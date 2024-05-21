ADVERTISEMENT

Few would doubt that the quarterback is the most important figure on the gridiron. But at the same time, no one will argue that a strong offensive line, capable of giving the quarterback time to assess the situation, take aim and make an accurate throw, is worth their weight in gold.

Few will doubt that the bride is the most important figure at wedding a reception. But at the same time, no one will argue that a well-coordinated team of bridesmaids, capable of giving the bride the opportunity to abstract from the outside world and focus only on her big day, is worth their weight in gold. And here is more proof – this story from the user u/TenebrousSunshine.

The author of the post had a special team of her friends and relatives to shield her from various troubles at her wedding

The team consisted of 5 women including the MOH and the bridesmaids, whom the bride dubbed her ‘bouncerettes’

Image credits: u/TenebrousSunshine

There were an active military and a kindergarten teacher in the team too – and they also came in handy during reception

Image credits: u/TenebrousSunshine

Probably the wisest of their ideas was to take the bride’s phone in order to not let all the incoming drama drop through to her

Image credits: u/TenebrousSunshine

Moreover, the bride wouldn’t have even known about all the problems the ‘bouncerettes’ had to face during her wedding – if not for some ‘special’ chances

So, the Original Poster (OP), probably, had a chance to read this post of ours about various unpleasant and comical situations at weddings, or simply knew very well how many different troubles can happen during receptions – so she decided to play it safe on the eve of her own nuptials. Luckily, she had people she could rely on.

The MOH and the bridesmaids, as well as several faithful relatives and friends (one of whom was an active duty Marine, and another one was a kindergarten teacher), became, as the bride herself aptly put it, her ‘bouncerettes.’ Moreover, this team took away the phone from the bride in order to stand in the way of any information that could distract her on one of the main days of her life.

And, as it turned out later, it was not in vain. This was an incredibly wise decision, because the bride’s O-line in fact shielded her from numerous problems that she wouldn’t have known about at all, if not for accidentally finding out later – while looking at the wedding photos, the OP was surprised that there were no photos with her step-SIL. And here the spouse had to reveal the secret. So, what did these bouncerettes take care of:

resolve the issue with a crying 2-month-old baby brought by a colleague of the bride (and with her breastfeeding as well);

force a different step-SIL, who tried to act like a paparazzi by posting photos from the wedding on her Instagram, to delete everything;

eliminate the threat posed by the groom’s drunken sister and take her home on time;

quickly find a lost 3-year-old ring-bearer (the kid got simply tired and took a nap under the prep table in the kitchen);

not only reject the bride’s ex, who tried to appeal to their ‘glorious past’ over the phone, but also to explain how he blew his chance of a life together;

set screens to that very step-SIL in the best manner of a skilled basketball center, since she intended to be present in all the wedding photos;

and many other small problems that also required immediate solutions.

Moreover, if not for the accident with the photographs, then our heroine would’ve remained blissfully unaware until the end of her days about the heap of troubles that befell her at the wedding, and about the valor of her ‘bouncerettes,’ who didn’t let a single one through to her. Do you now understand why 15 O-line guys were picked in the first day of the last NFL Draft?

“Perhaps this is the optimal solution – and a very wise one, to give the bridesmaids the opportunity to face all the problems that may befall the bride during the reception,” says Denis Tsikanovsky, a wedding host, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “After all, this was originally one of the functions of the MOH and the groomsman – until time left them with only ceremonial significance.”

“Indeed, a wedding is such an important day that it’s better if it’s remembered exclusively on the positive side. It is not for nothing that in the wedding traditions of some nations, the newlyweds walked to the altar under the groomsmen’s crossed sabers, symbolizing that they swear to always protect them.”

“Today it’s nothing more than a beautiful tradition – but damn, it’s always great when you have people you can rely on on such an important day, and who will do their best in order to shield you from any incoming drama. This bride is in fact very lucky to have such friends and I’m sincerely happy for her,” Denis concludes.

Well, commenters on the original post fully share our expert’s admiration, arguing that the author was truly incredibly lucky with her friends and relatives (okay, some of her relatives!) “Your bridal party knuckled up on your defense, love it!” one of the commenters wrote. “Just glad your day was beautiful for you and your husband!” another one added.

People also noted in the comments that having a kindergarten teacher and a military in the support team is a truly wise decision. “Those have to be two of the most took-no-s**t gals you could ever ask for and they are sure lived up to it. Way to go for your crew. Great choices,” one person claimed – and one cannot but agree with this. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale?

People in the comments simply gave a round of applause towards the supporting team, claiming that the bride was lucky to have such friends