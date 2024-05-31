Guy Messes Up Big Time In Japan, Shares Hilarious Soap Story

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a good chance that a tourist visiting a faraway country may deal with some form of culture shock. While many of these experiences are easy to laugh off, some can take an embarrassing turn. Such is the case for Reddit user Bento-Sento, who is still haunted by his 2017 Japan trip.

According to his account, it happened at a traditional indoor bathhouse that locals mostly frequented. And being a naive foreigner, some of his actions led to unpleasant responses.

Ultimately, his first Japanese bathhouse experience caused him a great deal of shame, something he has yet to get over.

Many Westerners enjoy traveling to Japan for its food and culture

Image credits: Ishikawa Ken / flickr (not the actual photo)

An exchange student from New Zealand included a traditional indoor bathhouse on his bucket list of places to visit

Image credits: Soyoung Han / unsplash (not the actual photo)

It didn’t take long for him to run into some trouble

Image credits: Sincerely Media / unsplash (not the actual photo)

It was an honest mistake but an utterly embarrassing one

Image credits: Bento-Sento

Tourists must adhere to rules and guidelines when entering a Japanese bathhouse

The original poster entered a bathhouse unprepared, leading to his unforgettable experience. Japanese teacher and calligrapher Mayo Nomura wrote an article for Matcha to guide anyone intending to visit.

For one, people with tattoos could be barred from entry because of their association with organized crime. But it will differ from one spot to another.

“Even small, cute tattoos may get you denied entry at an onsen or sento (plus pools, waterparks, and public beaches, too), so check the onsen’s webpage beforehand to confirm their particular tattoo policy.”

As for the tub itself, Nomura reminds tourists that washing oneself, doing laundry, and swimming are considered “bad manners.”

“Most onsen inns and hotels will have toiletries available, but you have to bring your own to a sento—especially if it is a small, local one.”

Image credits: sanmai / flickr (not the actual photo)

Japan has a love-hate relationship with tourists

The rules of etiquette may exist, but they won’t necessarily be followed by everyone. Many Japanese people have grown tired of tourists’ lack of manners.

In 2018, the people of Kyoto dealt with such problems, particularly with foreigners failing to segregate their trash. The local government had to take action by setting up advertising campaigns to promote better manners.

“For a long time, Kyoto has experienced various issues as our tourists have increased,” city tourism head Shuhei Akahoshi told The Sydney Morning Herald. “Our goal is harmonious coexistence and mutual benefit between our citizens and our guests.

“For us in Kyoto, we do not think of things in terms of confrontation or conflict, but instead, we believe in achieving harmony through careful work.”

But in recent years, locals felt the need for tourism to keep their economy afloat.

“Kyoto is a tourist city, and without foreign tourists, we’re really in trouble,” 70-year-old antique shop owner Hiroshi Fujie told Global Times in 2022.

Japan saw an economic boost in 2023 from 25 million tourists. Many others, like the original poster, have likely behaved in a way that offended locals, but they will also likely be welcomed back into the country—unless it’s this guy.

Image credits: Graham Powell-Wood / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The original poster responded to some comments

Some commenters also shared similar personal experiences

