Design is everywhere around us: in the streets, on the bus, at work, and in our homes. And there are plenty of good examples. You probably have an app you love to use, a restaurant you love to visit for its ambiance, appreciate a great pair of shoes, and just know when you are having a great end-user, consumer, or human experience.

However, the opposite is also true. We detect whenever something has been made really poorly and in some cases, it can get really annoying. Or even uncomfortable. And the subreddit r/CreepyDesign is here to prove it. Created in 2013, this online community now has 568K members who are sharing unnecessarily freaky projects, and we can blame them for wanting to unsee these abominations.

#1

Don't 'Follow Someone Home'

#2

What In The Holy Hell Am I Looking At??

This is what voodoo dolls should be.

#3

Nightmare Corvette

#4

That’s One Desperate Chicken

They aren’t mutually exclusive, I could do both.

#5

This GRT Design

#6

Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Coitus”

#7

The Ice Cream Boy Wants Your Soul

#8

This Woody Painting At A Cafe In Korea

#9

Came For Some Chips, Left Missing A Kidney

#10

Erm, Yeah. Nope

The latest from Dr Strangeo Armani

#11

Me And The Boys Trying To Find Nemo Be Like

I always thought you were crazy, Nemo. But now I can see your nuts.

#12

This Horrific Playground Caterpillar

Got the face of Hoggle from Labyrinth.

#13

Strangebob

#14

He Looks Like He Just Saw A Ghost

#15

Fingers

That looks very photoshopped

#16

Idk It’s Kind Of Creepy To Me

#17

“Play On Me Before I Die. Please, It’s Killing Me!”

#18

In Front Of My Local Game Store

Seems to me it’s a Casper the Friendly Ghost head they stuck on an octopus body and added the chains to hide the attachment line.

#19

Seen In Bulgaria

#20

You Probably Don't Want To See This At The Beach

#21

Paprico

#22

This Tumblr Ad For Illinois Is Terrifying

Watching “The Tooth Fairy” on acid be like…

#23

This Terrifying Christmas Tree

#24

Dog With Human Teeth

Ah yes. That is definitely what dog teeth look like

#25

Ah Yes, Cannibalism

#26

At My Local Grocery Store

Why they didn’t show the adults at the end of Boss Baby

#27

🎶these Boots Are Made For Hoppin, And That’s Just What They’ll Do. 🎶

#28

Found This Beauty At A Brazilian Arcade

“I identify as a turtle so you must address me as such.”

#29

Not An Exit

“I am not a slide.” Well WTF are you then?

#30

This Babyseat At Mcdonalds

“I can’t wait to sniff your sh***!!!!!!”

#31

This Dog Toy

#32

Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station's Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy

#33

Nightmares Unlimited

#34

Face Maske For Extreme Cold Weather. Us Army

I worked outside on the eastern shore in the dead of winter, would have given my first check for one of those.

#35

When I Was A Kid My Uncle Had One Of These And It Gave Me Nightmares

Its the Toy Story 3 surveillance monkey.

#36

The Hotdogs Have Spread To My Town By The Looks Of It

At least he has the decency to pour it on THAT end

#37

This Man Wants To Clean Your Clothes

-and he doesn’t even work here!

#38

Terrifying

#39

Panda Decoration At Our Mall

“Do you wanna see a magic trick? I’m gonna make this bamboo disappear…”

#40

The Croc, It Sees You ;o

#41

Creepy Coincidence

Fire cant kill a denizen of hell.

#42

I Found This Hidden Inside My Cupboard. It’s A Head Scratcher

#43

These Subway "Benches" In My Hometown

#44

This F**king Nightmare Of A Kids Shower

Are they supposed to climb up onto it?

