Many of us have encountered rude people. We can choose to take the high road, turn the other cheek, and move on with our day. But sometimes, the high road is closed. And all that's left is to give karma a little push and get revenge by beating them at their own game.

#1 I work in local theatre, and we have a lot of rude, awful women who are part of local ballet schools come through our venue who are the mothers of the dancers. Once this woman rang up wanting seats to an almost sold out ballet performance that had been on sale for 4 months the day before the show, and did nothing but be vile for 5 minutes straight because she left buying them too late, whined about how she shouldn't have to pay to for her kids, whined that we should get a bigger venue (it seats just under 500 -.-) then put me on hold while she rang 3 of her relatives to see if they wanted seats too. She was positivley awful. The seats I was about to sell her were the only ones in the theatre left, and they were good seats.



While I'm on hold a grandma of one of the ballerinas comes to the desk and asks if we have any seats left, as she'd been in hospital and couldn't buy them earlier, but said she'd understand if we were booked out. I put the phone with the on-hold music down and sold this old lady the last seats for the show, and gave her a an invite to our next years dance season for her grandaughter and herself, so she'd know exactly when all the important dates were coming. She thanked me over and over, and she's now one of our regulars and brings her grandkids to our shows.



2 minutes after the old lady leaves the jerk on the other end finally takes me off hold and says she wants the remaining seats that we have left, I tell her "Sorry we've *just* sold out while you had me on hold I'm afraid, better luck next next year, anything else I can help you with?". She was choking with rage on the other end of the phone, it was fantastic.

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Nowadays, it sometimes seems that being rude has become the norm. Perhaps it began with a few bad apples and spread like a contagious virus we are yet to find a cure for. Fortunately, experts say there are ways to effectively stop rudeness in its tracks, if only momentarily. Among them: addressing the rudeness; setting clear boundaries of what you're willing to (and not willing to) tolerate; shifting the conversation to something more positive; and, as difficult as it may seem, staying calm and cool.

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#2 I watched a lazy shopper park their grocery cart right behind another persons car instead of putting it in the cart return. I got out of my car, ran up and moved the cart and put it behind her car. I then ran off and watched her have to get back out of her car since she couldn't back out, and then finally proceed to put up her cart the right way. I felt like a champion of the people.

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#3 I work at a retail location that does returns strictly only with tags on the clothes. There was one customer who was exceptionally rude to our staff. She called both women working dumb jerks, which pissed me off.



She came up to the register telling me she'll probably return all the things shes buying and is just trying to impress her friends. So I took all the tags off the clothes when i was bagging everything. I bettered the world that day.

"Sometimes people just need a little reminder that they’re actually acting out about something completely different than the matter at hand. And often, getting the opportunity to reflect upon this or talk about it changes the entire situation," reveal communication experts Kathy and Ross Petrus. They suggest redirecting the conversation with a well-timed question that's aimed at making "Karen" or "Kevin" do some much-needed introspection. You could say something like, "You seem frustrated, is something wrong?" or, "Are you going through something right now that’s affecting you like this?” You could also simply ask, “Have I done something to upset you?” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I used to work for the Department of Motor Vehicles and the one I worked at had pretty limited parking, surprise! I had left for lunch, came back and was having a hard time finding a place to park. I finally found a spot so I drove up to it and put my signal on showing that I was waiting for it. People, in my experience, usually respect this and continue on. Not this time.



Just as the car was backing out, after I had waited a few minutes, a car came from the opposite side of the lot, made eye contact with me and then shot right into the parking space. I was so mad because now I would be late after looking for a new spot. As I drove past the woman that had taken the spot, I just shook my head and she responded by shrugging her shoulders, smiling, mouthing the words, "oh well" to me and then ran her finger from her eye down her cheek as if to mock me crying about it.



I continued into work, got in trouble for being late, but had actually forgotten about the incident until who's number gets called to my station, but Miss Spot-Stealer herself! The look on her face was priceless!



Keep in mind that I'm not your average DMV worker, I understand that stuff happens and waive penalties all the time and treat my customers with respect because I believe that what goes around, comes around and I know how annoying it is to wait at the DMV all day! I'm usually so nice about getting penalties taken off of people's accounts that I get in trouble for it at times.



So, I greet Spot-stealer as nice as I would anyone else, in fact it may have been nicer than I normally would be. She may have thought I didn't recognize her. Her registration is FAR past due, with hundreds due in penalties. I let her tell me her whole sob story then finally tell her that she owes in full because she was aware of her due date. She argues it a little until, out of site from my manager, I mouth the words, "oh well" and drag my finger from my eye to my cheek, mocking her tears. At that point she puts her head down and proceeds to take out her card and pay the full amount because yes, we do take debit cards! :)



What goes around, comes around!

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#5 Was in theater quite a few years back (some action flick, I think Jean Claude Van Damme) and there were two 16-year-old-or-so kids in front of me who were, in turn, behind a group of smaller kids -- say 12 or so. I was alone -- the wife hates action movies. I quickly noticed that the two older kids were messing with the younger ones -- kicking their seat backs, throwing popcorn at them, flicking spit at them, the works. The theater was crowded so the little guys couldn't move. Finally one of the teens leans forward and (I think) flicked one kid's ear. When the little kid turned around to glare, flicking teen says, "You got a problem with that?" His friend guffaws. When the flickmeister sits back, I haul off and give him a decent slap upside the head, knocking his noggin into his friend's. They both turn and half jump out of their seats ... and then pause when they see me. I am 6-2, 225 pounds. I stood up and said, "You got a problem with that?" They looked at each other and then turned to sit back down. "Uh-uh," I said. "You sit there, and I'm gonna make you as miserable as you've been making those guys in front of you." They shuffled on out of the theater. The younger kids all turned and said "Thank you, sir."



TL;DR Slapped some teen bullies, became action hero.

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#6 I was sitting in my car making some photos with my new smartphone while using different settings. Than there was this woman who just stoped at an one way street with only 1 lane. So she stands there for like 10 seconds doing nothing. And i thought this is very unusual...so i started to make a video. Another driver comes and honks. Shen then proceeds to revers and hit the car of the other guy with her big BMW. 4 Guys jumped out of the BMW and start yelling at the guy.



You have to know in Germany always the one who hits another car from behind will be blamed if he cant prove that it wasn't his fault. So we have a classic insurance fraud.



The poor guy at the back was realy worried cause he knew he couldn't prove it. I just sit there in my car ant waited for the police. Than i go outside and the police started to get the story's...of course they were 4 against one guys. I just stood there and listen the woman complaining about who this idiot hits her from behind and her brand new car is now damaged.



After the police took the statement from both sides and even take my statement they said there is no chance that 2 vs 4 could proof that he didn't do it.



2 of the guys at the BMW said they didn't know the girl and were pedestrians who saw it. That would increase the credibility.



So they made all false statements to the police and exactly that's the thing i wanted to happen. I than told the police "oh wait there is just one thing" like Colombo style and said that i got a video of what happened. I showed them to the police and the women and the drivers just stand there with mouth open...you could not only see how she hits HIS car but also that the "Pedestrians" where with the women in the car.



The guy than hugs me and we became good friends. Turns out he lives near me and we spend the evening drinking and gaming.



Sry for bad englisch im german.

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One study found that reminding someone that they’re being rude can make them realize they need to correct their behavior. "Addressing someone’s rudeness head on is a key component to dealing effectively with incivility," say the Petrus'. Do this by using a phrase like, "I'm surprised you're comfortable saying something like that." You could also ask, “Are you listening to yourself here?” or "Do you realize what you’re saying, and how you’re saying it?” ADVERTISEMENT Asking these questions tells the rude person that what they’re saying is unacceptable, say the experts. It also reminds them to check themselves and reassess their words and behavior.

#7 Went to go get my exhaust fixed, no big deal- pothole poked a hole in it.



When I went to go pick up the car a couple hours later, I am treated to a woman SCREAMING at the guy behind the counter- she's positively foaming because she has been waiting nearly 30 minutes for her car to be fixed. She even goes so far as to call the guy an "INSIGNIFICANT LAZY IMMIGRANT".



Guy looks at her- looks at me. Throws me my keys- "Here you go, your Magnum's ready- no charge."



Looks her directly in the eyes. "Looks like it's going to be more expensive than we originally thought. Would you like us to call you a cab?"



I returned shortly afterwards with pizza for the shop.

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#8 Guy got out of his car to express some road rage to me. I just got out of my truck, walked past him, pushed the lock button on his door, closed it, walked past him again (his mouth hanging open this time), got back in my truck and drove off. He seemed to be frozen with confusion.

#9 At the end of a long commute home, after a hard week, i went to a Millie's Cookies store just before closing time. As I walked up to the counter, not 5 feet from it, some guy ran from behind me and tried to cut in front of me - the girl working there insisted i was first (thank you). Outraged at what that guy tried to do, and noticing there was not much cookies left, I said "Hi, I'll take absolutely everything you have". Cost me close to $60, but it was *so* worth it.

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Saying something like, "Could you repeat that?" tends to work as well. "Phrases like this stop the conversation in its tracks and force the speaker to rethink what they’re saying, while also making it clear that you won’t allow it to continue," the Petrus' told CNBC. But, when dealing with a complete rude stranger, some experts believe it's best to just walk away...

#10 I'm a manager at a grocery store, so I get awesomely rude customers on a daily. Every Wednesday is senior discount day. You have to be 55-60 to qualify for the discount. Needless to say, Wednesdays are tense. Lots of seniors, and lots of other people who don't want to deal with the seniors. I don't generally mind the old folks. Most of them are pretty cool and have some interesting stories and cute jokes.



This Wednesday there was one particular customer who was being a huge pain in the neck from the moment she walked in. She was tall, blonde, high heels, very made up, and dressed to the nines. She was probably late 30s to early 40s. She came storming up to customer service, "There are NO parking spots. This is ridiculous. I'm going to request to corporate that you expand your parking lot, since you don't seem to have the initiative to request that yourself." Off to a great start, lady. She comes storming back up about 45 minutes later. "I am in a HUGE hurry, and every line has someone in it. I need to check out here." We had three lines open, and each one had ONE single customer. ONE. I say "No problem, but I'll get you at a checkout. You have too many items to get here." She has a HUGE hissy fit. "I don't have time for this. Let's GO."



As I'm checking her out, it is constant complaining. "You only have one brand of makeup? That is ridiculous. I only wear MAC, but I was going to settle for Revlon, but you don't even have that. Now I have to make a whole separate trip." "Please don't put my bread on top of my eggs, the eggs could roll over and crush the bread." "Please bag my avocados separately; I need to use those for a face mask tonight. They need to be perfect, I have a photo session for work tomorrow. I'm in a magazine." She was unbelievable. Finally, at the end, I had enough.



As she's about to pay, I say, "Don't forget today is senior discount day! You get 5% off!" She just stared at me. "What?" I smiled broadly. "Every Wednesday, senior citizens get 5% off their bill. I'll go ahead and take it off. You are 55-60, right?" She is staring at me, debit card in hand, cheeks getting red. I lose my smile slowly and say "Oh, you don't qualify? Sorry about that. Maybe next year! Thanks for your honesty."



I haven't seen her in the store since.

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#11 My sister and I worked for Circuit City. There was an angry customer she was dealing with who said that a woman didnt know what she was talking about, she needed to get her manager. She got her manager Laurie. He said no a woman cant help me let me speak to your manager. She got her manager Ruthanne. He was so mad at this point and said dont any men work at this store. Im listening to this so I walk out and say in my most feminine voice possible, hello sir can I help you? He screamed and left the store.

#12 I woman in her mid 50s cut in front of my daughter (2 years old) and I in line at Panera. I was getting her a cookie, and was in a hurry as I was dealing with a 2 year old. I said "What is wrong with you ? how are 70 years old and you still don't know how a line works?" she was silent.

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Dr. Gail Saltz is a psychiatrist and clinical associate professor of psychiatry at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Weill-Cornell Medical College. She believes that people are ruder to strangers nowadays than they once were because we are living through stressful times. Saltz's advice when dealing with crazy and rude behavior from someone you've never met is to not say anything, and rather get away from the scene.

#13 I apparently made this jerk's 65 cent coffee wrong at mcdonalds, and he asked me to "MAKE IT AGAIN" and started to go off on me,I Almost snapped on him, but I instead threw my hands up and told my manager to handle it. The manager talked to him and came back to me and said the guy comes in all the time and does this just make him another coffee.



So I walked to the drive-thru window with this jerk fuming in his car next to me talking to himself about 'How long this is taking...ect.' soooooo I picked up the half full pot of coffee I made no more than 4 minutes ago and dumped it out. I proceeded to brew a whole new pot of coffee. I saw this made him extremely angry so I went to the window and told him that its going to be another 5-6 minutes because that last pot was bad. He then peeled out of drive thru without a coffee.

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#14 So I worked customer service for four years this is my favorite one. One Saturday this guy comes through we're decently busy but nothing we haven't seen before. The guy rolls down his window and he just reeks of beer (it's ~11:00 AM) first thing he does is start getting rude about how we didn't wash his car well the last time he was through. Now I was in a good mood at the time so I offered him a couple free air fresheners and told him I would take care of his car myself. I ring up the sale and return with a couple peace token air fresheners, it was at this point his wife who was in the back seat with their baby thanked me. The husband losses it at her saying she is not to talk out of turn or unless spoken to first by a man. I keep my composure send him on his way. I then called the cops told them what happened as far as the alcohol and gave them the make, model, year, color, the direction the guy turned once he left and his license plate number.

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#15 Just the other day I was at a Chinese buffet and the three people in the booth next to me were questioning the waitress (she appeared to be Asian-Hispanic) about voting for the President and who she planned to vote for. She had trouble understanding them and communicating that she could not vote. They immediately began taunting her that she shouldn't be here if she couldn't vote, that she didn't even know who the President of the United States is, and then took a picture and said they would post it on Facebook. I later found out the waitress was on a school visa and couldn't vote but was unable to convey that to them. After the waitress walked off, one of the girls at the table (the one who took the pic) looked up and asked me where I worked because I looked familiar. When I replied the local university in the social work department, she commented that she had recently been in my office to apply to our program, to which I replied Yes, I remember you and I'm also on the admissions committee [followed with a wink]. The color drained from her face and she knew she was screwed.

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“This person’s a stranger and you could escalate the situation in some way that will be worse for you,” she told SELF. "You could try to confront and reason with them, but unless you’re likely to see the individual again, the juice just isn’t worth the squeeze." Saltz says engaging with the person could put you at risk. They could be at their breaking point, and might be making headlines tomorrow for doing something crazy, dangerous or violent.

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#16 I volunteer at my university, safe walks and all that jazz. We are required to report suspicious and illegal activity. Witnessed a woman driving a mercedes-benz across a lawn to bypass the parking gate, tearing up this gorgeous lawn. Being an ex-landscaper, and mad at some rich jerk being too cheap for parking, I am not amused, so we reported it to the parking authority. They show up while the chick is still getting stuff out of her trunk, box her in, and start writing a ticket. She ended up driving away, over a curb, peeling her bumper off in the process. Made me kinda happy inside.

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#17 Not me but when I was working at a car dealership we had a bunch of cars get their wheels stolen one night. A police officer was in writing a report and a lady came in screaming that the cop was blocking her from getting to the service drive through. She was screaming at the top of her lungs creating a huge scene. The cop calmly walks out and moves his car, comes back in and finishes his report. Then he walks back out and drives his car to the end of the street and parks. The lady comes out and gets in her car and leaves. He pulls her over for having her wipers on without her headlights on.

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#18 I was working as a shift leader in a Dunkin' Donuts (spent two years in that hellhole) and dealt with my fair share of rude jerks. One particularly memorable day, a group of ladies came in during our busiest hour, just past noon. The line was almost out the door and we were shortstaffed so it was pretty hectic. While they were ordering, one of them asked for a job application and started filling it out on the counter. She handed it back before they were done ordering and I stashed it on a shelf under the register and started making their food. They had a huge order and we did our best to get it out quickly, but it was obvious from the looks on their faces that we just weren't quick enough for their liking.



They sat down to eat their food, and the girl who just turned in her application got back in line. I spotted here right away; she was standing with a glaring face, crossing her arms and tapping her foot, trying her best to look obviously (almost cartoonishly) pissed off. So I motioned for her to come up to the counter, since I knew she had a complaint and I wanted to get it fixed right away. I assumed that in the shuffle we had messed up her sandwich or something like that; anyone who's worked in fast food knows that these things happen when it's chaotic. I asked her what was wrong, and she pointed to her BOTTLED Mountain Dew and barked (definitely not an "indoor voice"), "THIS IS FLAT!" It was a bit accusing, as though it were my fault that the bottle of soda she just opened was flat. So I took it and told her to get another one out of the cooler, then check it to make sure it was good. After all that, she asked for a refund. I said, as politely as I could, "Ma'am, I replaced your soda, sorry if there was an inconveniece but I don't think a refund should be necessary." [something like that, I don't remember my exact words] So she stormed, pissed off, back to her table and started complaining loudly to her group about not getting a refund.



So, since I was having an awful day anyway and really could not see a jerk like this ever working for us, I grabbed her application from the register, walked it over to the lobby trashcan nearest to her table, crumpled it up and threw it away as she watched. The look on her face was priceless.



tl;dr Lady comes in to order food and fill out a job application; is a total jerk; I throw the application in the trash while she watches.

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#19 Where I work, the bar is an L. I was taking a break from serving people behind the bar and was sorting out some glasses and putting them into the dishwasher which is where the small side of the L is. There were three of my co-workers to my right/behind me who were all serving on the large side of the L.



Where the glasses and dishwasher are, you can't buy drinks because it would interfere with a fire-exit. A woman and her husband came up to where I was and ordered. I told them politely that if they would like drinks, they need to go around to the bar. She got upset and started swearing at me. I nodded, took two steps to my right as they walked around the pylon to order their drinks from one of the girls.



I smiled and told the girl who was about to serve them that I'd take it, they looked confused and ordered their drinks. I said that I was cutting them off. The woman blew up and asked why. I said that if she couldn't treat the people who make her drinks with respect, she didn't deserve to get drinks to begin with, and that she had 10 seconds to leave the bar before I called security and had them escorted out.





I don't consider it my job to be pleasant to people who aren't pleasant to me. If you're downright rude, you're out and we don't want your business.

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#20 Waiting in line to vote today, I stood next to an Asian man and we engaged in a conversation about the excitement surrounding this presidential election. He struck me as a very well educated person with interesting insights about this election season. When it was his turn at the registration desk, the woman there asked him if he spoke English and if he did, would she be able to understand him. I spoke up and said that he spoke English a whole lot better than she did and wasn't anywhere near as rude as she is.

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#21 Today on the train I sat next to a woman who was angry that I sat next to her because she wanted the two seats to herself. As I sat there she kept mouthing under her breath how she just wanted to sit there alone... blah blah blah. Despite the fact that I wanted to tell her that it was public transportation and she needed to get over it I kept my mouth shut. A few minutes later a large woman with a large purse comes and stands in the same car I was in. I get her attention and tell her that she could have my seat. She huffs and puffs her way to me and I help her sit down while grinning at the angry woman who was upset I'd sat beside her. I enjoyed watching her head almost explode from anger as the other large woman's rolls and purse pressed against her for the rest of the ride.



Edit: This lady is a regular and a known seat hog. I've seen her get into arguments before with people because she wants two seats to herself. Everyone pays to ride the train so if there is a seat open then it's up for grabs.

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#22 When people are rude to me at my fast food job, I practically **overflow** their cup with ice. I'm a little passive aggressive...

#23 I was riding my bike to work one day and when crossing a street (in the legal zone with a walk sign) a woman ran me over. She drove through the crosswalk looking to turn right and ran right into me. She stopped after I got bumped hard enough by her fender to take a spill and have some bruising all down my side. She gave me an exasperated, "my bad" wave and continued to talk on her cell phone, ignoring me as I picked myself and my bike up. I walked right up to her open window, grabbed her cell phone from her ear, and chucked it into a nearby parking lot as hard as I could. I swear that was the farthest I have thrown anything in my life. She gaped at me in shock as I struggled back onto my bike and slowly road off fuming yet victorious. Then a half mile farther on my trek I got attacked by a goose. Not my best day.



**TL:DR - woman hit me with her car, got revenge, got attacked by goose.**



Edit: Those who have pointed out that riding a bike in a crosswalk is not legal are correct. In this particular instance it was not a sidewalk but a designated bike path. They had a normal walk signal at an intersection, but I believe it was still acceptable to ride across as it was a bike specific path. I could be wrong though.

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#24 **Abstract: Woman and daughter taking trash behind my back in another language that I happen to speak.**



I used to work for a major bank and while doing my stint there I came across a ton of jerks. I was taking a deposit for a lady and her daughter and I heard them speaking a Middle Eastern language. At first I wasn't paying attention but when I realized they were speaking Farsi, I was all ears.



Reason: I speak Farsi.



They were talking about how much of a loser I was, how this job as a teller was the only thing I had in my life, that I probably didn't have a girlfriend and didn't attend school. Throughout this conversation I spoke only English to her and every time she responded to my requests she would smile and then say something nasty about me in Farsi.



At the end of the conversation, I switched up the language and said, "Just because I work at a Bank doesn't give you the right to say things about me behind my back. I'm in grad school to become a Psycho Therapist and this job is for spending money. This isn't how Persian people behave and you should be ashamed. Is there anything else I can help you with?"



Her daughter snap left the building and her mother was beat red, embarrassed, apologized profusely, and left. I never saw either of them again.

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#25 I was crossing the street and some guy tried to run over me. Then he stopped his car to yell at me. I was a law school student at that time, and cited some (imaginary) section of the state vehicle code at him. He stared at me for a few seconds, then said, "Shut up, girl," and drove away.

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#26 When people are rude to me in the drive through, I bend their straw so it gets a crack in it. So later on, about halfway through their drink, their straw stops working! HA!

#27 I was waiting tables in an Italian restaurant that was originally opened by a man and his wife, but after their divorce, the restaurant was bought by their daughter. She was an ok boss; not fantastic, but not terrible. Her father, who had opened the restaurant, still worked as a cook and was a jerk. He called the waitresses names behind their backs and made a bunch of off-color comments while flirting with his favorite older ladies. He would scream at the younger women, bully cooks on the line, and there was a story about a "mishap" with some fryer oil and a fry cook a few years back.



He didn't give bother me a lot because I was usually on my game; I had the times down for how long most of the food took, and adjusted for the load of the kitchen so I was always present in the window when it was ready to go out. I always heard his snide little comments, muttered some of my own at him a few times, but I always waited for the perfect time to get him, and get him good for being such an insufferable jerk.



Finally, I got my chance. I had two plates up in the window when I walked into the kitchen. I was waiting on a third, and a side of meatballs. He accosts me as soon as I walk up there and says something along the lines of "Why don't you get this food out of my window?"



I calmly looked at him and replied, "The next time you say something like that to me, this food is not going out. This food is going on the floor."



This guy was easily six feet tall. I'm 5 feet 1". He just kind of smirks and said,



"I'd like to see you try that."



I picked up one plate, of spaghetti and meat sauce (probably takes less than a minute to plate, anyway) and just flipped it over in the window.



"And I need my order of lasagna and the side of meatballs, too."



The expo guy had a look of admiration on his face and shock at what I had done. He didn't even seem pissed at having to re-plate the meal. I'm not sure, though, I was blind with rage, and marched out of the kitchen and out onto the floor. We really weren't that busy; I think they had a bus kid clean it up. I wasn't spoken to about the incident except in passing, when the daughter admitted her dad could get a little intense, and her sister (who also worked there) explained that her sister often got into it with their father, and it wasn't that big of a deal.



He was always polite to me after that, and never hassled me again.

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#28 My husband and I were driving just over an hour home from my in-laws' house and for reasons I can't remember, we were in separate vehicles. To make the trip more tolerable, we had each other on speakerphone.



Although the highway was not particularly crowded, he was a bit further behind me, directly behind another car that was driving very slow. So, he put on his left blinker to go around the guy. As soon as he started to move left, the guy abruptly cut him off only to keep at a snail's pace in the passing lane. By that point, I had slowed down enough to catch sight of them right as this was happening. Jay, being much more patient than I, decided to just pass him on the right without signaling. When Jay started to move right the guy swerved right. Only, Jay hadn't given him the benefit of a blinker warning, so they were nearly side by side by the time the other guy started to move right and the guy had to swerve back into his own lane to avoid hitting Jay.





Before the other driver had time to make it more of a nonsense pissing match of trying to get in front of one another, I was slowed down right in front of him. Again, there really weren't many other cars on the road at all, and since we were on the phone, we could coordinate. I slowed down in front of him, Jay kept pace with him on the right and he had the cement wall on his left, so he was boxed in and forced to slow down to our pace, which for me, dropped from 75 mph to about 50 mph. We decided to keep it that way, for the remaining 30 - 45 minutes of our drive home. He never signaled or honked, but he did make a ton of confused and frustrated faces. I giggled uncontrollably the whole way. Definitely worth the extended driving time.

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#29 I was next in line at the grocery store and there was a pretty long line. This woman behind me was making huge fuss about them needing to open more registers and she was swearing and muttering under her breath. When a second clerk appeared at the next register to open another register he looks at me and says, "I can help the next person in line, sir". The mumbling jerk behind me saw the clerk coming and had backed her cart up and was rushing for the register that was opening. Now there was a cart parked between the opening of the two registers blocking me from walking directly. I saw the woman barreling towards the open register I swiftly push the cart blocking her path and move my basket into the now open register. Her face got so red and looked like she was going to explode as she nearly collided with the cart. I just looked at her and said in the most innocent voice I have "Ooops, he did call for next in line." smiled and got checked out as she had to go all the way around ;-)

Best part is one other person managed to sneak in behind me and she ended up having to wait longer as a result. Best day ever.

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#30 Created an account just for this.



Guy in a nice Audi parks in the handicap spot. I saw it and so, i gave him the benefit of the doubt and just walked up to him to make sure he has an ACROD. He didn't.



So I sorta told him:"Dude, you shouldn't park there, you don't have an ACROD and you're not disabled."



His reply:"get lost"



So I thought okay, fine. I pretend to walk away, wait for him to shove off, then walk over to his car, got every single detail down, took several pictures of his car plate, the spot he is in, plus got some witnesses. Then I proceed to take every single shopping cart in the trolley stowaway area, and place it all around his car, as close as possible without touching his car. Then I called the police.



Half an hour later as I was finishing up my grocery shopping, I see him trying to explain himself to the police with them handing him a fine and then proceeding to pushing all the trolleys away.



Best thing about it is that in his impatience, he accidentally slams one of the trolleys on his sideview mirror, damaging it. I was watching all this from a bench, while eating a cornetto.



TL;DR: Jerk got his car surrounded by trolleys, and got a fine from the police. I ate a cornetto.

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#31 Some jerk in a humvee decided to park in a handicap spot at a kroger. I was young at the time and out riding with my dad, a repo man...in a repo truck.



He towed the humvee to a parking spot on the opposite side of the parking lot. We waited till the owner came out and looked around in disbelief. She thought someone stole her car.



My dad drove up to her, rolled down the window and said "are you ok, miss?" Woman said, "my car was stolen". My dad replied "well, maybe you shouldn't have parked it in a handicap spot" and drove off.

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#32 I used to work as a front desk agent at a boutique hotel. A guy who was obviously very full of himself came in with an online reservation that he had booked at a shockingly cheap nightly rate (around $40/night, we usually book rooms for around $160/night.) He proceeded to give me a hard time about EVERYTHING, from telling me he shouldn't have to give me his credit card info since he had prepaid his reservation (we need it for incidental purposes like if he broke the tv and just left and things like that) to telling me "Uhm yea, I'm pretty sure I can find the elevators, I'm not stupid." and just being an all around jerk.



About 10 minutes after checking him in, he came down and demanded that we give him a bigger room with a king bed and a view, even though he had booked a standard queen bed online. I complied, as we had extra king beds available. Ten minutes later he came down again to complain about the size of the room. He told me, "I'm only going you one more chance to make me happy." and asked for the general manager.



After much arguing between him and my manager, we ended up giving him our nicest suite (two rooms, kitchenette, and a great view) AND free parking since we had "given him trouble." (we're located downtown in a big city so parking is not usually free) He got all this for $40/night!



And get this, he informed us shortly after the ordeal while on his way out to dinner that he was not even going to be in the room for the majority of his stay, as he was visiting friends and would be staying at their home. What the hell!



SO I made it my personal mission to reset his room keys every time I saw him leave the hotel (which was quite frequently, 3-4 times a day/night) it was particularly funny when he came back tired from a night of drinking and had to come all the way down to the front desk to get his keys fixed. Needless to say he was very frustrated by the end of his stay. I doubt he'll be staying with us again.



Sorry for the long post!

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#33 I work at a move theatre and had a woman storm in with her husband late for her movie and looking very rushed. She immediately skips by the 5 people in line to get tickets and slams the two ticket coupons she had down in front of me and informs me that she's in a rush and to make this quick and ignores everybody waiting behind her. I then, to her very clear displeasure, for her to go to the back of the line. By the time she gets to the front she's yelling at me for making her miss the beginning of her movie. She was seeing a new movie and the passes technically don't work on them (I can easily make it work but she was a jerk) so I made her pay for her tickets. It was simple, yet really satisfying.

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#34 While playing tennis a few weeks ago, I noticed on the other side of the court's fence, a guy park, get out, and set next to his tire a bag of fast food and his drink. My anger was compounded because he walked next to a trash can on his way towards the baseball field.



Once I finished my tennis, I grabbed his garbage, which had two partially eaten burgers and some fries, I took the buns off and pressed them against his driver side windshield as well as the patties, I placed the soda and fires under his wipers and felt much better about my lose that day.

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#35 I was walking down the street smoking a cig. when i see a woman eating on the side walk patio eyeballing me. i was still 30 feet away and she was waving her hand in front of her nose and pointing for me to cross the street. Instead i walked past her and managed to cut a nice audible fart right next to her as i kept walking. i was proud.

#36 I was on vacation on the East Coast, and as I was walking into a walmart to grab some sunscreen, a fast food wrapper flew out of the open window of a big SUV. I picked it up, walked over to the vehicle, and was greeted by the side of an overweight teenager gulping down some fries in the passenger seat. I threw the wrapper back in through the window and said, "next time, use a trash can." The look of surprise told me this kid wasn't used to be opposed. Hopefully I made enough of an impression to get him to take care of his trash properly. Nothing exciting, but I felt good.



TL;DR I threw trash at a fat kid.

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#37 I'm walking in the city with my two dogs. They're *normal sized* dogs, as in, they're not fat like so many overfed city dogs.



A woman walks past me across the street. Without any warning she stops and yells at me: *"Your dogs look really skinny! They aren't properly fed!"* with an angry look on her face.



She is obviously pre-pissed about something unrelated to me and just wants to take it out on someone. But I do not take it like that from strangers. I am also pissed.



My dogs most likely consume more calories than me. I feed them with raw meat and bones. Have you ever seen how a big dog reacts to raw meat? It's dog heaven.



Oh, did I mention that the rude jerk is also fat?



Luckily, this is one of those rare moments of instant clarity. I shout back my rebuttal: *"I can't say the same about you!"*



That feel when I walked away grinning like hell. There were several passers-by who witnessed the scene. I am pretty sure I wasn't the only one who got a smile out of it.