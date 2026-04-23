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It can be hard to notice red flags when you’re in a relationship, until the cracks slowly appear. When that happens, people have to do their best to protect themselves, or else they might get pulled into all the drama created by their manipulative partner.

This is the situation a man found himself in after divorcing his wife for cheating, only to be harassed by her multiple times and even taken to court. Things got even worse when she filed a fake restraining order against him in order to win custody of their daughter.

More info: Reddit | Update

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When dealing with a cunning ex, it might be better to get legal help as soon as possible, before they get you in trouble

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The poster explained that he filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years after he found out she was cheating and hired a private investigator to collect evidence

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After leaving his wife, the poster stayed with his best friend Sam and his partner Marie, who incidentally filed an anti-harassment order against his ex

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The poster’s ex also filed to get sole custody of their daughter and tried to win her case by putting a fake restraining order against him and making up false accusations

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When the poster and his ex appeared before the court, he felt a bit of hope because it was the same lawyer who had presided over the anti-harassment case filed against her

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Image credits: Carlos Javier Yuste Jiménez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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The poster eventually got the restraining order against him removed, and he won custody of their daughter, all because the judge recognized his cunning ex

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Later on, when the poster was going to get his daughter’s stuff from his ex’s house, he and Sam realized that the woman was laying a trap for them

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The poster and Sam decided to call the police to supervise them so that his ex couldn’t make up any false stories about their behavior

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Luckily, the police officer noticed a phone lying in the belongings that the poster and Sam were packing up, as it turned out to have been slyly placed there by the ex

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Since the poster had realized that his cunning ex kept trying to trap him, he had learned the ways of protecting himself from her behavior

Even though the OP had been married to his wife, V, for fifteen years, it was only after a long time that he realized she had been cheating on him. Unfortunately, his friends also caught on to his partner’s infidelity, and that eventually pushed him to hire a private investigator to help him gather evidence.

It can be difficult to learn that someone you love has been having an affair, and experts explain that the best thing to do is to find out the whole truth from them. This might help you understand why they cheated in the first place and provide the closure you need to move on.

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Even after the poster divorced his wife, she still kept harassing and manipulating him. Unfortunately, she also turned her attention to her ex-best friend and tried to get her fired from her job, which led to an anti-harassment order being filed against V. Overall, these situations left the OP exhausted, and he didn’t know how to keep her out of his life.

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According to professionals, it can be time-consuming and painful to deal with emotionally unstable loved ones, like this. People might feel like they always have to walk on eggshells in order to protect themselves from their manipulative partners. That’s why it’s important to take space from the individual and to set strong boundaries with them early on.

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When the poster’s ex realized that she couldn’t control him anymore, she decided to file for sole custody of their daughter. This made the OP realize that he would have to manage his finances better if he had to deal with a court case. That’s why he appealed to V to sell their lake house and also filed for a court order to protect their kid’s interests.

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According to research, a Guardian Ad Litem is a law that helps protect a child’s rights, and once it is ordered by the court, the appointed person must follow all requests. They must also not exercise any control or undue influence over the little one or try to gain an advantage in the case.

When the ex realized that the poster was fighting hard for custody of their kid, she decided to file a fake restraining order against him. She did this by pretending that he had vandalized her furniture and also put her in danger. This put the poster in an even tougher situation, and he didn’t know what to do.

Luckily, when he was due to appear in court to contest the restraining order, the OP’s friend realized that the judge who would issue the ruling had presided over her anti-harassment case. This turned out in their favor once the judge realized how many court summons V had ignored, and she eventually gave the poster custody.

Have you ever faced an obsessive and manipulative person like this, and what do you think is the best way to deal with them? We’d love to hear your thoughts and opinions on this story.

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Folks were shocked by the woman’s behavior and were glad that the man was able to escape her clutches

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