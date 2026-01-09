ADVERTISEMENT

Artist and illustrator Tyler Creswell (aka Comedy Viking) set himself a deceptively simple creative challenge: one illustration a day for 31 days, each built around a clean, clever visual pun. The result is a month-long sprint of sharp ideas that turns everyday phrases into literal, ironic, and occasionally absurd images where you see them first, and then fully get the joke half a second later.

If the name rings a bell, Creswell has previously shared his pun-filled Viking comics on Bored Panda. These groan-worthy comics, following the adventures of the Viking ‘Lars,’ feature hilarious wordplay and crisp linework, and have earned Creswell a loyal following.

Scroll down to see all 31 illustrations from Comedy Viking’s Inktober series and let us know in the comments which pun lands best!

If you want to follow the comic adventures of Lars, you can do so on Comedy Viking’s Instagram page and website.

More info: Instagram | comedyviking.com | reddit.com

#1

Illustration of a muscular human figure with a cheese wedge as a head, labeled shredded cheese, a visual pun artwork.

This time, the format is different, and the constraint is the point. Inktober is a month-long drawing challenge created by artist Jake Parker back in 2009, designed to help artists build stronger drawing habits.

    #2

    Hand-drawn visual pun by artist showing William Shakespeare pierced by a spear, part of a 31-day visual pun series.

    #3

    Black and white illustration of a skeleton in a robe holding a broom labeled grim sweaper as a visual pun artwork.

    Participants typically create and share an ink drawing each day throughout October, often following a list of prompts.

    #4

    Illustration of a visual pun featuring a character from the Jigsaw film with jigsaw puzzle pieces on a table.

    #5

    Hand-drawn visual pun showing a cat statue on an award base labeled catastrophe from a series of visual puns by an artist.

    #6

    Hand-drawn visual pun by artist showing a man with a secret mustache, part of 31 days of creative visual puns series.

    Working purely using black ink, Creswell leans into a minimalist, almost instructional look that puts the concept front and center.
    #7

    Illustration of a visual pun showing a firefly holding flames, created by an artist exploring visual puns.

    #8

    Black and white drawing of sparkling jewels with the pun family jewels by an artist creating a visual pun daily.

    #9

    Two gourds with arms and legs fencing, showcasing a visual pun by an artist in a daily creative series.

    Across the set, familiar themes such as bodies, mortality, animals, and pop culture get filtered through dry humor and tight visual logic.
    #10

    Black and white illustration of a visual pun showing a wooden scarecrow reaper holding a scythe.

    #11

    Hand-drawn visual pun of a bigfoot character named Guy Fiyeti wearing sunglasses and making rock hand signs.

    #12

    Dog dressed as cowboy with a visual pun of a fart labeled rootin and tootin in a creative daily visual pun series.

    Each image works as a standalone gag, but together they read like a cohesive catalogue of how far you can push a simple idea when you commit to showing up every day.
    #13

    Black and white drawing of a turkey head emerging from a murky pond, illustrating a clever visual pun by the artist.

    #14

    Hand-drawn visual pun of a deer with dripping tongue and human-like hands, showcasing creative visual pun art by the artist.

    #15

    Black and white drawing of a foot with a small onion growing on the big toe, a visual pun by the artist.

    #16

    Hand-drawn visual pun of a ninja throwing a starfish, illustrating creative visual puns by the artist.

    #17

    Black and white drawing showing a visual pun of a hexagonal explosion rising from a cooking pot.

    #18

    Hand-drawn visual pun of a pumpkin wearing a king's crown with twisted vines, illustrating creative visual puns by an artist.

    #19

    Black and white drawing of a man sleeping in a chair with oversized hands and feet, a visual pun by the artist.

    #20

    Goat creatively pouring ale from its tail into a mug, illustrating a visual pun by the artist’s daily creations.

    #21

    Illustration of a visual pun showing a tree stump with a treasure chest and elephant trunks for a creative art project.

    #22

    Hand-drawn visual pun of a ragamuffin as a muffin with arms and legs holding a cup, created by artist for 31 days challenge.

    #23

    Hand-drawn visual pun of a pirate as an ape holding a musket, part of an artist’s daily visual pun series.

    #24

    Black and white drawing of a hunter aiming a gun and a satyr sitting on a rock, illustrating a visual pun artwork.

    #25

    Black and white drawing of a flaming skeleton in chains dancing, representing a visual pun from the artist's daily series.

    #26

    Black and white drawing of a skeleton warrior holding a sword, a visual pun by an artist creating visual puns daily.

    #27

    Hand-drawn visual pun of a wizard casting a fiery lightning bolt, showcasing creative visual puns by the artist.

    #28

    Ink drawing of a melting monster creature, part of a visual pun series by an artist creating art every day for 31 days.

    #29

    Illustration of a book with a face merging into the cover, showcasing a creative visual pun by the artist.

    #30

    Black and white drawing of a grave with a shovel and open pit, showcasing a visual pun by the artist.

    #31

    Black and white hand-drawn dagger illustration featuring detailed textures and patterns, an example of a visual pun by artist.

