This Dog Is A Local Landmark In Tbilisi, Georgia With A Personal Google Maps Mark And Positive Reviews
In Tbilisi, Georgia on the street called Amagleba a stray dog has become a local landmark. The adorable dog has his own Google Maps reviews with positive feedback and fans ready to feed him.
Meet Watermelon, a dog whose nickname was chosen by the local people due to the of the spherical shape of the dog’s body
Image credits: medialeaks.ru
The canine has a blue tag on her ear, it means the dog is homeless yet doesn’t pose a threat to others
Image credits: medialeaks.ru
Image credits: @art_anikee
According to @Sve_tt on Twitter, the dog is a female and was homeless for a while now with an elderly lady taking care of her before
Image credits: @sve_tt
She now lives on Amagleba Street in a cardboard booth
Image credits: medialeaks.ru
Twitter user @lampimampi was surprised to find out that the dog he greets and meets everyday is a local landmark
Watermelon dog used to have over 70 reviews on Google maps with a flawess reputation
Image credits: www.google.com
This specific mark was later deleted on Google Maps.
Watermelon has the most enthusiastic comments online as people call her “sweet bun”
Image credits: medialeaks.ru
A Twitter user named @catchshirrecat went to visit Watermelon dog, bought her a can of food, and shared with others how they can do so too
Pictures of Watermelon and reviews online are quickly increasing, attracting the attention of dog lovers who then help to take care of her daily
Image credits: medialeaks.ru
With all the lovely attention toward her online, perhaps the elderly dog will soon have a permanent place she can call her home
Image credits: medialeaks.ru
Oh love her, she needs a comfortable bed and a home full of love <3
