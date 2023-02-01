This Facebook Page Is Dedicated To “Wreckless Eating,” And Here Are 86 Of The Most Cursed Posts (New Pics)
Many food enthusiasts enjoy stepping outside of their comfort zone and experiencing something new. It's about pushing the boundaries of traditional flavors and textures and discovering tastes that they never would have thought of before. And for some, it's just about having a good laugh and sharing the experience with others.
Regardless of where you end up on this spectrum, I think you're going to find something on 'Wreckless Eating' worth your time. Created by foodie Matt Zion, this internet project — among many other of its forms of content — regularly shares funny, unexpected, and even bizarre dishes (I'm using this word somewhat liberally here).
So grab a bottle of water and continue scrolling to see just how much your stomach can handle. And if you finish the list but still feel hungry, fire up our previous article on 'Wreckless Eating.'
More info: Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Twitch
This post may include affiliate links.
Are you kidding? This looks amazing! It's pizza shaped sushi. I see nothing wrong here. Killer presentation.
That's just wrong. Should be illegal. What are people thinking when they come up with this stuff
I call this dish "Finals are Next Week". How did any of us survive college? Seriously.
Are those pills or some kind of mint I've never seen before. Please tell me they aren't pills.
Yo dog, I heard you like bread... (that said, I love bread but would want to eat that seperately)
Not for me, but I've heard of this. People put weird things on potatoes.
HEY! That's Rich Evans! He's a YouTuber with Red Letter Media.
I'm less concerned by the blue cheese than I am about the slices...
That synthetic blue in food coloring just never looks good.
Tuna, green beans and mustard. Odd but strangely sounds good sort of