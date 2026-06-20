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Unless you’re a real-life adventurer or secretly Lara Croft, your daily routine can get a bit too predictable and boring. Even the memes you scroll in your feed can get stale after a while. Luckily for all of us, the internet is full of weirdness, just waiting to push you out of your comfort zone. You just need to know where to find it.

One place that matches hilarity with bizarreness is the ‘Mythical Meme Vault,’ a popular Instagram page filled with chaotic, random, and yet still relatable memes. We’re bringing you the freshest ones, and they are as confusing as they are amusing. These pics are ridiculous, and they might make you do a double-take while you wonder why the heck you’re giggling.