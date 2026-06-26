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We at Bored Panda are absolute suckers for all things design. Over the years, we've covered everything from weird shoes to creative packaging. And that's exactly what's so cool about it—there's always something new.

This time, however, you're in for a slightly more sinister treat. The subreddit 'Creepy Design' shares hilariously disturbing creations that prove common sense isn't that common. Whether we're talking about LSD-induced birthday cards or sinister costumes, these—let's call them ideas—would have definitely benefited from a second opinion before going to production!