Artist and illustrator Tyler Creswell (aka Comedy Viking) set himself a deceptively simple creative challenge: one illustration a day for 31 days, each built around a clean, clever visual pun. The result is a month-long sprint of sharp ideas that turns everyday phrases into literal, ironic, and occasionally absurd images where you see them first, and then fully get the joke half a second later.

If the name rings a bell, Creswell has previously shared his pun-filled Viking comics on Bored Panda. These groan-worthy comics, following the adventures of the Viking ‘Lars,’ feature hilarious wordplay and crisp linework, and have earned Creswell a loyal following.

