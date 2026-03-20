91 Unhinged Pics From Facebook Marketplace That Require A Few Double Takes To Understand
One of the more underrated perks of the internet is how much easier it has made buying secondhand stuff. There’s no need to hunt down a yard sale nearby or spend hours wandering around a flea market. Looking for a vintage coat at a bargain price? It’s probably out there somewhere. A mint-condition Lord of the Rings box set? That too.
But mixed in with all the usual listings, like your fifth kettle or another random side table, are some truly questionable things. You probably would not want to buy any of them, but they are definitely entertaining to look at. We’ve rounded up some of the best examples from the online group “Weird FB Marketplace Finds That Just Need To Be Shared.” Take a look below.
This post may include affiliate links.
It’s Not Weird, But Figured You Guys Needed Some Good Wholesome Marketplace Finds Too
Tooth Crown
A Bargain
Facebook Marketplace is huge. In 2022, it had more than 1.3 billion listings, and in 2021, the total value of goods sold there reached $98 billion. That is a lot of stuff changing hands, so it is no surprise that some truly bizarre listings end up in the mix.
Among all the normal posts for chairs, coats, and kitchen appliances, you can suddenly run into something like a Shrek-inspired deer skull or a mac-and-cheese scented candle. And somehow, those are still far from the strangest things people have spotted there.
Oh
Haha
Don’t Really Wanna Know What’s In The Box
Usually, these are the kinds of posts you stumble across when you have already been scrolling for ages, trying to track down the one specific thing you actually came for. At some point, your shopping mission starts to drift, and you end up deep in a world of random and oddly fascinating items.
At least those strange listings give you something to show your friends. Even if you do not buy a thing, you might still walk away with a screenshot worthy of a group chat, or maybe even a memorable exchange with a seller who seems just as unusual as the item they posted.
Hm
Mmm, Can’t Wait To Smell Like Soup! Onion Shampoo!
Stanley
Still, the novelty wears off after a while when you are trying to shop and keep getting sidetracked. The good news is that there are ways to make secondhand browsing more efficient, and they are much easier than leaving it all up to luck.
A good place to start is the search bar. It might sound obvious, but a lot of people do not use it as well as they could.
As The Green Hub explains, searching for something broad like “leather jacket” will leave you buried in endless results. A more specific search, such as “90s vintage leather biker jacket size 8,” is far more likely to bring up what you actually want.
My Favourite So Far
LOL
Lovely. (To Be Clear, This A Tea Stain They Accidentally Made, Then They Took The Tile Off Of Their Counter And Are Selling It.)
It can also help to think a little more loosely about search terms. Sometimes sellers describe things in unexpected ways, so trying different words can uncover listings you would have missed otherwise.
“That may mean spelling brand names or items incorrectly or using alternative search words. For example, if something is diamante, it may be described as shiny, sparkly or sequined,” Amy Bannerman, pre-loved style director at eBay UK told The Guardian.
Hmmmm... No.... I've Never Wondered What Harry Potter Would Look Like With Glasses Made Of Human Teeth, But I Guess I Know Now!
Ugh
Uhh..what? I Should Add, It Was The Main Pic On A Valentine's Day Marketplace Listing
The same goes for search words and descriptors in categories far beyond clothing, including furniture. To better find what you are looking for, Caitlin Higgins at Emily Henderson Design suggests learning the terms people use for the styles you like.
A table might just look like a big brown table at first glance, but knowing whether it is midcentury, Scandinavian, French, or something from the 1960s or 1970s can help you search more effectively and spot pieces that fit your taste.
Why?
Found This Gem On My Local Market Place Jacuzzi Toilet Combo
Saw On Local Marketplace
Timing matters too. Bannerman recommends shopping off-season, when demand is lower and prices can be better.
“In winter, everyone’s looking for a big coat, meaning your chances of winning that item are lower, and the price may be higher due to demand,” she said. “Instead, search during hot weather, as people may not see the need for it then, or search for a light summer dress in winter.”
You’d Be Losing Money If You Didn’t Buy It!
My Local Marketplace Is Weird
Incredible Choice To Maintain Anonymity
And if you are not already saving or liking items you enjoy, even when you are not planning to buy them, it is worth starting. Many marketplaces use algorithms similar to social media, so the more you interact with certain kinds of listings, the more similar ones you are likely to see.
Over time, that can make browsing a lot easier, whether you are hunting for something beautiful, something practical, or just more weird stuff to laugh at.
Oh Hell Nah. $5 For Dirty Toilet Paper????
I Have Smelt One Of These In Person Once, And I Regret Not Buying It Just To Let People Smell It If They Feel Brave. Pretty Repulsive
Hmm
With never-ending listings out there and new ones appearing every day, a little patience and some smart searching can turn you into a true secondhand detective. Then it will not really matter whether you are hunting for something strange, pristine, or somewhere in between, because you will know how to track it down.
And if you happen to come across something especially eye-raising, do not keep it to yourself. We definitely want to see it.