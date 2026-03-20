But mixed in with all the usual listings, like your fifth kettle or another random side table, are some truly questionable things. You probably would not want to buy any of them, but they are definitely entertaining to look at. We’ve rounded up some of the best examples from the online group “Weird FB Marketplace Finds That Just Need To Be Shared.” Take a look below.

One of the more underrated perks of the internet is how much easier it has made buying secondhand stuff . There’s no need to hunt down a yard sale nearby or spend hours wandering around a flea market. Looking for a vintage coat at a bargain price? It’s probably out there somewhere. A mint-condition Lord of the Rings box set? That too.

#1 It’s Not Weird, But Figured You Guys Needed Some Good Wholesome Marketplace Finds Too

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#2 Tooth Crown

#3 A Bargain

Facebook Marketplace is huge. In 2022, it had more than 1.3 billion listings, and in 2021, the total value of goods sold there reached $98 billion. That is a lot of stuff changing hands, so it is no surprise that some truly bizarre listings end up in the mix. ADVERTISEMENT Among all the normal posts for chairs, coats, and kitchen appliances, you can suddenly run into something like a Shrek-inspired deer skull or a mac-and-cheese scented candle. And somehow, those are still far from the strangest things people have spotted there.

#4 Oh

#5 Haha

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#6 Don’t Really Wanna Know What’s In The Box

Usually, these are the kinds of posts you stumble across when you have already been scrolling for ages, trying to track down the one specific thing you actually came for. At some point, your shopping mission starts to drift, and you end up deep in a world of random and oddly fascinating items. ADVERTISEMENT At least those strange listings give you something to show your friends. Even if you do not buy a thing, you might still walk away with a screenshot worthy of a group chat, or maybe even a memorable exchange with a seller who seems just as unusual as the item they posted.

#7 Hm

#8 Mmm, Can’t Wait To Smell Like Soup! Onion Shampoo!

#9 Stanley

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Still, the novelty wears off after a while when you are trying to shop and keep getting sidetracked. The good news is that there are ways to make secondhand browsing more efficient, and they are much easier than leaving it all up to luck. A good place to start is the search bar. It might sound obvious, but a lot of people do not use it as well as they could. As The Green Hub explains, searching for something broad like “leather jacket” will leave you buried in endless results. A more specific search, such as “90s vintage leather biker jacket size 8,” is far more likely to bring up what you actually want.

#10 My Favourite So Far

#11 LOL

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#12 Lovely. (To Be Clear, This A Tea Stain They Accidentally Made, Then They Took The Tile Off Of Their Counter And Are Selling It.)

It can also help to think a little more loosely about search terms. Sometimes sellers describe things in unexpected ways, so trying different words can uncover listings you would have missed otherwise. “That may mean spelling brand names or items incorrectly or using alternative search words. For example, if something is diamante, it may be described as shiny, sparkly or sequined,” Amy Bannerman, pre-loved style director at eBay UK told The Guardian. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Hmmmm... No.... I've Never Wondered What Harry Potter Would Look Like With Glasses Made Of Human Teeth, But I Guess I Know Now!

#14 Ugh

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#15 Uhh..what? I Should Add, It Was The Main Pic On A Valentine's Day Marketplace Listing

The same goes for search words and descriptors in categories far beyond clothing, including furniture. To better find what you are looking for, Caitlin Higgins at Emily Henderson Design suggests learning the terms people use for the styles you like. A table might just look like a big brown table at first glance, but knowing whether it is midcentury, Scandinavian, French, or something from the 1960s or 1970s can help you search more effectively and spot pieces that fit your taste.

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#17 Found This Gem On My Local Market Place Jacuzzi Toilet Combo

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#18 Saw On Local Marketplace

Timing matters too. Bannerman recommends shopping off-season, when demand is lower and prices can be better. “In winter, everyone’s looking for a big coat, meaning your chances of winning that item are lower, and the price may be higher due to demand,” she said. “Instead, search during hot weather, as people may not see the need for it then, or search for a light summer dress in winter.”

#19 You’d Be Losing Money If You Didn’t Buy It!

#20 My Local Marketplace Is Weird

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#21 Incredible Choice To Maintain Anonymity

And if you are not already saving or liking items you enjoy, even when you are not planning to buy them, it is worth starting. Many marketplaces use algorithms similar to social media, so the more you interact with certain kinds of listings, the more similar ones you are likely to see. Over time, that can make browsing a lot easier, whether you are hunting for something beautiful, something practical, or just more weird stuff to laugh at.

#22 Oh Hell Nah. $5 For Dirty Toilet Paper????

#23 I Have Smelt One Of These In Person Once, And I Regret Not Buying It Just To Let People Smell It If They Feel Brave. Pretty Repulsive

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#24 Hmm

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With never-ending listings out there and new ones appearing every day, a little patience and some smart searching can turn you into a true secondhand detective. Then it will not really matter whether you are hunting for something strange, pristine, or somewhere in between, because you will know how to track it down. And if you happen to come across something especially eye-raising, do not keep it to yourself. We definitely want to see it.

#25 Seems Legit

#26 You’re Safe It’s Been Cleaned

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#27 Anybody Looking For Kidney Stones Preserved In P!ss Colored Resin With A Little Red Thrown In To Look Like Bl00d?

#28 He Doesn't Look Happy About Selling His Mirror

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#29 Haha

#30 I'd Invest In This Business

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#31 T E E T H

#32 Not Weird But The Description Had Me Dying

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#33 Idek What To Say. I Just Felt This Belongs Here

#34 Batmobile

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#35 Everyone Wants To Bite The Kids Head

#36 She's Already Had It With Her Tenants Nonsense Before She Even Picks Who Gets To Live There

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#37 Not Gran Gran's Hip Replacement

#38 They Posted A Bunch Of Pics Of Him Around Their House

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#40 I Have A Collection Of Mirror Ads. Thanks For This One. Here's One Of My Favs As Payment

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#41 Okay

#42 This Is My Favorite Random Find

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#43 Just Came Across This

#44 I Clean Out Estates And Fund Some Pretty Crazy Stuff. I Must Say This One Tops The Cake 🤢why Just Why

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#45 For 18 Bucks I Just Might

#46 Polar Bear

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#47 My What A Bargain

#48 Hmm

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#49 Can Be Used To Milk Goats

#50 Snowman

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#51 Handmade Hands

#52 "From The Future"

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#53 Sand Shoes

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#55 Umm

#56 Biiiiig Yikes. Oof

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#57 I Know What It Looks Like But It’s Not

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#58 Why Didn’t They Just Photograph It On A Table?

#59 He Knows What He Has

#60 Freaky

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#61 So …i Actually Kind Of Want To Get This For My Brother But Still, It’s Weird Enough To Show You Guys Nonetheless

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#62 Yum

#63 Just Saw This One On My Market Place

#64 What The Actua

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#65 Not Sure How The Pool Pic Fits Into This Sale

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#66 Anybody Want To Get Possessed? Come On, Peeps, The Chair Looks Like It Houses A Friendly Demon

#67 Studio

#68 Omg Could You See That Rolling Down The Lane?!

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#69 This Has To Be A K!nk Thing Right ?

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#70 I Saw This On Market Place

#71 Jesus Gaming Chair

#72 This Was Free .i Don't Understand Why This Was Not Just Thrown Away.and I Am Also Trying To Figure Out The Background Items

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#73 Apparently If You Strip The Paint Off Of Toys And Throw The Word "Haunted" In Front Of The Name, You Can Sell Them For More Than They Were Worth Brand New

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#74 Hmm

#75 Hm

#76 Lobster

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#77 Hmm

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#78 Watermelon

#79 No Pictures Of What They Are Selling, Just This Selfie

#80 Worth It?

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#81 Umm

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#82 Swell

#83 How Fashionable

#84 I Can’t Imagine Why Her Daughter Doesn’t Like Them…

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#85 Marketing Is Everything

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#86 Run For Your Life

#87 Alligator

#88 That's A Big Toy

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#89 Why Is This The Second Time I’ve Found A Wasp Nest For Sale In My Local Marketplace?

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#90 I Marked Out Anything That Might Give Away Who They Are….. But Why Measure A Box When You Can Just Stand In It To Show The Size? I Giggled. I Thought You Might Too