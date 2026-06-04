55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)
Whether you’re searching for clothes, furniture, or random household items, a thrift store is the perfect place to look. Goodwill, in particular, has become a favorite destination for bargain hunters seeking something unique.
The nonprofit chain receives donations from the community every day, allowing it to offer a wide range of products that can brighten not only your wardrobe but also your entire home. Not to mention the conversations they might spark!
In fact, people love browsing Goodwill so much that they even created a subreddit to show off some of the most memorable things they come across there. r/Goodwill_Finds is full of gems that prove you never know what might be sitting on the next shelf.
This post may include affiliate links.
Walnut Bowl. Literally Made Of Walnuts
Goodwill Bins Find
I got this Le Creuset in Goodwill Bins. It was pretty nasty when I found it, took me probably an hour to clean it up. it has some scratches and tiny holes in the enamel, what do we think is it safe to cook?
Paid $10.
Scored This Full Set For $60
Found This In My $7 Blazer Jacket Pocket When I Got Home
I Used To Work At Goodwill And Someone Once Donated A Traffic Light
Beautiful Table That Came Home With Me
Still Mad I Didn’t Buy This
Roommate Found A Vintage Wedding Dress For $40, The Kicker Is That It Fits Her Perfectly!
I Was Tasked Over A Year Ago To Find An Apothecary. Mission Complete. I Beat Goodwill 👏🏽
Found Today At Goodwill. You Really Never Know What They May Have. Wasn’t Expecting This Today
My Son Asked Why They Had A Picture Of Me In Goodwill😂
A Pizza Eyeshadow Palette In Case You Ever Need Ham Colored Eyes
Went In For A Trinket Box And Walked Out With A $0.99 Montblanc Pen
Must Have Been A Gem Cutters Briefcase. Shook It And Heard A Rattle
Found these behind a flap inside the stitching. Must have fell behind. One half faceted and one fully faceted gemstone. Looks like topaz or aquamarine on the larger one and smaller unfinished piece im thinking is amethyst.
How???
$5 For A Picture Frame Worth Hundreds If Not Thousands 😍
I was so excited when I found this. I knew nothing about the brand but I knew it felt heavyweight and was gorgeous! Can I even justify keeping something worth this much money?
We Lost A Baddie Today In The Goodwill Check Out The Boots
Pigeon Painting
I Had To
Didn’t Expect This Today!
My Goodwill Find Of A Lifetime
Oh A Picture Of A One Legged Man And….. Is That Fn Britney Spears??
The Best Thing Happened To Me At The Goodwill Today 🎃
Best Of Today
Best Of Today
Went To Goodwill Decked Out, And Found A Matching Lap Desk With A Cushion For Like 5 Bucks
Should I Buy Or Not? 🤔
This May Be My Best Goodwill Find. Ever
Found Someone's High School Diploma Today
Unhinged Find At The Goodwill Today
My Biggest Regret Is Not Getting It
Catch And Release, In The Nonfiction Section
This Sweatshirt I Found. I Absolutely Bought It
Never Thought A Man Could Win Goodwill, But Here We Are🥳
Taco Bell
I Had No Idea That These Were Valuble
$45 For A Smeg?! My Lucky Day
Too Buy Or Not To Buy?? $9.99
Left This Lil Cutie Behind
$349.99 Lamp At Goodwill
Not Sure I Can Leave It
I Found A Real 14k Gold Chain In A Mystery Bag 😭
Found These Two 1999 Laurel Burch Cat Statues Last Night 🥹
Can Anyone Tell Me Any Information On This Old Guitar I Found?
Catch And Release For The Girlies
Found This Today!
Somebody Definitely Cheated
Uniquely Amazing Shoes!!
Was A Little Bit Disturbed
I know of the rumour,but does an upside-down pineapple really mean you're a swinger?