44 Design Fails That Look Creepy And Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)
Design is everywhere around us: in the streets, on the bus, at work, and in our homes. And there are plenty of good examples. You probably have an app you love to use, a restaurant you love to visit for its ambiance, appreciate a great pair of shoes, and just know when you are having a great end-user, consumer, or human experience.
However, the opposite is also true. We detect whenever something has been made really poorly and in some cases, it can get really annoying. Or even uncomfortable. And the subreddit r/CreepyDesign is here to prove it. Created in 2013, this online community now has 568K members who are sharing unnecessarily freaky projects, and we can blame them for wanting to unsee these abominations.
This post may include affiliate links.
Don't 'Follow Someone Home'
What In The Holy Hell Am I Looking At??
Nightmare Corvette
That’s One Desperate Chicken
This GRT Design
Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Coitus”
The Ice Cream Boy Wants Your Soul
This Woody Painting At A Cafe In Korea
Came For Some Chips, Left Missing A Kidney
Erm, Yeah. Nope
Me And The Boys Trying To Find Nemo Be Like
I always thought you were crazy, Nemo. But now I can see your nuts.
This Horrific Playground Caterpillar
Strangebob
He Looks Like He Just Saw A Ghost
Fingers
Idk It’s Kind Of Creepy To Me
“Play On Me Before I Die. Please, It’s Killing Me!”
In Front Of My Local Game Store
Seems to me it’s a Casper the Friendly Ghost head they stuck on an octopus body and added the chains to hide the attachment line.
Seen In Bulgaria
You Probably Don't Want To See This At The Beach
Paprico
This Tumblr Ad For Illinois Is Terrifying
This Terrifying Christmas Tree
Dog With Human Teeth
Ah yes. That is definitely what dog teeth look like
Ah Yes, Cannibalism
At My Local Grocery Store
Why they didn’t show the adults at the end of Boss Baby
🎶these Boots Are Made For Hoppin, And That’s Just What They’ll Do. 🎶
Found This Beauty At A Brazilian Arcade
Not An Exit
This Babyseat At Mcdonalds
This Dog Toy
Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station's Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy
Nightmares Unlimited
Face Maske For Extreme Cold Weather. Us Army
I worked outside on the eastern shore in the dead of winter, would have given my first check for one of those.
When I Was A Kid My Uncle Had One Of These And It Gave Me Nightmares
The Hotdogs Have Spread To My Town By The Looks Of It
This Man Wants To Clean Your Clothes
Terrifying
Panda Decoration At Our Mall
“Do you wanna see a magic trick? I’m gonna make this bamboo disappear…”