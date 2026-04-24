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Thrifting for clothes, home décor, and even quirky collectibles is becoming more and more popular lately. After all, it’s cheap, it’s sustainable, and it’s the perfect pushback against fast fashion. And Goodwill bins have a big hand in driving this trend.

There’s one other reason people are drawn to these bins though: the chance of finding something rare or valuable.

People have come across things like cash hidden in jacket pockets, a real Hermès scarf, and designer sunglasses. Some have even found vintage pieces like a wedding dress or a 1940s lipstick sitting at the bottom of a bin.

These finds and more have been shared on the subreddit r/GoodwillBins, where the whole experience feels more like a community treasure hunt.