This time, we're bringing you the best of all time from this subreddit. Back in 2019, when we first featured this community , we tackled the question "What is good taste?". Now, five years later, we've compiled the very best of the subreddit to show you that bad taste can result in some pretty awesome craftsmanship, too.

Not everyone is gifted with great taste in aesthetics . Some have to learn it, but they might never do it. Yet some people are blessed with great skills where they can execute their questionable ideas flawlessly. And although the Internet is ripe with gross and unnecessary things, we are grateful that the subreddit 'Awful Taste But Great Execution ' exists. Where else would we find top-tier craftsmanship paired with weird, tasteless ideas?

#1 Dog Slippers Made To Look Exactly Like Your Dog

#2 Beaded Hair Portrait

#3 Did A Double Take When I Saw This Rock In My Friend's Yard. She Said It Came From The Tenants Before Her, But I Think It Is The Tenant

#4 I Have To Hand It To Them

#5 This Baby Yoday Toothpaste Dispenser

#6 His And Hers Wedding Cake

#7 This Handbag

#8 Bath/Toilet Design

#9 This Day Of The Dead Costume

#10 This Family Photo. Sure It's The Kid's Gonna Be Posting It R/Blunderyears In A Couple Years

#11 Perfect For Aerating The Lawn

#12 But Why

#13 "I Need People To Think I'm A Bond Villain"

#14 This Rug Pattern Carved Into A Hardwood Floor

#15 Tiny T. Rex Arms For Your Chicken

#16 CVS Receipt Scarf

#17 Impressed By The Skill, Horrified By The Look

#19 Razor Blade Advertisement

#20 Does This Mask Belong Here

#21 I Think Thats Cool?

#22 Why Not A Pair Of Illuminated Chandelier Earrings

#23 Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double-Take. The Top Tires Spin Too!

#24 One Of The Coolest And Also Worst Things I've Ever Seen

#25 Was Told To Post My Tramp Stamp For Tuesday

#26 Butt Napkins

#27 That Stool

#28 What Would You Call This Hairstyle? Because I'm At A Loss For Words Rn

#29 Jellyfish Hair

#30 Bauble Head?

#31 Gingerbread C*ack House

#32 Pimped Out Level: Amish

#33 Batstache

#34 Asked My Mum For A Bedside Table Lamp For Christmas And Received This Sassy Young Lady

#35 Snow Devil

#36 This Skull Carpet

#37 This "Up Cycled" Bathtub

#38 Anatomical Tartlets

#39 Slowly Bleeding Candle Hand

#40 Chicken Lamp. It's Hideous But I Want It

#41 This Cup. Kinda Cute Though…

#43 These Gloves

#44 Special Effect Artist Creates Mask Of Himself

#45 This

#46 This Elvira Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

#47 A Bread Beanie

#48 This Actually Took A Lot Of Talent To Sew

#49 Someone Told Me It Belongs Here

#50 Narcissist Much?

#51 When Your Tattoo Looks More Like You Than You Do Yourself #tattootuesday

#52 Thought This Might Fit Here

#53 Long Time Lurker, Then I Saw This And Just Had To Share

#54 I Want This Now

#55 Bleeding Necklace

#56 These Stairs

#57 Iridiscent Kitchen Unit

#58 I'm Speechless

#59 My Girlfriend's Grandpa Was An Executive At Mcdonalds A Long Time Ago. He Received This Gift For His Years Of Service. A Solid Gold Big Mac Necklace

#60 Finally Found Something That Belongs Here

#61 Orange County Museum Of Art

#62 This Beard, Oh My God That Beard

#63 Salarmy Of The Dead

#64 Slav Chess

#65 Atleast You Will Never Have To Tell Anyone You Are Certifiable

#66 Shrek Car

#68 This "Pump-Kin" At My Ob/Gyn's Office

#69 This Haircut

#70 What's The Matter Babe, You Haven't Touched Your Shrekfast

#71 The Cup Noodles Phone Charger

#72 Barbie Foosball Table

#73 The Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle For The Guy That Installs Wooden Flooring

#74 "They See Me Roman...they Hatin'"

#76 Heart Balaclava

#77 Staff Kitchen

#78 Any Van Gogh Fans Around?

#79 Was Next To A Car That Was "Painted" With Duct Tape!

#80 Actually Very Well Made, But Still

#81 Grasshopper-Shaped Locomotives Stacked On Top Of Each To Create A Diner In South Korean

#82 Embroidery Toast

#83 The Pattern Gave Him A Booty, So We Gave Him A Thong

#84 It's Stupid, But Kinda Sick Ngl

#85 Great Paint Job, Less Than Tasteful Color Palette

#86 A Well Executed Monster Truck Dad Joke

#87 A Microscopic Toilet Created For A Micrograph Competiton And Yeah Won It

#88 Lovekraft Macaroni 'N' Cthulhu

#89 I Feel Like I Can Smell The Chlorine While Sleeping

#90 These Campbell's Tomato Soup Shoes I Received For Christmas Years Ago

#91 This Woodwork

#92 Patrick Buddha

#93 Furry Mona Lisa

#94 This Giant Constructed Tree Trunk That's Sole Purpose Is To House An ATM

#95 Spine Candles

#96 Honey, Don't Forget Your Jandals

#97 Now That's How You Show Off A Tattoo

#98 Car's Mater

#99 Was Told I Should Post My Drag Grinch Look Here

#100 Pretzels Dipped In White Chocolate And Laid On Poppy Seeds Make Up This Delightfully Smoky Charcuterie Board

#101 This Plushie My Friend Brought To School Today

#102 Michelin Buddha

#103 This Stained Glass Car Sunroof

#104 Genuinely Impressed By The Dedication

#105 Airbnb Rental In Spain

#106 Scorpion Hair

#107 A Handheld Side-View Mirror

#108 This Garage-Door-Style Kitchen Window

#110 Mural In A Fish & Chips Place (X-Post)

#111 This Was Shared By One Of The Brands On The Cake

#112 Sandwich-Style Wrapping Paper!

#113 French Braid On A Yorkie

#114 Kinda Hard Not To Like

#115 This Marge Simpson Shoe

#116 This Organ Made Out Of Exhaust Pipes

#117 When Realism In Design Crosses The Line