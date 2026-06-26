85 Design Fails So Creepy They Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)
We at Bored Panda are absolute suckers for all things design. Over the years, we've covered everything from weird shoes to creative packaging. And that's exactly what's so cool about it—there's always something new.
This time, however, you're in for a slightly more sinister treat. The subreddit 'Creepy Design' shares hilariously disturbing creations that prove common sense isn't that common. Whether we're talking about LSD-induced birthday cards or sinister costumes, these—let's call them ideas—would have definitely benefited from a second opinion before going to production!
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Whoever Approved Of This
A Really Weird Kids Birthday Card I Found At Target
What Kid Wouldn't Love This Bendable/Poseable Mermaid Toy?
The Toys In The Window Of A Shop In Porto
I Was Tempted To Stop And Get Some Ice Cream
Not Too Sure About My Kids' "Sheep" Figure
This Man Wants To Clean Your Clothes
Ik It’s Been Posted Before But This Dr Jart Thing
Pikachu's Lookin A Little Rough These Days
Pikachu could stand a little soap and water.
👁️ 👁️ + Condiments =
Children Were Just Riding Around The Park On These
Buzz Derpyear, Found At My Local Fair
Yeah. I’m Happy I Never Watched This
My Neighbor’s Manatee Mailbox… With Glass Eyes
Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard
This Kitchen Equipment Design Feels Really Threathening. And It's AI
I Don't Think I Want To Play With Him
Fire Hydrant In Luxembourg City
This Chair In Thailand
Ice Cream Guy
He Knows What The Mcnuggets Are Made Of
Existential Shopping Centre: Opening Soon
Husky Christmas Stocking
Carnival Game Clowns
Who Approved This Thing?
Nice Message, But What Is That Creature?
We ALL would choose the demon's spawn, right?????