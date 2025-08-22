73 Thrift Store Finds So Good, They Had To Be Bragged About (New Pics)
This, My Friends, Is Why I Drive 45 Minutes To The Rich People Goodwill
Just Scored These Handmade Rocking Chairs For $20 Each At Goodwill!
I Found This At A Local Thrift Shop Today, I’m Not Sure Why It Exists, But I Had To Have It
It Happened. The Elusive Pink Ouija. Made In 2008 Exclusively For Toys'r'us
Did I Go To Goodwill Looking For A Cast-Iron Beaver Pencil Holder? Nope. Do I Have One Now? Hell Yes I Do
Found A Menstruation Mallard For 6.25
My Mom, Sister, And Boyfriend All Told Me To Leave It
Thrift Flip - Before And After
No Way I Was Going To Pass This Up For $2.99!
$12 Lamp
Boyfriend Was Not Impressed With These Kjaernulf Chairs I Thrifted For €175
$15 Black Tie Find From Goodwill
Facebook Marketplace Find
My Wife Picked Up This Triple Candy Machine For $10 With The Keys, Not Sure What We Need It For But Now It's Sitting At My Work To Be Painted
I Grabbed It Thinking It Was A Cool Mirror, Then I Noticed The Plug
Not Sure If I’ll Ever Top This One
Single-Handedly The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Found At A Thrift Store
Was Told To Post These Here. $4 A Piece
This Beautiful Caprani Bentwood Lamp. I'm Obsessed
Found This Peach Tea Whistle Kettle At My Local Thrift Store !!
Repurposed This $2 Vintage Cookie Jar That Was Missing It's Lid 🍓
Unicorn I Couldn't Afford
My BF Thinks My New Chair Meh. Whip His Ass Please
Physically Could Not Put Down This Mug The Moment I Saw It
Found A Ps5 For $8.99
Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up!!!
"I can't hear you right. You sound like you've got a frog in your throat."