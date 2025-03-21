Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Weird And Disgusting”: Group Of Male Tourists Groping Female Statue Sparks Heated Debate
News, World

“Weird And Disgusting”: Group Of Male Tourists Groping Female Statue Sparks Heated Debate

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of a group of tourists groping the Molly Malone statue’s breasts in Dublin, Ireland, has sparked a heated debate about the appropriateness of touching statues “for good luck.”

Shared by @beyoncegarden on X (formerly Twitter), the video shows six men and a woman taking turns to touch the bronze artwork in the Irish capital. One of them, wearing a St. Patrick’s Day hat, stands behind the sculpture and grabs its breasts with both hands.

Highlights
  • Online users were divided over a viral video showing a group of people touching the Molly Malone statue's breasts in Dublin.
  • The statue was erected in 1988 as a tribute to a woman who sold shellfish in the streets of Dublin and symbolizes the city’s working class.
  • The Dublin City Council is considering placing the statue on a higher plinth in response to complaints about the “inappropriate” touching.

“This is so weird and disgusting like it’s just sad,” the user captioned the clip, which has been viewed over 48 million times.

RELATED:

    A video showing tourists groping the Molly Malone statue’s breasts in Dublin has gone viral

    Male tourists interacting with a female statue in a questionable manner, sparking a weird and disgusting debate.

    Image credits: beyoncegarden

    According to the BBC, the statue of Molly Malone was erected in 1988 in tribute to a woman who sold shellfish in the streets of Dublin.

    Molly Malone also inspired a traditional folk song about a fishmonger’s daughter who sold cockles and mussels from a wheelbarrow. In the song, Molly succumbs to a fever and later returns as a ghost, wheeling her wheelbarrow through the city’s streets.

    Though it’s unclear whether she actually existed, Molly Malone has become a symbol of Dublin’s working class.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The statue, designed in 1988, honors Molly Malone, a fishmonger’s daughter from a traditional Irish folk song

    Male tourists groping bronze female statue, sparking heated debate.

    Image credits: beyoncegarden

    Tweet by a user questioning tourists' behavior with a female statue, sparking heated debate.

    Image credits: tamu20

    Tweet reacting to a controversial image of male tourists groping a female statue, expressing disbelief and disappointment.

    Image credits: SunnyBanks_

    Over the years, an urban myth emerged that claimed that touching the statue’s breast

    would bring “the luck of the Irish.” This practice was later advertised by tourism companies, which said those who touched Molly Malone’s breasts would return to the city.

    The large bronze statue has been groped so many times that its breasts have become discolored.

    This behavior is also popular in other European cities, including at the statue of Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet in Verona, Italy.

    Over time, an urban myth emerged that claimed that touching the Dublin statue’s breasts brings good fortune

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person posing with a male statue, touching it inappropriately, sparking debate on treating public art respectfully.

    Image credits: wisperloudly89

    Tourists posing with a female statue in a cemetery, sparking debate on weird and disgusting behavior.

    Image credits: KGBTR/Reddit

    Tweet discussing debate on male tourists and female statue interactions.

    Image credits: Ruru2Petty

    Tweet discussing debate over statue groping by tourists, mentioning fertility rituals involving statues.

    Image credits: DreaTheVirgo777

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some critics considered the practice offensive and disrespectful to Irish culture, others argued that those who engaged in it contributed to the objectification of women.

    “This is too much. Not even a statue is safe today?” wrote one netizen. Another said the touching was “definitely weird and a little creepy.”

    “Bro, this is a whole new level of loneliness,” someone else chimed in.

    Another user believed the issue was being blown out of proportion. “Yes, this is degenerate behavior…but I honestly don’t think this is as deep as people make it out to be..”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Someone else penned: “People will moan about anything nowadays.”

    Though there’s no proof that she actually existed, the figure of Molly Malone symbolizes the working class in Dublin

    Bronze statue of a woman with a cart, located outdoors, highlighting historical craftsmanship and art.

    Image credits: Marek Śliwecki

    Tweet reply discussing the ritual of groping statues for good luck.

    Image credits: Tisa25377713

    Tweet screenshot about Dublin's statue tradition, mentions luck.

    Image credits: eveirisowo

    Others stressed that the practice was inappropriate, regardless of the gender of the figure the sculpture depicts.

    “To be fair, there is a statue of a man where women go and rub on the statue’s crotch for fertility,” one user commented, to which another replied, “Baby, they’re ALL weird.”

    The statue, first erected in Dublin’s Grafton Street, was created by Irish bronze sculptor Jeanne Rynhart.

    It was later moved to nearby St. Andrews’ Street to accommodate the construction of a tram line, as per the BBC.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Student Tilly Cripwell launched the “Leave Molly mAlone” campaign in February 2024, urging the Dublin City Council to raise the sculpture onto a higher plinth

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tilly (@tilly_cripwell)

    Tilly Cripwell, a 23-year-old student at Trinity College and a singer who performs on the streets of Dublin, launched a campaign, Leave Molly mAlone, in February 2024 for the Dublin City Council to repair the discolored statue and raise it onto a higher plinth to discourage the “misogynistic tradition.”

    “The fact that this icon is immortalized in a statue but reduced to her breasts just seems so wrong,” she said, adding that the behavior “sets a really bad example to younger generations.

    “It triggered me so much, I just had to put a stop to it.”

    Statue of a woman with weathered bronze surface, wearing a historical dress, in front of a stone wall.

    Image credits: goldelazo3

    Cripwell said the groping annoys her because the sculpture is “one of the few representations of women in Irish culture.”

    Unlike the statues of male figures in Dublin, which are “all on high platforms reflecting their status,” this Dublin landmark is on a small plinth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Cripwell, many visitors view the statue’s “allegedly busty dress” as “a green card” for groping its breasts.

    The campaigner said: “You can imagine the stag dos that come along, and it’s actually just disgusting behavior, no matter what kind of object or person you’re dealing with.

    “It’s reducing her to this derision and not giving her the status of being a national treasure.”

    Many online users criticized the practice, calling it “weird” and “creepy” and arguing it objectified women


    Many users, especially women, supported Cripwell’s campaign, such as @honouringtruth, who wrote: “An Irish woman has started a campaign to LEAVE MOLLY M ALONE! I left a message on the Insta post & so many men came on dismissing this & laughing.

    “I countered – how would you feel if a public statue of a man, pants down, balls exposed & shiny with ‘handling’ – would you feel disrespected as a man? No man replied!”

    A Dublin City Council spokeswoman stated that the campaigner’s request for restoring the statue and “securing the plinth” is being considered.

    She added that a report on this issue will be made to the council’s Strategic Policy Committee in April.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People were divided over the tourist tradition in the Irish capital

    Tweet screenshot with username noneknown06 and text "Not that deep" related to debate about statue groping.

    Image credits: noneknown06

    Tweet by Shayne Whitaker sparking heated debate about human behavior.

    Image credits: Silent_Bison

    Tweet screenshot by Tom Krzystek commenting on heated debate over male tourists' actions.

    Image credits: tom_krzystek

    Twitter user comment responding to debate about male tourists groping a female statue, suggesting it's humorous.

    Image credits: EpicVibesz

    Screenshot of a tweet about a statue, addressing concerns of being overly sensitive.

    Image credits: Asarailu_

    Tweet by @jimbohuff about a tradition related to a statue, noting it's harmless and not offensive.

    Image credits: jimbohuff

    Tweet discussing tourists groping a female statue, questioning the depth of outrage over the behavior.

    Image credits: elizabethkaiixo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Ella commenting on a viral debate about male tourists groping a female statue.

    Image credits: ellailonaaa

    Social media post reacting to male tourists' behavior with a statue, sparking debate.

    Image credits: littleashtag

    Tweet expressing frustration about societal respect being gone, related to debate on male tourists and a female statue.

    Image credits: rusty_alliston

    Tweet questioning men's behavior around statues, sparking debate on dignity and respect.

    Image credits: Madisonxheights

    Tweet criticizing male tourists' disrespectful behavior towards a female statue, expressing concern with a frown emoji.

    Image credits: tennisbagz

    Tweet reaction by Sharon is here calling male tourists' actions disgusting.

    Image credits: Sharon67645247

    Tweet criticizing male behavior in response to controversial tourist actions.

    Image credits: kcat969

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Faleshafaye expressing outrage over a statue incident involving male tourists, March 18, 2025.

    Image credits: faleshafaye

    Tweet discussing male tourists groping a statue, sparking debate on societal behavior.

    Image credits: PadderAasifa

    People Also Ask

    • What are the lyrics to the folk song Molly Malone?

      The song starts: “In Dublin's fair city/Where the girls are so pretty/I first set my eyes on sweet Molly Malone/As she wheeled her wheel-barrow/Through streets broad and narrow/ Crying, "Cockles and mussels, alive, alive, oh!”

    • When did tourists start touching the Molly Malone statue?

      Tourists began touching the statue “for luck” sometime before 2014, according to The Irish Times, with most capturing the moment for social media.

    • Which other statues are touched for good fortune?

      People believe that stroking the right breast of the statue of Juliet at the Casa di Giulietta in Verona brings good fortune in love. Tourists sometimes touch the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, Denmark, for a wish or good fortune. In Vietnam, people sometimes touch the Hoan Kiem Turtle Statue for good luck. Visitors touch the Wall Street Bull’s testicles in New York City for financial prosperity.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    9

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janemulcahy avatar
    Janeymc
    Janeymc
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hah I brought my kids into town (Dublin) recently and couldn’t get over how exposed her b***s are. And tarnished from all the touching 🤦‍♀️ I think the actual problem is why her b***s needed to be hanging out of her dress in the first place…maybe that’s how she caught the fever 😆 ah I’m sure they’re just having the craic and not intentionally being disrespectful to women. But the rubbing for luck thing I never heard of. Add on a layer to save her modesty I say! And may her ghost chase them all the gropers down with the wheelbarrow hah

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    scarlet-patience avatar
    Noname
    Noname
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gravestone of Oscar Wilde in Cimetière Père Lachaise has been totally defamed by his fans who kiss it intentionally leaving lipstick prints and the p***s on the statue was broken off years ago. I don't understand why some people can't just leave flowers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    janemulcahy avatar
    Janeymc
    Janeymc
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hah I brought my kids into town (Dublin) recently and couldn’t get over how exposed her b***s are. And tarnished from all the touching 🤦‍♀️ I think the actual problem is why her b***s needed to be hanging out of her dress in the first place…maybe that’s how she caught the fever 😆 ah I’m sure they’re just having the craic and not intentionally being disrespectful to women. But the rubbing for luck thing I never heard of. Add on a layer to save her modesty I say! And may her ghost chase them all the gropers down with the wheelbarrow hah

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    scarlet-patience avatar
    Noname
    Noname
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gravestone of Oscar Wilde in Cimetière Père Lachaise has been totally defamed by his fans who kiss it intentionally leaving lipstick prints and the p***s on the statue was broken off years ago. I don't understand why some people can't just leave flowers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda