Design is everywhere around us: in the streets, on the bus, at work, and in our homes. And there are plenty of good examples. You probably have an app you love to use, a restaurant you love to visit for its ambiance, appreciate a great pair of shoes, and just know when you are having a great end-user, consumer, or human experience.

However, the opposite is also true. We detect whenever something has been made really poorly and in some cases, it can get really annoying. Or even uncomfortable. And the subreddit r/CreepyDesign is here to prove it. Created in 2013, this online community now has 568K members who are sharing unnecessarily freaky projects, and we can blame them for wanting to unsee these abominations.