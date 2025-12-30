Uninvited Guest Treats Wedding Night Like It’s A Sleepover, Shocked As Bride And Groom Kick Her Out

ADVERTISEMENT

You know, there’s a tendency in movies – the more detail they show about the wedding preparations and whatnot, the more likely something unexpected will happen due to the plot. And teams of true “rescue rangers,” ready to solve any problems behind the newlyweds’ backs, are more likely not a trend.

Yes, Bored Panda has told you countless times about the various curiosities and disasters that happen during people’s weddings, so here’s another story for you, first told by the user u/MiloAndMe123 a few days ago. The story of how several entitled folks were literally on the verge of ruining the entire wedding.

More info: Reddit

Some wedding guests could be a true walking disaster – and the story we’re about to tell you today is about such folks

Bride and groom embracing tenderly on wedding night, unaware of uninvited guest treating it like a sleepover.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post got married recently, and she had to face two kinds of entitled guests at her wedding

Bride and bridesmaids in pink dresses preparing for wedding night, with wedding gown and floral bouquet nearby.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One of the groom’s friends demanded to be allowed to bring his wife and kids, too – then neither of them showed up

Two flower girls in dresses and flower crowns at a wedding, capturing an uninvited guest moment on wedding night.

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

Another woman, the groom’s relative, brought her friend as a plus-one, and they both brought their daughters as well

Woman and two girls in light dresses spending time by the window, reflecting uninvited guest at wedding night scenario

Image credits: alexeyzhilkin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

These ladies imposed their daughters as the flower girls, and then one of them refused to give the Airbnb key back, as they expected to stay there overnight with the newlyweds

Image credits: MiloAndMe123

So the newlyweds actually had to pay for two hotel rooms for these guests and their kids – and then found out that they’d stolen a gift from the reception, too

The Original poster (OP) and her husband recently got married, and everything, by and large, went perfectly and smoothly, except that some of the guests once again left our heroine amazed at the impudence and outrageous behavior people sometimes exhibit.

So, one of the groom’s friends declared that he would definitely bring his entire family – simply because he and his wife had no one to leave their kids with. And when the newlyweds ordered additional food for them, the guests didn’t show up. Well, another lady, a “plus one” of one of their distant relatives, confronted the newlyweds with the fact that she was bringing her daughter as well.

Furthermore, both guests, having arrived with their kids, persuaded the bride to let their daughters be flower girls (this hadn’t been planned at all). From the early morning of the wedding, the entire group showed up at the Airbnb where the bride was getting ready, and she literally had to pay for their wedding makeup. That lady also took the Airbnb key, saying she would keep it for the entire ceremony.

After it was all over, that woman declared that “the plan was” that the four of them – two moms and two kids – would stay overnight in the same Airbnb where the newlyweds were staying. So, she refused to give up the key. When the groom demanded the key back, reasonably arguing that it was wrong to impose on the newlyweds on their wedding night, they went ballistic, claiming they were being thrown out on the street.

So, the couple had to pay for two extra hotel rooms for these “guests,” and then their mood was completely ruined when the author discovered that one of these ladies also stole a wedding gift from the reception. That’s what some “guests” are like at weddings…

Bride in wedding dress sitting on bed, looking distressed with a bouquet on the wooden floor, reflecting wedding night shock.

Image credits: Jomkwan / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Numerous experts, wedding planners, and hosts unanimously agree that the guest list should only include the people the newlyweds truly want to see at the ceremony and the reception. Only those whose presence is really important to them.

“Weddings are not a show, they are not a performance,” Brides.com quotes Jove Meyer, a wedding planner. “They are a celebration of your love, and only those you love and are close to should be included.” This article on the Alex Mart Photo website advises discussing in advance which guests are must-haves at the reception and being firm about anyone who isn’t included in that circle.

Some people in the comments under the original post rightly noted that the OP and her husband clearly lack the skill of saying “No.” Well, this post on the Planned Elegance blog strongly recommends using a wedding planner as a go-between in such a situation. Indeed, an experienced person who is not related to any entitled relatives will perhaps be able to confidently and diplomatically ensure compliance.

However, no matter how entitled some guests actually were, the most important thing, according to people in the comments, is that all these unpleasant moments didn’t ruin the whole wedding or spoil the overall impression of the ceremony. Because, in reality, it’s a day for two people, and no one else really matters. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

Most commenters were just glad these problems didn’t spoil the wedding mood, but admitted that both the author and her spouse should learn how to say No

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about an uninvited guest treating a wedding night like a sleepover.

Reddit comments discussing an uninvited guest treating a wedding night like a sleepover and being kicked out by bride and groom.

Comment discussing an uninvited guest treating a wedding night like a sleepover and the bride and groom’s reaction.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising someone to learn how to say no, related to an uninvited guest at a wedding night.

Comment discussing uninvited guest treating wedding night like a sleepover and being kicked out by bride and groom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an uninvited guest at a wedding and the chaos caused on the wedding day.

Text post describing an uninvited wedding guest treating the night like a sleepover before being kicked out by bride and groom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing uninvited guest issues and managing wedding night guest expectations.

Comment discussing kindness and boundaries after an uninvited guest treats wedding night like a sleepover.