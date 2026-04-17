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Co-parenting can be tough to navigate at first, especially if one parent prioritizes their own needs over their child’s or ex-partner’s. This can lead to many problems over time because if nobody is willing to compromise, the kid’s well-being can be at risk.

This is what a woman experienced after her ex suddenly refused to take their daughter during the summer and wanted to stop child support payments, all because he was having a second kid. The woman was shocked by his lack of responsibility toward his daughter.

More info: Reddit

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When co-parents don’t get along, it’s mainly the children who have to bear the brunt of the conflict

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that her ex paid child support to look after their 10-year-old daughter, Felicity, and she also stayed with him for two months every summer

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Image credits: sobolevskyi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, even though the poster had planned to go on a cruise with her boyfriend in the summer, her ex suddenly stated that he couldn’t take Felicity in until July

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Image credits: undefinedstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The man also mentioned that he wouldn’t be able to pay child support anymore since he was having a second kid and planning on being a stay-at-home dad

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Image credits: Fabulous-Actuary1991

The poster didn’t want to compromise on who looked after Felicity, especially to accommodate her selfish ex, who was only thinking about his new baby and wife

It seems like the poster and her ex, Brad, had been co-parenting for nearly a decade and were amicably looking after their daughter, Felicity. They had also agreed on a child support arrangement which hadn’t been drawn up by lawyers, and on two months in the summer during which Brad would look after the girl.

This kind of co-parenting agreement can only work if both parties respect each other and honor their child’s needs above anything else. Parenting experts explain that it’s important for guardians to clearly and respectfully discuss conflicts and to do their best to compromise for their little one.

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This is exactly what the OP and Brad had been doing for several years, until he learned that his wife was going to have a baby. That’s when he told the poster that he could no longer pay child support to her, and that he wouldn’t be able to look after Felicity in June because his kid was due in May.

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When co-parents go back on their agreements, relationship professionals explain that it can be frustrating and disappointing to deal with. Even though there are legal ways to address the matter, it’s advisable to first manage the strong emotions that might be arising and not involve the kid in the issue.

Image credits: dimaberlin-1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was shocked that Brad expected her to make so many adjustments just because he and his wife were having their first baby. She did not want to compromise, especially since she and her boyfriend had planned a 20-day cruise, and her parents were also set to travel to Europe during that time.

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That’s why she made it clear to her ex that he was being selfish and that he should find a way to look after Felicity. This didn’t go down well with him, and he tried to criticize the poster for still wanting child support despite going on a luxury cruise. He also tried to convince her to pay for a European ticket for their kid so that her parents could babysit.

In such cases, where co-parents are at extreme odds with each other, psychologists explain that it might be better for the guardians to seek professional legal and mental help. They should check in with their lawyers for additional information to guide their decision, while keeping their child’s needs first.

Clearly, the poster wanted what was best for Felicity, and she was shocked that he ex wasn’t considering the young girl’s feelings at all. That’s why she asked people for help and also mentioned that she had contacted her lawyer regarding the child support issue, so that something could be done about it.

What do you think would be the best way for the poster to deal with her ex’s sudden demands? Do share your opinion on this story down below.

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Folks were shocked by Brad’s behavior and urged the woman not to cancel her cruise or compromise with him

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