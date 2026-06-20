Thousands Of People Follow This Page For Its Chaotic And Unhinged Pics, Here Are 67 Of The Best Ones
Unless you’re a real-life adventurer or secretly Lara Croft, your daily routine can get a bit too predictable and boring. Even the memes you scroll in your feed can get stale after a while. Luckily for all of us, the internet is full of weirdness, just waiting to push you out of your comfort zone. You just need to know where to find it.
One place that matches hilarity with bizarreness is the ‘Mythical Meme Vault,’ a popular Instagram page filled with chaotic, random, and yet still relatable memes. We’re bringing you the freshest ones, and they are as confusing as they are amusing. These pics are ridiculous, and they might make you do a double-take while you wonder why the heck you’re giggling.
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Laughter is amazing for your physical and mental health. It reduces stress and anxiety, boosts your immune system, gives your muscles a workout, and distracts you from any pain that you might be feeling.
On top of that, humor is a fantastic excuse to socialize with people and strengthen your positive relationships, which are fundamental for your health, happiness, and longevity. So, if you plan to laugh by going to a stand-up show, watching a funny movie, or scrolling silly memes, you can reap the social benefits, too, if you do it in good company.
One recent study that looked at the role that humor plays in mental health found that your preference for humor can impact your emotional response.
For example, if you are more of a fan of lighter comedic content (characterized as fun, humor, nonsense, wit), your anxiety will drop when you experience this type of humor.
The same holds true for fans of darker content who consume dark humor (sarcasm, cynicism, satire, irony): their level of anxiety will drop as they experience it.
Meanwhile, consuming humorous content that goes against your preference can actually increase your anxiety. So, if you’re a fan of lighter humor, consuming darker content might make you feel bad, and the same might go for fans of dark humor being exposed to light humor.
Dark humor, which makes light of topics that should be off limits, is neither ‘good’ nor ‘bad’ but rather a tool, and it all depends on how you use it. At least according to Claire Brummell from ‘The Universal Needs.’
“Dark humor is a tool that can be used to great effect while navigating some of the difficult times in our lives. However, it can also set our healing back. As with most coping mechanisms in life, it's how you use it that makes the difference,” she told ‘Patient.’
In other words, if you use dark humor (or anything else, for that matter) for escapism and comfort and to uplift your spirits, it starts becoming an issue if you do it constantly while avoiding your problems. The goal is not to overdo it.
If you find yourself relying on escapism while pushing people away and refusing to accept what is happening in your life, you need to reevaluate things.
Many people are fans of dark humor, but others find it incredibly offensive. However, this style of humor can be very helpful as a coping mechanism when you are under stress or in times of grief.
“The first need we are trying to meet with dark humor is our desire to experience and express the full spectrum of emotion. At times when we are engaging in dark humor, it's often because we are having an overwhelming experience of the more 'negative' or challenging emotions, such as grief, sadness, and anxiety,” Brummell explained.
“When it feels like this is all we are experiencing, dark humor can be a way of trying to welcome in other emotions, such as amusement or some sort of cheer, so we are no longer only battling with the more challenging emotions,” Brummell told ‘Patient.’
In other words, dark humor is a way for people to avoid feeling overwhelmed by difficult emotions. It can, in a way, empower you and make you feel in control again.
“The use of dark humour can, if nothing else, offer a chance to choose how we respond to what is going on. It can make us feel a little more in control than we otherwise would have,” the expert said.
“We are usually just focused on trying to minimise the impact of the tough situation on ourselves, so anything that offers us any kind of relief can seem like a good idea. But not everyone is comfortable with dark humour. The reality is that sometimes dark humour can create a distance between ourselves and others, despite our attempts to connect. When we engage in dark humour, depending on how someone responds, it can make things awkward or drive away those we want support from the most.”
We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics.
Which of these memes did you vibe with the most and why? On the flip side, which ones were way too chaotic for your liking?
What’s your sense of humor like? Do you prefer dark humor and chaotic internet pics, or are you more a fan of light humor, traditional memes, and dad jokes? What’s the best meme you’ve seen this week? Join the discussion below.