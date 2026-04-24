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Thrifting for clothes, home décor, and even quirky collectibles is becoming more and more popular lately. After all, it’s cheap, it’s sustainable, and it’s the perfect pushback against fast fashion. And Goodwill bins have a big hand in driving this trend.

There’s one other reason people are drawn to these bins though: the chance of finding something rare or valuable.

People have come across things like cash hidden in jacket pockets, a real Hermès scarf, and designer sunglasses. Some have even found vintage pieces like a wedding dress or a 1940s lipstick sitting at the bottom of a bin.

These finds and more have been shared on the subreddit r/GoodwillBins, where the whole experience feels more like a community treasure hunt.

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#1

Found This Gold Bar In The Bins

A hand holding a Gold Bar from The Perth Mint, marked 99.99% Pure Gold, 1 Ounce. Found in Goodwill bins.

JeremyBurnns Report

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    #2

    Found An Hermes Scarf At The Honolulu Bins (Yes, There Is An Outlet Store In Hawaii)

    A vintage Hermes scarf featuring colorful tassels, a suspicious good thing found in the Goodwill bins.

    SFJetfire Report

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    Goodwill is the world’s largest thrift store chain, with over 3,400 retail locations in the US, Canada, and several other countries. The concept is quite simple and noble: they sell used clothing and household items to fund job training programs, employment services, and other community support initiatives.

    In recent years, this nonprofit organization has grown into a major retail system, generating a record $7 billion in revenue in 2025.

    Goodwill was founded in 1902 in Boston by Reverend Edgar J. Helms, who was working with immigrant communities and low-income workers.

    His approach was different from traditional charity at the time. He focused on collecting donated goods such as clothing and household items, repairing them when needed, and selling them at low prices.

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    The goal was to create a system where people could find work and earn, while also giving others access to affordable goods.
    #3

    My Most Epic Find At The Bins

    A hand holds a framed Woodstock ticket, one of the suspiciously good things found in Goodwill bins.

    imogenebean Report

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My son has mine.

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    #4

    Vintage Quilt From 1931

    An antique quilt featuring colorful fan patterns and embroidered names, a suspicious good thing found in the Goodwill bins.

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    #5

    Such A Fun Find Today!!

    An embroidered calendar, a unique gold bar find in the Goodwill bins. Each month is a patch with flowers.

    reddit.com Report

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    Goodwill bins are different from regular Goodwill stores though. Items that don’t sell in the main stores usually get sent here, offering a final chance to salvage items before they are recycled or trashed.

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    Instead of everything being cleaned up, priced, and neatly arranged, the goods are just put into large, blue rolling bins.

    There’s not much order to it. You might find brand-new-looking clothes right next to things that are worn out or damaged. Since it’s all mixed together, you have to sort through it yourself to see what’s worth taking.

    Instead of paying per item, shoppers usually pay by weight, which makes it possible to buy a lot of things at super low prices.

    For example, someone found a real Burberry scarf for 99 cents. Another found a vintage electronic toy for a meagre 25 cents.
    #6

    3 Years Ago I Found 2k Cash In A Sealed Envelope In A Dirty Jacket

    A stack of hundred-dollar bills peeks from a Wells Fargo envelope, hinting at something found in Goodwill bins.

    teddyhams107 Report

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    #7

    An Official Barbie Neon Sign Licensed By Mattel!

    A hand holding a Barbie silhouette neon light. A Goodwill Bins find among other suspicious things.

    360inMotion Report

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    Since items are sold by the pound rather than individually, people often find valuables like jewelry, gold, and even cash. The trick is to know where to look.

    Most experienced shoppers start with things that can hold hidden items, like bags, purses, backpacks, and suitcases. These get opened up completely, checked inside every pocket and compartment, and sometimes even turned inside out.

    Even the inside pockets or linings of jackets or trousers can contain smaller valuables.

    For example, a shopper found $2000 in a sealed envelope inside a worn jacket pocket. Another found a one-ounce pure gold bar mixed with other items inside the bin.

    Even shoes sometimes get donated with things still inside them, like folded cash or small pieces of jewelry.
    #8

    Had To Go Digging And Found Gold

    Designer sunglasses and eyeglasses, like a gold bar, found in Goodwill bins. Luxury fashion finds.

    LargeCorner Report

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    #9

    1940s Lipstick At The Bottom Of A Bin ❤️

    A gold bar shaped like lipstick, found in Goodwill bins. It shows Revlon branding and "MADE IN U.S.A."

    Fuckermuriel Report

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    Sophia St John, who recently went viral on TikTok after finding a huge wad of cash inside a random box at the bins, is encouraging others to stay curious when thrifting.

    She believes that sometimes the most surprising finds are waiting where you least expect them.

    “I think this is your sign that if you shop at or work in a thrift store, always check the boxes and suitcases too. Never underestimate what you can find where you least expect it,” she says.
    #10

    Thank You To Whoever Donated These

    A collection of designer ties, including Hermès, Armani, and Ralph Lauren, found in Goodwill bins.

    mustbeaweasley94 Report

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    #11

    Thanks To This Sub, I Visited The Bins For The First Time And Found A Burberry Jacket!

    Burberry jacket with classic plaid lining, a great find from the Goodwill bins, hanging on a chair.

    Sara-Quill Report

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    #12

    Yesterdays Find!! Of Many!! Amazing Day!!

    Elegant vintage white lace dress with ruffles, a Goodwill Bins find, showcasing intricate details and delicate craftsmanship.

    CalliopeSaffron Report

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    People flock to Goodwill bins for the low prices. But many also go for the thrill of the treasure hunt. Some customers even wait for hours for goods to be refreshed to maximize their hauls.

    Vintage pieces are one of the biggest draws. People have reported finding vintage wedding dresses. One person scored a hand-stitched quilt dated back to 1931.

    Someone even found a vintage Dior swimsuit, buried among fabric scraps.
    #13

    1943 German Luftwaffe Cold Weather Flight Jacket + Pants. (Nfs)

    Vintage leather aviator jacket and pants in a Goodwill bin. A suspicious find among other clothes.

    Frogwataaaaa Report

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    #14

    My Best Clothing Finds From The Bins

    My Best Clothing Finds From The Bins

    coconutfan27 Report

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    #15

    The Slip I Found This Morning Is 🤌🏼

    The Slip I Found This Morning Is 🤌🏼

    taylorvoigt Report

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    Books and collectibles show up in the same unexpected way in Goodwill bins. It’s not unusual to find full book sets, and sometimes even older editions that are no longer in print. Every so often, signed copies or first editions also surface.

    Toys and pop culture items are another category that often surprises people. Old Pokémon cards, discontinued Barbie dolls, and other childhood toys from past decades sometimes appear mixed in with general donations.

    These items can carry both nostalgic and resale value, especially when they are no longer being manufactured.

    At the same time, Goodwill can also end up preserving rare pieces of art and historical artifacts that might otherwise be thrown away or destroyed.

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    #16

    Vintage Dior At The Bins 😳

    A vintage Christian Dior swimsuit with a tiger print, found in the Goodwill bins. A fantastic find.

    sportivetiger Report

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    #17

    I Feel Like I Won The Bins Today

    Four Nintendo Switch game cartridges (Hello Neighbor, Minecraft, Pokémon, Mario Kart) found in Goodwill bins.

    RaevynneArt Report

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    Another good reason to shop at Goodwill is that it makes a positive difference in the environment, saving millions of tons of waste from going to landfills.

    According to a recent report, the world generates about 92 million metric tons of textile waste every year, which is roughly equivalent to a garbage truck full of clothes being dumped every second.

    More and more people are becoming aware of this problem, and choosing to go thrifting.

    Reports show that in addition to the slowing economy, shifting consumer trends are also boosting Goodwill’s sales. Much of the growth is coming from GenZ and millennials who see secondhand clothes as more sustainable.

    “It’s an entire shift in mind-set. It’s sustainable, it’s personal, it’s local,” said David Eagles, Goodwill’s chief operating officer.
    #18

    The First 10 Minutes-

    Pendleton blankets in red plaid, pink, and cream, found at Goodwill. A gold bar of a find among Goodwill bins!

    I walked into our local bins in southern Oregon soon after opening, and started through the linens. After 10 minutes I had found three Pendleton blankets. I asked myself if I should just go home, because I might have used up all my luck for the day!

    JennyferStillman Report

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    #19

    A Gap In My Wardrobe Filled For $0.32 Yesterday!

    A pair of black leather gloves on a brown leather surface. These were actually found in the Goodwill Bins.

    spksftly_carrybigstk Report

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    Social media has turned thrifting into a vibrant culture in itself. Finding a quirky vintage jacket or a weird lamp can make you feel cool and part of something bigger online.

    For many young shoppers, it’s also about finding one-of-a-kind items that feel different from mass-produced fast fashion.
    #20

    Dug Through Numerous Bins And Found All 54

    A large collection of gold bar colored books in a Goodwill bin, a suspicious good find for enthusiasts.

    summerlandovoid Report

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    #21

    Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up

    A person holding a vintage Strawberry Shortcake lunchbox found in the Goodwill Bins, a surprisingly good find.

    Lillrw Report

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    #22

    Probably My Most Epic Find - And I Have Found Some Amazing Things At The Bins!

    Rare book "Anna Pavlova" found in Goodwill, signed and numbered 87/300. Not a gold bar, but a valuable find!

    1922 Parisian signed rare (300 copies) about Anna Pavlova with original etchings

    Sheshopval Report

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    What’s most interesting about Goodwill is the unpredictability of what might turn up in each bin. This element of surprise makes the whole experience feel more exciting than regular shopping.

    Also, thrifting often continues after you take the item home. Clothes can be altered or restyled, furniture can be repaired, and older items can be reused in different ways.

    In this way, thrift shopping ensures that you don’t end up wearing the same old mass-produced pieces, but instead end up with something more unique and personal.
    #23

    One Of My Most Epic Finds Yet!

    Two Dyson vacuums, one orange and one blue, stand on a concrete floor. A surprising Goodwill bin find.

    Cittycatmeow Report

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    #24

    Todays Treasures

    A Le Creuset heart-shaped baking dish found in the Goodwill bins. One is red and the other is off-white.

    One-Bet-9778 Report

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    #25

    101 Gelly Roll Pens!

    Colorful collection of gel pens, a surprisingly good find in the Goodwill bins for art enthusiasts.

    blueyez_81 Report

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    #26

    Found This Beauty In The Bins Today…. And Yes It’s Authentic

    A clear plastic Hermes bag with French text, a great Goodwill Bins find among other suspicious things.

    Jaranda Report

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    #27

    Found A Soap Dish To Match My Partners Drawer Pulls!

    Colorful butterfly-themed items, possibly vintage, found in the Goodwill bins. A charming discovery among suspicious things.

    rabio-heab Report

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    #28

    The Vintage Guys At My Bins Let Me Trade Them For This Because They Knew I Drive An Old Ford. I Love This Jacket!

    A vintage racing jacket with a Cobra patch and Ford logo, among suspicious finds in the Goodwill bins.

    freshbully Report

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    #29

    Rare Find

    A colorful, patterned rug, a suspicious good thing found in Goodwill bins, featuring abstract animals, birds, and geometric shapes.

    Different_Ask_3413 Report

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    #30

    Today's Bins Finds. Love Finding Vintage Christmas

    Vintage Woolworth's Christmas ornaments and a tree topper, a Goodwill bin find that isn't a Gold Bar.

    lgheartssp2 Report

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    #31

    $2 Dyson !!!😈😈😈

    A Dyson hair dryer with a diffuser attachment, cords, and a warning tag on a carpet, a Goodwill find.

    yoyofruitloop Report

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    #32

    Finally Found A Real One After Years Of Bootlegs : 1969 Louis Vuitton “Speedy” Bag. Also A 1989 Simpsons Shirt

    A well-preserved, authentic Louis Vuitton handbag found in the Goodwill bins. A rare and luxurious find!

    I_cookstuff-n-things Report

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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a LV speedy I got at Goodwill for $ 12.38 about 10 years ago.

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    #33

    Goodwill Bins Find

    Assorted baby safety pins with animal designs, like a Gold Bar, found in Goodwill bins, on a white tissue.

    Money_Honeydew6895 Report

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    #34

    Craziest Haul I’ve Ever Seen!!!

    Pokemon cards and game boxes found in Goodwill bins, a surprising discovery among other items.

    urbexandchill Report

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    #35

    99 Cent Burberry Scarf

    A pink plaid Burberry scarf, possibly found in the Goodwill Bins. The label reads "100% Lambswool, Made Exclusively in Scotland."

    Drew7769 Report

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    #36

    I Thought This Bins Find Was A Fake

    A Fendi planner found in Goodwill Bins, showcasing a brown and black striped exterior and interior Fendi logo.

    I picked this up a while back and grabbed it just thinking it was just cool to have. I thought it was fake even when I bought it mostly because of the cut off text on the print… but I got curious so I submitted it and it actually came back authentic!! Just thought that was cool lol

    thankssoymatcha Report

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    #37

    Does Anyone Else Buy Things Just Because They Can’t Bear It Becoming Trash?

    Cross-stitch embroidery on white fabric, showing a pink birdhouse, blue fence, birds, flowers, and a cat. A surprising Goodwill bin find.

    redmayapril Report

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    #38

    Best Find Yet

    A Goodwill gold bar find: A vintage silver and gold ram head belt buckle with intricate details, selling for $4,720.

    Ancient_Snail_3437 Report

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    #39

    Another Day At The Bins

    A gold bar (Carhartt pants, 90s jacket, tie-dye shirt) found in Goodwill bins.

    BriReiVintage Report

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    #40

    Goodwill Bins Find

    A detailed graphic tee featuring a screaming horned creature. A suspicious find in the Goodwill bins.

    Own_Carpet7770 Report

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    #41

    Tshirt Bros Were Hatin’ . Stanley Desantis “Kramer” Shirt From 1993 At The Columbus GA Bins

    Vintage black Seinfeld t-shirt with a B&W image of Kramer laughing, found in the Goodwill bins.

    I_cookstuff-n-things Report

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    #42

    When Others Ask Why We Go To The Bins:

    Found items from Goodwill bins: A pile of toys, a container of Legos, and a Polly Pocket set.
    Found items from Goodwill bins: A pile of toys, a container of Legos, and a Polly Pocket set.

    Eosp61-24 Report

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    #43

    Run For The Border

    A person holding a large Taco Bell sign found in the Goodwill bins. This Gold Bar-like find is surprisingly good.

    Silver-Indication152 Report

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    #44

    I Just Love The Things You Find In The Bins!

    Framed fabric art of a doll in a red bonnet and floral dress, a surprising Goodwill find.

    SnooChipmunks2080 Report

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    #45

    I Found These Beauties In The Tucson Bins Yesterday. 🎃

    Two vintage paper mache Halloween jack-o'-lanterns, one with cutout features and the other with painted eyes and a grin, are examples of things found in the Goodwill bins.

    amandawing2002 Report

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    #46

    Doesn't Hurt To Check Inside. Especially At The Bins

    A hand holds a gold bar-shaped lighter case with a custom motorcycle design, a unique Goodwill bin find.

    Touchlamp Report

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    #47

    Grail Find 🥰

    A Louis Vuitton bag, a good thing found in the Goodwill bins. The iconic monogram pattern and leather details are visible.

    No_Kitchen_2626 Report

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    #48

    Wasn’t Quite Sure What I Found Today

    A person in black gloves holding a unique, dark, scale-textured handbag with a red lining. A Goodwill Bins find.

    After using Google Lens I realized it was a vintage armadillo purse , however , it was missing an ear, the eyes were replaced with cheap jewels and the whole bottom half was also missing. Decided to leave it but now kind of regretting it

    Cittycatmeow Report

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    #49

    A Week Before Halloween, I Found A Purse For My Daughter For Halloween Week

    A white coffin-shaped purse with a black cross design, found in the Goodwill bins.

    CollectsTooMuch Report

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    #50

    Boxed Early 80s Ti Speak N Spell, Found At My Goodwill Clearance Center Last Weekend For A Whopping 25 Cents. This Thing Is Pristine And Doesn't Look Like It Was Ever Used!

    Boxed Early 80s Ti Speak N Spell, Found At My Goodwill Clearance Center Last Weekend For A Whopping 25 Cents. This Thing Is Pristine And Doesn't Look Like It Was Ever Used!

    NoMusic3987 Report

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    #51

    My Goodwill Outlet Bin Find. Danelectro Honeytone Mini Guitar Amp

    A mint green Danelectro Honeytone mini amplifier, a good find from the Goodwill Bins.

    DamianW97 Report

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    #52

    My Most Practical Come Up From The Gw Bins. 19 Forever Stamps. Weighs 0.1 Oz

    A sheet of U.S. flag stamps on a postal scale, showing the weight. A Goodwill bins find.

    EMF911 Report

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    #53

    Picked Up Someone's Entire Pog Collection

    A large pile of Pogs and colorful plastic Pogs containers, a Goodwill find, with an orange cat in the background.

    ComicRumble Report

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