ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re searching for clothes, furniture, or random household items, a thrift store is the perfect place to look. Goodwill, in particular, has become a favorite destination for bargain hunters seeking something unique.

The nonprofit chain receives donations from the community every day, allowing it to offer a wide range of products that can brighten not only your wardrobe but also your entire home. Not to mention the conversations they might spark!

In fact, people love browsing Goodwill so much that they even created a subreddit to show off some of the most memorable things they come across there. r/Goodwill_Finds is full of gems that prove you never know what might be sitting on the next shelf.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Walnut Bowl. Literally Made Of Walnuts

Bizarre Goodwill find wooden decorative bowl on a wooden table

jasonsan3 Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Goodwill Bins Find

    Amazing thrifted Le Creuset purple Dutch oven pot on stove and sink

    I got this Le Creuset in Goodwill Bins. It was pretty nasty when I found it, took me probably an hour to clean it up. it has some scratches and tiny holes in the enamel, what do we think is it safe to cook?

    Paid $10.

    Fun-Distribution9779 Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Scored This Full Set For $60

    Vintage Coca-Cola round table with matching red chairs in thrifted setup

    Whatsfordinner05 Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Found This In My $7 Blazer Jacket Pocket When I Got Home

    Thrifted engagement ring with a clear stone held between fingers

    xAaronnnnnnn Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Used To Work At Goodwill And Someone Once Donated A Traffic Light

    Bizarre Goodwill find traffic light used as indoor decor

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Best Find Lmao

    Framed Japanese-style prints featuring women and a cat at Goodwill

    AzureVice Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    Beautiful Table That Came Home With Me

    Intricately carved star-shaped table found at Goodwill thrift store

    deane_ec4 Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Still Mad I Didn’t Buy This

    Blue vest and pants set with embroidered fish thrifted fashion find

    Stunning-Remote9489 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Roommate Found A Vintage Wedding Dress For $40, The Kicker Is That It Fits Her Perfectly!

    Elegant white lace and satin wedding dress found at Goodwill thrift store

    arthurwalton Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I Was Tasked Over A Year Ago To Find An Apothecary. Mission Complete. I Beat Goodwill 👏🏽

    Vintage wooden cabinet with many drawers with sold sign at Goodwill shop

    777louisdeal Report

    4points
    POST
    saj_1973 avatar
    Saj
    Saj
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's beautiful 😍

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Found Today At Goodwill. You Really Never Know What They May Have. Wasn’t Expecting This Today

    Vintage copper fire extinguisher with detailed inscriptions and label from thrift shop

    huntersThompson555 Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    My Son Asked Why They Had A Picture Of Me In Goodwill😂

    Amazing Goodwill thrifted man in front of a Johnny Depp-style portrait

    yogamatpat Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A Pizza Eyeshadow Palette In Case You Ever Need Ham Colored Eyes

    Funny Goodwill find of a GlamLite Pizza Palette makeup set in a pizza box

    KingSmall Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Went In For A Trinket Box And Walked Out With A $0.99 Montblanc Pen

    Montblanc pen in case purchased from Goodwill thrift shop

    RowanRally Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Must Have Been A Gem Cutters Briefcase. Shook It And Heard A Rattle

    Hand holding two large gemstones found in vintage suitcase at thrift store

    Found these behind a flap inside the stitching. Must have fell behind. One half faceted and one fully faceted gemstone. Looks like topaz or aquamarine on the larger one and smaller unfinished piece im thinking is amethyst.

    thedaburai Report

    3points
    POST
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Worth checking with a jeweler, they do look like authentic gems.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    How???

    Pair of black Jimmy Choo high heels thrifted from Goodwill

    Abject-Program6050 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    $5 For A Picture Frame Worth Hundreds If Not Thousands 😍

    Decorative vintage picture frames including a Jay Strongwater piece from Goodwill

    I was so excited when I found this. I knew nothing about the brand but I knew it felt heavyweight and was gorgeous! Can I even justify keeping something worth this much money?

    ItsBeb0 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    We Lost A Baddie Today In The Goodwill Check Out The Boots

    Black shiny lace-up platform boots thrifted at Goodwill

    Better_Excitement_96 Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Pigeon Painting

    Funny Goodwill painting of a pigeon reading a book titled Pooping on People

    esnsurir Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    I Had To

    Humorous linen print of child riding alligator with caption about scaring family

    erictriestofish Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Didn’t Expect This Today!

    Small decorative urn with camouflage pattern held in hand at Goodwill

    KBGETSRAD Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    My Goodwill Find Of A Lifetime

    KitchenAid professional 600 mixer found at Goodwill thrift store

    Massive-Reaction7773 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Oh A Picture Of A One Legged Man And….. Is That Fn Britney Spears??

    Ornate flower-patterned frame holding old photo found while thrifting

    TrafficChemical141 Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    The Best Thing Happened To Me At The Goodwill Today 🎃

    Black Halloween themed vest with pumpkins, ghosts, witches, and spider decorations

    Dense_Dance_1686 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Best Of Today

    Funny goodwill find red t-shirt with bad sign pun and stick figure drawing

    RadioGuySD2 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Best Of Today

    Blue goodwill t-shirt with aliens holding vibrating cats graphic

    RadioGuySD2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Went To Goodwill Decked Out, And Found A Matching Lap Desk With A Cushion For Like 5 Bucks

    Person dressed in green cartoon-themed outfit holding matching handbag outside store

    TopaztheLycanroc Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Should I Buy Or Not? 🤔

    Large stuffed bear doll with human-like body sitting on an office chair from Goodwill

    Illestintheera Report

    3points
    POST
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Buy it at your own risk.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    This May Be My Best Goodwill Find. Ever

    Funny Goodwill find quirky drawing of an animal wearing blue sneakers

    Supersmaaashley Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Found Someone's High School Diploma Today

    High school diploma found among thrift store items

    20000_anxious_bees Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Unhinged Find At The Goodwill Today

    Kombucha SCOBY starter culture package thrifted from Goodwill

    Significant-Walk-869 Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    My Biggest Regret Is Not Getting It

    Whimsical clown-themed artwork found at Goodwill thrift store

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Catch And Release, In The Nonfiction Section

    Amazing Goodwill book titled The Gospel of the Flying Spaghetti Monster

    iroshizukuajisai Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    This Sweatshirt I Found. I Absolutely Bought It

    Bizarre Goodwill thrifted grey sweatshirt with Moo Deng text and animal logo

    Pandora_j Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Huh

    Funny Goodwill sign saying Thank Heaven For Little Girls on a shelf

    danijoy14 Report

    2points
    POST
    saj_1973 avatar
    Saj
    Saj
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a line from a song

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Never Thought A Man Could Win Goodwill, But Here We Are🥳

    Vintage blue chemical suit box with silver protective gear inside from Goodwill

    Leading_Childhood_45 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Taco Bell

    Transparent acrylic coin bank with orange spinning blades found thrifting

    Top-Injury-983 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    I Had No Idea That These Were Valuble

    Bag of metal pop can tabs for sale at goodwill hardware section

    EnglishCooki Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    $45 For A Smeg?! My Lucky Day

    White SMEG coffee maker with Goodwill price tag on kitchen counter

    ZeFronk93 Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Too Buy Or Not To Buy?? $9.99

    Gray plastic dolphin-shaped kids ride-on toy found at thrift store

    Cittycatmeow Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Left This Lil Cutie Behind

    Framed thrift store art of a bunny in face mask pushing a shopping cart with carrots

    GillyGooze Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    $349.99 Lamp At Goodwill

    Vintage ornate table lamp with jeweled shade at thrift store priced 349.99

    wildworldwildchild Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Not Sure I Can Leave It

    Decorative gold miniature shorts on thrift store shelf among other items

    MoonMuse369 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    I Found A Real 14k Gold Chain In A Mystery Bag 😭

    Gold chain necklace being weighed on digital scale showing 9.8 grams

    HemlockForests Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Found These Two 1999 Laurel Burch Cat Statues Last Night 🥹

    Colorful cat and bird figurines displayed with other items from a Goodwill find

    Forsaken-Sleep27 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Can Anyone Tell Me Any Information On This Old Guitar I Found?

    Old wooden guitar with an unusual shape found at a Goodwill thrift shop

    Amazing-Tower-8294 Report

    2points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Homemade coffin acoustic guitar

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Catch And Release For The Girlies

    Funny black t-shirt with the phrase In My Creampie Era found while thrifting

    SheGot_moxie Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Found This Today!

    Beige bucket hat with Reddit logo found while thrifting

    FluffPikachu Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Somebody Definitely Cheated

    Goodwill finds funny and amazing reset start over necklace in gift box

    MikGusta Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Uniquely Amazing Shoes!!

    Custom sneakers with Jesus face and crown of thorns found at thrift store

    lilwitchling1226 Report

    1point
    POST
    #51

    Was A Little Bit Disturbed

    Funny thrifted black T-shirt with pineapple and phrase not picky at Goodwill store

    CobainTrain Report

    1point
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know of the rumour,but does an upside-down pineapple really mean you're a swinger?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    Catch And Release…i Already Miss Him!

    Quirky handmade ceramic face mug thrifted from goodwill shelf

    CalliopeSaffron Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Whats This?

    Goodwill candle with unusual photo montage of woman's face on Jesus image

    Inevitable_Record_83 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    I’m Ashamed Of Our Local Goodwill. Is It Legal For Them To Sell Nearly Expired Donated Foods? Not Their Proudest Moment. 🤨

    Cans of broccoli cheese soup and infant formula marked with Goodwill price tags

    TheCrystalGarden Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    My Wife Just Sent Me This Find

    Wooden ball with detailed eye illustration found at Goodwill thrift store

    wildwildwaste Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow