“I Was Worried That She Could See Me In My Apartment”: Person Wants Neighbor To Remove Her Doorbell That She Put Up For Safety

Normally your home is your safe place, your peaceful oasis and a space to retreat and recharge. To make it like that, you need to protect it from other people, whether that means installing a security system or putting up a Ring doorbell with a camera on it.

A woman has done just that, mostly for her packages that would be delivered to her home, but her neighbor across from her felt uncomfortable having their door recorded and insisted that the woman remove the camera. The internet was not sympathetic and explained why their request was wrong.

More info: Reddit

Person felt uncomfortable when their neighbor put up a video doorbell, but couldn’t do anything about it

Image credits: slgckgc (not the actual photo)

The Original Poster (OP) has been a resident in their apartment complex for two years and has enjoyed living there until a young woman moved in across from their apartment. The OP doesn’t have anything against her as she seemed a nice and polite person that didn’t cause too much noise apart from the moving-in day.

But she has a Ring video doorbell on her door. Ring is a home security and smart home company that sells things like outdoor surveillance cameras, the smart doorbell that is mentioned in this story and other security systems.

The narrator of the story likes living in their apartment complex and has nothing against their new neighbor that moved in across from them

Image credits: u/supersecret235

The OP was worried that the camera could see into their apartment and when they had the opportunity, they asked the neighbor what the video doorbell was for. Turns out, the neighbor’s door didn’t have a peep hole so she put up a camera mainly for packages but also extra security.

It wasn’t to spy on her neighbor and she even showed that she could see the OP’s door, but she isn’t on her phone all the time checking the app and observing her neighbor’s apartment or checking when they leave or enter.

But it does bother them that she has a video doorbell because it not only records her own door, it also captures a bit of the story teller’s apartment as well

Image credits: u/supersecret235

It was a completely valid reason to have a video doorbell, but the OP expressed that they felt uncomfortable with it and if she didn’t take it down, she would be reported. The woman knew that she wasn’t breaking any rules and beat the OP to it and complained to the property manager first, who was on her side.

According to the safety products review site Security, “video doorbells come in handy because they make it seem like you’re home when you’re not, being able to greet guests at your door from anywhere with the internet.” That means you can also create the impression that you’re at home when you’re actually not, which most likely will ward off any burglars.

Video doorbells are also convenient if you live in a house with more than one floor because then you don’t need to rush downstairs to see if it’s something important or not. Another really useful function of the doorbell which OP’s neighbor mentioned is preventing package theft or at least having evidence when it happens.

The woman put it up mostly for packages, but it is also a safety measure as it seems that she lives alone

Image credits: Paula Satijn (not the actual photo)

The woman refused to remove it and the property manager also told the worried neighbor to leave her alone

Image credits: u/supersecret235

However, there are downsides to using a doorbell. As any other electronic device, it can suffer from a number of technical issues, ranging from the wi-fi not working properly to its motion detection malfunctioning.

One of the biggest safety concerns is that the video doorbell can be hacked, so that raises various privacy concerns, especially knowing that they record audio as well and according to Consumer Reports, some of these cameras can make out conversations happening as far as 30 feet away.

Image credits: u/supersecret235

Image credits: Tim Evanson (not the actual photo)

People in the comments sided with the neighbor after all and deemed the OP to be in the wrong here. They explained that the OP being uncomfortable isn’t above the woman’s safety and she isn’t doing anything wrong because the only thing that is recorded is a public space. The OP’s concern actually raises suspicion of what they do that they don’t want to be on record.

What do you think of this situation? Do you think the OP’s privacy is more important than the neighbor’s safety? Do you think they should have tried to find a solution that satisfied them both? Let us know your take on the situation in the comments!

Redditors thought the woman’s safety was above this person’s feeling uncomfortable that a corner of their door can be seen on the doorbell video