Many of Op de Beeck's sculptures are crafted in a monochromatic grayscale palette, so we were curious about what inspired this aesthetic choice and how the artist believes it influences the way audiences interpret his work. "The part of my work that I executed in monochromic grey has gotten the biggest exposure, so it is more known than works I executed in different tones," he shared. "I did make quite some full-color sculptures or sculptures in combinations of two or three colors, and most of my video works and scenography for theatre and opera are in full color…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But at some point, in my production, I discovered my own kind of grey, that makes sculptured objects, interiors or landscapes appear as if they are fossilized, made of stone or pigmented plaster. This petrified aspect makes one think of Pompeii: life frozen in time, as it were. I discovered that the grey coating (I almost coincidentally invented a technique of layering many thin coatings onto the sculpture) has an almost velvet-like appearance that reflects the light very tenderly. In my view, it gives a special aura to the depicted, a soft skin that abstracts the figurative forms into a kind of parallel, silent world. The absence of color puts the focus on the light. Throughout my work, light and how it reflects and animates, is of extreme importance, since it totally defines and articulates the mood of an image, regardless of the medium."