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Disturbing Video Captures Teen Stomping Girl’s Head After She Rejects Him
Disturbing video shows a teen boy and girl on a crosswalk; the boy is about to stomp the girl's head.
Crime, Society

Disturbing Video Captures Teen Stomping Girl’s Head After She Rejects Him

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A viral video from New York captures a teenage boy stomping on a girl’s head in the middle of the street.

The boy was reportedly seeking the girl’s phone number and a potential relationship. Her rejection is believed to have triggered his aggression.

Netizen reaction to the video has ranged from shock and horror over the violence to demands for strict action against the attacker. 

Highlights
  • A New York teenager was apprehended after a brutal street attack on a fellow teenage girl.
  • The violence reportedly occurred after the girl rejected the teen’s request for her phone number and a potential relationship.
  • The video of the incident has gone viral, with netizens demanding strict measures against the offender.

“I want to unsee this so bad,” one said, while another wrote, “The cops better repay his action.”

RELATED:

    The teenager was apprehended soon after the incident, but his identity remains concealed

    A teen male with dark, curly hair and a black face covering, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt. Disturbing video related.

    Image credits: Instagram / coronavirusny

    According to local daily amNY, the attacker is a 14-year-old minor, which has prevented police from disclosing his name. The victim, meanwhile, is 15.

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    The incident reportedly took place at around 3:39 pm on April 20 at East 107th Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem. 

    The viral video shows the boy wearing all-black clothing and a face mask.

    Split image showing a teen boy in black clothing confronting a girl with a backpack in a street setting, before a stomping incident.

    Image credits: Instagram / coronavirusny

    “Stand right there,” he can be heard telling the victim before proceeding to grab her arm.

    “Get away from me,” she responded as she attempted to walk away.

    The boy followed her on the sidewalk. Seconds later, he grabbed hold of the girl, lifted her over his head, and slammed her onto the concrete.

    As she lay helpless on the ground, the boy savagely stomped on her head, then walked away.

    Disturbing Video Captures Teen Stomping Girl’s Head After She Rejects Him

    Image credits: Instagram / coronavirusny

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    Police sources reported that the girl was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

    The victim’s mother, Lucinda Arroyo, spoke to the New York Post on Thursday.

    She shared that her daughter feels like “her whole life has been completely flipped” following the incident.

    Arroyo revealed that the perpetrator goes to school with the victim and had been bugging her for a long time.

    Disturbing Video Captures Teen Stomping Girl’s Head After She Rejects Him

    Image credits: Instagram / coronavirusny

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    Per her account, her daughter is “very angry” about how he escalated the matter.

    The teen has been charged with second-degree battery.

    Social media users questioned the charges while expressing distrust in the justice system

     

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    A post shared by New Yorkers (@coronavirusny)

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    “What kind of background creates this kind of kid?” one asked, while another noted, “He should be dealt with severely since what he did could have resulted in a fatality.”

    “A**ault is the wrong charge. Attempted m**der is the correct charge, and there should be no bail granted as he is so very obviously a major danger to the public,” a third echoed.

    “It’s NY. He’ll walk out and do it again, and people will continue to vote for the same politicians who encourage him and others to commit such acts again and again,” a fourth said.

    A woman with long, dark, curly hair speaking to reporters, with microphones facing her. Teen stomping girl's head case.

    Image credits: NY Post / Steven Hirsch

    According to the New York State Unified Court System website, Family Court handles cases involving offenders between the ages of 7 and 15.

    These offenders are not convicted of a crime but are “adjudicated” as juvenile delinquents.

    The viral video featured a behind-the-camera voice encouraging the teen to get violent.

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    Netizens want this person punished as well.

    A girl lies on the sidewalk after being stomped, near a parked car and buildings. Disturbing video captures teen stomping.

    Image credits: Instagram / coronavirusny

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    “Find the one that taped the incident… give him the same treatment as his homie,” one said.

    “Hope the streets get him and the cameraman,” another expressed.

    “The cameraman needs a hard blow to the body. Imagine getting excited to see something like this,” a third remarked.

    “Lock them both up,” another advised.

    This was not the only case involving a minor to have unsettled New York City as of late 

    Man in plaid jacket and cap, with orange sunglasses, talking. Image unrelated to disturbing video content.

    Image credits: Instagram / sinthoro_upper

    A 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (April 21) for ending his 43-year-old stepfather, Jamel Davis’s, life on April 12, according to the NYPD.

    The teen and his three-month-pregnant mother were reportedly arguing about his cannabis use before Davis intervened. 

    The fight quickly escalated, and the boy went to his room, got a firearm out of a shoebox, and targeted Davis in the chest and arm.

    NYPD vehicle and officer by a fence near brick buildings, linked to the disturbing video of a teen stomping a girl.

    Image credits: ABC7

    Davis was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

    The teen, a Brooklyn resident, fled following the incident and was arrested on Tuesday in the Bronx.

    “He had a backpack with all his belongings in it, and he looked disheveled, like he’s been living out on the street,” authorities said.

    The boy was charged with homicide and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. 

    He allegedly has a prior record of arrest for subjecting his mother to domestic violence.

    “It’s so scary being a woman,” a netizen said about the former case 

    A disturbing video comment: a teen stomping girl's head, injustice, and spreading awareness.

    A comment by poshdenise saying "I want to unsee this so bad 😢" referencing a disturbing video of a teen stomping girl's head.

    A comment from 'jennas_sweets414' about the disturbing video of a teen stomping a girl's head, suggesting both involved be locked up.

    A social media comment about a disturbing video of a teen stomping a girl's head after rejection.

    An Instagram comment from shebusyforreal stating Were doomed. This relates to a disturbing video of a teen stomping a girls head.

    A social media comment by user therereallamala: "These YN have no respect. And can't take rejection." Related to disturbing video.

    A user profile picture with a woman in a towel, with the username kathybeautygeek and a comment: Omg horrible. This comment likely refers to the disturbing video about teen stomping.

    A social media comment discussing disturbing teen violence, specifically a teen stomping a girl's head, and lack of consequences.

    A user comment from 'blatinafit' stating, "It's so so scary being a woman, smh poor baby 😢", related to a disturbing video of a teen stomping a girl's head.

    A comment from saritabiancita on a disturbing video: "Arrest the cameraman too." This relates to teen stomping a girl's head.

    An Instagram comment discussing the severity of a charge for stomping a girl's head, related to the disturbing video.

    A user comment, Street justice please, below a profile picture of a woman with long hair; related to teen stomping.

    An Instagram comment by @its_dee_duh saying "Now arrest the friend recording," referencing the disturbing video of a teen stomping a girl's head.

    An Instagram comment from @zyem_nyc, showing profile picture and text about a teen stomping a girl's head.

    A comment asking, "Family court? He'll be out tomorrow 🤔" with a profile picture of a person in a purple hoodie, relating to the disturbing video of a teen stomping a girl's head.

    A comment section for a disturbing video shows a user icon of a person on a bike and the text "That's not enough."

    A comment suggesting arrest for the person who recorded the teen stomping girl's head, due to instigation.

    An Instagram post from yvsmin.t, discussing the danger a girl faces when she rejects a teen, after a video showed a teen stomping a girl's head.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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