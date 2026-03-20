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One of the more underrated perks of the internet is how much easier it has made buying secondhand stuff. There’s no need to hunt down a yard sale nearby or spend hours wandering around a flea market. Looking for a vintage coat at a bargain price? It’s probably out there somewhere. A mint-condition Lord of the Rings box set? That too.

But mixed in with all the usual listings, like your fifth kettle or another random side table, are some truly questionable things. You probably would not want to buy any of them, but they are definitely entertaining to look at. We’ve rounded up some of the best examples from the online group “Weird FB Marketplace Finds That Just Need To Be Shared.” Take a look below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It’s Not Weird, But Figured You Guys Needed Some Good Wholesome Marketplace Finds Too

Help request on Facebook Marketplace offering homemade bread in exchange for tech help with phone data transfer.

Heather Quillin Report

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    #2

    Tooth Crown

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing showing a handmade crown covered with artificial teeth and red accents.

    Gabe James Report

    6points
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    #3

    A Bargain

    Close-up of unappetizing beany weenies with a humorous Facebook Marketplace listing for ten dollars.

    Ali White Report

    6points
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    Facebook Marketplace is huge. In 2022, it had more than 1.3 billion listings, and in 2021, the total value of goods sold there reached $98 billion. That is a lot of stuff changing hands, so it is no surprise that some truly bizarre listings end up in the mix.

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    Among all the normal posts for chairs, coats, and kitchen appliances, you can suddenly run into something like a Shrek-inspired deer skull or a mac-and-cheese scented candle. And somehow, those are still far from the strangest things people have spotted there.
    #4

    Oh

    Hand holding a rock shaped like a game controller listed on Facebook Marketplace in unhinged pics requiring double takes.

    Jages Nicole Annan Report

    6points
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    #5

    Haha

    Facebook Marketplace listing showing two tree branches labeled as snowman arms for sale at $50.

    Megan Sebastian Mertell Report

    6points
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    #6

    Don’t Really Wanna Know What’s In The Box

    Person holding a handmade mystery box sign for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a listing requiring double takes to understand.

    Marianne Alice Report

    6points
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    Usually, these are the kinds of posts you stumble across when you have already been scrolling for ages, trying to track down the one specific thing you actually came for. At some point, your shopping mission starts to drift, and you end up deep in a world of random and oddly fascinating items.

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    At least those strange listings give you something to show your friends. Even if you do not buy a thing, you might still walk away with a screenshot worthy of a group chat, or maybe even a memorable exchange with a seller who seems just as unusual as the item they posted.
    #7

    Hm

    Shrek inspired deer skull painted bright green listed on Facebook Marketplace in a quirky oddities and antiques group.

    Jonathan David Watson Report

    6points
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    #8

    Mmm, Can’t Wait To Smell Like Soup! Onion Shampoo!

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace shampoo bottle filled with herbs and onion slices for a quirky double take.

    aylor Brooke Pearson Report

    6points
    POST
    jeshala avatar
    Jesha
    Jesha
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is the blurred word? What could it possibly be?

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    #9

    Stanley

    Orange travel mug with misspelled Stanley name listed in Facebook Marketplace unhinged pics collection.

    Cara Schira Report

    6points
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    Still, the novelty wears off after a while when you are trying to shop and keep getting sidetracked. The good news is that there are ways to make secondhand browsing more efficient, and they are much easier than leaving it all up to luck.

    A good place to start is the search bar. It might sound obvious, but a lot of people do not use it as well as they could.

    As The Green Hub explains, searching for something broad like “leather jacket” will leave you buried in endless results. A more specific search, such as “90s vintage leather biker jacket size 8,” is far more likely to bring up what you actually want.
    #10

    My Favourite So Far

    3D printed octopus with a muscular human head listed on Facebook Marketplace in an unhinged pics collection.

    Madeleine Sf Report

    6points
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    #11

    LOL

    Offroad stroller with large tires and suspension, blending baby seat and ATV elements on Facebook Marketplace.

    Stephanie Mckay Report

    6points
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    #12

    Lovely. (To Be Clear, This A Tea Stain They Accidentally Made, Then They Took The Tile Off Of Their Counter And Are Selling It.)

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing showing a stain resembling a koala offered for $300.

    Eliana Jean Report

    5points
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    It can also help to think a little more loosely about search terms. Sometimes sellers describe things in unexpected ways, so trying different words can uncover listings you would have missed otherwise.

    “That may mean spelling brand names or items incorrectly or using alternative search words. For example, if something is diamante, it may be described as shiny, sparkly or sequined,” Amy Bannerman, pre-loved style director at eBay UK told The Guardian.

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    #13

    Hmmmm... No.... I've Never Wondered What Harry Potter Would Look Like With Glasses Made Of Human Teeth, But I Guess I Know Now!

    Plush Harry Potter doll wearing glasses made from human teeth in a strange Facebook Marketplace listing requiring double takes.

    Maddy Wood Report

    5points
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    #14

    Ugh

    Cluttered messy bedroom with trash and clothes scattered everywhere in a Facebook Marketplace room rental listing.

    Son Ray Report

    5points
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    #15

    Uhh..what? I Should Add, It Was The Main Pic On A Valentine's Day Marketplace Listing

    Pink chocolate heart with "finally legal" text and matching dipped strawberries in a quirky Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Josue Chicharrone Report

    5points
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    The same goes for search words and descriptors in categories far beyond clothing, including furniture. To better find what you are looking for, Caitlin Higgins at Emily Henderson Design suggests learning the terms people use for the styles you like.

    A table might just look like a big brown table at first glance, but knowing whether it is midcentury, Scandinavian, French, or something from the 1960s or 1970s can help you search more effectively and spot pieces that fit your taste.
    #16

    Why?

    Facebook Marketplace listing selling used LUSH expired products including moisturizers and face masks.

    Lacy Marie Report

    5points
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    #17

    Found This Gem On My Local Market Place Jacuzzi Toilet Combo

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace find shows a pink bathtub and toilet combination in a cluttered warehouse setting.

    Anonymous participant Report

    5points
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    #18

    Saw On Local Marketplace

    Toilet seat designed like a guitar with a person reflected in the mirror inside the seat, an unhinged Facebook Marketplace pic.

    Megan Deweese Report

    5points
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    Timing matters too. Bannerman recommends shopping off-season, when demand is lower and prices can be better.

    “In winter, everyone’s looking for a big coat, meaning your chances of winning that item are lower, and the price may be higher due to demand,” she said. “Instead, search during hot weather, as people may not see the need for it then, or search for a light summer dress in winter.”
    #19

    You’d Be Losing Money If You Didn’t Buy It!

    A person holding four connected gummy bears in their hand, a quirky unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Katy Biehl Report

    5points
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    #20

    My Local Marketplace Is Weird

    Among us shaped Lays chip listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with an unusual high price tag.

    Jaycee Rae-Lynn Gamble Report

    5points
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    #21

    Incredible Choice To Maintain Anonymity

    Woman holding an unusual wooden quilt rack or headboard listed on Facebook Marketplace in a bright, modern room.

    Anonymous participant Report

    5points
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    And if you are not already saving or liking items you enjoy, even when you are not planning to buy them, it is worth starting. Many marketplaces use algorithms similar to social media, so the more you interact with certain kinds of listings, the more similar ones you are likely to see.

    Over time, that can make browsing a lot easier, whether you are hunting for something beautiful, something practical, or just more weird stuff to laugh at.
    #22

    Oh Hell Nah. $5 For Dirty Toilet Paper????

    Toilet paper bamboo listed on Facebook Marketplace with worn and wet rolls, an example of unhinged pics from marketplace.

    Alexis Ludlow Report

    5points
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    #23

    I Have Smelt One Of These In Person Once, And I Regret Not Buying It Just To Let People Smell It If They Feel Brave. Pretty Repulsive

    Mac and cheese scented candle listed on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing unusual and unhinged pics requiring double takes.

    Autumn Bogardus Report

    5points
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    #24

    Hmm

    Half drunk Aquafina water bottle listed for $20 on Facebook Marketplace in unusual unhinged listing.

    Dustin James Report

    5points
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    With never-ending listings out there and new ones appearing every day, a little patience and some smart searching can turn you into a true secondhand detective. Then it will not really matter whether you are hunting for something strange, pristine, or somewhere in between, because you will know how to track it down.

    And if you happen to come across something especially eye-raising, do not keep it to yourself. We definitely want to see it.
    #25

    Seems Legit

    Double decker couch with wooden frame holding two sofas stacked vertically from Facebook Marketplace unhinged pics.

    Andy Heflin Report

    5points
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    #26

    You’re Safe It’s Been Cleaned

    Worn and heavily stained queen bed mattress listed on Facebook Marketplace in an unhinged pics collection.

    Sherry Elizabeth Bucknell Report

    5points
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    #27

    Anybody Looking For Kidney Stones Preserved In P!ss Colored Resin With A Little Red Thrown In To Look Like Bl00d?

    Kidney stones preserved in resin with handmade lightup stand listed on Facebook Marketplace unusual item.

    Megan Sebastian Mertell Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    He Doesn't Look Happy About Selling His Mirror

    Reflection of confused man in small bathroom mirror plugged into wall socket, an unhinged Facebook Marketplace pic.

    Andy Heflin Report

    5points
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    #29

    Haha

    Creepy wooden Humpty Dumpty figurine with red legs listed on Facebook Marketplace in an unhinged pics collection.

    Alexis Merkle Report

    5points
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    #30

    I'd Invest In This Business

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing showing a chair made from a repurposed radiator with a cushion seat.

    Jadon Cuin Report

    5points
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    #31

    T E E T H

    Whimsical porch rocks with realistic mouth zippers create unhinged pics from Facebook Marketplace that require double takes to understand.

    Ali White Report

    5points
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    #32

    Not Weird But The Description Had Me Dying

    Two manual snow shovels listed on Facebook Marketplace with a humorous description for young entrepreneurs.

    Laura Lee Report

    4points
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    #33

    Idek What To Say. I Just Felt This Belongs Here

    Shopping cart bent at an unusual angle listed on Facebook Marketplace as a quirky unhinged item for sale.

    Krys Phillips Report

    4points
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    #34

    Batmobile

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing shows a homemade black Batmobile replica priced at nine thousand dollars.

    Dustin James Report

    4points
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    #35

    Everyone Wants To Bite The Kids Head

    Creepy old doll head mistaken for chocolate covered apples in a bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing requiring a double take.

    Andy Heflin Report

    4points
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    #36

    She's Already Had It With Her Tenants Nonsense Before She Even Picks Who Gets To Live There

    Elderly woman with glasses staring at camera in a Facebook Marketplace listing for an unusual house rental.

    Julie Aguilera Report

    4points
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    #37

    Not Gran Gran's Hip Replacement

    Hip replacement part listed on Facebook Marketplace with a humorous description requiring a double take to understand.

    Jane Simmons Report

    4points
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    #38

    They Posted A Bunch Of Pics Of Him Around Their House

    Clown figure in colorful costume sitting on a chair in a vintage-style living room, Facebook Marketplace unhinged pics.

    Sierra Dooley Report

    4points
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    #39

    *original*

    Pencil drawing of a man holding a guitar with intense expression, an unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Krystal Fetterman Report

    4points
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    #40

    I Have A Collection Of Mirror Ads. Thanks For This One. Here's One Of My Favs As Payment

    Vintage dresser with a round mirror reflecting a person holding an air conditioner unit on their head on Facebook Marketplace post.

    Fred Eines Report

    4points
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    #41

    Okay

    Wooden dresser with worn drawers, cluttered with soda bottles, pizza, and miscellaneous items in an unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Gabe James Report

    4points
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    #42

    This Is My Favorite Random Find

    Cow print ottoman with horns on wooden legs listed on Facebook Marketplace, an unhinged pic that requires a double take to understand.

    Lacey Strouse Report

    4points
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    #43

    Just Came Across This

    Life-size big bird costume listed on Facebook Marketplace with worn fur and large orange striped feet for sale.

    Cheralyn Carruth Report

    4points
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    #44

    I Clean Out Estates And Fund Some Pretty Crazy Stuff. I Must Say This One Tops The Cake 🤢why Just Why

    Collection of real human teeth and colored dental molds arranged on a gray wooden surface, Facebook Marketplace unhinged pics.

    Brittany Lalonde Report

    4points
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    #45

    For 18 Bucks I Just Might

    Chicken table lamp on a white surface with curtains and plant in background from Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Elle Miller Report

    4points
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    #46

    Polar Bear

    Life size polar bear collection for sale on Facebook Marketplace with an unusual and unhinged appearance.

    Jonathan Coote Report

    4points
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    #47

    My What A Bargain

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace shoes with exaggerated long pointed toes listed for sale requiring double takes to understand.

    Jonathan Coote Report

    4points
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    #48

    Hmm

    Upside down 96 4Runner in Facebook Marketplace listing with damaged body, part out or whole sale for 6000 dollars at night.

    Stephanie Mckay Report

    4points
    POST
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    #49

    Can Be Used To Milk Goats

    Wooden goat milking bench shown outdoors with person demonstrating unusual setup, part of unhinged Facebook Marketplace pics.

    Alison W Krämer Report

    4points
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    #50

    Snowman

    Blue bucket filled with ice water and a carrot, humorously listed in unhinged Facebook Marketplace pics needing double takes.

    Mary DeLude Report

    4points
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    #51

    Handmade Hands

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing showing bizarre handmade plush hands in green, blue, and purple with red painted nails.

    Stephanie Mckay Report

    4points
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    #52

    "From The Future"

    Hand holding a lighter listed on Facebook Marketplace as a magic fire stick in unhinged pics.

    Jages Nicole Annan Report

    4points
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    #53

    Sand Shoes

    Pair of purple and yellow shoes covered in various large sea shells, illustrating unhinged pics from Facebook Marketplace.

    Sharon Gangell Johnson Report

    4points
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    #54

    Finally!

    Handheld air train horn attached to Makita cordless drill body, listed on Facebook Marketplace unusual listing.

    Jonathan Coote Report

    4points
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    #55

    Umm

    Creepy doll lamp glowing in a dim room listed on Facebook Marketplace among unhinged pics requiring double takes.

    Stephanie Mckay Report

    4points
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    #56

    Biiiiig Yikes. Oof

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing shows personalized Father’s Day blanket with awkward family photo collage error.

    Alison W Krämer Report

    3points
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    #57

    I Know What It Looks Like But It’s Not

    Black marble finial with a unique shape listed on Facebook Marketplace in an unusual and unhinged item collection.

    Emmy Wolf Report

    3points
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    #58

    Why Didn’t They Just Photograph It On A Table?

    Light brown Coach wallet with two zippers held between feet wearing black socks, an unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Myrhieah Oh Report

    3points
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    #59

    He Knows What He Has

    Unusual Facebook Marketplace listing showing a rare Cheeto shaped like the Loch Ness Monster for $100,000.

    Carrie Marie Report

    3points
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    #60

    Freaky

    Boy wearing green shirt and jeans sitting facing backward on a red chair in a strange Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Alicia Shomar Report

    3points
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    #61

    So …i Actually Kind Of Want To Get This For My Brother But Still, It’s Weird Enough To Show You Guys Nonetheless

    Retro style vinyl sticker saying I Love Peeing Outside with mountain and sunset design, a funny Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Morgan Christie Report

    3points
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    #62

    Yum

    Partially eaten sandwich with mayonnaise beads and ketchup packet on a yellow wrapping, a funny Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Gabe James Report

    3points
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    #63

    Just Saw This One On My Market Place

    Single packet of Heinz tomato ketchup offered on Facebook Marketplace in an unusual and unhinged listing.

    Emma Janice Harvey Report

    3points
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    #64

    What The Actua

    Teddy bear lamp with exposed bulbs replacing the head, an unhinged Facebook Marketplace item needing a double take to understand.

    Charlotte Anne Woodyatt Report

    3points
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    #65

    Not Sure How The Pool Pic Fits Into This Sale

    Facebook Marketplace listing showing king size sheets and a man relaxing in a pool, an unhinged pic requiring a double take to understand

    Andy Heflin Report

    3points
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    #66

    Anybody Want To Get Possessed? Come On, Peeps, The Chair Looks Like It Houses A Friendly Demon

    Leather chair with worn patterns creating a face-like appearance in an unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Megan Sebastian Mertell Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Studio

    Small colorful tiny house in a grassy field for rent, one of the unhinged Facebook Marketplace pics that cause double takes.

    Gabe James Report

    3points
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    #68

    Omg Could You See That Rolling Down The Lane?!

    Bowling ball with a distorted face print listed on Facebook Marketplace as an unhinged pic requiring a double take to understand.

    Max Dymerski Report

    3points
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    #69

    This Has To Be A K!nk Thing Right ?

    Person curled inside a foldable dog crate in a room, an unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing with a surprising twist

    Andrea Short Report

    3points
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    #70

    I Saw This On Market Place

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace find of a poorly designed Twilight New Moon blanket with a distorted face print.

    Isabella Schauble Report

    3points
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    #71

    Jesus Gaming Chair

    Wooden chair designed with human legs, arms, and a bearded head, an unhinged Facebook Marketplace find.

    Autumn DeMary Report

    3points
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    #72

    This Was Free .i Don't Understand Why This Was Not Just Thrown Away.and I Am Also Trying To Figure Out The Background Items

    Extra large silverware holder with dirt and grime on a table, showcasing an unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Twilla Miller Report

    3points
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    #73

    Apparently If You Strip The Paint Off Of Toys And Throw The Word "Haunted" In Front Of The Name, You Can Sell Them For More Than They Were Worth Brand New

    Two customized My Little Ponies figurines described as haunted ghost ponies in a Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Anonymous participant Report

    3points
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    #74

    Hmm

    Facebook Marketplace listing showing an iPhone 7 locked with a realistic fake finger included for unlocking.

    Gabe James Report

    3points
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    #75

    Hm

    Crumpled foil mask resembling a face listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, an unhinged pics example requiring double takes.

    Maggie Aubin Report

    3points
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    #76

    Lobster

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing selling a lobster named Goose alongside a nervous dog on carpeted floor.

    Gabe James Report

    3points
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    #77

    Hmm

    Hand holding vintage Fenton glass egg ornament with rooster design on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Anonymous participant Report

    3points
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    #78

    Watermelon

    Watermelon with a hole revealing baked beans inside, an unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing requiring a second look.

    Connor Adams Report

    3points
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    #79

    No Pictures Of What They Are Selling, Just This Selfie

    Man in safety vest and red tie with a confused expression in an unusual Facebook Marketplace listing photo.

    Tom Lacey-Johnson Report

    3points
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    #80

    Worth It?

    Star-shaped birthday cake with misspelled red icing text, listed on Facebook Marketplace in unhinged pics collection.

    Mary DeLude Report

    3points
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    #81

    Umm

    Half a Caesar chicken wrap covered with a dirty napkin listed unusually for sale on Facebook Marketplace unhinged pics.

    Anonymous participant Report

    3points
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    #82

    Swell

    Unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing showing wooden beverage holders made from plunger heads and logs for parties or gatherings.

    Jennifer K. Hileman Report

    3points
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    #83

    How Fashionable

    False teeth earrings shown in palm with multiple color options in a quirky Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Jade Skye Report

    3points
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    #84

    I Can’t Imagine Why Her Daughter Doesn’t Like Them…

    Gray bubble shoes listed on Facebook Marketplace with a note that they were bought for a daughter but never worn.

    Mary DeLude Report

    3points
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    #85

    Marketing Is Everything

    Yellow tinted glasses on a metal table with a vintage American flag in the background, a double take Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Angie Young Patton Report

    3points
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    #86

    Run For Your Life

    Person in a Grinch costume sitting on a red couch, listed on Facebook Marketplace with unhinged pics requiring a double take.

    Stephanie Mckay Report

    3points
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    #87

    Alligator

    Silver convertible car with a crocodile head roof attachment parked in a yard among old vehicles, unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Stephanie Mckay Report

    3points
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    #88

    That's A Big Toy

    Unusual Facebook Marketplace listing showing a yellow school bus converted into an extended flatbed hauler.

    Stephanie Mckay Report

    3points
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    #89

    Why Is This The Second Time I’ve Found A Wasp Nest For Sale In My Local Marketplace?

    Paper wasp nest hanging from a branch listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a dry, wooded area.

    Mary DeLude Report

    3points
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    #90

    I Marked Out Anything That Might Give Away Who They Are….. But Why Measure A Box When You Can Just Stand In It To Show The Size? I Giggled. I Thought You Might Too

    Person standing inside a large wooden toybox in a Facebook Marketplace listing of unhinged pics.

    Syco Sy Report

    3points
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    #91

    Noooooope

    Pair of unhinged corn-themed summer shoes on Facebook Marketplace for sale with cartoon corn graphics on wooden floor background

    Jonathan Coote Report

    3points
    POST

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