ADVERTISEMENT

We at Bored Panda are absolute suckers for all things design. Over the years, we've covered everything from weird shoes to creative packaging. And that's exactly what's so cool about it—there's always something new.

This time, however, you're in for a slightly more sinister treat. The subreddit 'Creepy Design' shares hilariously disturbing creations that prove common sense isn't that common. Whether we're talking about LSD-induced birthday cards or sinister costumes, these—let's call them ideas—would have definitely benefited from a second opinion before going to production!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Whoever Approved Of This

A design fail advertisement for RC Cola, featuring a creepy rabbit character with wide eyes and open mouth.

Goodboiye Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A Really Weird Kids Birthday Card I Found At Target

    A birthday card with a design fail illustration of a creepy dog with large blue eyes and a wide, unsettling grin.

    1Corpse Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    What Kid Wouldn't Love This Bendable/Poseable Mermaid Toy?

    A bendable, poseable mermaid toy, a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable, packaged as 'totally real' and 'glows in the dark.'

    howardkinsd Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    The Toys In The Window Of A Shop In Porto

    Dusty, cobweb-covered toys in a display case, showing uncomfortable design fails.

    Saawcrate Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Was Tempted To Stop And Get Some Ice Cream

    A yellow pickup truck and a building with a cow head sculpture and an ice cream stand with a creepy design fail.

    howardkinsd Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like RFK Jr.'s brain worm.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Not Too Sure About My Kids' "Sheep" Figure

    A wooden toy house with a sheep and a pig figure, illustrating a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable.

    pJeT Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    This Man Wants To Clean Your Clothes

    Creepy design fail: a billboard for Velvet Touch Dry Cleaners with an unsettling cartoon man.

    howardkinsd Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Ik It’s Been Posted Before But This Dr Jart Thing

    Creepy design fail: a pink face mask with closed eyes and a thermometer in the mouth.

    pidgestan4 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Pikachu's Lookin A Little Rough These Days

    A small boy smiling next to a person in a poorly designed Pikachu costume, a creepy design fail.

    howardkinsd Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pikachu could stand a little soap and water.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    👁️ 👁️ + Condiments =

    Ketchup and mustard bottles with creepy face designs make people feel uncomfortable.

    andhegames Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Children Were Just Riding Around The Park On These

    A creepy unicorn ride, a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable, in an outdoor amusement area.

    Vr_Oreo Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Buzz Derpyear, Found At My Local Fair

    Creepy design fails of Buzz Lightyear and anime characters on a fair ride, making people uncomfortable.

    Fluffy-Extension760 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Yeah. I’m Happy I Never Watched This

    A blue cartoon airplane with a human face, a design that might make some people feel uncomfortable.

    duxing612 Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    My Neighbor’s Manatee Mailbox… With Glass Eyes

    A creepy design fail of a blue hippo sculpture with unsettlingly realistic eyes making people uncomfortable.

    Zipizapii Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard

    A restroom sign with contradictory labels, a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable.

    WhyYesIAmANerd_ Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Kitchen Equipment Design Feels Really Threathening. And It's AI

    A food cart with a chef holding a knife with a creepy expression, a design fail.

    DownTongQ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Don't Think I Want To Play With Him

    A design fail with Tango fruit packaging featuring a creepy bee mascot making people uncomfortable.

    Sewingbean083 Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Fire Hydrant In Luxembourg City

    A yellow and red fire hydrant shaped like a clown, one of many creepy design fails.

    howdoesitw0rk Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    This Chair In Thailand

    A pink fish-shaped buoy with a smiling, yet creepy, face on a wooden dock, a design fail.

    Average-Train-Haver Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Ice Cream Guy

    A large ice cream cone statue with a creepy, humanoid design, an uncomfortable design fail.

    Feldauwu Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    He Knows What The Mcnuggets Are Made Of

    Two McDonald's high chairs with creepy smiling faces, creating an uncomfortable design fail.

    Scared-Knowledge-654 Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Existential Shopping Centre: Opening Soon

    A woman is photoshopped into an architectural rendering of a garden, a design fail making people feel uncomfortable.

    poorsoldier Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Husky Christmas Stocking

    A husky hearth hound decorative dog Christmas stocking, filled with dog treats and toys, showing a design fail.

    Sleep_Soun Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Carnival Game Clowns

    Creepy design fail: three carnival clown figures with wide open mouths, appearing uncomfortable.

    howardkinsd Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Who Approved This Thing?

    Creepy design fail on a roadside billboard: a disturbing illustration of a baby, making people feel uncomfortable.

    AlfieWhizzMan2005 Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Nice Message, But What Is That Creature?

    Nice Message, But What Is That Creature?

    howardkinsd Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We ALL would choose the demon's spawn, right?????

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Tubi's Bizarre Cowboy Skin Hats Super Bowl Commercial

    A young boy wearing an oversized cowboy hat in a classroom, a creepy design fail.

    howardkinsd Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Play Inside Forever

    A creepy clown-faced play structure at Hungry Jack's, an unsettling design fail making people feel uncomfortable.

    zuus Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    I Saw This Jasmine Figurine On Ebay

    A deformed Princess Jasmine figurine, a creepy design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable with its odd look.

    TheRomanticKashaf Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Creepy Family In An Add For A Local Furniture Store

    Creepy design fails in a family photo featuring badly photoshopped individuals.

    grossandy Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Surely A Clean Chair

    A pink mannequin-like figure with a blue base, a creepy design fail sitting in a cluttered room.

    TopSecret2002 Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Not Sure If It Fits

    A creepy Paw Patrol character statue, a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable, with an unsettling smile and wide eyes.

    Noobyes_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Lazytown

    A brightly lit animated town with various cartoon buildings, far from the creepy design fails.

    Ev3rSteel Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    I Know This Isn't As Creepy As Any Other But They Way They Position Making Him Look Like He Stare Into Your Soul Lmfao

    A man in a supermarket aisle filled with soda displays, a design fail due to overwhelming product placement.

    Express_Extent9222 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Creepy Monkey On Carousel

    Creepy design fail carousel with a chicken and a monkey ride, featuring unsettling expressions and outdated appearance.

    Simple_Salad Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Tattoo I Did

    A creepy tattoo of a dog-like creature made of spaghetti and eyeballs, a design fail making people uncomfortable.

    LaZyB0neZ666 Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    The Most Weird And Scary Children Book I've Seen In A While

    A collage showing a signed cartoon of a man in a top hat with a warning about sharp toys, illustrating a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable.

    MountainCorrect452 Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Pyramid Head, The Embodiment Of Guilt

    An illustration of Pyramid Head from Silent Hill holding a large sword and a severed head, a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable.

    Motor_Exam9184 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Watch Your Knees 💥

    A cozy wooden cabin bedroom, with a bed made of logs, fluffy pillows, and warm lighting, no design fails here.

    Xee31 Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Looking Chopped [analog]

    Creepy design fail: a collage of unsettling, disjointed female faces made from magazine cutouts.

    melvins_cabinet Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    I Don't Think The Point Is His Wife's Ethnicity

    Creepy design fail: a doll head with red eyes and blood-like paint, making people feel uncomfortable.

    poclee Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Why Do UK Seafronts Have The Creepiest Shop Mascots?

    A creepy hot dog design fail statue outside, squeezing ketchup and mustard onto itself with a strange expression.

    howardkinsd Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Found This Weird Looking Batman At A Thrift Store

    A Batman action figure in a box with a disfigured face, a creepy design fail.

    howardkinsd Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Youtube Disney Ad. It Just Feels Hella Off

    A creepy AI-generated image of a child and adult looking at a Lion King toy, a design fail making people uncomfortable.

    Soggy-Loss5778 Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    This Complete Anomaly

    A cartoon logo for 'Baby Lanches' featuring a baby dinosaur, a creepy design fail.

    MasterOfFlaMes Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    The Blue Thing Was Always Alone

    A blue spring rider shaped like a hippopotamus in a sandy playground, a creepy design fail.

    Few-Statement3937 Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Handmedown T-Shirt Wants Your Soul

    A close-up of a cartoon gray tabby kitten with green eyes and a green bow playing with a green yarn ball. This image shows a design fail.

    Badgers_Are_Scary Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    This Bunny Is The Mascot For A Ice Cream Store

    A large, unsettling Bugs Bunny-like statue holding an ice cream cone outside a shop, a creepy design fail.

    Ross55ezrt Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    This Face ID Sign On A Bus

    A sticker for facial biometrics (Biometria Facial) with a poorly rendered, distorted face as a creepy design fail.

    Elmarconito Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Apparently, Plushies With Big Teeth Are Totally Cute

    Several pink stuffed animals with unsettlingly large, human-like teeth on display, a creepy design fail.

    waffledpringles Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Unsettling Masha Directly From China

    A Masha doll on a birthday cake with a Spiderman figure in the background, a creepy design fail.

    MasterOfFlaMes Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Pop Tarts Nightmare

    A person in a disturbing Pop-Tart mascot costume with an awkward smile, a design fail at an event.

    howardkinsd Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Doll From Hell

    A unsettling antique baby doll with a pale, bald head and wide eyes, a creepy design fail.

    ProjectCodeine Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    This Minion In A Park I Visited

    A Minion made from yellow metal barrels with large goggles, a creepy design fail in a yard.

    Diamondtrolis164 Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    For What, Frog? Use You For What?!?

    A green frog-shaped trash can with an open mouth, a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable.

    qmechan Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Robot Furby Dog On The Youtube Channel "Evan And Katelyn"

    A creepy robotic creature resembling a furby in a garden, a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable.

    JustinDanielsYT Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    This Bunny

    A creepy rabbit design fail on a drinking cup makes people feel uncomfortable.

    Michi_Miaw Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    The Joy Of Good Eating

    A vintage ad featuring a boy with an unsettling smile eating green beans, a creepy design fail making people uncomfortable.

    howardkinsd Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Ofal

    A poorly made Olaf snowman figure as a design fail, with disproportionate features that make people uncomfortable.

    av_89 Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    These Earings

    Gold sun-faced earrings with diamonds, an example of jewelry design fails that may make people feel uncomfortable.

    Aunty_Polly420 Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Shower In Hotel Resort

    Creepy clown design fail as an outdoor shower makes people feel uncomfortable with its strange appearance.

    ProfessionalRiver462 Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Hat Dinge Gesehen

    Uncomfortable design fails: a giant ice cream cone with an oddly placed birdhouse opening.

    Mysterious-Passage-5 Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    This Puzzle I Saw At My Grocery Store

    Design fails puzzle box with bears, pandas, and red pandas taking selfies.

    FuzzFluffFerret Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    This Is Just Horrifying

    A creepy, yellow and red coin-operated kiddie car with large lips and eyes, a design fail.

    spuukiyuuki Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    Cursed Traumatized Totoro

    A gray Totoro statue holding an item, a creepy design fail displayed on a shelf with sake barrels.

    WasderWasder Report

    4points
    POST
    #66

    Nightmare Nemo

    A creepy, orange clownfish toy with small baby fish inside, a design fail.

    Nielskuh08 Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    Cute Teletubbies

    Creepy Teletubbies design fails in a shopping cart.

    mumBa_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    A Redditor Found This... Creature In A Store

    Uncomfortable design fails: a creepy, distorted Pikachu figure.

    howardkinsd Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    When I Was A Kid My Uncle Had One Of These And It Gave Me Nightmares

    A vintage cymbal-banging monkey toy, an uncomfortable design fail with a creepy stare.

    howardkinsd Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes me think of Phantom of the Opera.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #70

    Unintentionally But, The Frosting Looks Evil

    A chocolate cake with Snickers candy on top, a delicious treat not a design fail.

    amith_langley Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Creepy Car Toy

    A creepy design fail coin-operated car ride with wide eyes and a big smile, next to a wall with a mountain mural.

    Jean0406Alix Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Interesting Traffic Signal [x-Post]

    A robot-shaped traffic light with a number 2 showing, an example of a design fail making people feel uncomfortable.

    howardkinsd Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Buddy, That Wasn’t Sugar

    An animatronic of Buddy the Elf standing in a store aisle, a creepy design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable.

    v-a-d-e-r Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Creepy Aisle Of Farrowing Sheds In A Factory Farm, Where Most Pigs Are Born Globally

    Creepy design fail in a dimly lit farm with pigs in small enclosures, making people uncomfortable.

    James_Fortis Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Scary Seagull

    Creepy design fail: a hanging bird mobile in an attic, making people feel uncomfortable.

    Jean0406Alix Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    This Tomato Has Done Some Evil Things

    Creepy design fail: a bell pepper with a smiling face on a Knorr advertisement at a bus stop.

    Iamgoingtojudgeyou Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    I Was At Macdonald And I Saw This

    A McDonald's Happy Meal box character with wide eyes and a gaping mouth playing cymbals, a creepy design fail.

    Kyuri26 Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Keep Watch

    A blue and white sign depicting a person watching another persons head, a creepy design fail with text.

    WasderWasder Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    This Terrifying Creature At Gannon’s Ice Cream

    A creepy, purple, melting ice cream cone mascot with a wide, unsettling grin, a design fail.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    This Picture Of A Hallway Of A Hotel My Parents Were Staying At From A While Back

    A dimly lit hotel hallway with red carpet, a design fail that makes people feel uncomfortable.

    Supersincara75 Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    The Smile... I Can't

    Two creepy, golden cat figurines with exaggerated grins and rhinestone collars, a design fail.

    insane_ash_sylum Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    I Feel Like I’m Living In The Overlook Hotel

    A creepy, long, dimly lit hotel hallway with patterned carpet and striped wallpaper, a design fail.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Found This In A Beach Store

    A creepy, white unicorn-shaped bench with a strange, uncomfortable seat, a design fail.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Toy Store Outside Cavendish Pei (Canada)

    A Humpty Dumpty statue, a creepy design fail with a strange face in a garden.

    missmari42 Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    At Least The Spongebob One Makes A Little More Sense Than This

    A red Angry Birds character ride-on toy, a creepy design fail in a mall.

    MasonRocksForever Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow