131 Times People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Flawlessly (Best Of All Time)
Not everyone is gifted with great taste in aesthetics. Some have to learn it, but they might never do it. Yet some people are blessed with great skills where they can execute their questionable ideas flawlessly. And although the Internet is ripe with gross and unnecessary things, we are grateful that the subreddit 'Awful Taste But Great Execution' exists. Where else would we find top-tier craftsmanship paired with weird, tasteless ideas?
This time, we're bringing you the best of all time from this subreddit. Back in 2019, when we first featured this community, we tackled the question "What is good taste?". Now, five years later, we've compiled the very best of the subreddit to show you that bad taste can result in some pretty awesome craftsmanship, too.
This post may include affiliate links.
Dog Slippers Made To Look Exactly Like Your Dog
Beaded Hair Portrait
Did A Double Take When I Saw This Rock In My Friend’s Yard. She Said It Came From The Tenants Before Her, But I Think It Is The Tenant
I Have To Hand It To Them
Bath/Toilet Design
This Day Of The Dead Costume
This Family Photo. Sure It’s The Kid’s Gonna Be Posting It R/Blunderyears In A Couple Years
Perfect For Aerating The Lawn
My guy is only 6'9" and hates me wearing these heals because he thinks they make him look short.
"I Need People To Think I'm A Bond Villain"
This Rug Pattern Carved Into A Hardwood Floor
Tiny T. Rex Arms For Your Chicken
CVS Receipt Scarf
Impressed By The Skill, Horrified By The Look
Razor Blade Advertisement
Does This Mask Belong Here
This is hilarious and should be for sale. I would buy one.
I Think Thats Cool?
Why Not A Pair Of Illuminated Chandelier Earrings
Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double-Take. The Top Tires Spin Too!
One Of The Coolest And Also Worst Things I’ve Ever Seen
Was Told To Post My Tramp Stamp For Tuesday
I always wanted a Charlie Chaplin stamp on my lower back. A little tramp tramp stamp! So this would a brilliant!
Butt Napkins
That Stool
What Would You Call This Hairstyle? Because I'm At A Loss For Words Rn
Jellyfish Hair
Bauble Head?
Gingerbread C*ack House
Pimped Out Level: Amish
Asked My Mum For A Bedside Table Lamp For Christmas And Received This Sassy Young Lady
Snow Devil
This Skull Carpet
This “Up Cycled” Bathtub
Anatomical Tartlets
I can't even with the teeth. Loose teeth are creepy to me.