This, My Friends, Is Why I Drive 45 Minutes To The Rich People Goodwill

Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner thrift store find displayed in plastic wrap on store floor with shelves in background

aplanetkid Report

    #2

    Just Scored These Handmade Rocking Chairs For $20 Each At Goodwill!

    Pair of rustic wooden rocking chairs on a porch floor, showcasing unique thrift store finds with natural branch-style frames.

    moaning_custard Report

    #3

    I Found This At A Local Thrift Shop Today, I’m Not Sure Why It Exists, But I Had To Have It

    Hand holding a boxed knife with a custom photo handle, one of the best thrift store finds in a decorative floral background.

    winegrampa Report

    #4

    It Happened. The Elusive Pink Ouija. Made In 2008 Exclusively For Toys'r'us

    Pink Ouija board game with question cards, a thrift store find displayed on a wooden surface.

    WalmartFan76 Report

    #5

    Did I Go To Goodwill Looking For A Cast-Iron Beaver Pencil Holder? Nope. Do I Have One Now? Hell Yes I Do

    Small brown beaver figurine holding a yellow pencil, one of the unique thrift store finds on a marble surface.

    tenglempls Report

    #6

    Found A Menstruation Mallard For 6.25

    Duck-shaped decorative thrift store find holding a textured glass plate, shown with and without wrapped items on it.

    0tterpaws Report

    #7

    My Mom, Sister, And Boyfriend All Told Me To Leave It

    Black leather fringe jacket thrift store find before and after cleaning, showcasing an impressive thrift store find restoration.

    harryisthechosenone Report

    #8

    Thrift Flip - Before And After

    Decorative thrift store find showing a detailed miniature balcony with two puppet dolls on a yellow wall.

    YouOwnEverything Report

    #9

    No Way I Was Going To Pass This Up For $2.99!

    Black thrift store band t-shirt with a skull, heart, and the text my heart will go on in red and yellow colors.

    dominator_dwarf Report

    #10

    $12 Lamp

    Stained glass moon and sun lamp thrift store find shown in daylight and lit indoors on wooden table.

    p--py Report

    #11

    Boyfriend Was Not Impressed With These Kjaernulf Chairs I Thrifted For €175

    Pair of vintage wooden thrift store finds with green striped upholstery displayed in a modern living room setting.

    Gizmondstadt Report

    #12

    $15 Black Tie Find From Goodwill

    Woman trying on a stylish black and white thrift store dress, showcasing a top thrift store find in a bedroom mirror selfie.

    huskylotus Report

    #13

    Facebook Marketplace Find

    Ceramic fish thrift store find with glowing blue lights, displayed in daylight and illuminated at night on a wooden table.

    SkellyShelly Report

    #14

    My Wife Picked Up This Triple Candy Machine For $10 With The Keys, Not Sure What We Need It For But Now It's Sitting At My Work To Be Painted

    Vintage red candy dispenser on a black pedestal stand, shown from front and side in a rustic thrift store setting.

    misleading_rhetoric Report

    #15

    I Grabbed It Thinking It Was A Cool Mirror, Then I Noticed The Plug

    Black cat decoration thrift store find shown in daylight and glowing purple LED light at night.

    Intelligent_Cold2544 Report

    #16

    Not Sure If I’ll Ever Top This One

    Person wearing and holding a gold hot dog ring, a unique thrift store find with detailed red and yellow accents.

    Arcatalien Report

    #17

    Single-Handedly The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Found At A Thrift Store

    Vintage butterfly display under glass dome thrift store find with mounted butterflies on wood and moss base.

    rachthebaj Report

    #18

    Was Told To Post These Here. $4 A Piece

    Vintage pastel ceramic kitchen canisters shaped like houses for tea, flour, sugar, and coffee thrift store finds.

    WifeOfSpock Report

    #19

    This Beautiful Caprani Bentwood Lamp. I'm Obsessed

    Curved wooden floor lamp with pleated shade in cozy living room and thrift store setting, showcasing thrift store finds.

    poor_couture Report

    #20

    Found This Peach Tea Whistle Kettle At My Local Thrift Store !!

    Colorful apple-shaped teapot on stove burner among thrift store finds displayed in a kitchen setting.

    ewstinkyy Report

    #21

    Repurposed This $2 Vintage Cookie Jar That Was Missing It's Lid 🍓

    Large red strawberry-shaped planter with green leaves inside, displayed as a unique thrift store find on kitchen counter.

    killercherry99 Report

    #22

    Unicorn I Couldn't Afford

    Blue vintage robot cookie jar thrift store find holding cookies with American flag in the background on wooden surface.

    a_human_in_oregon Report

    #23

    My BF Thinks My New Chair Meh. Whip His Ass Please

    Carved wooden chair with floral patterns and spindle backrest, a unique thrift store find with detailed craftsmanship.

    Any_Field_8184 Report

    #24

    Physically Could Not Put Down This Mug The Moment I Saw It

    Hand holding a blue ceramic mug shaped like denim shorts, a unique thrift store find in a store aisle.

    Cr1ng3T0p14 Report

    #25

    Found A Ps5 For $8.99

    Person holding a PlayStation 5 console found among thrift store items with vinyl records in the background

    -nyltiac Report

    #26

    Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up!!!

    Vintage frog-shaped thrift store find phone with coiled cord shown closed and open on a textured white fabric surface.

    greenwaterbottle77 Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I can't hear you right. You sound like you've got a frog in your throat."

    #27

    Paid $120 For This Coffee Table And Found It Online For Way More…

    Cozy living room with thrift store finds including a vintage flower glass coffee table and mid-century furniture.

    tlrwlls Report

    #28

    Goodwill Find!!

    Silver octopus-shaped thrift store candle holder on shelf and lit with red candles on a wooden table.

    mescalbeandream Report

    #29

    I’ve Been Trolling Marketplace For A Classic Turtle Sandbox. I Didn’t Know What I Really Wanted Until I Found It

    Green frog-shaped ball pit in a backyard garden, a creative thrift store find for outdoor play area.

    m4ng0ju1ce Report

    #30

    Found The Perfect Kitten Throne At A Thrift Shop

    Two kittens sitting on a vintage red velvet thrift store chair, showcasing adorable and unique thrift store finds.

    kinkyshibby Report

    #31

    I Never Buy Used Blankets But I Couldn’t Say No To This One

    Crocheted daisy blanket thrift store find laid out on wooden floor with close-up of detailed yarn flowers.

    Neverwasalwaysam Report

    #32

    Best Thrift Find So Far!

    Lavender Le Creuset casserole dish thrift store find priced at 3.99 held in hand with shelves in background.

    Noniefruit Report

    #33

    Thrifted This Flower Vase Back In The Winter

    Vintage ceramic flower frog vase thrift store find with pink flowers arranged on a wooden table in natural light

    Figsma Report

    #34

    Screaming Crying Barfing

    Stained glass thrift store lamp with intricate colorful floral design, shown secured in car and lit on wooden table.

    mylifemylove Report

    #35

    Found This Lotus Lamp At My Local Thrift Store For $20

    Decorative thrift store floor lamp with black and gold flower designs, standing beside a TV and wooden bookshelf.

    Boring-Emotion-3381 Report

    #36

    Finally Found My Bedroom Reading Nook Chair! It’s Super Comfy And Big/Roomy. Only $49 😭 These Couch-Like Chairs Are Usually So Expensive

    Beige tufted sofa thrift store find with sold tag, displayed among other couches in a thrift store setting.

    franciswellington Report

    #37

    Some Knitting Queen Left Her Sweater Stash And It Was 5$ Sweater Day So

    Person taking a mirror selfie wearing a colorful thrift store sweater, showcasing unique thrift store finds.

    anonymouslovelyme Report

    #38

    2 People Tried To Take It From My Cart

    YETI Hopper Two 30 soft cooler bag in fog gray and Tahoe blue thrift store find with shoulder strap and zipper closure

    baconreader4eva Report

    #39

    I Found A Wavy Mirror

    Person holding a unique wooden framed mirror thrift store find standing outside on tiled pavement near closed storefront.

    girlitsthrifted Report

    #40

    I Didn't Think It Was Ever A Possibility That I Could Own Something This Incredible! 1857 Marble Statue For $3!

    Close-up of a vintage marble hand sculpture thrift store find displayed on colorful fabric and textured surface.

    AliEffinNoble Report

    #41

    Does This Count? I Got It At An Estate Sale For $80

    Detailed thrift store dollhouse with wooden interior staircase, showcasing unique thrift store finds and collectibles.

    lilycollects Report

    #42

    Craziest Find At The Thrift Store Ever

    Colorful vintage Coogi sweater thrift store find priced at $599.99, showcasing unique patterns and bold designs.

    Medical-Expert4499 Report

    #43

    Toilet Statue With An Ominous Poem And A Baby (?) In The Bowl???

    Vintage thrift store find of a ceramic teacup with a hidden figurine inside and poetic text on the side.

    -Chromaggia- Report

    #44

    Found This Today At Goodwill. I Love It!!!🥰

    Wooden circular calendar thrift store find with intricate designs and rotating rings showing months and days of the week.

    Tasselplants Report

    #45

    A 12x12ft Tapestry Of The Entire Script Of Shrek

    Thrift store fabric with printed text displayed among various clothing items and accessories on racks.

    mainlyrye Report

    #46

    Found This Cute Salt And Pepper Set

    Vintage strawberry-shaped earrings displayed on a silver stand by a colorful stained glass window thrift store finds.

    idontkillbees Report

    #47

    Found My Dream End Table And Forced Myself To Learn How To Refinish It

    Wooden mid-century modern thrift store table before and after restoration, showcasing impressive thrift store finds quality.

    wonderfulvices Report

    #48

    Sometimes Goodwill Has A Winner

    Signed copy of a thrift store book find titled The Stinky Cheese Man with author inscriptions and doodles inside.

    mensfrightsactivists Report

    #49

    Goodwill Doesn’t Often Come Through Anymore, But I Found This $460 Beauty For $12 Sitting On A Pile Of Ugly Clocks

    Vintage sunburst wall clock with blue, orange, and black rays, a standout thrift store find hanging on a textured green wall.

    artguydeluxe Report

    #50

    Got For $4, Vintage Moschino

    Colorful sequin skirt found at thrift store with vibrant diamond pattern and Moschino Couture label on wooden floor background

    rattattoo Report

    #51

    I Had Accepted The Fact That I’d Never Be Able To Afford Anything From Mary Kate & Ashley Olson’s Luxury Clothing Brand. Then I Found This Sweater At Goodwill For $4.99!

    Hand holding a thrift store cashmere crewneck sweater from The Row among other clothing items on hangers.

    banananutmuffle Report

    #52

    Y'all, The Faces I Made When I Pulled This Hermes Silk Scarf Parasol Out! Silent Screaming All The Way To The Register

    Colorful Hermes Paris umbrella thrift store find with detailed Paris-themed design displayed on grass and cloth.

    Mochigood Report

    #53

    One Of My Most Recent Fav Finds. Makes A Good Door Stop & Window Watching Buddy For My Cat

    Black cat sitting on a rug next to a bronze cat figurine, a unique thrift store find showcased in natural light.

    ajaknna Report

    #54

    Somehow I Found The Matching Mask 5 Years Later At A Different Thrift Store In The Same City. Comedy And Tragedy Are Finally Reunited

    Two vintage brass theatrical masks with ribbons, one held by a hand, displayed as thrift store finds on a dark wall.

    cutecemetery Report

    #55

    8 Years Ago I Posted These 1930’s Salvatore Ferragamo Shoes (On My Old Account) That I Found For $8 At Savers. Today, They Are Being Shipped To The Museum In Italy!

    Colorful embroidered high heels with circular patterns, a unique thrift store find on a wooden floor.

    2_star Report

    #56

    Found A $20k Range At Local Thrift Store

    Stainless steel gas range stove with dual ovens and wooden cutting board on top, a rare thrift store find.

    drunkbagels Report

    #57

    Found A Hamburger Phone At Goodwill Today

    Retro hamburger-shaped novelty phone thrift store find shown closed and open with yellow keypad on marble surface.

    Mister_Chrome Report

    #58

    I’m From Oklahoma, Live In Australia, And Found This Sweater While Thrifting In Finland. Had To Buy It, Of Course!

    Vintage Oklahoma sweatshirt with a winter cabin scene and birds, a unique thrift store find worth bragging about

    Dearestbrittany Report

    #59

    My Boyfriend Scooped This Up For $40

    Black vintage stand mixer thrift store find placed on a concrete ledge with rocky beach and sea in the background.

    Tooscaredtopostthis Report

    #60

    Found A Pristine Zojirushi Rice Cooker For $12.99 At My Local Goodwill 🍚

    Zojirushi rice cooker thrift store find with digital display, timer, and multiple cooking settings priced at $12.99.

    nerolisk Report

    #61

    I Thrifted A Race Car Bed For My Dogs

    Two dogs resting on a blue bed with fluffy thrift store blanket and vintage pillows, showcasing thrift store finds.

    miley_crisis Report

    #62

    ….is This A Potential Dog Bed?

    Viking ship-themed sled with skull decorations displayed among thrift store furniture and clothing racks.

    Level-Pollution9024 Report

    #63

    Before I Dropped My Kindergartener Off At School, I Asked If She Wanted Me To Look For Anything For Her While I Thrifted. She Said “Sparkly Unicorn Purse”. The Thrift Gods Had My Back

    Sequin-covered unicorn purse with golden horn and ears, a popular thrift store find priced at $4.99.

    fairyniceco Report

    #64

    This Little Turtle Lamp Cost Me $7

    Turtle-shaped stained glass lamp with colorful mosaic shell, a unique thrift store find with electric cord attached.

    p0lisht0m Report

    #65

    Can You Believe I Passed This Up? It’s Haunted Me Ever Since

    Vintage TV with hand-painted Simpsons characters, a unique thrift store find perfect for collectors and fans.

    R_U_N_black_D_O_G Report

    #66

    You're Not Ready For The Back

    White thrift store t-shirt with a colorful cartoon design on front and red arrows with I Forgot text on the back.

    Mysterious-Action202 Report

    #67

    Goodwill Tried Stopping Sale When They Realized

    Red Arc'teryx puffer jacket from thrift store haul, showcasing rare and high-quality thrift store finds.

    UncleVoid Report

    #68

    This Went Into My Cart Without A Second Thought

    Colorful plate with a caterpillar design and thrift store price tag, one of the best thrift store finds.

    sparkle_cheese Report

    #69

    Why Is This Creepy Pillow Worth So Much?

    Yellow vintage celestial star face plush pillow thrift store find displayed on a store shelf with wooden floor background.

    p--py Report

    #70

    $12 Poster, I Call Her The Pantone Geisha

    Colorful vintage artwork of a Japanese geisha holding a fan, a unique thrift store find displayed on a wooden surface.

    daddyfatstacks Report

    #71

    Found These Babies Several Weeks Ago 😬

    Two personalized wooden urns with nameplates labeled Stella and Charlie, priced as thrift store finds on a countertop.

    findmewayoutthere Report

    #72

    Furnishing My First Big Girl Apartment And Found The Cutest Kettle

    Vintage white teapot with a green handle shaped like red flowers and a blue bird on the spout, thrift store find.

    CosmoBiologist Report

    #73

    The Moth Is Painted On And It’s Only $135, I’m Actually In Love 🫠

    Vintage painted thrift store dresser with butterfly design and floral details in a cozy secondhand shop setting

    ditzygenz Report

