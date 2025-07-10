8 Weird Habits That Might Improve Your Mental And Physical Health

Who doesn’t want to get healthier? Whether you aspire to put more veggies on your plate this year or start training to run a marathon, it seems like we can always be doing more for our bodies. But making drastic lifestyle changes can be daunting, and we often set ourselves up for failure by being too ambitious.

So if you want to improve your mental and physical health, it’s best to start with small, easy habits. And if you’re looking for some ideas, Nicholas Takada recently shared a list on TikTok that you might be interested in. Below, you’ll find all of his creative yet science-backed tips, as well as some of the replies and ideas viewers shared.

Living a healthy lifestyle comes with countless benefits

So here are some simple habits you can pick up that might go a long way in improving your mental and physical health

Prioritizing your health can greatly improve your life satisfaction

Focusing on your health may seem boring, especially if you’re young and want to stay out until 5 a.m. every weekend then eat a kebab before sleeping late into the afternoon. But the reality is that we’re all given only one body in this lifetime, so it’s wise to take good care of it.

Verywell Mind notes that even small health issues like aches and pains can take a significant toll on your wellbeing and stress levels, so it’s best to make your health a priority. Imagine how much happier you would be if that nagging back pain suddenly disappeared or if you didn’t have to worry about your knees flaring up before going up a flight of stairs.

Pain and stress make all aspects of life more challenging than they need to be, including working, maintaining relationships with loved ones, playing with your children or even enjoying a day off by the pool. So what are the first steps we can take in improving our health?

I don’t mean to sound like your mother or father, but seriously, eat your vegetables. Verywell Mind explains that eating a balanced diet can have a major impact on your mood, energy levels and overall health. It’s fine to eat that slice of cake every now and then, but your body will thank you for getting a healthy intake of fruits and veggies every single day too.

At the same time, sleep should always be a priority if you want to improve your health. We all should be getting at least 8 hours of uninterrupted Zs each night. In fact, women typically need even more. So start enforcing that bedtime, ladies!

Building healthy habits takes time, so it’s best to start with activities you enjoy

It’s also a good idea to stop drinking caffeine in the afternoon, and make sure that your bedroom is dark, peaceful and a comfortable temperature. That way, you’ll be able to get that rest that your body so desperately needs.

Now, we all know that exercise is a crucial part of a healthy lifestyle as well, but that doesn’t make it any easier to get up off the couch and head to the gym. So the most important aspect is getting into the habit of working out.

The CDC reports that, unfortunately, less than half of American adults meet the Physical Activity Guidelines for aerobic activity. And less than a quarter meet the guidelines for muscle-strengthening activity.

So when you’re looking to start a new form of exercise, finding something that you enjoy is the first step. Don’t force yourself to run if it feels like torture, and don’t feel the need to lift weights if you find it boring.

Look for an exercise class in your city or a video on YouTube that you actually look forward to participating in. You could even buy a bike or start swimming at your local pool if you prefer being outside. It doesn’t have to be complicated; just get moving and, over time, the habit will form.

We would love to hear your thoughts on these tips in the comments below, pandas. What easy habits have you formed that went a long way in improving your health? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can check out another Bored Panda article featuring health advice right here.

Viewers appreciated the tips, and some even shared additional healthy lifestyle hacks

