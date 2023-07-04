The responses seem to have drawn on a vast variety of different life experiences and come from different fields. We think that just about anyone will find some wisdom on this list that would be worth taking into consideration in their own lives.

People say that if there’s no risk, there’s no reward. That may be true, but there’s also a limit to that thought. There are aspects of our lives where we take more risks than we should that can be blindspots for us. When one Reddit user asked others to share which warnings they think people don’t take seriously enough, the responses became an excellent list of tips for what might not be worth risking in life.

#1 Sleep deprivation.



That s**t'll kill you. Slowly. Painfully. Insidiously. Your body will wear out. Your mind will waste away. You will be sick all the time. Your judgment, self control, and emotional continence will fail with astonishing regularity. You'll develop cognitive decline in your 50s or 60s that shouldn't happen south of 80 or 90. It will destroy your quality of life.





#2 Keeping their kids away from social media for as long as humanly possible. They are too young for the 24/7 drama.

#3 Escooters are becoming more and more of a thing. I see kids zipping around town no helmet.



WEAR A F*****G HELMET. I might look goofy but if go down at 40mph I won't get brain damage or die.

#4 Recycling. I know many people who are proud of the fact that they litter, despite being college educated. They do not care about the effects this has upon our environment or the animals that suffer from human carelessness. I find it to be a mob mentality; “everyone else litters so why should I change?”

#5 Falling.



You can hurt yourself grievously when hitting your head on the ground or on nearby objects. Concussions are nothing to laugh about, no matter your age.

#6 Antibiotics. It's imperative to follow the prescription and finish the bottle. I've known people who stop taking them when they start to feel better and save the rest of the bottle for "the next time I'm sick"

#7 Wearing sunscreens.



Surprisingly, more people hadnt got a grasp on how important it is on our skin in the long run.

#8 The way you speak around your children



My mother once reffered to my little sister as chunky and said they'd have to cut back on her diet



And I had to stop and remind her that was the exact sort of thing that my dad and his gf said to me that caused me to develope an ED

#9 owning a fire extinguisher. you never know how fast your life can change until a natural disaster/fire hits. and yes, it could be you

#10 Buzzed driving, is drunk driving.

#11 The fact that we need to pay our teachers more these are the people who are teaching the next generation and we pay them a mere pittance of what they are worth. They need to be able to support their families and we do not pay them accordingly.

#12 Microplastics

#13 Listening to music so loud on your headphones that I can hear it. This happens at the gym and it’s all the young high schoolers listening to their music so loudly. Gonna blow their ears out eventually

#14 Letting the culture war distract you. The purpose of the culture war is to be a distraction. We don’t need to worry about pronouns and drag queens. We need to worry about the extremely rich taking advantage of us all.

#15 The importance of foot strength. A lot of knee, hip, back issues stem from weak feet/ ankles. People think they need softer insoles but it’s actually making your feet even weaker.

#16 Saving/planning for retirement.





A lot of my coworkers say they will die working which is a real possibility but if you don’t die, you will need money to survive. One of my coworker is almost 50 and has zero savings, zero 401k and cannot afford to survive on her own if anything happens to her partner.

#17 Working safely at heights. I work with people who worry more about sun safety than they do about working at heights greater than 2 meters.

#18 Damaging their hear with loud music, tv...

They all put it on my sound sensitivity but the walls are shaking 🫨

#19 Overfishing

#20 Always use fans on your plants when you are growing them indoors!

Especially seedlings.

Plants hate still, stagnant air. They are able to transpire moisture more effectively when the air is moving.

A strong breeze will also keep your seedlings from dying due to damping off.

It also strengthens the stems so that they don't just fall over when you move them.

#21 Having enough insurance for your home and belongings. Your stuff is probably worth way more than you think, once you start adding it up, and a total loss event will flip your entire life on its end, and if there’s not enough insurance money, it can be impossible to come back from.



We had a total loss wildfire, and were dramatically underinsured. We’re only able to rebuild because a family member could rewrite their will and give us an early inheritance and that, added to our insurance settlement, was just enough to build half the house we had before. Our home will be furnished almost exclusively with things we bought at thrift stores and estate sales, because we don’t have the money to rebuy all that we had.

#22 propaganda/advertising really bother me



I read something recently about an area of research called "consumer neuroscience" which is basically the term they are using for a collection of research and imaging to figure out how best to exploit your psychology to make it more effective to own your attention. Research into psychology should benefit people, not the interests of whoever-the-f**k, but that's where the money is



The reason it bothers me is because manipulating and controlling people is morally wrong, this is obvious in relationships but not from outside. The reason nobody cares is because either they assume it is harmless or they think I am crazy for caring about something that seems so innocuous on the surface

#23 Alcohol. It is literally poison and your body doesn't enjoy it.

#24 Got to United States is having droughts and that some major states are losing their water supplies but I can never get anybody to have this conversation with me. Droughts I'm becoming more prevalent and big States Los Angeles Utah Colorado Phoenix these things used to only happen in Europe people need to take heat and pay attention

#25 Wear your seat belt. It's like the old PSA goes: whether it's down the street or to the moon, buckle your seat belt.

#26 I’ve spent the last year teaching at various schools in the LA area, grades 3 up to seniors in high school. I can not emphasize enough the effect of cell phone use on young people. Many of the high schools I go to don’t even make a legitimate effort to make students put their phones down. There were theater games I’d play with seniors in high school where I would have to explain the simple rules so many times that we’d barely ever accomplish getting through the game. The 3rd graders would get it immediately and play for half an hour. Every single time I’d give the high school kids a simple direction they would look at me for a second and then say “Wait…what?” It was alarming.

#27 South American here: Send your kids to English lessons as early as possible.



It's expensive but you are giving them a golden ticket for their future.

#28 How fundamentally AI is going to change our society. It's going to be bigger and more disruptive than the internet and we are still only at the very early stages. Things are gonna get real weird real fast but funny AI says silly things haha so nobody listens to me.