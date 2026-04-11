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The internet is very much a reflection of the world, for better or worse, so it stands to reason that one can learn much about the latter from it. But a common issue is actually finding where all that information is stored. So we’ve done your homework for you.

It’s hard to pin down what the “Oddity” Instagram account is about. Sometimes creepy images, sometimes interesting posts, it’s a reservoir of everything curious on the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram