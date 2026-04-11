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The internet is very much a reflection of the world, for better or worse, so it stands to reason that one can learn much about the latter from it. But a common issue is actually finding where all that information is stored. So we’ve done your homework for you.

It’s hard to pin down what the “Oddity” Instagram account is about. Sometimes creepy images, sometimes interesting posts, it’s a reservoir of everything curious on the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

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#1

Black and white photo of a naval officer with story about Titanic and WWII survival odd facts for brain teaser.

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Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that second officer, Charles Herbert Lightoller, was 66 when he assisted the the British evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940.

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    #2

    Blurry black and white photo related to weird and odd facts showing a figure from the Dyatlov Pass incident in 1959.

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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Dyatlov pass incident has been explained

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    #3

    Weird and odd gargoyle statues with expressive faces inside Château de Blois, offering strange and intriguing photos.

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    7points
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    timfawcett avatar
    Tim Fawcett
    Tim Fawcett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They look more like grotesques - no outlets for water

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    The human brain is naturally wired to seek out patterns and solve puzzles because doing so served as a vital survival mechanism for our ancestors. When we identify an obscure fact or recall a piece of niche information, our brain rewards us with a literal chemical high. This phenomenon is rooted in the release of dopamine which is the same neurotransmitter associated with food and other basic pleasures.

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    According to research on the science of curiosity, the brain's reward system lights up more intensely when we are in a state of high curiosity than when we are bored. This internal reward system makes the process of learning feel like a game rather than a chore. This biological incentive explains why we might feel a surge of excitement during a game of television trivia or a local community quiz.
    #4

    Man sitting calmly inside a cage with 72 venomous snakes, showcasing one of the weird and odd facts to think about.

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    #5

    Female pirate Ching Shih commanding a massive fleet of over 300 ships and 40,000 pirates in historical China.

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    #6

    Tunnel dug by giant ground sloth in Brazil 10,000 years ago, showcasing weird and odd facts to give your brain something to think about.

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    The concept of the information gap is another major factor in our love for trivia. Psychologist George Loewenstein proposed that curiosity arises when we feel a gap between what we know and what we want to know. This gap creates a state of mental discomfort that can only be resolved by acquiring the missing piece of information.

    #7

    Portraits of Charles Darwin and Abraham Lincoln illustrating weird and odd facts with historical significance.

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    #8

    Vintage scene showing the first UK speeding offense, with a man driving in a slow zone, illustrating weird and odd facts.

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    #9

    Albert Einstein pictured with chalkboard equations, related to weird and odd facts to give your brain something to think about.

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    Trivia questions perfectly exploit this psychological itch. They present a small hole in our knowledge and then immediately offer the satisfaction of filling it. Because the stakes are usually low, the pressure to be right is often overshadowed by the sheer joy of discovery and the relief of closing that mental loop.
    #10

    Subtropical swamp in Louisiana covered with green algae and mist, showcasing weird and odd facts and photos.

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    #11

    Hands holding hundreds of wedding rings removed from concentration camp victims in 1945, a weird and odd historical fact.

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    #12

    Crowd of angry parents protesting Ruby Bridges integration into a white school, illustrating historical weird and odd facts.

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    5points
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    lenhill avatar
    Len Hill
    Len Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it's women to the forefront....

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    Furthermore, trivia serves as a good way to make small talk that facilitates bonding within groups. Sharing knowledge helps individuals establish their place within a social hierarchy in a way that is generally seen as playful rather than threatening. It allows people to showcase their interests and expertise while also learning about the passions of others.

    #13

    Close-up of a sheepshead fish with weird and odd human-like teeth held by a person outdoors.

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    #14

    Brain scans showing a man missing 90 percent of his brain, one of the weird and odd facts to give your brain something to think about.

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    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't call being President of the USA a normal life.

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    #15

    Scene of Julius Caesar negotiating with pirates on a ship, illustrating weird and odd facts about history and pirate ransom.

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    This social aspect is a cornerstone of human evolution because shared knowledge helped early communities survive and thrive. When we play trivia together, we are participating in a modernized version of communal storytelling and information sharing.

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    #16

    Aerial view of Siberian forest flattened by the Tunguska explosion, a weird and odd fact that puzzles scientists.

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    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you've seen The X Files you know exactly what happened there. 😁 (Aliens of course!)

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    #17

    Close-up of a young boy with blue eyes smiling, featured in weird and odd facts and photos collection.

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    #18

    High-rise tower in China used as a pig farm, an odd fact that challenges typical building uses and expectations.

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    There is also a significant cognitive benefit to engaging with trivia regularly. It forces the brain to utilize its retrieval paths which strengthens memory over time. This mental gymnastics keeps the mind sharp and may even contribute to long term cognitive health. While it might seem like useless information, the act of organizing and recalling facts helps build a more interconnected mental map.

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    #19

    Black-and-white photo of a vintage 1950s car with a baby in a door-mounted baby seat, odd facts photo.

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    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this for when you were driving, or did you leave them like that while you were in the store??

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    #20

    Black and white photo of a 9-year-old girl and her husband in 1937 Tennessee, showing weird and odd facts.

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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From what I remember they stayed together for years and had a few children

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    #21

    Black and white photo of soldiers watching a nuclear explosion test, illustrating weird and odd facts for the brain to think about.

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    3points
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    China conducted similar tests, with horse cavalry charges into the blast zone

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    This is often referred to as the testing effect where the act of being quizzed actually helps you remember the information better than just reading it. By regularly challenging our recall, we are essentially giving our neurons a workout that can help maintain mental agility as we age.
    #22

    Group of people sitting by fires in a snowy field near Mount Tambora, illustrating weird and odd facts and photos.

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    #23

    Black and white photo of Pascal Payet with a fact about his weird prison escapes involving a helicopter, weird and odd facts.

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    3points
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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uber Air. Or "UbAir" for those who love a portmanteau.

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    #24

    Woman explaining foreign accent syndrome, a weird and odd fact about brain injury causing sudden accent changes.

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    3points
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or soon after having married Guy Ritchie

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    The thrill of the momentary breakthrough cannot be understated when discussing why humans are drawn to random facts. That split second when a piece of information clicks into place provides a sense of mastery over the environment. Even if the fact itself is about a movie from the nineteen fifties or the capital of a distant country, the feeling of competence is real. This sense of mastery is a fundamental human need.

    #25

    Medieval courtroom scene showing a pig dressed in human clothes on trial, illustrating weird and odd facts.

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    3points
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    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And everyone had roast pork with crackling for dinner.

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    #26

    Hoover Dam spillway tunnel shown as a weird and odd fact with rushing water and walkway for scale.

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    #27

    Worker polishing the shiny surface of the Gateway Arch, showcasing a weird and odd fact in a high place.

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    2points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I doubt they're up there without a safety harness!

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    Trivia gives us frequent and manageable opportunities to feel successful. In a world that is often complex and unpredictable, the clear cut nature of a trivia question provides a comforting sense of order. There is a right answer and a wrong answer, and finding the right one feels like a small victory against the unknown.
    #28

    Point Nemo shown, the spot farthest from any land, illustrating weird and odd facts to give your brain something to think about.

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    #29

    Weird and odd facts showing NASA’s James Webb Telescope spotting a giant question mark object in deep space.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's probably the intelligent life out there looking at the people on earth and thinking WTAF? 😁

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    #30

    Close-up black and white photo of the Statue of Liberty's face from 1885 showing a weird and odd historical fact.

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    2points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The look on her face is probably how she feels about present day America.

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    Historically, trivia as a formal pastime gained massive popularity in the mid twentieth century. The term itself comes from the Latin word trivialis which originally referred to something common or found at a crossroads. Over time, it evolved to represent bits of information that are interesting but perhaps not essential for daily survival.

    #31

    Delaminated roof formation called Dragon's Eye in Lancashire sandstone quarry, a weird and odd fact from 200 million years ago.

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    #32

    Black and white photo of the Bald Knobbers, a vigilante group in Missouri from the 1890s, shown wearing masks.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Info: The Bald Knobbers were a 19th-century Ozark vigilante group (1883–1889) formed in Taney County, Missouri, to combat local crime, eventually becoming an infamous, violent force that was dismantled after several members were hanged. They wore distinctive homemade black hoods to hide their identities and terrify enemies. These masks typically featured fabric horns filled with materials like cotton or cork, with eye and mouth holes often outlined in red or white paint.

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    #33

    Vast storage space inside a tanker ship designed to carry liquefied natural gas in weird and odd facts photos.

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    #34

    Black and white photo of a cat in a NASA space suit, illustrating weird and odd facts about space missions.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor cat. She must have been terrified!

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    #35

    River in Japan filled with a migrating family of jellyfish, showcasing a weird and odd natural phenomenon.

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    #36

    Milkshake with barbed wire decorations and a cherry on top in a dimly lit diner showcasing weird and odd facts.

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    #37

    Close-up of the inside of a bowling ball showing a bright green core labeled vivid, highlighting weird and odd facts.

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    #38

    Mouse with a grown human cartilage ear structure on its back, illustrating weird and odd facts and photos.

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    #39

    Ancient statue with X-ray revealing human skeleton inside, a weird and odd fact to give your brain something to think about.

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    #40

    Close-up of a cork-lid trapdoor spider on dirt illustrating weird and odd facts for brain stimulation.

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    #41

    Aerial view of mysterious giant forest pattern, an odd fact to give your brain something to think about.

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    #42

    Flooded river flowing backwards near old church and cabins during the New Madrid earthquakes, a weird and odd fact.

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    #43

    Emotionally disturbed child drawing on chalkboard, showcasing weird and odd facts with a disturbing history background.

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