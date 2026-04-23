Disturbing Video Captures Teen Stomping Girl’s Head After She Rejects Him

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A viral video from New York captures a teenage boy stomping on a girl’s head in the middle of the street.

The boy was reportedly seeking the girl’s phone number and a potential relationship. Her rejection is believed to have triggered his aggression.

Netizen reaction to the video has ranged from shock and horror over the violence to demands for strict action against the attacker.

Highlights A New York teenager was apprehended after a brutal street attack on a fellow teenage girl.

The violence reportedly occurred after the girl rejected the teen’s request for her phone number and a potential relationship.

The video of the incident has gone viral, with netizens demanding strict measures against the offender.

“I want to unsee this so bad,” one said, while another wrote, “The cops better repay his action.”

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The teenager was apprehended soon after the incident, but his identity remains concealed

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According to local daily amNY, the attacker is a 14-year-old minor, which has prevented police from disclosing his name. The victim, meanwhile, is 15.

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The incident reportedly took place at around 3:39 pm on April 20 at East 107th Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem.

The viral video shows the boy wearing all-black clothing and a face mask.

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“Stand right there,” he can be heard telling the victim before proceeding to grab her arm.

“Get away from me,” she responded as she attempted to walk away.

The boy followed her on the sidewalk. Seconds later, he grabbed hold of the girl, lifted her over his head, and slammed her onto the concrete.

As she lay helpless on the ground, the boy savagely stomped on her head, then walked away.

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Police sources reported that the girl was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The victim’s mother, Lucinda Arroyo, spoke to the New York Post on Thursday.

She shared that her daughter feels like “her whole life has been completely flipped” following the incident.

Arroyo revealed that the perpetrator goes to school with the victim and had been bugging her for a long time.

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Per her account, her daughter is “very angry” about how he escalated the matter.

The teen has been charged with second-degree battery.

Social media users questioned the charges while expressing distrust in the justice system

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“What kind of background creates this kind of kid?” one asked, while another noted, “He should be dealt with severely since what he did could have resulted in a fatality.”

“A**ault is the wrong charge. Attempted m**der is the correct charge, and there should be no bail granted as he is so very obviously a major danger to the public,” a third echoed.

“It’s NY. He’ll walk out and do it again, and people will continue to vote for the same politicians who encourage him and others to commit such acts again and again,” a fourth said.

Image credits: NY Post / Steven Hirsch

According to the New York State Unified Court System website, Family Court handles cases involving offenders between the ages of 7 and 15.

These offenders are not convicted of a crime but are “adjudicated” as juvenile delinquents.

The viral video featured a behind-the-camera voice encouraging the teen to get violent.

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Netizens want this person punished as well.

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“Find the one that taped the incident… give him the same treatment as his homie,” one said.

“Hope the streets get him and the cameraman,” another expressed.

“The cameraman needs a hard blow to the body. Imagine getting excited to see something like this,” a third remarked.

“Lock them both up,” another advised.

This was not the only case involving a minor to have unsettled New York City as of late

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A 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (April 21) for ending his 43-year-old stepfather, Jamel Davis’s, life on April 12, according to the NYPD.

The teen and his three-month-pregnant mother were reportedly arguing about his cannabis use before Davis intervened.

The fight quickly escalated, and the boy went to his room, got a firearm out of a shoebox, and targeted Davis in the chest and arm.

Image credits: ABC7

Davis was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The teen, a Brooklyn resident, fled following the incident and was arrested on Tuesday in the Bronx.

“He had a backpack with all his belongings in it, and he looked disheveled, like he’s been living out on the street,” authorities said.

The boy was charged with homicide and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

He allegedly has a prior record of arrest for subjecting his mother to domestic violence.

“It’s so scary being a woman,” a netizen said about the former case