ADVERTISEMENT

From groceries and medicines to cars, you can buy just about anything online these days, and with a few clicks, it shows up at your doorstep. Convenient? Absolutely. But let’s be honest, half the fun is stumbling across the downright bizarre things people are actually selling.

We’re talking pug masks with matching paws, hands-free umbrellas (because apparently holding one is too much work), and items so random you didn’t know whether to laugh or click “add to cart.” That’s exactly why we took a deep dive into Instagram accounts showcasing the wildest finds on Wish. Keep scrolling… you might just question your taste or accidentally grow your wishlist.