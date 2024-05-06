ADVERTISEMENT

Gainesville, FL:

"The Birth of Venus," one of Sandro Botticelli’s most famous works and a symbol internationally of Renaissance art. A muse since its creation in the 1480s, the painting depicts the goddess Venus, after her birth, as she arrives ashore for the first time, emerging as a fully-grown goddess from the sea.

What if this iconic image could be reimagined—without the use of artificial intelligence—and underwater? A celebration of the water and its beauty as the muse herself. That’s exactly the challenge that a group of women-owned small business creatives decided to take on!

Small business owner (Crescent Creepers), Haley Smith, has long been inspired by the idea of bringing this scene to life and was the inspiration behind these other-worldly images. When Haley, a professional model and mermaid, and her husband Mike created the metal frame for the large shell, Haley enlisted photographer and florist friends to bring the scene to life—underwater, no less.

Kimber Greenwood, owner of Water Bear Photography, is an internationally acclaimed underwater portrait photographer. Kimber and her team are the creative force behind the other-worldly images, including a backdrop for the set that features an ethereal cloud design by Baby Dream Backdrops.

Next, the floral set design came to life. Ashley Rodriguez, owner of Garden and Grace Florals, was tapped for the floral shell set design. Ashley sourced entirely local Florida floral stems for the shell base.

Talia, owner of Petunias Floral, brilliantly created a bespoke fresh floral headpiece, as well as wearable fresh floral art to adorn this real-life Venus in her shell. A whimsical reimagining of an icon.

Together, these women-owned businesses joined forces to create a celebration of spring, water, and a creative reimagining of one of the greatest pieces of art the world has known. Not bad for a Tuesday.

Vendor credits:

Photographer: @waterbearphotography, waterbearphotography.com

Model: @mslunamarie crescentcreepers.com

Shell florist: @gardenandgraceflorals, gardenandgraceflorals.com

Local flowers for Shell Frame: @fullkeelfarm

Body/crown florist: @petunias.floral petuniasflorals.com

Body/crown flowers: @kennicott_tampa

Body piece adhesive: @mehronmakeup

Set Safety: @mlugosi, @jules_maue

Shell frame supplies: @loweshomeimprovement

Backdrop: @babydreambackdrops

Body shimmer: @bodycolorcosmetics

Underwater footage: @gopro

Wig/fabric: @amazon

More info: waterbearphotography.com