Kitchen Window

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

Sharkberries?!

Sharkberries?!

ihrie82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

Mural In A Fish & Chips Place (X-Post)

Mural In A Fish & Chips Place (X-Post)

nthensome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#111

This Was Shared By One Of The Brands On The Cake

This Was Shared By One Of The Brands On The Cake

cos_css Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

Sandwich-Style Wrapping Paper!

Sandwich-Style Wrapping Paper!

alazystoner420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

French Braid On A Yorkie

French Braid On A Yorkie

oireisen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

Kinda Hard Not To Like

Kinda Hard Not To Like

MexiKurd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

This Marge Simpson Shoe

This Marge Simpson Shoe

froopy_doo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

This Organ Made Out Of Exhaust Pipes

This Organ Made Out Of Exhaust Pipes

ugogilbert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

When Realism In Design Crosses The Line

When Realism In Design Crosses The Line

CaVeRnOusDiscretion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#118

Rugged Warrior

Rugged Warrior

Awkward_Buddy7350 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST