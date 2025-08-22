#1 This, My Friends, Is Why I Drive 45 Minutes To The Rich People Goodwill Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Just Scored These Handmade Rocking Chairs For $20 Each At Goodwill! Share icon

#3 I Found This At A Local Thrift Shop Today, I’m Not Sure Why It Exists, But I Had To Have It Share icon

#4 It Happened. The Elusive Pink Ouija. Made In 2008 Exclusively For Toys'r'us Share icon

#5 Did I Go To Goodwill Looking For A Cast-Iron Beaver Pencil Holder? Nope. Do I Have One Now? Hell Yes I Do Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Found A Menstruation Mallard For 6.25 Share icon

#7 My Mom, Sister, And Boyfriend All Told Me To Leave It Share icon

#8 Thrift Flip - Before And After Share icon

#9 No Way I Was Going To Pass This Up For $2.99! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 $12 Lamp Share icon

#11 Boyfriend Was Not Impressed With These Kjaernulf Chairs I Thrifted For €175 Share icon

#12 $15 Black Tie Find From Goodwill Share icon

#13 Facebook Marketplace Find Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 My Wife Picked Up This Triple Candy Machine For $10 With The Keys, Not Sure What We Need It For But Now It's Sitting At My Work To Be Painted Share icon

#15 I Grabbed It Thinking It Was A Cool Mirror, Then I Noticed The Plug Share icon

#16 Not Sure If I’ll Ever Top This One Share icon

#17 Single-Handedly The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Found At A Thrift Store Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Was Told To Post These Here. $4 A Piece Share icon

#19 This Beautiful Caprani Bentwood Lamp. I'm Obsessed Share icon

#20 Found This Peach Tea Whistle Kettle At My Local Thrift Store !! Share icon

#21 Repurposed This $2 Vintage Cookie Jar That Was Missing It's Lid 🍓 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Unicorn I Couldn't Afford Share icon

#23 My BF Thinks My New Chair Meh. Whip His Ass Please Share icon

#24 Physically Could Not Put Down This Mug The Moment I Saw It Share icon

#25 Found A Ps5 For $8.99 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up!!! Share icon

#27 Paid $120 For This Coffee Table And Found It Online For Way More… Share icon

#28 Goodwill Find!! Share icon

#29 I’ve Been Trolling Marketplace For A Classic Turtle Sandbox. I Didn’t Know What I Really Wanted Until I Found It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Found The Perfect Kitten Throne At A Thrift Shop Share icon

#31 I Never Buy Used Blankets But I Couldn’t Say No To This One Share icon

#32 Best Thrift Find So Far! Share icon

#33 Thrifted This Flower Vase Back In The Winter Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Screaming Crying Barfing Share icon

#35 Found This Lotus Lamp At My Local Thrift Store For $20 Share icon

#36 Finally Found My Bedroom Reading Nook Chair! It’s Super Comfy And Big/Roomy. Only $49 😭 These Couch-Like Chairs Are Usually So Expensive Share icon

#37 Some Knitting Queen Left Her Sweater Stash And It Was 5$ Sweater Day So Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 2 People Tried To Take It From My Cart Share icon

#39 I Found A Wavy Mirror Share icon

#40 I Didn't Think It Was Ever A Possibility That I Could Own Something This Incredible! 1857 Marble Statue For $3! Share icon

#41 Does This Count? I Got It At An Estate Sale For $80 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Craziest Find At The Thrift Store Ever Share icon

#43 Toilet Statue With An Ominous Poem And A Baby (?) In The Bowl??? Share icon

#44 Found This Today At Goodwill. I Love It!!!🥰 Share icon

#45 A 12x12ft Tapestry Of The Entire Script Of Shrek Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Found This Cute Salt And Pepper Set Share icon

#47 Found My Dream End Table And Forced Myself To Learn How To Refinish It Share icon

#48 Sometimes Goodwill Has A Winner Share icon

#49 Goodwill Doesn’t Often Come Through Anymore, But I Found This $460 Beauty For $12 Sitting On A Pile Of Ugly Clocks Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Got For $4, Vintage Moschino Share icon

#51 I Had Accepted The Fact That I’d Never Be Able To Afford Anything From Mary Kate & Ashley Olson’s Luxury Clothing Brand. Then I Found This Sweater At Goodwill For $4.99! Share icon

#52 Y'all, The Faces I Made When I Pulled This Hermes Silk Scarf Parasol Out! Silent Screaming All The Way To The Register Share icon

#53 One Of My Most Recent Fav Finds. Makes A Good Door Stop & Window Watching Buddy For My Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Somehow I Found The Matching Mask 5 Years Later At A Different Thrift Store In The Same City. Comedy And Tragedy Are Finally Reunited Share icon

#55 8 Years Ago I Posted These 1930’s Salvatore Ferragamo Shoes (On My Old Account) That I Found For $8 At Savers. Today, They Are Being Shipped To The Museum In Italy! Share icon

#56 Found A $20k Range At Local Thrift Store Share icon

#57 Found A Hamburger Phone At Goodwill Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I’m From Oklahoma, Live In Australia, And Found This Sweater While Thrifting In Finland. Had To Buy It, Of Course! Share icon

#59 My Boyfriend Scooped This Up For $40 Share icon

#60 Found A Pristine Zojirushi Rice Cooker For $12.99 At My Local Goodwill 🍚 Share icon

#61 I Thrifted A Race Car Bed For My Dogs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 ….is This A Potential Dog Bed? Share icon

#63 Before I Dropped My Kindergartener Off At School, I Asked If She Wanted Me To Look For Anything For Her While I Thrifted. She Said “Sparkly Unicorn Purse”. The Thrift Gods Had My Back Share icon

#64 This Little Turtle Lamp Cost Me $7 Share icon

#65 Can You Believe I Passed This Up? It’s Haunted Me Ever Since Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 You're Not Ready For The Back Share icon

#67 Goodwill Tried Stopping Sale When They Realized Share icon

#68 This Went Into My Cart Without A Second Thought Share icon

#69 Why Is This Creepy Pillow Worth So Much? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 $12 Poster, I Call Her The Pantone Geisha Share icon

#71 Found These Babies Several Weeks Ago 😬 Share icon

#72 Furnishing My First Big Girl Apartment And Found The Cutest Kettle Share icon

#73 The Moth Is Painted On And It’s Only $135, I’m Actually In Love 🫠 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT