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Unless you’re a real-life adventurer or secretly Lara Croft, your daily routine can get a bit too predictable and boring. Even the memes you scroll in your feed can get stale after a while. Luckily for all of us, the internet is full of weirdness, just waiting to push you out of your comfort zone. You just need to know where to find it.

One place that matches hilarity with bizarreness is the ‘Mythical Meme Vault,’ a popular Instagram page filled with chaotic, random, and yet still relatable memes. We’re bringing you the freshest ones, and they are as confusing as they are amusing. These pics are ridiculous, and they might make you do a double-take while you wonder why the heck you’re giggling.

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#1

A meme featuring a dinosaur using lightning on another dinosaur, representing chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #2

    A close-up of a man's face with a neutral expression, captioned Me while people are singing happy birthday, capturing unhinged pics.

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    #3

    An unhinged pic from a YouTube video showing a young man with fire alarms on shelves, discussing the fire alarm community.

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    Laughter is amazing for your physical and mental health. It reduces stress and anxiety, boosts your immune system, gives your muscles a workout, and distracts you from any pain that you might be feeling.

    On top of that, humor is a fantastic excuse to socialize with people and strengthen your positive relationships, which are fundamental for your health, happiness, and longevity. So, if you plan to laugh by going to a stand-up show, watching a funny movie, or scrolling silly memes, you can reap the social benefits, too, if you do it in good company.

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    #4

    A phone screen showing a chat with 'Ten Thousand Bees' saying 'Come outside'. A chaotic and unhinged pic.

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    #5

    An unhinged pic featuring a ninja throwing a brick, with text about a trusted friend at a wedding, representing chaotic pics.

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    #6

    A meme with two wolves illustrating chaotic and unhinged pics about being an alcoholic.

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    One recent study that looked at the role that humor plays in mental health found that your preference for humor can impact your emotional response.

    For example, if you are more of a fan of lighter comedic content (characterized as fun, humor, nonsense, wit), your anxiety will drop when you experience this type of humor.

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    #7

    A tiger partially submerged in water, looking directly ahead, with its reflection visible below the surface, as part of chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #8

    A split image of Spider-Man's face comparing sleep schedule fixes. A chaotic and unhinged pic about sleep.

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    #9

    A chaotic pic of Marvel's Thing character wearing blue shorts with text about not feeling fantastic 4.

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    The same holds true for fans of darker content who consume dark humor (sarcasm, cynicism, satire, irony): their level of anxiety will drop as they experience it.

    Meanwhile, consuming humorous content that goes against your preference can actually increase your anxiety. So, if you’re a fan of lighter humor, consuming darker content might make you feel bad, and the same might go for fans of dark humor being exposed to light humor.

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    #10

    A chaotic pic of a text message conversation showing a $6 Apple Cash transfer and thanks.

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    #11

    A baby next to a broken vase, looking at the camera. This is one of the chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #12

    A wolf howling on a mountain with purple sky. Text overlays create a chaotic and unhinged pic about autism.

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    Dark humor, which makes light of topics that should be off limits, is neither ‘good’ nor ‘bad’ but rather a tool, and it all depends on how you use it. At least according to Claire Brummell from ‘The Universal Needs.’

    “Dark humor is a tool that can be used to great effect while navigating some of the difficult times in our lives. However, it can also set our healing back. As with most coping mechanisms in life, it's how you use it that makes the difference,” she told ‘Patient.’

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    #13

    A screenshot of a text conversation showing chaotic and unhinged pics from a social media page.

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    #14

    A man in a pink Hello Kitty toy car, one of many chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #15

    A cell tower disguised as a tree among other chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    In other words, if you use dark humor (or anything else, for that matter) for escapism and comfort and to uplift your spirits, it starts becoming an issue if you do it constantly while avoiding your problems. The goal is not to overdo it.

    If you find yourself relying on escapism while pushing people away and refusing to accept what is happening in your life, you need to reevaluate things.

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    #16

    An unhinged pic of rainbow-colored sugary candy with the text i love gay bacon, showcasing a collection of chaotic pics.

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    #17

    A humorous image of a Trojan horse helmet with a person's eyes, from a collection of chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #18

    A meme comparing a real-life fish with a buff cartoon fish character, showcasing chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    Many people are fans of dark humor, but others find it incredibly offensive. However, this style of humor can be very helpful as a coping mechanism when you are under stress or in times of grief.

    “The first need we are trying to meet with dark humor is our desire to experience and express the full spectrum of emotion. At times when we are engaging in dark humor, it's often because we are having an overwhelming experience of the more 'negative' or challenging emotions, such as grief, sadness, and anxiety,” Brummell explained.

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    #19

    A chaotic pic meme with cartoon characters and a man's face, about taste in girls, among unhinged pics.

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    #20

    A chaotic and unhinged pic of a whiteboard with a drawing of a screaming animal disintegrating, with the text THURSDAY Test Day.

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    #21

    A chaotic and unhinged pic of a person wearing a white T-shirt that reads, GODS DRUNKEST DRIVER I am sorry Martha December 19th 2007.

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    “When it feels like this is all we are experiencing, dark humor can be a way of trying to welcome in other emotions, such as amusement or some sort of cheer, so we are no longer only battling with the more challenging emotions,” Brummell told ‘Patient.’

    In other words, dark humor is a way for people to avoid feeling overwhelmed by difficult emotions. It can, in a way, empower you and make you feel in control again.

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    #22

    An abstract, distorted image resembling a hot dog, with text $2500 down the drain and angry emojis, suitable for unhinged pics collection.

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    #23

    A tiny, minimalist kitchen setup with a small stove, sink, and fridge, captioned Been cleaning up the kitchen all day, now I gotta mop, for chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #24

    Two people standing on a beach with inflatable costumes of Squidward and Patrick, captioned Aw hell naw, among chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    “The use of dark humour can, if nothing else, offer a chance to choose how we respond to what is going on. It can make us feel a little more in control than we otherwise would have,” the expert said.

    “We are usually just focused on trying to minimise the impact of the tough situation on ourselves, so anything that offers us any kind of relief can seem like a good idea. But not everyone is comfortable with dark humour. The reality is that sometimes dark humour can create a distance between ourselves and others, despite our attempts to connect. When we engage in dark humour, depending on how someone responds, it can make things awkward or drive away those we want support from the most.”

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    #25

    An unhinged pic of a severely bent iPhone on a keyboard, with text saying Clash Royale is fun.

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    #26

    A phone screen showing messages from 'ant', featuring chaotic and unhinged pics of ant thoughts.

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    #27

    Chaotic and unhinged pic of a crowd of plush toys with motivational text above them.

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    We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics.

    Which of these memes did you vibe with the most and why? On the flip side, which ones were way too chaotic for your liking?

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    What’s your sense of humor like? Do you prefer dark humor and chaotic internet pics, or are you more a fan of light humor, traditional memes, and dad jokes? What’s the best meme you’ve seen this week? Join the discussion below.

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    #28

    Chaotic and unhinged pic of a text conversation about filling a room with a fog machine.

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    #29

    Chaotic and unhinged pic of a man reacting to a comment saying his hair is long and healthy, despite being bald.

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    #30

    A custom Family Guy themed car with text saying Wait till I get my money right, one of many chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #31

    A chaotic and unhinged pic of a small, green, egg-shaped vehicle at a gas station with humorous text.

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    #32

    A split image of two Lego figures labeled Kanye and Ye, representing chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #33

    A person holding a bitten ice cream sandwich with bare feet visible below, one of many chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #34

    A man standing next to a vehicle with text about speaking Spanish, part of a collection of chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #35

    Chaotic and unhinged pic of Elon Musk with text about American politics and Grimes.

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    #36

    Chaotic and unhinged pic of a yellow emoji smiling and pointing, with text reading Guess who's in your walls!!

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    #37

    A meme listing top jobs with Dr. House, another one of the chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #38

    Two men in orange jumpsuits with a humorous caption, from a collection of chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #39

    A cartoon rat figurine and text messages, part of a collection of chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #40

    A man in a monochrome teal outfit leaning on a matching car, one of many chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #41

    A brownie with a gerrymandered cut, a chaotic and unhinged pic of dessert gone wrong.

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    #42

    A screenshot of a text message showing a chaotic and unhinged conversation about dating, from a collection of pics.

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    #43

    A cartoon depiction of Kim Jong-un as an e-boy, part of a collection of chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #44

    A chaotic pic of a milk carton labeled homo milk with the text DRINK UP, highlighting unhinged pics from a collection.

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    #45

    A white dog interacting with an old-fashioned sewing machine with text Revolt Against The Modern World, among chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #46

    A chaotic and unhinged pic of a yellow bear in a top hat and bow tie, with the text Who need they frontal lobe ate.

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    #47

    A chaotic pic of a man making a hand gesture, with text asking Whos tryna go with me, related to Jewish magic.

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    #48

    A laptop screen displaying Google Slides used for communication due to a phone ban, showing chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #49

    A tiny chick on a laptop keyboard with text about not responding, one of the chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #50

    A meme titled Gen Z couples featuring two sets of chaotic and unhinged cartoon character pairings.

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    #51

    A chaotic pic of a nativity scene with an Among Us character among the figures, showing unhinged pics.

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    #52

    An unhinged pic of a 3D figure with a broken chain, representing relief from a stomach ache after farting, one of many chaotic pics.

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    #53

    A cat sitting on a person's lap in front of a laptop displaying a game, with the text Chaotic and Unhinged Pics.

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    #54

    An almost empty refrigerator with only a few items inside, illustrating the Chaotic and Unhinged Pics of young adults living alone.

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    #55

    A dog attempting to eat an ice cream cone, creating a funny and Unhinged Pic of a failed aesthetic photo.

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    #56

    An unhinged pic of an extremely overweight dog on a couch, with text asking if it can drive, part of chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #57

    An image of Apple AirPods Pro 3 on a screen displaying translation features, with text about nail salons, among other Unhinged Pics.

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    #58

    A chaotic pic of two lunchboxes with chips and peach margaritas instead of juice boxes, showing unhinged pics.

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    #59

    A plush Patrick Star toy from Spongebob Squarepants sitting on a shelf with the text Chaotic and Unhinged Pics.

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    #60

    Two black t-shirts hanging, one with ADHD in a rock band font, the other with Autism in a similar style. Chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #61

    A white chicken dressed in a black and white maid uniform with cat ears, standing on a table. Chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #62

    A chaotic and unhinged pic of a messy room with a figure looking in through blinds. Text: New room, what we think. 😩✌️

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    #63

    A chaotic and unhinged pic of a smiling emoji with a sunburst background, text reads: I love it when... the alcohol kick in.

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    #64

    A meme with two blue furry characters hugging, text reads: VIRTUAL FURRY HUG. PASS IT ON TO MAKE SOMEONE'S DAY. Chaotic and unhinged pics.

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    #65

    A chaotic and unhinged pic of an elderly couple walking hand in hand in a mall with a text overlay about their unique story.

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    #66

    A chaotic and unhinged pic showing a humor post about the Mandela Effect and a third Mario brother.

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    #67

    A chaotic and unhinged pic of a self-checkout screen showing a Monster Pipe for €5.10.

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