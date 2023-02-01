Many food enthusiasts enjoy stepping outside of their comfort zone and experiencing something new. It's about pushing the boundaries of traditional flavors and textures and discovering tastes that they never would have thought of before. And for some, it's just about having a good laugh and sharing the experience with others.

Regardless of where you end up on this spectrum, I think you're going to find something on 'Wreckless Eating' worth your time. Created by foodie Matt Zion, this internet project — among many other of its forms of content — regularly shares funny, unexpected, and even bizarre dishes (I'm using this word somewhat liberally here).

So grab a bottle of water and continue scrolling to see just how much your stomach can handle. And if you finish the list but still feel hungry, fire up our previous article on 'Wreckless Eating.'

More info: Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Twitch

#1

Ruby
Ruby
That. Sounds amazing

#2

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Are you kidding? This looks amazing! It's pizza shaped sushi. I see nothing wrong here. Killer presentation.

#3

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Why! Just why!!!!?!?!???!!!?!?!

#4

#5

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
That's just wrong. Should be illegal. What are people thinking when they come up with this stuff

#6

#7

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Okay this is actually amazing tho

#8

#9

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
I could see that working though.

#10

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Actually, I grew up eating tomato and mayonnaise with a dash of pepper sandwiches - yummy!

#11

#12

#13

J.Lomax
J.Lomax
'Bean there, done that,'

#14

#15

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
I think the only person who would like this is my cat…

#16

Falcon
Falcon
Jägermeister tastes like cough syrup... I don't need it as an ice cream flavour!

#17

#18

#19

#20

Mimi777
Mimi777
I wouldn’t mind trying this.

#21

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
I call this dish "Finals are Next Week". How did any of us survive college? Seriously.

#22

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Absolutely yes! Heart attack between 2 buns

#23

Sasy
Sasy
LOL that is hilarious, can totally see how that could happen too.

#24

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Are those pills or some kind of mint I've never seen before. Please tell me they aren't pills.

#25

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Yo dog, I heard you like bread... (that said, I love bread but would want to eat that seperately)

#26

#27

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Not for me, but I've heard of this. People put weird things on potatoes.

#28

J.Lomax
J.Lomax
Well at least it's a diet pepsi.

#29

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
HEY! That's Rich Evans! He's a YouTuber with Red Letter Media.

#30

Falcon
Falcon
I tried the KFC ones yesterday. They were pretty good. 👍

#31

Elita One
Elita One
It's a dessert pizza, nothing wrong with it.

#32

#33

#34

#35

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Is that a cheese ball or ice cream?

#36

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Ok if those are donuts I think not. Gross

#37

#38

Val
Val
Change the peanut butter to mayo and I'm good

#39

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
I'm less concerned by the blue cheese than I am about the slices...

#40

Cat Maglev
Cat Maglev
LMAO!!!🤣 (IDK WHY IT IS FUNNY)

#41

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Nothing wrong with that. I'd eat them

#42

#43

#44

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
So interesting that I want to try

#45

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
If you go to Korea they would eat something like this

#46

ioala
ioala
OHh a nice thick pizza crust, yum

#47

#48

J.Lomax
J.Lomax
At least the ketchup isn't on the rice

#49

#50

#51

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
That synthetic blue in food coloring just never looks good.

#52

#53

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
I would try it though for s***s and giggles

#54

#55

rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Tuna, green beans and mustard. Odd but strangely sounds good sort of

#56

