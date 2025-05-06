“Do Better”: Employee Shows Up At Office In Full Suit To Spite Berating Boss, Gets Him Demoted

Dressing for success matters significantly less nowadays. Traditional office attire, which used to include suits and pencil skirts, has shifted to a more relaxed one, with jeans, sweaters, and sneakers being workers’ most common clothing choices.

So, imagine this employee’s surprise when his supervisor told him to ‘dress better’ in a workplace where others wore jeans and hoodies on a daily basis. Since he was already quite annoyed by the boss and his constant berating, he decided to maliciously comply, which resulted in an outcome he absolutely didn’t expect.

Work attire is shifting to a more comfortable and relaxed one

So, this employee was taken aback when he got told by his boss to ‘dress better’ in an office where the dress code for others was quite laid back

Only 3% of employees report wearing business professional clothes at work

The shift to more relaxed work/office attire can be attributed to the pandemic and remote/hybrid work policies. Those who had a taste of working from the comfort of their own home in pajamas and tracksuits realized that coming into work in stiff and tailored clothing doesn’t feel particularly cozy or comfortable. So, naturally, they moved on to something more casual.

In fact, the vast majority of US workers opt to wear more comfortable clothing on the job most days, with 41% sporting business casual, while 31% dress down even more by sporting casual street clothes. Only 3% reported that wearing business professional clothes is their normal attire at work.

Casual work attire not only offers physical comfort, which fosters productivity, but also saves employees money on elaborate clothing and its dry cleaning costs. In addition, a more relaxed dress code signals a modern, progressive, and flexible company culture, where people would like to work and stay long-term. It’s a great way to attract job seekers and retain them.

“In creative or less traditional industries, a relaxed dress code can reflect the company’s ethos and approach, potentially fostering a more innovative and open environment,” said Denisa Alexandrescu, marketing executive at Health 2 Employment.

“This sense of individuality and freedom of expression… can be a factor in attracting and retaining talent. It also reduces the financial burden and time spent on maintaining a separate wardrobe of professional clothes, which is a relief given the cost of living.”

37% think employees dress too casually at work

However, even though most workers and managers agree that dressing casually to work is appropriate, the topic still sometimes brings up some heated discussions, like one in this story. A survey by People Management has found that around 37% of respondents think employees dress too casually at work. Most probably, they’re referring to those who come to work wearing joggers or leggings.

However, with a more liberal dress code, it might be tricky for employees to estimate what’s appropriate to wear on the job and what’s not. Luckily, ICS Learn, an online career development course provider, has some guidelines that could be beneficial to workers.

“Try to avoid clothes that can come across as sloppy and messy like ripped jeans, hoodies, tracksuits and definitely don’t wear your pyjamas,” their writer Natassa Demetriou advises.

“You should also steer clear of clothing that can be deemed inappropriate and revealing – that goes both for male and female employees. Work is not the place to show off your physical assets and the gains you’ve made in the gym. So, low-cut tops, short skirts and dresses, crop tops, muscle tees and see-through mesh tops should be avoided at all costs.”

If employees or managers have difficulties evaluating what’s appropriate for the work environment and what’s not, it’s a sign that an organization should put a policy in place that clarifies the dress code for the specific company. This way, everyone can stay on the same page and follow the same guidelines, which helps to avoid any issues, misunderstandings, and disputes.

Readers thought this act of malicious compliance was very satisfying

