We Were Visited By The Cutest Raccoon Family
Molly Boyd
We have neighborhood kitties that we have been feeding for more than a year, so we put out a trail cam to see who was coming to feed. This July we got a surprise. A raccoon showed up and she was clearly either pregnant or had just given birth (see the teats in the first picture).

Eventually, we had a momma and her three babies coming by almost nightly to dine, so we added a play pool for the kiddos.

Now the kids are grown and we don’t see them as often but there is a new raccoon that has started showing up. This newcomer is different, the tail and coloring are drastically different from our sweet little family. Has anyone seen a skinny-tailed raccoon before?

