 “Oh Sorry, I Forgot To Mention”: Guests Left Washing Dishes At Reception By Surprise | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Oh Sorry, I Forgot To Mention”: Guests Left Washing Dishes At Reception By Surprise
58points
1.1K
Occasions, Wedding

“Oh Sorry, I Forgot To Mention”: Guests Left Washing Dishes At Reception By Surprise

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Saveiskyte
ADVERTISEMENT

When you get an invitation to a wedding, you’re preparing for a party. But when Reddit user Fuschia_Apple‘s husband went to his old friends’ ceremony, he was asked to work.

The man, along with everyone else he was sitting with, were approached by the mother of the bride who asked them to bus the tables. If that wasn’t enough, she came back and told them to do the dishes instead!

I guess employing your guests is cheaper than hiring a few extra pairs of hands.

This woman couldn’t go to her husband’s friends’ wedding, so he went alone

Image credits: Kaboompics (not the actual photo)

But when he came back, the man said it was more of a job than a celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Yukiko Kanada (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Fuschia_apple

It’s understandable why a couple may consider something like this

According to a report by Zola, weddings started roaring back from a pandemic-triggered halt to all kinds of celebrations in 2022, and, ever since, the industry has seen a surge in demands for venues, photographers, wedding planners, florists and wedding cakes.

Add to that a growing desire for very customized events, and prices are rising.

In 2023, the US national average for wedding costs hit $29,000, with the number reaching as much as $35,000 in some major cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about who is footing the bill, the Zola report discovered that 33% of couples said others are contributing to their wedding budgets in some way and another 16% said they are paying for the whole thing completely on their own.

As a result, many are looking for ways to save an extra dollar where they can. “In 2022, we saw an average of 117 wedding guests, but in 2023, we discovered [that] 39% of couples are trimming their guest list,” says Esther Lee, deputy editor at The Knot, a wedding planning and vendor marketplace company.

While this particular couple kept their guest list long, they decided to give them work. Even though such practices aren’t the norm, a quick Google search reveals that other people have found themselves in similar positions.

Image credits: Thomas William (not the actual photo)

But it’s definitely a mistake

Julianne Cuomo, who is a certified wedding planner with extensive experience in event management, says that engaged couples often ask her whether or not it’s OK to ask a friend or family member to “work” at their wedding.

When answering this popular question, she asks the couple the following:

  • Is your friend/family member part of the bridal party? According to Cuomo, you cannot have someone who is a member of the bridal party “work” your wedding. There’s simply not enough time since they already have other responsibilities, after all, they will need to help the bride and groom get ready, escort guests, etc.
  • Is your friend/family member a guest at the wedding? If you want this person to be a guest at your wedding, they cannot “work” during it. You don’t want them to miss out on your special day and not feel included because they’re busy with chores.

Other industry experts agree that you can’t do whatever you want with them. On the contrary. “Guests are the priority of your wedding in my mind,” says Fallon Carter of Fallon Carter Events. “Yes, there’s food and beverage and music and dress and décor—but what is all of that without guests? When they’re happy, you’re happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Marcel Strauß (not the actual photo)

As her story went viral, its author answered people’s questions in the comments

Many thought that the couple were out of their minds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

And some even shared their own similar experiences

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
cyndiebirkner avatar
Cyndielouwhoo
Cyndielouwhoo
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can't afford to hire a clean up crew, then you really can't afford a wedding for 200 people. It's extremely rude and presumptuous to expect guests to work at a wedding without prior notice and their agreement.

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
sharleedryburg avatar
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My older sister had me (I was her MOH since her best friend quit) round up my friends (I was in 9th grade so HS age kids) and paid them $50 each to serve and bus, me and my mom, and my sister's new MIL set up and tore down. About 150-175 people, buffet style food except the bridal party. Worked out pretty cheap.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
bethoward avatar
Beth H
Beth H
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything about this wedding is wrong. Two hundred people is a really large wedding. They should have limited guest list if they couldn't afford it. It is beyond the pale to ask guests to do anything resembling work at your wedding especially if you don't ask beforehand. Really embarrassing and gross behavior.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
alucardbebopbunny avatar
Jamie Mayfield
Jamie Mayfield
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think this is a problem if you have this arrangement set up before hand. You can ask friends and family to help out, but don't spring it on them. I have been to very informal weddings before that were more of potluck situations and people helped clean up and take down decorations, but we all knew the score before we showed up.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
cyndiebirkner avatar
Cyndielouwhoo
Cyndielouwhoo
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can't afford to hire a clean up crew, then you really can't afford a wedding for 200 people. It's extremely rude and presumptuous to expect guests to work at a wedding without prior notice and their agreement.

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
sharleedryburg avatar
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My older sister had me (I was her MOH since her best friend quit) round up my friends (I was in 9th grade so HS age kids) and paid them $50 each to serve and bus, me and my mom, and my sister's new MIL set up and tore down. About 150-175 people, buffet style food except the bridal party. Worked out pretty cheap.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
bethoward avatar
Beth H
Beth H
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything about this wedding is wrong. Two hundred people is a really large wedding. They should have limited guest list if they couldn't afford it. It is beyond the pale to ask guests to do anything resembling work at your wedding especially if you don't ask beforehand. Really embarrassing and gross behavior.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
alucardbebopbunny avatar
Jamie Mayfield
Jamie Mayfield
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think this is a problem if you have this arrangement set up before hand. You can ask friends and family to help out, but don't spring it on them. I have been to very informal weddings before that were more of potluck situations and people helped clean up and take down decorations, but we all knew the score before we showed up.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda