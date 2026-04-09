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Most of us grow up and assign our parents to the “lame” category until that magic moment when we start living on our own and realize just how much work laundry and a moderately clean house takes. It also tends to be the time we notice that our parents, by definition, have had longer lives than us and are more interesting than we initially thought.

A netizen posted “give me your mom lore” and people from across the internet gathered to share interesting stories about their mothers. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own bits of “lore” in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mother gently holding and kissing her newborn baby, capturing a touching moment of love and care between moms and their children. My mom was the first person to give skin to skin contact to one of the first babies born with AIDS in the US. Everyone else was in hazmat suits, and she saw that baby and decided it needed some loving. So she did it. I've tried to carry that with me. Miss you, mom.

just_call_me_oche , Getty Images Report

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christinahoffman avatar
Exhausted redneck hippie
Exhausted redneck hippie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're Mom was/is an angel❤️ many years ago(I am gen X), there was a married couple that were both HIV positive and traveled doing education to improve understanding. They came to my high school in the 90s and it was heartbreaking to listen to the rude comments. I did shake their hands and say thank you.

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    #2

    Two black and white portrait photos of a woman with short hair, representing personal stories about their moms. My mom was the first person in our family who decided to get a divorce and then started living her best life 🩷 mom I miss you, I’m proud of you, and I’m in tears

    rakhanova Report

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    #3

    Pink door with small staircase in an industrial space, representing unique and interesting stories about moms. My mom made our basement the NAMFREL "headquarters" during the 1986 snap election called by Ferdinand Marcos. The walls were a light pink/peach (it was the 80s guys) so its code name was The Pink Room. People would come in with their unofficial counts and tally on the billiard table. The NAMFREL count helped propel forward the People Power Revolution.

    matpsantiago , Samuel Ryde Report

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    #4

    Crowd of people marching outdoors, with a woman holding a sign, illustrating stories shared about amazing and interesting moms. My mom did a sit out against the Vietnam War as a high schooler. She’s been to more No Kings protests than I can count. She also was a single mom who used to work at Kmart and went back to school and got her Master’s Degree. She quilts advocacy pieces in her spare time. Top notch.

    amber.sultes , Bradley Andrews Report

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    #5

    Bouquet of red flowers next to a framed quote and photo, symbolizing touching stories about moms and family life. My Mom was a brilliant course developer for the IRS, a loving mother of four, who also volunteered as a voting registrar in our small TX town. She’d be appalled by what women are going thru right now.

    drobinson3423 Report

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    #6

    Close-up of red and yellow capsules in blister packs, illustrating health and care related to moms' stories. my mom smuggled antibiotics to an injured guerilla fighter during the salvadoran civil war! her dental work has also stood up to the test of time, with random former patients coming up to her to show her when we have gone back and visited

    dj_lluvia , rbrwr Report

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    #7

    Solar eclipse with a glowing corona against a dark sky, metaphorically representing amazing and interesting stories about moms. During the last solar eclipse (2024) my mom was working as a nurse in a mental health ward. She bought solar eclipse glasses for all of the patients, and took everyone outside to see the solar eclipse. She also always decorated for holidays and brought in little Easter bunny baskets for everyone. (Now she’s working in a retirement home and she still gives her patients so much love and care)

    lyndseyjoann , Chris Koerner Chris Koerner Report

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    #8

    Woman cyclist participating in a race, showcasing determination and strength in an outdoor urban setting. My mom arrived at a century bike race only to realize she had forgotten to pack her clip in shoes.. she rode the entire 100 miles in Birkenstocks. Afterward the race she found out she was pregnant.

    madirosetattoos , İsmail Güngör Gedik Report

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    #9

    Smiling healthcare worker in blue scrubs with arms crossed, representing stories about moms and caregiving. My mom was a home health nurse in Texas & (despite not having much money herself) would regularly buy groceries, fans, or little portable AC units for her low income patients

    mollyehsmith , RDNE Stock project Report

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    #10

    Woman sharing stories about moms in a video call, sitting at a table with documents and glasses nearby. My mom did her Masters thesis on empathy and much later, the community college where she taught Nursing for decades made a scholarship in her name when she “retired.” She unretired to teach one class a week when they pretty much begged, and she’s still a student favorite.

    styleethic , cottonbro studio Report

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    #11

    Lead singer performing on stage with band and energetic audience, highlighting amazing and interesting stories about moms. Bon Jovi hit on my mom in a NJ night club, before he was famous, and told him, “your band [is bad] and you’re never gonna make it.”

    queenofybor , Bon Jovi Report

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    #12

    Young woman in maroon and gold costume posing indoors, illustrating inspiring and interesting stories about moms. My mom's mom used to have a best friend that was a Rockette. In the early 40s, one day when the friend was sick, my Nana took her clothes and performed at Radio City secretly in her place.

    eldritchhoneybadger , Andreas Praefcke Report

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    #13

    Person walking through rubble near a partially destroyed building, illustrating stories about moms in challenging situations. My mom ensured her family (parents and siblings) had food, and drinking water during the war. She risked her life everyday going out in search of food even though [explosives] were dropping and bullets were flying.

    therealntumba , Ahmed akacha Report

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    #14

    Older woman smiling gently, dressed in a tan blazer, representing inspiring and interesting stories about moms. My mother worked her way from a clerk to the Head of Business Admin for an XL company with no college degree.
    Her job is definitely the most important thing to her.
    She has a husband, three daughters, and 5+ grandsons.

    living_wabi__sabi , Pavel Danilyuk Report

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    #15

    Woman in red cardigan holding books indoors, conveying themes of amazing and interesting stories about moms. My mom is a professor of Psychology/Department Chair at her university, graduating with her PhD at 40 years old (AFTER achieving two Master's and a Bachelor's, while also raising two kids). On top of that, she cares SO MUCH about everything. Which can be A LOT sometimes, but she works somewhere with a large Hispanic student population and is 100% ready at all times to throw hands to protect her DACA students

    hylianbyhearts , RDNE Stock project Report

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    #16

    Confident woman with short blonde hair standing with arms crossed, reflecting on inspiring stories about moms. My mom started the first Planned Parenthood and Muscular Dystrophy chapters in Spokane County.

    tracyquilts , Darina Belonogova Report

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    #17

    Colorful mural inside Trans-America Dome depicting historical figures and scenes under a large circular painted ceiling. My mom is an artist! She’s done a lot of frescos and murals in the southeastern U.S., her most well-known work is the trans America dome in Charlotte, North Carolina

    mama_toad Report

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    #18

    Woman teaching children in a classroom setting surrounded by colorful drawings, illustrating stories about moms. My mom was a special education teacher for 30 years. She truly loved and adored her students. She taught in an impoverished area so she was always buying them clothes, combing their hair, buying them Christmas gifts, and even had them spend the night with us. She was truly called to do what she did and I try my best to carry that in my heart. She was such a loving and giving person. I miss her so so much.

    thesoulflowerchild , Ksenia Chernaya Report

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    #19

    Elderly woman with white hair and glasses smiling softly, reflecting love and warmth in stories about moms. When my mom passed, one of my friends wrote a message to me about how grateful she was for my mom’s care after she had an abortion. She stayed at my place to recover (it was my sophomore year of college). My mom made my friend her favorite meal: mac n cheese. My mom wasn’t emotionally nurturing but she truly lives by her ideals: anti-racist, feminist, and always had gay friends around (in the 80s and 90s). That helped me, her Gen X daughter, come out.

    mamaneedsheradventure , Moe Magners Report

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    #20

    Woman casting a ballot in a voting box, illustrating stories about moms' impact and influence shared by 75 people. My mom passed 30 years ago when I was young. After recently sharing stories with my sister we figured out that my mom was secretly voting as a democrat to cancel out my republican father’s vote. She never let us in the voting booths with her and would say she voted for Mickey Mouse. She was a brilliant minded woman who turned down an acceptance into Mensa.

    perkyflorals , Getty Images Report

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    #21

    Woman preparing a large fresh salad in a commercial kitchen, sharing amazing and interesting stories about their moms. My mom was a chef at a women and children’s homeless shelter in southern Arizona. Most were running from DV. Some undocumented, having escaped gang violence and political oppression from their countries. She was a safe space, teaching them skills they could use to feed their families and get jobs. She passed about 5 years ago. My grandmother recently told me that my mom delivered a baby, right there at the mission. I am so proud of my mommy ♥️

    ok_bklyn Report

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    #22

    Smiling woman in graduation attire holding vibrant bouquets, celebrating an amazing story about their moms. My mom became a nurse (RN) yesterday, at the tender age of 65

    billionsauntie Report

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    #23

    Young woman in vintage dress dancing on stage, capturing a timeless moment in stories about moms. My mom was the first African American prima ballerina with the Atlanta Ballet.

    kiillahkam Report

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    #24

    Bride in white dress holding bouquet talking to groom in black suit outdoors, representing amazing stories about their moms. My mom (white) defied her family/small rural town and married my dad (black), standing by her own self 2 days after MLK was assassinated. She faced overt hate/racism, was denied housing and service, and held up at borders bc she and my dad were married. She then raised a son who was valedictorian and earned 2 Ivy League degrees, & a daughter who became a brown ballerina and Dancer Emeritus;all while working full time & serving her church & community. That was only the first 1/2 of her life.

    evolveinspire.2019 , Taylor Thompson Report

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    #25

    Smiling nurse in green scrubs with stethoscope, representing caring moms and inspiring stories about motherhood. My mom lost her fiancé in the Vietnam war at age 18. For the next few years she worked as a volunteer nurse at Valley Forge army hospital, assisting in the para and quad amputee ward. She went to peace marches and was an advocate for Black equality. She also danced with the USO, on bandstand and was at Woodstock. She’s the coolest 79yr old out there.

    craftylilrocker , Anusree GS Report

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    #26

    Woman walking dogs outdoors in a forest setting, representing loving moments shared with moms in everyday life. My mom’s water broke and contractions started with me.. but she had just gotten home and still had to bring up a 30lb bag of dog food to her 3rd floor apartment then walk her 3 Rottweilers. So she did all that, and then she went to the hospital. And that was just Day Zero!

    jdghayes , Blue Bird Report

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    #27

    Woman in black dress leaning against a wall, appearing emotional, representing amazing and interesting stories about moms. My mom saved me when I was suffering from postpartum. Miss you, mama.

    stephanie____smith , Thirdman Report

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    #28

    Vintage photo of a young girl with a man by a school sign, sharing amazing and interesting stories about their moms. My mom was the first female student at an all boys school for over half a century

    steph.puig Report

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    #29

    Woman in hospital bed holding hands with her mother, sharing an emotional and touching moment between moms and children. My mom, not the nurses, noticed that I was going septic and that my temperature was too high when I had a septic jugular clot at 17. She hunted down ice packs from the nursing stations, made them come take my temp (105F), and got me transferred to the ICU. I really think she saved my life. I miss her so much today.

    its.a.straw.sir , RDNE Stock project Report

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    #30

    Happy graduate woman holding diploma and giving thumbs up outside, celebrating achievements and stories about moms. My mom’s mother passed when she was 7. Her dad remarried a few months later and she had a rough! Childhood. She’s 17/19 kids. Also the only one of her siblings to graduate college. She has a Masters in accounting. She’s worked in non profits for close to 2 decades and is currently a CFO with the North Florida Council.

    sistah_gurl , RDNE Stock project Report

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    #31

    Woman holding a child's hand while sitting in a chair, illustrating touching moments shared by moms and children. My mom is a retired social worker. She was part of the team that raided the FLDS camp in Utah, arrested Warren Jeffs, and saved a bunch of girls and women.

    aisfor_alexz , Pavel Danilyuk Report

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    #32

    Woman with afro hairstyle wearing a pink blouse posing outside with a confident smile, illustrating stories about moms. Me and mother used to live at Walter Reed, the worlds largest medical center located at our nation’s capitol. Just years before her passing, my mother (SSGT Army), pushed to get TWO playgrounds built for me and my sister due to lack of recreational options for children at the facility. 10/10 playgrounds. My mother got bombed in Iraq and handicapped, after a heavy fight, she was one of the only three graduates of the Army's first Basic Stand Alone Common Core and was back walking! Rest easy Renee

    uhfckk Report

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    #33

    Woman officer in uniform holding a sword during a ceremonial parade, representing strength and stories about moms. My mom wore her Army dress uniform to the Marine Corps Ball she attended with my dad. She's a BAMF.

    st.i.xd , SUBRATA DEB Report

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    #34

    Large group of people posing in a staged setting, illustrating stories about moms shared by 75 people. My mom was in a hippie band in the 60's and 70's called "up with people" and she burned her bra along with others to fight the oppression women have felt for centuries. She is also a DV and CSA survivor. She may not be perfect, but she is cool.

    silly.little.thing1 , michigandad63 Report

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    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very cool, but "Up with People" was definitely NOT a hippie band!

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    #35

    My mom went on national news detailing her experience with appraisal discrimination after allowing a white man to sit in during said appraisal, nearly doubling the value of her home. Also side note She worked tirelessly to create a more seamless expungement process for non violent offenses here in Indianapolis. Many times little to no cost to do so. Allowing people a true fresh start after paying their debt to society

    darladevi Report

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    #36

    Handwritten note sharing an inspiring story about hope and resilience from one of 75 people’s amazing stories about their moms. My mom kept as much whimsy possible alive for me as a kid. She made sure the "tooth fairy" left money and a trail of glitter. She had "monster spray" for the closet. She warded off the "tree trolls" in my grandmother's backyard. She would leave little notes in my backpack and in my lunchbox every day. She fed everyone who walked through our door. She was my first best friend.

    madam_gatsbi Report

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    #37

    Models of human organs including heart, lungs, brain, and kidneys displayed on a white surface for educational stories about moms. My mom helped establish the first organ transplant list for kids under 10 years old.

    megfitzbattleships , kaboompics Report

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    #38

    Portrait of a smiling woman wearing a leopard print shawl and jewelry, representing amazing and interesting stories about moms. My mom was one of the first Black Postmasters in San Francisco

    splendidlily Report

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    #39

    Two young women standing side by side wearing matching school uniforms, illustrating stories about moms. When my mom was in middle school in the 60s or 70s she defied the rule of girls having to wear skirts or dresses. She wore pants to school one day with her friends, it caused an uprising, and girls were allowed to wear pants at that school from then on.

    alexanderpropios , 🇻🇳🇻🇳Nguyễn Tiến Thịnh 🇻🇳🇻🇳 Report

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    #40

    My mom worked at McDonald’s for 17years, even after graduating college. Then worked in international business, her dept relocated, she was layed off for several years. She finally got a job in the file room of a college. She then went back to school and got her mba at 46, worked hard and diligently; got us out the hood and now she is the vice president and cfo of that same college

    countmeoutcourty Report

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    #41

    Group of women practicing yoga and meditation indoors, highlighting relaxed and mindful moments with moms. My mom discovered yoga in the '60s, during a difficult divorce, at a time when women had very few rights. She went on to be one of the first yoga and meditation teachers in the Midwest, teaching at universities, hospitals, and rec centers. Gurus and spiritual leaders traveled from India to teach her at our home. Back then, my siblings and I hated it. She was widely ridiculed for her beliefs, but long before yoga was mainstream, she was ahead of her time.

    debraleemay , Yan Krukau Report

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    #42

    My Mom worked for a university in the 70’s, and when computers came in, she taught herself how to code — only using books. She ended up being a programmer analyst (with no degree), writing all the programming for the university. Retired from there a few years ago.

    agirue Report

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    #43

    My mom was a migrant worker who would go on to become president of her local LULAC chapter and then eventually a community organizer volunteering on a political campaign in her golden years. Really proud of her. ❤️

    vlgstreet Report

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    #44

    Young woman dressed as a mom sitting at a wooden table reading vintage documents in a room with glass cabinets. My mom was a hospital pharmacist. In the 90’s she was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump during a self-exam that did not show up on her recent mammogram. Y’all she prepared her own chemo in the pharmacy, clocked out, and brought it downstairs to receive it. She was president of the PTA that year too but above all a survivor

    the1mgrizzle , cottonbro studio Report

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    #45

    Mom 1 is the director of libraries at MIT and Mom 2 was an intern for one of the ADA lobbying groups and has been working in disability advocacy ever since. Also they were planning their wedding the year Prop 8 (banning gay marriage in California) passed and said were getting married anyways

    ae_dixon_reads Report

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    #46

    Vintage Ripley's Believe It or Not illustration showing a mother and stories highlighting amazing and interesting moms. My mom is in Ripley’s Believe It or Not because her and her siblings have multiple shared birthdays without any twins/triplets/etc. they’re the top one. Later, my mom’s youngest sister just missed sharing one of the dates by one day. (Also, if the record had been done later on, I could’ve possibly also been in it as I also share a birthday with a cousin)

    hannah_reilly.18 Report

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    #47

    My mother was the private secretary for the governor of Mississippi in 1962-64. When desegregation was happening, the governor would speak with Bobby Kennedy often. Once, she accidentally hung up on him while putting him on hold. Mortified, she interrupted a meeting the governor was in to whisper to him what she had done. His nonchalant response, "Honey, he'll call back."

    ailishsmom Report

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    #48

    My mom was the president and CEO of the Christopher Reeve foundation in the early and mid-2000s. She met him when she was working at a rehab hospital in NJ when he had his accident, she was the one who suggested one of their doctors go see him in Virginia immediately after. She also lobbied in DC for stem cell research with Hillary Clinton. She was at the foundation when both Reeve (and, later, his wife) passed.

    rob_leigh_eps Report

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    #49

    I’m the mom. My lore is that while active military and traveling, *someone* at a certain base refused to register my newborn baby so she could get vaccines (wish we weren’t traveling but we were, cause military). I ended up throwing a huge Stapler at the *someone*, who was the one refusing, and he ducked. No one defended him and they immediately registered my baby into the base hospital. Someone told me no one liked him as they were registering me

    lil_sexy_bella Report

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    #50

    My mom has worked in elementary schools for over 15 years I think, as a 1:1 aide and in aftercare, and those kids love her so much. She spent my whole childhood accommodating for disabilities we didn't even know I had yet. She worked her butt off to give me a great home school education despite having no higher education or training herself. I could go on, but I think you get the idea.

    kyliesky Report

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    #51

    Young woman wearing a mask leaning at a drive-thru window, illustrating stories about moms and everyday moments. My mom was working drive-thru and heard a guy being mean to the new kid on the line. She dismissed the kid, came to the window, and told him to go to McDonald's because "they serve clowns over there."

    meghanelison , Jace Miller Report

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    #52

    My mom has a TBI & wasn’t expected to regain independence. She raised me, earned 3 degrees, & made me believe anything is possible

    archivedinlove Report

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    #53

    My mom overcame massive poverty and childhood trauma to build and live an extremely full life. She traveled the world, she took care of lots of animals and kids in need, she always danced her butt off at any wedding she attended, she taught herself how to ride horses and grow a garden and ski all in later adulthood. She LIVED

    peez14 Report

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    #54

    At 19, mom paid for the birth and adopted a baby who needed her. With her 3rd grade education, she raised 6 kids, became a widow at 57. She’ll be 85 on Wednesday and dementia is taking over. But my heart has the best of her. ❤️

    mvillalva Report

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    #55

    My mother was one of the first Head Start teachers. She'd take me to the Projects with her on her social worker visits. 1966-1967. She wanted me to be acquainted with all kinds of people and in the days of segregation, that wasn't easy.

    jackieblue4u Report

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    #56

    My mom was part of the racial integration of Birmingham Alabama in the 60s, 7th grade— went to an all “colored school”

    ali0n Report

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    #57

    Athlete competing in a wheelchair race on city streets, showcasing strength and determination in an inspiring moment. My mom broke college wheelchair racing records and would have gone to the Paralympics if she hadn't been poor

    hardashardy , Yusuf Miah Report

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    #58

    Woman with long hair piloting a small plane landing, illustrating inspiring and interesting stories about their moms. my mom was the 19th first commercial pilot in history! she helped introduce other women into what was at the time an incredibly sexist industry 💗 i love women

    v.irgg , Jan Canty Report

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    #59

    My mom was arrested and jailed for 3 months after her boast capsized at 16. She was arrested for trying to escape the Vietnamese government.

    m0pr0bl3ms Report

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    #60

    My mom broke every high score at a pinball arcade in her 60s. Turns out she had been stuck in her neighborhood as a teen during the Lebanese civil war and spend months playing the one pinball machine in the cafe next door just to be out of the house, and apparently never lost the knack.

    elie.challita Report

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    #61

    Young civil rights activists sharing inspiring stories about their moms and childhood experiences in history. My mom and her two sisters (circled) are on the cover of this book because they participated in Freedom Summer and Civil Rights Movement marches in rural Mississippi. This book is still around but it has a newer cover now.

    queenivism Report

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    #62

    Colorful M&M candies spilling from a yellow wrapper, symbolizing bright and interesting stories about moms. Found out my mom ate the million dollar M&M back in the day and didn’t care. When I asked her why didn’t she look at her package when she saw it at the M&M was funny colored, and her response was “I was hungry.”

    mroxaned , Behnam Norouzi Report

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    #63

    my mom was one of the first white women to have a biracial child in a small, southern town. she survived many attempts on her life to later become an elected official & stopped voter fraud in the city, when those running for office were turning in absentee ballots of dead people. she's got so much lore..

    jensennikole Report

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    #64

    Young woman sitting at a table under a lamp, reflecting thoughtfully while sharing stories about their moms. My mom's street name was Bambi. I never knew why. In jail it was barbie. She robbed a jewelry store and only got caught because my sister worked at the police station at the front desk and recognized her hair from behind (snitch.. it saved her life tho). She had 'pray hard' tattooed on her knuckles in olde English font. She had 'tenacious' tattooed and then covered up somewhere. She was married three times. She was a Taurus. She loved hard and described herself as a watermelon

    honeybee_kn , MART PRODUCTION Report

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    #65

    Young boy hugging pregnant mom wearing floral dress, capturing touching moments in amazing stories about moms. My mom birthed 17 children with my dad. I’m number 17 🤗. She was also a college marble champion

    she.gets.ready , Ani Nedkova Report

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    #66

    Man wearing Chicago Bears cap enjoying an ice cream cone, sharing amazing and interesting stories about their moms. My mom was in Europe when they were filming “European Vacation.” Chevy Chase jumped into a revolving door with her. Stopped it. Stole her gelato and carried on. She just laughed about it. You can see the reflection of her red coat in a hotel lobby scene. Not quite as epic but it makes me smile.

    aubreyjane601 , Warner Bros. Entertainment Report

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    #67

    my mom has been a huge autism advocate since the 80s

    tangledkelpknits Report

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    #68

    My mom hasnt done anything fancy like some of these moms but she’s fully feral in the best way. After she became a young widow she fought breast cancer and had a stroke while als raising two kids and traveling the world (on a middle class salary) and is an Ironman

    caittait Report

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    #69

    Person dressed as Santa Claus in a red suit with a white beard, symbolizing loving and amazing moms stories. In 1989 my mom came to my third grade class in a full Santa suit for our class party. She is goals.

    sghudson14 , Natalia Blauth Report

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    #70

    Woman boxer wearing red gloves in a fighting stance showing strength and resilience, linked to stories about moms. My mom was the 1997 US Women's Heavyweight Champion! Tiffany Logan

    kia_kane , Kim Regis Report

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    #71

    My mom was a big time groupie in her younger years. She followed Heart on tour, went on a "date" with Eddie Van Halen, was cornered in the bathroom by Gene Simmons, and fumbled the bag with Greg Allman. She saw 100+ concerts in her lifetime and had men throwing themselves at her feet. She even caused a car accident walking down the street with my aunt. My mom was a smoke show. Could have been an Allman.

    luciblackmoore Report

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    #72

    My mum got arrested for shouting at cops protesting apartheid

    marianjmd Report

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    #73

    My mom worked on Wall Street, had her own crafts business, and was a trained and certified mediator and loved me deeply. Rest well, Mommy, Adrienne Murphy.

    dominiquebfluker Report

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    #74

    My mum was the first person in the UK to be pregnant with officially diagnosed coeliac disease. Previously they thought the disease negatively impacted your fertility. As her and my father’s third ‘happy accident’ child I think we nailed down the coffin on that one.

    peechy_kean Report

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    #75

    My moms dad passed when she was 5. She was the youngest of 5 sisters and got married at 18 to an older man she met at age 16. She became my mom at 19. She never got to be carefree.

    bevthegreat Report

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